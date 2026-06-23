“Morbid matter of various kinds, when absorbed into the system, may produce effects in some degree similar; but what renders the Cow-pox virus so extremely singular is, that the person who has been thus affected is for ever after secure from the infection of the Small Pox; neither exposure to the variolous effluvia, nor the insertion of the matter into the skin, producing this distemper.”[1] — Edward Jenner, 1798 “More than twenty years ago I began a careful study of the subject of vaccination, and before I got through, I was forced to the conclusion that vaccination was the most colossal medical fallacy that ever cursed the human race. Few physicians attempt to investigate this subject for themselves. They have been taught to believe its efficacy. They have vaccinated because it was the custom and they were paid for it. They have supposed vaccination would prevent small-pox because the best authorities said it would, and they accept it without question.”[2] — Dr. A. M. Ross, 1888 “At one time it was believed and generally understood that after we had once had the disease we were forever secure against it, but it is now proved that a second and even a third attack is by no means uncommon among persons of a peculiar habit of body, and whose lives are spent in opposition to all sanitary laws. This error led to that blind infatuation of being inoculated for the Small-pox which became so fashionable in the last century, and which, after much controversy, was adopted by the London College of Physicians, who considered it ‘highly beneficial to mankind.’”[3] — William Job Collins, MD, twenty-five years public vaccinator, London, England, 1869

Smallpox Mortality Rate in London (1872-1895)

Refer a friend

It is a fundamental human problem that our most cherished beliefs can diverge from reality. This gap becomes a chasm, however, when an idea is sustained not merely by longevity and cultural inertia but by significant economic incentives. Under these conditions, the historical record is subject to a subtle yet powerful curation: evidence that contradicts the prevailing narrative is marginalized, forgotten, or actively destroyed. This paper examines one such instance of recovered knowledge. In confronting this long-suppressed information, we are forced to ask a difficult question: Is our perception of history mutable enough to accommodate a truth that undermines a profitable and longstanding orthodoxy?

The Promise of Vaccination

It was rumored among milkmaids that infection with cowpox could protect one from smallpox. Believing these accounts, Edward Jenner developed the idea of “cowpoxing” in 1798, which was later rebranded “vaccination” after the Latin name for cow, vacca. In 1802, Edward Jenner petitioned the House of Commons, claiming that vaccination was perfectly safe and would confer lifelong immunity.[4] Within a few short years of Jenner developing the idea, vaccination became widely popular as a supposedly safer and more effective alternative to variolation, a procedure that had been in vogue for many decades prior, in which a person was inoculated with smallpox material in the belief that it would induce immunity.

The underlying notion was nearly identical to that of variolation. Cowpox matter was inserted into several places, usually on an arm, where a lancet (a sharp medical instrument) was used to create shallow incisions. Theoretically, the person would experience a relatively mild case of cowpox and would then be immune to smallpox. However, from the beginning, there was confusion about what the vaccine material actually was. Three main factions emerged: The first group believed it was a special disease of cows; the second, to which Jenner belonged, believed it was a disease from a sick horse’s heels called the grease, and that it could be transferred to a cow; and the third group believed it was smallpox that was somehow transmuted by the cow into cowpox.[5]

A Century of Medical Dissent

From the very beginning, there were doctors and surgeons who concluded that vaccination was not the safe, lifelong protection against smallpox that Edward Jenner had promised. Instead of heralding the end of the disease, these medical dissenters argued that vaccination was at best ineffective and at worst actively dangerous—a position that would gain mounting evidence over the decades to come.

In 1805, just years after vaccination’s adoption, Dr. William Rowley called it “vain, idle, irrational, and inconclusive” except for the “credulous [gullible] minds of vaccinating.”[6] In 1809, the Medical Observer reported cases showing that natural cowpox and vaccination failed to protect against smallpox.[7] In 1810, Dr. Charles Maclean exposed vaccination’s failures, documenting 535 post-vaccination smallpox cases and 150 deaths. He noted that such deaths were suppressed and rarely “appeared in the Bills of Mortality.”[8] In 1818, surgeon Thomas Brown reported that, from accounts worldwide, failures had risen to “an alarming proportion.”[9] In 1820, it was noted that “cases of small pox after cow pox are becoming so common as no longer to excite any interest.”[10]

Throughout the nineteenth century, doctors across Europe and North America continued to voice their concerns and outright opposition to vaccination, often drawing on years of personal clinical experience. The following are some of those voices, arranged chronologically to show the persistence and geographic spread of this medical dissent.

In 1842, Thomas Brown, Surgeon, Musselburgh, Scotland, noted, “above a half of all who have placed their security in vaccination have undergone an attack of small-pox.”[11]

In 1856, C. C. Schieferdecker, MD, believed vaccination to be “nonsense before reason—a miserable illusion, in a scientific point of view, and, in regard to history, the greatest crime that has been committed in this last century.”[12]

In 1857, Dr. Josef Hamernick, professor at the University of Prague, Chief Physician of the Small-Pox Wards of the General Hospital, stated, “We learn from all well marked small-pox epidemics, that cow-pox does not protect from small-pox, even after repeated vaccination.”

In 1860, Charles T. Pearce, MD, a physician in Edinburgh and London, stated that “in all regions where vaccination is compulsory, observed an increase of mortality.”[13]

In 1863, Dr. John Epps, 25 years director of the Jennerian Institute, London, England, had vaccinated about 120,000 people, stated that “the vaccine virus is a poison” and that “It is neither antidote nor corrigent [therapeutic].”[14]

In 1867, Dr. Eliphalet Kimball noted that vaccination was “more dangerous than small pox, and as a preventive is of little consequence.”[15]

In 1869, William Job Collins, MD, a 25-year public vaccinator in London, England, stated that vaccination conveyed “other diseases from one person to another, and no protection against the Small-pox.”[16]

In 1873, Dr. Leander Josef Keller, chief physician of the Austrian state railways, determined, “neither vaccination nor re-vaccination exercised a favorable influence upon the mortality of smallpox.”[17]

In 1873, Thomas Low Nichols, MD, stated, “There is no doubt thousands have been mortally poisoned by vaccination, made compulsory by law upon the whole population.”[18]

In 1878, C. Spinzig, MD, author of Variola, its Causes, Nature and Prophylaxis and the Dangers of Vaccination, stated that vaccination was a criminal offense to human health and that “it is statistically proved to afford no protecting or mitigating power over small pox.”[19]

In 1879, William Hycheman, MD, with 40 years of experience, stated after an autopsy of a dozen children who died as a result of vaccination: “no small-pox, however black, could have left more hideous traces of its malignant sores, foul sloughing, hearts empty or congested with clots.”[20]

