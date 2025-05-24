Roman Bystrianyk

Roman Bystrianyk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
2d

If the agencies that are supposed to protect us from dangerous drugs depend on good people to enforce that, that means they need to be redone where decisions are not subjective especially in safety matters.

It's pure lunacy to have systems that lack fail safe rules that keep them doing their honest job.

It's also pure lunacy to hear Makary talking about how they want to move to models instead of real life testing.

Shills who are in the movement defend this as if we need more new drugs to come out. They are either dishonest or blinded by faith in men like Makary and RFK who promise the world but cannot even do the basic actions that they're empowered to do.

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/open-letter-to-the-hhs-secretary?utm_campaign=posts-open-in-app&triedRedirect=true

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Denis Rancourt's avatar
Denis Rancourt
2d

Well put. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Roman Bystrianyk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture