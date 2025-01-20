It is a curious situation that the sea, from which life first arose should now be threatened by the activities of one form of that life. But the sea, though changed in a sinister way, will continue to exist; the threat is rather to life itself. — Rachel Carson, The Sea Around Us If you can’t breathe, nothing else matters. — American Lung Association

Suffocating discovery

In the fall of 2006, a low-oxygen ocean zone appeared off the coast of Oregon. As the oxygen levels dropped, the fish that could leave the area escaped. Some fish weren’t as lucky and slowly suffocated and died. Less mobile sea creatures such as crabs, sea stars, and sea worms had no chance at all and died in huge numbers. In partnership with others, Oregon State University (OSU) deployed an underwater vehicle to investigate the extent of what was going on under the Pacific Ocean’s surface just off of Cape Perpetua.[1]

Ordinarily, the area would be teeming with rockfish, lingcod, and kelp greenling. The seafloor also typically crawls with large populations of Dungeness crabs, sea stars, sea anemones, and other marine life. Instead, there were no fish, and the bottom was covered with massive amounts of dead ocean creatures’ remains.

“We saw a crab graveyard and no fish the entire day,” said Jane Lubchenco, the Valley Professor of Marine Biology at OSU. “Thousands and thousands of dead crab and molts were littering the ocean floor, many sea stars were dead, and the fish have either left the area or have died and been washed away. Seeing so much carnage on the video screens was shocking and depressing.”[2]

The university survey found that the water’s oxygen level was 10 to 30 times lower than usual. This was the fifth year in a row for this reduced oxygen water area off the Oregon coast, but this was the most significant drop to date, and it caused the suffocation of marine life on a massive scale. The immense growth of microscopic plants, called phytoplankton, contributed to this low oxygen region and turned parts of the ocean into a dirty chocolate brown.

As they pulled up their crab traps, fishermen found silver dollar-sized octopuses inching their way up the lines toward the buoys floating on the surface. Dennis Krulich, a longtime fisherman in Newport, Oregon, later realized that these babies were coming up from oxygen-depleted waters that hover near the seafloor to survive. Krulich noted that in 30 years of crabbing, he had never seen anything like it before.[3]

During the same year, severely low oxygen levels were also detected across the shallow waters off the coast of California. Surveys of those waters found the complete absence of all fish that would normally inhabit rocky reefs in that area and a “near-complete mortality” of bottom invertebrates such as crabs.[4] Five decades of available records on oxygen levels show little evidence of this low oxygen level phenomenon before the year 2000. In 2017, the worst low oxygen zone in a decade was found off the Oregon coast.

When the oxygen levels were high, the crabs were happy, and then the oxygen started to decline, and then the crabs started to slow down and not move so much and over time they died. They suffocated on the sea floor, said OSU marine ecologist Francis Chan.[5]

Industrial Agriculture

Every summer, enormous amounts of industrial fertilizer and pesticides run off Midwest land, ending up in the Mississippi River. These chemicals flow down the river and into the Gulf of Mexico. The discharging freshwater from the river flows over the top of the denser and heavier salty gulf waters. This freshwater on the surface forms a barrier, preventing oxygen from penetrating the water’s bottom layers. The nitrogen and phosphorus in the fertilizer stimulate the rapid growth of phytoplankton that naturally grows in the sea’s top layer. When the phytoplankton consume all the nutrients, they die and sink to the bottom, where they are decomposed by bacteria. As the bacteria do their work, they use up much of the remaining oxygen in that bottom layer.

Dissolved oxygen (DO) of 4-6 parts per million (PPM) in water is considered normal. Where oxygen is below 4 PPM, fish try to relocate to waters where they can breathe more easily. Below 2 PPM is called hypoxia, which is a deficiency in the amount of oxygen reaching most aquatic animals’ tissues. Anoxia means there is no oxygen at all. The excessive nutrients that cause these large phytoplankton blooms and the resulting loss of oxygen from the water is a process known as eutrophication.

Gulf of Mexico drainage basin. Inset: Frequency of midsummer bottom-water hypoxia (2 mg/L O 2 ) off the coast of Louisiana and Texas for 60 to 80 stations (small dots) sampled during the summer from 1985 to 2008.