In 1879, J. R. Newton, MD, Boston, Massachusetts, wrote, “Vaccination is a practice that causes a vast amount of disease and suffering. Its effects are far more terrible than the disease it is designed to prevent.”[21]

In 1881, John Le Gay Brereton, Esq., MD, MRCS, LAC, noted that from his personal experience he had seen “more evils result from vaccination than I ever saw result from small-pox,” and that he would rather “be shot than have anyone of my family vaccinated.”[22]

In 1882, J. Emery Coderre, Professor of Materia Medica, Victoria University, Montreal, Canada, wrote, “wherever the effects of vaccination have been fairly observed, they have been found to be worse than useless.”[23]

In 1882, Dr. G. F Kolb, of Munich, Member Extraordinary of the Royal Statistical Commission of Bavaria, wrote in a letter to Mr. William Tebb that during the epidemic of 1871, no less than 30,742 cases of small-pox, of whom 29,429 had been vaccinated, concluding that “State compulsion is, in my opinion, utterly unjustifiable.”[24]

In 1883, Thomas Brett, MD, concluded that, after 50 years’ experience, vaccination was not only useless as a preventive but also dangerous. “I decline the risk of vaccination, and would not vaccinate my bitterest enemy.”[25]

In 1883, M. Deschere, MD, stated, “vaccination renders no protection against small-pox, but is dangerous to life and health.”[26]

In 1885, George William Winterburn, PhD, MD, compiled a list of a “thousand instances of persons who had suffered permanent injury, or death [from vaccination].”[27]

In 1888, Henry G. Hanchett, MD, wrote that proof after proof had been brought, “demonstrating incontrovertibly that this vaccination, as it is called, is utterly without avail in protecting either the individual or the community from the dreaded variola [smallpox].”[28]

In 1889, Dr. Charles Creighton, MD, professor at the University of Cambridge, wrote about the case of forty-nine children who were vaccinated in the summer of 1801. Then, in that year, in August, September, and October, “forty-five of these same children caught smallpox in the epidemic.”[29] He also testified under oath before the Royal Commission and was asked: “whether in your opinion vaccination affords any protection against small-pox?” He replied: “In my opinion it affords none.” When pressed further—“In your opinion vaccination affords no protection at all?”—Creighton answered unequivocally: “In my opinion, none at all.”[30]

In total, these medical dissenters—spanning nearly a century and multiple countries—consistently challenged Jenner’s promises on three fronts: first, that vaccination frequently failed to protect against smallpox; second, that it could transmit other diseases or cause severe injury and death; and third, that compulsory vaccination laws were therefore not only scientifically unfounded but ethically unjustifiable. While their voices were ultimately marginalized by the pro-vaccination majority that shaped public health policy, their documented concerns foreshadowed the intense debates that would resurface during the Royal Commission of 1889–1896.

After the dramatic failure of vaccination to protect the population during the 1871–72 epidemic[31] —during which many vaccinated individuals still contracted and died from smallpox— there was a rising tide of opposition to vaccination from various medical men and the public at large. In 1885, a massive protest took place in Leicester against compulsory vaccination, which residents viewed as dangerous, ineffective, and a violation of personal liberty. An estimated 80,000 to 100,000 people attended the demonstration, making it one of the largest public health protests in British history.[32] By 1886, the local government in Leicester had been elected and had abolished compulsory vaccination prosecutions in the city.[33] Vaccination rates rapidly declined in Leicester, and soon this anti-compulsory sentiment spread throughout England, setting the stage for the Royal Commission’s inquiry three years later.

The Royal Commission of 1889–1896

In 1888, the ninth edition of the prestigious Encyclopædia Britannica published an extensive article on vaccination, researched and written by Dr. Charles Creighton, M.D., a Cambridge-trained physician and respected epidemiologist.[34] In the Encyclopædia Britannica article, Creighton delivered his most damning indictment of vaccination on multiple fronts. Statistically, he showed that the re-vaccinated Bavarian army contingent suffered nearly five times the smallpox death rate of the unvaccinated civilian population during the 1870-71 epidemic—a finding that directly contradicted vaccination’s core promise of protection. Clinically, he documented vaccine-induced jaundice, erysipelas, syphilis, and even smallpox itself—citing the Attleborough, Massachusetts, 1836 disaster where vaccine lymph produced a smallpox epidemic.

“Smallpox was inoculated on a cow’s udder, and the product used to vaccinate about fifty persons. The result was an epidemic of smallpox, a panic, and the suspension of business.”[35]

Beyond these specific harms, Creighton’s most damning indictment was not a single line, but his overarching, evidence-based conclusion that vaccination was not the medical savior it had long been promoted as. The reaction from the medical establishment was swift and fierce. Colleagues who once respected Creighton then ostracized him for his heresy.[36] Yet Creighton later testified before the Royal Commission that, like many in his profession, he had once accepted vaccination without question. It was only when tasked with researching for the Britannica article that his view began to shift.

“Until I began to look into the subject for the purpose of the article which I wrote in the Encyclopedia Britannica, I held the ordinary belief which I had been taught as a student without any question, and it took a good long time to change it.”[37]

Creighton’s intellectual honesty in following the evidence—even to conclusions that would cost him his professional standing—stands in contrast to the institutional inertia he criticized.

Less than a year after Creighton’s article appeared, the political tide against compulsory vaccination reached Parliament. On April 5, 1889, Mr. James Allanson Picton, Member of Parliament for Leicester—a city that had become a center of anti-vaccination resistance—argued in the House of Commons that the harsh enforcement of compulsory law had made it “a dead letter” in many towns and was “degenerating into persecution,” often of a “cruel character.”[38]

“Enormous fines have been accumulated on the heads of poor people ill able to bear them, and, more than once or twice, Englishmen have had to witness the spectacle of honest and conscientious citizens being conducted through the streets in handcuffs, and sent to the plank-bed and other degradations, for no other reason than that of obedience to their conscience in regard to the duties they believe they owe to their children.”[39]

In response to this growing unrest—and to mounting medical testimony questioning the efficacy of vaccination —on May 29, 1889, Parliament launched a Royal Commission to determine whether to maintain compulsory vaccination. Picton, who had helped force the issue, was himself appointed to the Commission as one of the anti-compulsory voices, ensuring that the views of the dissenters he represented would at least be heard. Over the next seven years, they held 136 meetings and interviewed 187 witnesses, finally issuing their report in 1896. This “prolonged inquiry” had reached its conclusion.[40]

The central debate was whether vaccination reduces smallpox prevalence and mortality. Opponents argued that there is no scientific link between vaccinia (cowpox) and variola (smallpox), and that there is no proof that vaccination provides immunity. However, the Commission’s report argued that if factual evidence shows vaccinated people are less susceptible or suffer less severe illness than the unvaccinated, then theoretical objections are irrelevant. Experience should guide acceptance of vaccination, even without a full scientific explanation of its mechanism.[41]

At the end of the lengthy report, the majority, while recognizing public hostility towards compulsory vaccination, did not recommend relaxing the compulsory vaccination law. They maintained that any parent or guardian who refused vaccination should still be summoned before a magistrate, and that the only change should be to permit the magistrate to accept a sworn deposition of conscientious objection. They also stated that revaccination should be administered at age 12.

