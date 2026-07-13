Roman Bystrianyk

Roman Bystrianyk

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Joann's avatar
Joann
6d

I have a problem with the statement “lack of exercise causes chronic conditions”. I some cases I think this is a correlation = causation mistake. I have ME/CFS. I relapse if I overdo exercise. Believe me when I say I WANT to go to dance class.

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Mark Tokarski's avatar
Mark Tokarski
5dEdited

There are certain fruits that people on a ketogenic diet can eat and enjoy ... watermelon is one. Raspberries work too. Bananas, apples, mangoes, cherries, no. Zucchini, cucumbers, bell peppers ... all OK. The great enemies of the American public are sugary drinks, beer, pizza, along with bread, and French fries. So if you go to McDs, just eat the beef patty, assuming it is beef.

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