In 2002, the Gulf of Mexico’s hypoxic zone reached 21,973 kilometers (8,484 square miles), bigger than Massachusetts.[6] Each year, the region’s size fluctuates based on several factors, including weather and rainfall, which determine how much water pollutants make it to the Gulf. In 2015, the Gulf hypoxia zone was 16,767 square kilometers (6,474 square miles), roughly the size of Connecticut and Rhode Island combined.[7] In 2017, the area expanded to at least 22,730 square kilometers (8,776 square miles), approximately the size of New Jersey. It was the largest recorded since tracking began in 1985.[8] Farmer Eric Hoien described what he witnessed during a plane ride over the Gulf of Mexico,

“I looked down and for what was probably 20 minutes, it was just like the biggest brown mud puddle I’d ever seen. And so I knew that, that stuff they say about the dead zone, from 30,000ft, was real. I know where I live, and I know that the water that comes out of our lakes eventually finds its way down there through all the river systems.”[9]

At 6,705 square miles, the 2024 hypoxic zone in the Gulf of Mexico is the 12th largest ever measured in the 38-year record, measured from July 21 to July 26, 2024. Long-term measured size of the hypoxic zone (green bars) measured during the ship surveys since 1985, including the target goal established by the Mississippi River/Gulf of Mexico Watershed Nutrient Task Force and the 5-year average measured size (black dashed lines). Graphic credit: Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium.

Low oxygen levels radically alter the ecology of coastal systems. Fish and mobile invertebrates (like shrimp and crabs) can migrate out of hypoxic areas. Animals that are slow-moving or attached to the bottom (like clams, worms, and starfish) cannot escape from the dangers of hypoxic water and die with extended exposure. These extremely low oxygen ocean areas have been given the ominous, although appropriate, name of “dead zones.”

In the northern Gulf of Mexico, the occurrence and extent of the dead zone are tightly coupled with freshwater discharge from the Mississippi River, which delivers large quantities of nutrients from U.S. agricultural activities. During years with low river flow, the area of hypoxia shrinks to < 5000 km2 [1,930 mi2], only to increase to > 15,000 km2 [> 5,790 mi2] when river flow is high.[10]

Dead zones are on the rise globally, with 95,000 square miles affected across the world's oceans. Pictured is a map showing coastal (red) and open ocean (blue) dead zones worldwide.

What is extremely worrisome is that dead zones have been appearing worldwide at an increasing rate. Nutrient over-enrichment is the leading cause of these dead zones, and nutrient-fed hypoxia is now widely considered a significant threat to the health of aquatic ecosystems. Before 1970, there were only scattered reports of coastal hypoxic zones in Europe and North America, with only 49 dead zones identified in the 1960s.[11] However, by 1995, over 195 cases were reported worldwide. This number doubled to just over 400 zones by 2008. In 2011, an additional 115 sites in the Baltic Sea were added to the list.[12] At least 500 dead zones have now been reported near coasts. However, a lack of monitoring in many regions means the actual number may be much higher.[13]

These worldwide dead zones cover an area four times bigger than it was in 1950. The largest coastal dead zone is in Europe's partially enclosed Baltic Sea, often covering more than 51,800 square kilometers (20,000 square miles).[14]

The observed increase in these dead zones has lagged about 10 years behind the increased use of industrially manufactured nitrogen-based fertilizers that began in the late 1940s, with explosive growth in the 1960s and 1970s. As it is known, the Green Revolution, which started between 1950 and the late 1960s, significantly increased agricultural production using high-yielding varieties of grains, especially wheat and rice. However, these new grains require large amounts of chemical fertilizers and pesticides to produce their high yields.

Since the start of the Green Revolution, the number of dead zones has approximately doubled each decade.[15] The leading causes of these dead zones are linked to nutrient use (particularly nitrogen and phosphorus in fertilizers) in agricultural production, wastewater from human populations and industrial sources, and burning fossil fuels.