The pro-vaccination bias among the Commission’s members and the medical establishment must have been overwhelming, as vaccination had been practiced for 90 years by the time the inquiry began, which was built on 80 years of smallpox inoculation. By 1889, therefore, some form of prophylactic inoculation against smallpox had been a medical mainstay for nearly 170 years—a formidable tradition to challenge. As Dr. A. M. Ross, author of the pamphlet Vaccination a Medical Delusion, observed, doctors “have been taught to believe its efficacy. They have vaccinated because it was the custom and they were paid for it. They have supposed vaccination would prevent small-pox because the best authorities said it would, and they accept it without question.”[42]

Thus, it would have been nearly impossible for most individuals to take an oppositional stance to one of the most revered medical notions of the time, especially as doing so also meant running counter to the many decades of standing laws enforcing vaccination. Vaccination was made compulsory in England in 1853, with even stricter laws passed in 1867 and 1872 that imposed fines and imprisonment for non-compliant parents.[43]

The Minority Report: Collins and Picton

At the end of the Commission’s report, space was provided for the views of the minority dissenters, as presented by Dr. William Job Collins and Mr. James Allanson Picton, who formally disagreed with the Commission’s majority findings.[44] Though outvoted, their inclusion in the final document acknowledges that the Commission’s conclusions were not unanimous. They begin their section with the following statement —a measured but forceful critique of the majority’s position:

“…the great change of professional and scientific opinion since vaccination first engaged the attention of the Legislature, and since the passing of the first compulsory Act in 1853… the prophylactic power of vaccination has been at least exaggerated, and that dangers incidental to the practice, though at one time denied, ‘are undoubtedly real and not inconsiderable in gross amount.’”[45]

They also noted that the widespread belief of smallpox prevention had been almost exclusively from the standpoint of vaccination. Too little attention had been provided to “sanitary organization, prompt notification and isolation, measures of disinfection and cleanliness, and healthy conditions of living” that they felt were the primary way to prevent and control outbreaks of smallpox. The authors then detailed over 300 salient points that challenged the compulsory vaccination paradigm. The following is a brief summary of some of their facts.

Second Attacks of Smallpox

The long-standing belief that one attack of smallpox conferred lifelong immunity—a premise that underpinned both variolation and, later, vaccination—was never absolute. Medical writers had long observed that second attacks “undoubtedly occurred and not unfrequently,” with Sydenham and Diemerbroek noting that such recurrences were often more severe than the first. The case of Louis XV, who had a first attack at 14 and died of a second at 64, was frequently cited as evidence. During the inoculation period, the possibility of second smallpox was “emphatically denied by several writers,” but after the introduction of vaccination, the controversy over its relative merits “brought to light numerous instances of second small-pox in the same individual.” Jenner himself collected more than a thousand such cases, and Moore observed that “the periodical and other medical publications teemed with cases of small-pox occurring twice.” At the time of the Royal Commission, it was acknowledged that cases of second attacks were “usually met with in every outbreak of any extent,” leading to the reasonable conclusion that the protection afforded by a previous attack, “though considerable, is by no means absolute.”[46]

The Persistence of Smallpox Despite Inoculation

Despite the widespread practice of inoculation—or, “as has been alleged, in consequence of it”—smallpox continued throughout the 18th century to be “endemic in London, and severely epidemic, often at frequent intervals, in many towns and villages in this country and abroad.” During the latter half of the century, many writers called attention to “the serious evil to society of partial and indiscriminate inoculation.” It was shown that, whatever advantages might result to the inoculated by way of protection, the practice had frequently been “the means of introducing the disease into towns and villages that were previously free from it,” and that it could only be worked at “an intolerable cost of life.”

At the same time, attention was drawn to the possibility of restricting outbreaks through isolation—separating the sick from the healthy. The role of contagion in spreading epidemics had, since the adoption of inoculation, come to be “clearly recognised,” and measures were suggested for “stamping out small-pox” along the lines of methods employed against the plague. Some, like Haygarth, proposed combining general inoculation at stated intervals with isolation, while others—Rast, Faust, and Cappel—went further, advocating hospital isolation of the infected and regarding inoculation as not only “superfluous” and “dangerous,” but “opposed in principle to the proper method of exterminating the infectious poison.”[47]

The Promise of Cowpox

It was at this juncture that the value of cow-pox as a protection against smallpox attracted attention, as it could be inoculated from one person to another but, unlike smallpox, was stated: “not to be communicable by infection.” Since it promised protection without spreading the disease, public opinion was evidently ripe for “substituting this new practice for the old,” as inoculation had come to be regarded not merely as “a personal inconvenience” but as “a serious evil to society.” Henceforth, the controversy over cow-pox “absorbed almost exclusively” the attention of those concerned with preventing smallpox, and for a long while, little was heard of other means, such as isolation, for the suppression or restriction of the disease.[48]

Public Health Improvements Before and After Vaccination

There was “evidently a great improvement in the health of London,” with the death-rate from all causes falling to “about one half or one third of what it had been” at its highest point in the Plague period. This improvement took place “between the middle of last century and the earlier years of the present.” Dr. Farr observed that small-pox “began to grow less fatal before vaccination was discovered,” as mortality from the disease declined steadily from the late 1700s into the 1800s. Significantly, fever declined at nearly the same rate as small-pox over the same periods, leading the Commission to conclude: “We are unable to agree that it is not largely due to similar causes.” The parallel fall in both diseases was attributed to “greater sanitary activity” and the growth of the “new humanity,” which made public health “matters of public concern and active philanthropy.” These improvements continued into the post-vaccination era, suggesting that sanitation and social reform—not vaccination alone—played a major role in reducing mortality from both diseases.[49]

Inoculation Increased Smallpox

It was not long before inoculation was accused of “introducing and spreading the disease,” and the evidence supports this conclusion. Statistics from the London Bills show that before inoculation, smallpox accounted for 7.6 percent of total deaths; after its introduction, this rose to 10.3 percent, and in the last quarter of the century still stood at 9.2 percent. As Dr. Heberden observed in 1801, “the Bills of Mortality incontestably show that in London more persons have died of the small-pox since the introduction of that practice.” The Commission agreed, concluding that inoculation “did tend to increase the prevalence and mortality from small-pox,” introducing it into places that “would in all probability have remained exempt,” and keeping the contagion alive in large towns.

