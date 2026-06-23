Roman Bystrianyk

Roman Bystrianyk

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Rosy Moonrise's avatar
Rosy Moonrise
Jun 23

It's just beyond frustrating, the fact that not only were we lied to, but so were our parents, our grandparents, our great grandparents, etc. And we continue to be lied to, and so will our children and their children, etc. The medical mafia will never admit that what people need is proper nutrition and safe clean environments, not toxic shots.

Thank you for putting all this evidence together.

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Yvette Worrall's avatar
Yvette Worrall
Jun 23

My holiday project - visiting the handful of pharmacies in my small town, and enquiring ever so politely of the pharmacists for details of the flu vaccines - like product inserts, proof of efficacy, alternative suggestions etc... Likewise, are they still offering the infamous - boosters..

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