Agricultural and urbanization activities are the primary drivers of nitrogen pollution in coastal waters. The Green Revolution has led to the use of synthetic nitrogen fertilizers, creating reactive nitrogen at a rate four times greater than fossil fuel combustion.[16] An estimated 118 teragrams (118 million metric tons or 130 million tons) of reactive nitrogen are deposited globally from fertilizer, the leading source of this increase.

In the United States, fossil fuel combustion emits approximately 6.9 million metric tons of nitrogen per year to the environment, which is about 60% of the country’s rate of nitrogen fertilizer use. Most of the nitrogen emitted from fossil fuel is deposited back into the ground through rain, significantly contributing to nutrient pollution in coastal waters. Approximately half of the fossil fuel nitrogen emission comes from mobile sources, including automobiles, buses, trucks, and off-road vehicles. Electric power generation produces about 42% of the nitrogen.

Triple the amount of nitrogen and phosphorus is being deposited into the world’s oceans today compared to pre-industrial times.[17] Each year, more than one million tons (the weight of over 600,000 cars) of nitrogen flows through the Mississippi River system and into the Gulf of Mexico.

Period of the explosive increase in coastal eutrophication in relation to global additions of nitrogen.

Forty-one percent of the continental United States (1.2 million square miles) drains into the Mississippi River and then out to the Gulf of Mexico. The majority of the land in Mississippi’s watershed is farm land. Seventy percent of nutrient loads that cause hypoxia are a result of agricultural runoff caused by rain washing fertilizer off of the land and into streams and rivers. Additionally, 12 million people live in urban areas that border the Mississippi, and these areas constantly discharge treated sewage into rivers.[18]

In pre-industrial times, most coastal and offshore ecosystems rarely became hypoxic. A combination of natural processes and possible human activities, such as land clearing, may have resulted in the development of algal blooms and associated low-oxygen bottom water on the Louisiana shelf before 1950. However, analysis indicates that low-oxygen events have been more extreme in the last few decades than in the previous 150 years.[19]

Suffocated Streams

It's not only oceans that are losing oxygen—rivers and other freshwater ecosystems are experiencing similar challenges. Rising temperatures and decreasing oxygen levels threaten aquatic life, and this trend could have far-reaching consequences for ecosystems and human communities. As oxygen depletion continues to spread across various aquatic environments, it is becoming clear that the stability of these ecosystems is at risk, with potential impacts on biodiversity and the health of our planet’s waters.

Rivers are warming and losing oxygen faster than oceans, according to a 2023 study led by Penn State and published in Nature Climate Change.[20] The research analyzed nearly 800 rivers, revealing that 87% of them are experiencing warming, while 70% are losing oxygen. The findings suggest that these changes could have dire consequences for aquatic life—and, by extension, human communities. The study predicts that, within the next 70 years, certain fish species may face extinction due to prolonged periods of oxygen depletion. Li Li, Penn State’s Isett Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, warns that this loss of oxygen could significantly undermine aquatic biodiversity, impacting ecosystems and livelihoods dependent on these resources.

“If you think about it, life in water relies on temperature and dissolved oxygen, the lifeline for all aquatic organisms. We know that coastal areas, like the Gulf of Mexico, often have dead zones in the summer. What this study shows us is this could happen in rivers as well, because some rivers will no longer sustain life like before.”[21]

A 2024 published in Nature Ecology and Evolution, led by Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute’s Associate Professor Kevin Rose, Ph.D., and his team, highlights how ongoing deoxygenation is emerging as a major risk to global ecological stability.[22] Dissolved oxygen concentrations have seen rapid and substantial declines in recent decades across diverse aquatic ecosystems—ranging from streams, rivers, and lakes to estuaries, coasts, and the open ocean. Notably, lakes and reservoirs have experienced oxygen losses of 5.5% and 18.6%, respectively, since 1980, signaling a troubling trend for ecosystems and the health of our planet. According to Rose,

“Aquatic deoxygenation is closely linked to changes in climate and land use. It is caused by decreases in the solubility of oxygen in water resulting from increasing temperatures, reduced deep-water ventilation due to stronger and longer stratification, and increases in oxygen-consuming respiration linked to both elevated temperature and enhanced inputs of nutrients and organic matter. Global warming and pollutants are disrupting biogeochemical processes in aquatic ecosystems and it is adversely affecting both freshwater and marine organisms.”