They further noted that “but for the disease being kept alive by inoculation, the improvement of the public health... would have brought about an earlier and greater decline of small-pox mortality.” Indeed, the lull in small-pox in the early years of the nineteenth century was “probably largely due to the cessation of inoculation in a population whose sanitary condition was beginning to improve,” as evidenced by the falling death rate from all causes and from fevers. In the decades separating the introduction and abandonment of inoculation, there had been “enormous improvements in the healthiness of large towns, the influence of which, upon small-pox in particular, had been interfered with and masked by the artificial propagation of this disease.”[50]

Vaccination’s Protective Power Not Demonstrated

Jenner’s Inquiry, though read with interest by leading medical men, was met with calls for “more evidence of the alleged protection.” Moseley doubted whether the vaccinated would “stand proof against epidemic small-pox,” and declared the protection to be “non-specific and temporary.” Even Dr. Beddoes, who was “not unfriendly to Jenner,” wrote to Professor Hüfeland in 1799 that “the facts which I have collected are not favourable to his opinion that the cow-pox gives complete immunity from the natural infection of small-pox,” adding that “the cow-pox matter produces foul ulcers, and in that respect is a worse disease than the mildly inoculated small-pox.”[51]

The Contaminated Origins of Vaccination

In January 1799, cow-pox was discovered in a dairy in Gray’s Inn Lane, London, and became “the subject of experiments on a large scale by Drs. Woodville and Pearson at the Small-pox Hospital.” This was “the starting point of the practice of ‘vaccination,’” for Jenner had lost his strain of lymph. Woodville’s cases, numbering some 500, “produced a profound impression on the mind of the public and the profession,” and in July 1800, 33 physicians and 40 surgeons declared vaccinated persons “perfectly secure from the future infection of the small-pox.” Yet the Commission found that Woodville’s cases were “from first to last, contaminated with small-pox,” and that “the whole of Woodville’s 500 cases... were in fact only a series of mild variolations.” They concluded that these cases “must be rejected as furnishing false evidence and as being valueless as a scientific experiment.” The contaminated matter was “disseminated over many parts of England, and also on the continent,” and Jenner himself later accused Pearson of “spreading the small-pox through the land, and calling it the cow-pox.” As Moore observed, “Variolous matter, under the denomination of vaccine lymph, was spread widely through England, and transported to Germany, and even to the Island of Madeira.”[52]

The Uncertain Nature of Early Vaccination Matter

The hospital matter of Woodville and Pearson, which produced variolous eruptions and was “the chief source of the first stocks of lymph used on the Continent and in America,” was widely distributed to some 200 practitioners at home and abroad. Pearson himself acknowledged that “in many of the cases eruptions on the body appeared, some of which could not be distinguished from the small-pox.” The Commission found that “apart from the vague statements of Marshall,” there was no “large body of definite evidence sufficient to establish the contention of Jenner, that cow-pox... affords, when conveyed to man, security from the future infection of small-pox.” Moreover, they noted that “under the one name of vaccination matter derived from various sources, and of diverse origins, has been introduced at different times,” and that “it is now no longer possible to trace or distinguish these.” The Commission therefore concluded that in using the term vaccination, “we must be held to employ it colloquially, and not exclusively as an equivalent for cow-poxing.”[53]

Vaccination’s Failure to Protect

Though Jenner originally claimed that vaccination conferred “complete and permanent protection against small-pox,” it was not long before “cases of small-pox in those who had been vaccinated began to crop up.” By 1820, small-pox was attacking “many hundreds of the vaccinated,” and in 1828, a severe epidemic at Marseilles saw “2,000 vaccinated persons” catch the disease. In Copenhagen, of 3,839 persons attacked by small-pox between 1824 and 1835, “no fewer than 3,093 had been vaccinated,” leading Dr. Gregory in 1843 to declare “that some material error had crept into the views originally entertained regarding the power and capabilities of the vaccine inoculation.” The Commission acknowledged that “it is superfluous to cite further evidence... to prove, what is no longer denied by anybody, that small-pox attacks the vaccinated,” and that “no witness who has appeared before us has maintained the original contention of Jenner.” Indeed, “the protection now claimed... is relative, not absolute; temporary and not permanent.” Moreover, “severe and fatal small-pox occurs in those who have been successfully vaccinated.” The Commission further noted that “the immunity derived from vaccination is both less perfect and less permanent than that conferred by small-pox itself,” and at Sheffield in 1887–88, the attack-rate among the vaccinated was 155 per 10,000, compared to just 13 per 10,000 among those who had previously suffered the natural disease.[54]

Early Warnings Ignored

As early as 1804, Goldson of Portsea published cases of small-pox occurring “within two or three years of vaccination,” and in 1809, Brown of Musselburgh recorded 48 cases of children who had caught small-pox “within three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, and ten years of their vaccination.” Brown was forced to the conviction “that vaccination even in the most perfect form is not only incapable of imparting permanent security against small-pox, but even of retaining the system in that state of impregnation capable of only allowing it to exercise its influence to a safe or trifling extent.” The Commission noted that had Brown and Goldson been “fairly considered much misapprehension and misrepresentation might have been avoided.” Later evidence confirmed their warnings: at Sheffield in 1887–88, there were 353 cases of small-pox in vaccinated children under ten, including 121 under five and 11 under one. Dr. Gayton, after seeing 1,306 cases of small-pox in vaccinated children under ten—with 137 deaths—concluded that “primary vaccination is a very fleeting protection indeed,” and that it is “not absolutely protective up to any age whatever.”[55]

Vaccination’s Deadly Toll

The Commission found that erysipelas was “the most frequent of the ill results arising from or accompanying vaccination,” and that it “may terminate in death.” Between 1859 and 1880, there were 390 deaths in England and Wales “certified” as from “erysipelas after vaccination,” with “ample reason for believing that many other such cases have occurred, but in which no mention of vaccination appeared on the certificate of death.” The Commission documented numerous outbreaks: at Warrington in 1871, “19 cases of erysipelas from vaccination, with five deaths”; at Appleby in 1873, “six cases of serious inflammation and three deaths”; at Chelsea in 1875, “several cases of erysipelas and inflammation with five deaths”; and at Plomesgate in 1878, “twelve cases of excessive inflammation, six of erysipelas with three deaths.” Between 1888 and 1891, a further 132 cases of “inflammatory or septic disease (mostly erysipelas), following vaccination and terminating fatally, were the subject of inquiry by the Local Government Board.” The German Vaccination Commission similarly acknowledged that “very serious damage by vaccination has occurred anything but rarely,” noting that “up to the year 1880, 50 cases have become known in which syphilis inoculated with the vaccine caused illness to about 750 persons.” The Commission concluded that “vaccine lymph or the vaccine process is not unfrequently proximately related to erysipelas, inflamed arms, ulceration, sloughing, and axillary abscess.”[56]

Vaccine Syphilis: A Ghastly Risk

The Commission acknowledged that the danger of vaccine syphilis was “real and very important,” and that the safeguards relied upon were “now known to be illusory.” Sir Thomas Watson, late President of the Royal College of Physicians, declared that he could “readily sympathise with, and even applaud, a father who... is willing to submit to multiplied judicial penalties rather than expose his child to the risk of an infection so ghastly.” A committee of distinguished physicians, including Mr. Hutchinson, reported that “it is conclusively proved that it is possible for syphilis to be communicated in vaccination from a vaccine vesicle on a syphilitic person, notwithstanding that the operation be performed with the utmost care to avoid the admixture with blood.” In one case, the jury returned a verdict that the child “died from syphilis acquired at or from vaccination.” Moreover, it was recognised that vaccination could give rise to symptoms “which have hitherto been regarded as peculiar to syphilis,” and which were “benefited by mercurial treatment.” As Mr. Hutchinson observed, “it is absurd to assert that inherited syphilis is always to be detected,” and he concluded “that a large proportion of the cases of apparently inherited syphilis are in reality vaccinal.”[57]

The Power of Sanitation

The Commission found that small-pox “takes up its abode most readily in those places where the noxious influences due to neglected hygiene make themselves most felt.” Edwin Chadwick maintained that “the entire removal of such conditions by complete sanitation and by improved dwellings is the effectual preventive of diseases of those species.” Evidence from India showed that “vaccination has no power apparently over the course of an epidemic,” and that “the severity of a small-pox epidemic is more closely connected with sanitary defects... than is usually imagined.” In the North-West Provinces, despite “an active vaccination service, small-pox swept over the provinces just as if there had been none,” leading to the conclusion that “if sanitary work be neglected no more dependence against small-pox epidemics can be placed on vaccination than can be placed on quarantine against invasions of cholera.” The Commission agreed that “social position and sanitary environment have a potent influence on the prevalence as well as on the fatality of small-pox,” and noted that in the Norwich epidemic of 1819, the disease was “almost exclusively confined to the very lowest orders of the people.”[58]

The Case for Isolation

Long before vaccination, writers like Rast of Lyons denounced inoculation as “fundamentally wrong in principle, in that it tended to keep alive the contagion,” and proposed in 1763 “a system of isolation in extra-urban hospitals.” In 1796—the very year of Jenner’s first vaccination—Faust of Leipzig argued that small-pox “can be annihilated, and ought to be,” and that it was “a sacred duty to deliver from its ravages the present and future generations.” His maxim was simple: “The first person ill in a place is the only source from which all the rest... become affected; let him be put immediately into a situation where he cannot injure by contact those who have not had the disorder.” He declared that if his rules were followed, “it may with certainty be depended on that in five or six years the small-pox will no longer be found to exist in the civilised part of Europe, just as the plague itself is extirpated.”

Later experience confirmed the importance of isolation: in 1813, Lord Boringdon introduced a Bill “for more effectually regulating the spread of infection from the small-pox,” noting that “owing to the constant open exposure of those who were inoculated with the small-pox in all stages of the disorder, great numbers were infected.” Mr. S. Bourne, M.P., observed that “if we were to prescribe a mode of spreading the contagion of small-pox, it would be difficult for human ingenuity to devise anything better adapted for the purpose than to inoculate out-patients at the small-pox hospital.” The danger of carelessness regarding contagion was repeatedly drawn attention to, and the objectionable practice of inoculating out-patients was finally abandoned in 1808.[59]

Isolation Neglected, Then Rediscovered

Since vaccination was asserted to give “the same protection as inoculation without spreading contagion,” its acceptance appeared to offer a “simpler and surer method of exterminating small-pox than the isolation methods which were being advocated, and these, for a long time remained in abeyance while vaccination became the State-adopted method of dealing with small-pox.” It was not until the great epidemic of 1870–72, “in which the failure of the compulsory infantile vaccination system became so apparent,” that attention was again directed to “the necessity of providing proper hospitals for isolation.” As Dr. Seaton observed, the spread of disease “forced attention to the question of isolation,” which “had hitherto been kept in the background by the habit of relying wholly on vaccination as the great preventive measure against small-pox.” Sir James Simpson had earlier argued that “isolation is the chief and leading measure required to stamp out small-pox.” The Commission presented data—shown in the chart below—demonstrating a dramatic decline in small-pox cases when they were isolated out of London, and concluded that “the recent development of proper hospital isolation has been most strikingly effectual in reducing almost to insignificance the mortality from those diseases in the case of which it has been most largely resorted to.” The effect of increased facilities was evident: while in 1871–72, only 31 percent of small-pox deaths occurred in hospitals, by 1893, 87 percent took place therein.”[60]

Smallpox Mortality Rate in London (1838-1895)

The Decline of Small-Pox in London

The remarkable decline of small-pox in London in the late nineteenth century could not be attributed to vaccination. The Commission noted that “the returns to the Local Government Board show that the proportion of births not finally accounted for as regards vaccination in London has steadily increased from 4.3 percent in 1881 to 18.4 percent. in 1892,” and concluded that “it is impossible to attribute the decline to vaccination.” Instead, the decline was due to the policy of isolation carried out by the Metropolitan Asylums Board, which began in 1885 to convey small-pox patients “by steamer to the floating hospitals on the Thames at Long Reach.” In 1889 notification became compulsory, and “nearly all the reported cases of small-pox have been promptly isolated in such a manner as not to occasion infection from hospitals in crowded neighbourhoods.” The Commission declared that “the comparative immunity that London has enjoyed of recent years is no doubt due to this policy which has been so vigilantly carried out by the managers of the Asylums Board.” The promptness and ease with which an outbreak in Marylebone was dealt with in 1894 afforded “a striking illustration” of the system’s effectiveness. Investigations had “emphasized the local and personal infectiveness of small-pox,” and outbreaks had been traced “to single importations.” As Mr. Scovell observed, “small-pox is usually found to be rife among the lower and more uncleanly portion of the population.”[61]