Meat and biofuels

According to a 2017 report by the environmental group Mighty, Americans’ voracious appetite for meat is a significant factor in creating the Gulf of Mexico dead zone. Americans eat roughly 87 kilograms (193 pounds) of beef, pork, and chicken annually.[23] By 2025, total meat consumption is projected to increase to nearly 99 kilograms (219 pounds) per person annually.[24]

To satisfy this ever-increasing demand for meat, a highly industrialized and centralized factory farm system has been developed to grow the soy and corn needed to feed millions of farm animals. Vast tracts of native grassland in the Midwest have been converted into these crops predominantly used for livestock. Toxins from manure and fertilizers that wash into waterways exacerbate the harmful algal blooms that create oxygen-deprived stretches down in the Gulf. The report identifies Tyson Foods as a “dominant” influence in pollution due to its market strength in chicken, beef, and pork.

To keep up with orders from companies like McDonald’s and Walmart, Tyson slaughters 125,000 head of cattle, 35 million chickens, and 415,000 hogs every week—nearly equal to the human population of California. To raise all of this meat, Tyson requires an estimated five million acres of corn—greater than the size of New Jersey—each year, not to mention other feed like soybeans, which it buys from the major feed suppliers.[25]

One-third of the planet’s arable land is occupied by livestock-feed crop cultivation.[26] In the United States, more than 90 million acres (over 140,000 square miles or about the size of the state of Montana) are used to grow corn.[27] About the same amount of land is used to grow soy.[28] Just over 70% of the soybeans[29] and nearly half of the corn[30] grown are used as animal feed.

In addition to the fertilizers used to raise the feed, the waste generated by the massive number of animals contributes to the downstream problem. Tyson alone produced 55 million tons (the weight of over 33,000,000 cars) of manure in 2016. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Tyson also dumped 104 million pounds (the weight of over 31,000 cars) of pollutants directly into waterways from 2010 to 2014, making it the second biggest polluter in the United States, just after AK Steel Holding Corporation.[31]

The raw materials of the global food system are controlled by a tiny number of large multinational corporations that don’t have much of a public reputation. Known as the ABCD of food, ADM, Bunge, Cargill, and (Louis) Dreyfus account for between 75% and 90% of the global grain trade.[32] These companies don’t sell directly to individual consumers but supply the feed for the animals that end up in restaurants and grocery stores. Yet, these companies bear no responsibility for the soil erosion and run-off from enormous portions of America’s crop fields washing into the waterways, causing environmental havoc, including dead zones.[33]

The irony is that the human food supplied by the oceans is partly jeopardized by modern industrial land-based agriculture. Around 75,000 metric tons (83,000 tons) of sea life are lost annually in the Chesapeake Bay dead zone. The Gulf of Mexico’s dead zone causes the annual loss of 212,000 metric tons (235,000 tons) of food.[34] A recent study shows that one of the most significant contributors to the Gulf of Mexico’s dead zone, nitrogen, which flows downriver from Midwest farms, has been responsible for up to $2.4 billion in damages to Gulf fish stocks and their habitat yearly for more than 30 years.[35]

Increasingly, parts of the United States are being plowed up to raise corn and soy, primarily to feed livestock and create biofuels. China has become the world’s biggest importer of soybeans, with 1.171 billion bushels exported from the United States in 2014-2015.[36] China’s soybean imports are driven by increased demand for meat and expanding livestock production, resulting from China’s rapid economic growth and rising incomes since the early 2000s.[37]

The biofuel industry is also decreasing prairies and replacing them with fertilized fields of corn and soy. A 2015 study showed that just over four years, 7 million acres (10,900 square miles or larger than the state of Massachusetts) of new land were converted in the United States for crops to create biofuels.[38] Nearly 30% of the corn grown in the United States is used to produce ethanol.[39]

Heavy rainfall, soil erosion, and the destruction of wetlands and grasslands that absorb runoff are all factors that allow chemical fertilizers and manure applied to these fields to eventually end up polluting surrounding waterways. Because crops only take up, on average, half the nitrogen applied to the fields, the remainder washes into streams and finally into the Mississippi River.[40] The amount of nitrogen that flows down the Mississippi River and into the Gulf of Mexico has averaged about 1.26 million metric tons per year (1.39 million tons or the weight of over 842,000 cars). The vast dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico and the 500 or so other dead zones in the world are mainly due to the animal agriculture and biofuel industries.