Glasgow’s Sanitary Triumph

The experience of Glasgow demonstrated “in a striking fashion how influential are hospital isolation and sanitary reform upon the prevalence and mortality of typhus and small-pox.” In 1842, the city’s sanitary condition was reported to be “the worst of any he had seen in any part of Great Britain,” with typhus and small-pox epidemics devastating the population. The establishment of municipal fever hospitals, the passage of the Scotch Public Health Act in 1867, and the appointment of the first sanitary inspector in 1870 marked the beginning of a transformation. The results were dramatic: Dr. Russell found that “in the 10 pre-sanitation years there were 2,197 deaths from small-pox; in the 30 sanitation years 1,060.” More striking still, “in the 10 years of imperfect isolation in hospital there were 971 deaths; in the 20 years of perfect isolation, 89.” Dr. Russell concluded that “prevention is the aim and the raison d’être of hospitals and sanitary organisation,” and that the evidence of success “may be formulated as an increasing proportion isolated of a diminishing total quantity of disease existing.” While sanitary reform proved strikingly successful against typhus and small-pox, measles and whooping cough showed “a steady persistency,” as “the preventive utility of hospital isolation in the case of measles and whooping cough is limited by various circumstances.”[62]

Smallpox and Typhus Mortality Rate in Glasgow (1855-1894)

The Case Against Compulsion

The minority dissenters found the legal enforcement of vaccination “inexpedient and unjust,” and saw “no sufficient reason for withdrawing this particular medical prescription from the personal option which attaches to all other medical prescriptions or surgical operations.” They declared that “medical authority or advice is not likely to gain in confidence or respect, by the adventitious aid of the police; and fine and imprisonment.” Even if vaccination were more effective than they held it to be, they would still consider “the continuance of compulsion at the present time to be an anachronism.” They observed that “the law as it stands is of a very exceptional character,” being “the only instance under our Constitution of the universal enforcement by fine and imprisonment of a surgical operation.”

While other sanitary laws “affect only outward circumstances,” compulsory vaccination “goes beyond outward circumstances, and invades the integrity of the healthy body.” The parent “must accept the operation with all its dangers, real or imaginary, at the dictation of the law,” and if he refuses, he is “treated as a criminal.” The original justification for compulsion in 1853 rested on “the practical unanimity of the medical profession in the opinion that universal primary vaccination would extinguish small-pox,” and it was “assumed that there were no dangers to be feared such as might perplex the consciences of parents.” Yet the epidemic of 1871–73 proved that “a very large proportion of the total small-pox deaths of adults was amongst people who had at some time or other been vaccinated,” and not a single witness had maintained “Jenner’s first claim that vaccination conferred a lifelong protection.”[63]

The Rise of Resistance

In 1853, there were “few or no signs of opposition amongst the population” to compulsory vaccination, and “those who neglected it were reasonably suspected of doing so, not from any conscientious conviction, but from mere carelessness and indifference to social welfare.” Yet “in no year after the enactment of compulsion was the number of deaths reduced below 1,500 until the year 1875,” and it was “during the eighth decade of this century that resistance to the law began to spread widely,” as recalcitrants insisted that “experience proved the impotence of vaccination to prevent epidemics.” The case of Leicester illustrated this shift dramatically. Down to 1872, Leicester was “what is usually considered, a well-vaccinated town,” with “95 percent” of children reported as satisfactorily vaccinated. In 1871, while the epidemic carried off 23,126 people in the country at large, Leicester lost only 12. But in 1872, “the deaths from small-pox suddenly rose to 346.” It was “experience of this epidemic that fostered the rapid growth of opinion in Leicester adverse to vaccination,” as it was seen that vaccination “had not protected either the population at large or the individuals vaccinated.” The election in 1887 of a board of guardians with a majority opposed to compulsion led to “the entire abandonment of prosecutions,” and the law has since that time been “locally in abeyance.” This opinion was “by no means confined to Leicester”; in December 1891, the Commission learned that in 122 unions compulsion had either been “temporarily suspended” or “entirely abandoned, independently of our inquiry.”[64]

The Minority’s Verdict: Against Compulsion

The minority dissenters concluded that “a resolute and universal enforcement of vaccination is neither possible, nor expedient, nor just.” It was not possible because “there exists a sufficient amount of conscientious opinion opposed to it to give recalcitrants the credit of martyrdom,” and in places like Leicester, “it is questionable whether even the police could carry out compulsion without the aid of the army.” It was inexpedient because it “concentrates attention on a safeguard proved to be insufficient in itself, and leads to the neglect of sanitation and isolation, which our evidence shows to be more effective.” It was unjust because “to meet a danger often remote by a defence at best uncertain, it overrides parental responsibility and disregards parental feeling.” They further argued that the proposals of their colleagues “fail upon their own showing,” as they “recognise the impossibility of securing the primary vaccination of every person” and “are also not prepared to recommend that re-vaccination should be pressed.” They believed that “the methods of isolation of the infected, disinfection, and the observance of strict cleanliness are both more successful and more legitimate methods for the State to encourage,” as they “do not necessitate an operation upon the person of every healthy individual.” Their recommendation would leave vaccination available for those who desired it, but “efforts to secure vaccination would be limited to moral influence”—in effect, “the whole country would be in the position of those unions in which the guardians have abandoned compulsion.”[65]

Conclusion

The depth and breadth of the information illuminated by the Royal Commission’s dissenting opinion is breathtaking. Combined with the testimony of numerous medical professionals over a century, the evidence clearly indicates that vaccination was not the safe, lifelong protection against smallpox that its mythology has led generations to believe.

The Commission’s own findings documented that early vaccine lymph was contaminated with smallpox, that vaccination frequently failed to protect against the disease, and that it carried significant risks—including erysipelas and syphilis—that were far from rare. The evidence further demonstrated that sanitation and isolation, not vaccination, were responsible for the decline of smallpox in London and Glasgow. Yet, despite this mountain of testimony, the majority chose institutional continuity over evidentiary reform.

In the end, the 1896 Royal Commission represents a missed opportunity—a moment when the weight of a century of medical dissent could have redirected public health policy toward effective measures like sanitation, disinfection, and hospital isolation. Instead, the voices of dissenting doctors, from Rowley in 1805 to Creighton in 1889, were marginalized and dismissed. Their warnings, so carefully documented in the Commission’s own reports, were relegated to the footnotes of history while the pro-vaccination orthodoxy marched forward, sustained by tradition, institutional authority, and the economic incentives that Dr. A. M. Ross had so keenly observed: physicians “have been taught to believe its efficacy. They have vaccinated because it was the custom and they were paid for it.”[66]

If the medical community and the general public had read and understood this report at the time, history might have tilted heavily toward sanitation and isolation rather than vaccination. The lessons of Leicester, Glasgow, and London—where isolation hospitals proved dramatically effective—might have become the foundation of public health policy. Instead, the compulsory vaccination laws remained, and a century of medical dissent was effectively erased from the historical record.

Whether history has since vindicated the dissenters or the majority remains, for many, an open question. What is not in question is that the evidence was there—voluminous, detailed, and meticulously documented—and it was ignored. The Royal Commission of 1889–1896 thus stands as a cautionary tale: a reminder that when institutional bias and economic interests align against inconvenient truths, even the most compelling evidence can be rendered invisible. The recovery of this forgotten history is not merely an academic exercise; it is an act of justice for the voices that were silenced, and a warning for our own time.

“Unfortunately, a belief in the efficacy of vaccination has been so enforced in the education of the medical practitioner that it is hardly probable that the futility of the practice will be generally acknowledged in our generation, though nothing would more redound [contribute] to the credit of the profession and give evidence of the advance in pathology and sanitary science. It is more probable that when, by means of notification and isolation, small-pox is kept under control, vaccination will disappear from practice, and will retain only a historical interest.”[67]

— Professor E. M. Crookshank, MRCS, Professor of Comparative Pathology and Director of the Bacteriological Laboratory, King’s College, London, author of History and Pathology of Vaccination, 1889

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[1] Edward Jenner, An Inquiry Into the Causes and Effects of the Variolæ Vaccinæ (London: Published for the Author by Sampson Low, 1798), p. 9.

[2] “Small-Pox and Vaccination,” Journal of Hygeio-therapy, vol. II, no. 3, March 1888, p. 62.

[3] William Job Collins, MD, Have You Been Vaccinated, and what Protection is it Against the Small Pox? 1869, London, p. 24.

[4] John Baron, The Life of Edward Jenner, 1827, London, pp. 490–491.

[5] Dr. T. V. Gifford, “What is Vaccination,” Journal of Hygeio-Therapy, vol. II, no. 8, August 1888, p. 178.

[6] William Rowley, MD, Cow-pox inoculation NO SECURITY against Small-pox infection, 1805, Printed by J. Barfield, sold by J. Harris, London, p. viii.

[7] William Scott Tebb, MD, A Century of Vaccination and What It Teaches, 1898, Swan Sonnenschein & Co., London, p. 126.

[8] Charles Maclean, MD, On the State of Vaccination in 1810, London, Sherwood, Neely, and Jones; [and] C. Birnie, pp. 82–92, 95–97.

[9] Thomas Brown, Surgeon Musselburgh, “On the Present State of Vaccination,” The Edinburgh Medical and Surgical Journal, vol. 15, 1819, p. 67.

[10] The Monthly Gazette of Health, vol. V, no. 51, March 1, 1820, p. 439.

[11] Thomas Brown of Musselburgh, Surgeon, An Investigation of the present Unsatisfactory and Defective State of Vaccination, 1842, pp. 136–137.

[12] C. C. Schieferdecker, MD, Dr. C. G. G. Nittinger’s Evils of Vaccination, 1856, Philadelphia, p. 3.

[13] Dr. Schieferdecker, MD, Horrors of Vaccination, 1870, New York, p. 23.

[14] “Compulsory Vaccination,” Homeopathic Envoy, vol. XVI, no. 11, January 1906, pp. 84–86.

[15] Dr. Eliphalet Kimball, Thoughts on Natural Principles, 1867.

[16] William Job Collins, MD, Have You Been Vaccinated, and what Protection is it Against the Small Pox? 1869, London, pp. 60–61.

[17] Allgemeine Wiener Medizinisehe Zeitung, August 1873.

[18] Thomas Low Nichols MD, Esoteric Anthropology (The Mysteries of Man), 1873, p. 186, 192.

[19] C. Spinzig MD, Variola, its Causes, Nature and Prophylaxis and the Dangers of Vaccination, 1878, St. Louis. Mo., p. 7.

[20] William Hycheman, MD, “Small-pox and Vaccination,” The Medical Tribune, February 15, 1879, vol. I, no. 4, pp. 172–175.

[21] “Medical Opinion on Vaccination,” Journal of Hygeio-therapy, vol. II, no. 2, February 1888, p. 35.

[22] “John Le Gay Bereton, Esq., MD, MRCS, LAC,” New South Wales, Compulsory Vaccination, Presented to the Parliament by Command, September 20, 1881, Sydney: Thomas Richards, Government Printer, pp. 1043–1046.

[23] “From Dr. J. Emery Coderre,” The Vaccination Inquirer and Health Review, Vol. IV, no. 40, July 1882, London, p. 60.

[24] Terrible Results of Vaccination: TESTIMONIES concerning Vaccination and its Enforcement: by Scientists, Statisticians, Philosophers, Publicists, and Vaccine Physicians, 1892, Providence, Snow & Farnham, Printers, pp. 26-27.

[25] Terrible Results of Vaccination: TESTIMONIES concerning Vaccination and its Enforcement: by Scientists, Statisticians, Philosophers, Publicists, and Vaccine Physicians, 1892, Providence, Snow & Farnham, Printers, p. 33.

[26] M. Deschere, MD, “Vaccination before the Tribunal of History,” North American Journal of Homeopathy, November 1883, pp. 190, 192.

[27] George William Winterburn, PhD, MD, The Value of Vaccination: A Non-partisan Review of Its History and Results, 1886, pp. 42–43.

[28] Henry G. Hanchett, M.D., “The Prophylactic and Therapeutic Resources of Mankind,” New York Medical Times, vol. XVI, no. 4, July 1888, pp. 97–101.

[29] Dr. Charles Creighton, MD, “Vaccination: A Scientific Inquiry,” The Arena, September 1890, vol. 2, no. 4, pp. 436–437.

[30] Professional Opinion Adverse to Vaccination: British, 1906, PUBLISHED AT STONE, STAFFORDSHIRE, BY J. Furnival, 16, Granville Terrace, p. 36.

[31] Alexander Wilder, MD, “The Fallacy of Vaccination,” The Metaphysical Magazine, vol. III, no. 2, May 1898, p. 88.

[32] Nadja Durbach, “‘They Might As Well Brand Us’: Working-Class Resistance to Compulsory Vaccination in Victorian England, The Society for the Social History of Medicine, 2000, p. 57.

[33] J.T. Biggs, Leicester: Sanitation Versus Vaccination, 1912, pp. 152-153.

[34] Encyclopædia Britannica, Ninth Edition, Vol. XXIV, Edinburgh: Adam and Charles Black, 1888, pp. 23-30.

[35] Encyclopædia Britannica, Ninth Edition, Vol. XXIV, Edinburgh: Adam and Charles Black, 1888, p. 25.

[36] E. ASHWORTH UNDERWOOD, M.A., B.Sc., M.D., D.P.H., Charles Creighton, M.A., M.D. (1847-1927): Scholar, Historian and Epidemiologist, Proceedings of the Royal Society of Medicine, vol. XLI, December 3, 1947, pp. 869-876.

[37] Professional Opinion Adverse to Vaccination: British, 1906, PUBLISHED AT STONE, STAFFORDSHIRE, BY J. Furnival, 16, Gtranville Terrace, p. 37.

[38] House of Commons Debates, 5 April 1889, Volume 334, Columns 1721 through 1760, https://api.parliament.uk/historic-hansard/commons/1889/apr/05/the-vaccination-acts#S3V0334P0_18890405_HOC_154

[39] House of Commons Debates, 5 April 1889, Volume 334, Columns 1721 through 1760, https://api.parliament.uk/historic-hansard/commons/1889/apr/05/the-vaccination-acts#S3V0334P0_18890405_HOC_154

[40] Final report of the Royal Commission appointed to inquire into the subject of vaccination, London: Printed for Her Majesty’s Stationery Office, by Eyre and Spottiswoode, 1896, p. 2.

[41] Final report of the Royal Commission appointed to inquire into the subject of vaccination, London: Printed for Her Majesty’s Stationery Office, by Eyre and Spottiswoode, 1896, p. 141.

[42] “Small-Pox and Vaccination,” Journal of Hygeio-therapy, vol. II, no. 3, March 1888, p. 62.

[43] Nadja Durbach, “‘They Might As Well Brand Us’: Working-Class Resistance to Compulsory Vaccination in Victorian England, The Society for the Social History of Medicine, 2000, p. 53.

[44] Final report of the Royal Commission appointed to inquire into the subject of vaccination, London: Printed for Her Majesty’s Stationery Office, by Eyre and Spottiswoode, 1896, p. 156.

[45] Final report of the Royal Commission appointed to inquire into the subject of vaccination, London: Printed for Her Majesty’s Stationery Office, by Eyre and Spottiswoode, 1896, p. 156.

[46] Final report of the Royal Commission appointed to inquire into the subject of vaccination, London: Printed for Her Majesty’s Stationery Office, by Eyre and Spottiswoode, 1896, p. 158.

[47] Final report of the Royal Commission appointed to inquire into the subject of vaccination, London: Printed for Her Majesty’s Stationery Office, by Eyre and Spottiswoode, 1896, pp. 158-159.

[48] Final report of the Royal Commission appointed to inquire into the subject of vaccination, London: Printed for Her Majesty’s Stationery Office, by Eyre and Spottiswoode, 1896, p. 159.

[49] Final report of the Royal Commission appointed to inquire into the subject of vaccination, London: Printed for Her Majesty’s Stationery Office, by Eyre and Spottiswoode, 1896, pp. 159-161.

[50] Final report of the Royal Commission appointed to inquire into the subject of vaccination, London: Printed for Her Majesty’s Stationery Office, by Eyre and Spottiswoode, 1896, pp. 161-164.

[51] Final report of the Royal Commission appointed to inquire into the subject of vaccination, London: Printed for Her Majesty’s Stationery Office, by Eyre and Spottiswoode, 1896, pp. 164-167.

[52] Final report of the Royal Commission appointed to inquire into the subject of vaccination, London: Printed for Her Majesty’s Stationery Office, by Eyre and Spottiswoode, 1896, pp. 167-169.

[53] Final report of the Royal Commission appointed to inquire into the subject of vaccination, London: Printed for Her Majesty’s Stationery Office, by Eyre and Spottiswoode, 1896, pp. 169-170.

[54] Final report of the Royal Commission appointed to inquire into the subject of vaccination, London: Printed for Her Majesty’s Stationery Office, by Eyre and Spottiswoode, 1896, pp. 170-173.

[55] Final report of the Royal Commission appointed to inquire into the subject of vaccination, London: Printed for Her Majesty’s Stationery Office, by Eyre and Spottiswoode, 1896, pp. 180-181.

[56] Final report of the Royal Commission appointed to inquire into the subject of vaccination, London: Printed for Her Majesty’s Stationery Office, by Eyre and Spottiswoode, 1896, pp. 190-200.

[57] Final report of the Royal Commission appointed to inquire into the subject of vaccination, London: Printed for Her Majesty’s Stationery Office, by Eyre and Spottiswoode, 1896, pp. 199-201.

[58] Final report of the Royal Commission appointed to inquire into the subject of vaccination, London: Printed for Her Majesty’s Stationery Office, by Eyre and Spottiswoode, 1896, pp. 202-204.

[59] Final report of the Royal Commission appointed to inquire into the subject of vaccination, London: Printed for Her Majesty’s Stationery Office, by Eyre and Spottiswoode, 1896, pp. 205-207.

[60] Final report of the Royal Commission appointed to inquire into the subject of vaccination, London: Printed for Her Majesty’s Stationery Office, by Eyre and Spottiswoode, 1896, pp. 207-209.

[61] Final report of the Royal Commission appointed to inquire into the subject of vaccination, London: Printed for Her Majesty’s Stationery Office, by Eyre and Spottiswoode, 1896, pp. 210-211.

[62] Final report of the Royal Commission appointed to inquire into the subject of vaccination, London: Printed for Her Majesty’s Stationery Office, by Eyre and Spottiswoode, 1896, pp. 211-213.

[63] Final report of the Royal Commission appointed to inquire into the subject of vaccination, London: Printed for Her Majesty’s Stationery Office, by Eyre and Spottiswoode, 1896, pp. 216-218.

[64] Final report of the Royal Commission appointed to inquire into the subject of vaccination, London: Printed for Her Majesty’s Stationery Office, by Eyre and Spottiswoode, 1896, pp. 218-219.

[65] Final report of the Royal Commission appointed to inquire into the subject of vaccination, London: Printed for Her Majesty’s Stationery Office, by Eyre and Spottiswoode, 1896, pp. 220-221.

[66] “Small-Pox and Vaccination,” Journal of Hygeio-therapy, vol. II, no. 3, March 1888, p. 62.

[67] Edgar March Crookshank, History and Pathology of Vaccination Volume 1: A Critical Inquiry, 1889, London, pp. 465–466.