According to a team of scientists, industrial agriculture has destroyed a staggering amount of America’s Midwestern prairie’s rich soil.[41] Their research shows that the most fertile topsoil has entirely disappeared from a third of all the land devoted to growing crops across the upper Midwest.

Some of their colleagues, however, remain skeptical about the methods that produced this result. Even the study’s critics, though, agree that topsoil is endangered. “To me, it’s not important whether it’s exactly a third,” says Anna Cates, Minnesota’s state soil health specialist. “Maybe it’s twenty percent, maybe it’s forty percent. There’s a lot of topsoil gone from the hills.” Cates says that farmers already know that these eroded hilltops are less productive, and many of them are looking for solutions. “We’re essentially trying to make up for many years of fairly thoughtless practices,” she says.[42]

Warming waters

While many dead zones, such as the one in the Gulf of Mexico, are primarily caused by agricultural runoff and other modern human-related activities, the dead zone off Oregon’s coast differed. There wasn’t enough farming and associated fertilizer runoff in the area to explain it. There had to be other factors in the case of Oregon’s massive sea life die-off in 2006 and 2017.

Scientists hypothesize that climate change may be a contributing factor in the formation of dead zones. Increasing land-sea temperature differences can drive an increase in coastal winds.[43] The stronger winds produce a longer coastal upwelling, which causes an increase in the number of phytoplankton. The excess of phytoplankton, which isn’t eaten, dies and drifts down to the seafloor, rotting and using up oxygen.[44] A 2014 analysis in the journal Science indicates a trend of windier conditions over the last 60 years off the west coast of North America, the coast of Peru and Chile, and the west coast of southern Africa.[45] Researchers can’t definitively say that climate change is to blame. Yet, they noted that finding a consistent pattern across several parts of the planet strongly indicates that it is a factor. There are not only shifts in coastal wind intensity but also other disturbing changes taking place.

Surface ocean waters down to about 100 meters (325 feet) generally have oxygen concentrations close to equilibrium with the Earth’s atmosphere. Oxygen enters the ocean in the surface water through contact with the atmosphere and aquatic plants’ photosynthesis. Mixing surface waters by wind and waves increases the rate of oxygen absorbed from the air into the water. Farther out to sea, beyond the continental shelf, water at a depth of roughly 600–1,200 meters (1,970-3,940 feet) is permanently oxygen-deprived. Called an oxygen minimum zone (OMZ), this layer is a regular feature in many parts of the ocean, which are too deep to mix with the oxygen-rich surface waters. Oxygen mainly enters these deeper parts of the ocean by the slow motion of water currents.

Usually, in the spring, occasional periods of northerly wind blow surface waters offshore, allowing cool waters, rich in nutrients but low in oxygen, to upwell from deeper, offshore layers. That nutrient-rich upwelling is what makes Oregon’s fisheries so productive. Researchers have found that over the last 30 years, the oxygen level of the OMZ off the Oregon coast has steadily lost oxygen. These are the waters that move up towards the shallower waters in the spring and summer. Because of this decreasing oxygen content, the chances of seeing a hypoxic event off the Oregon coast increased from 10% to 60%.[46] This partly helped explain the increasing low oxygen water die-offs that had been occurring where they hadn’t before. But why was the oxygen level dropping in this naturally occurring OMZ?

Illustration of the coastal upwelling process, in which winds blowing along the shore causes nutrient-poor surface waters to be replaced with nutrient-rich, cold water from deep in the ocean.

Because the oceans are vast and complex, no one is certain why OMZs have increased in size. However, climate models have suggested that ocean oxygen concentrations have and will continue to decline because of the warming of ocean waters.

…the ocean likely will lose a substantial amount of oxygen in the coming decades and centuries in response to global warming, a process termed “ocean deoxygenation.” Global models suggest a loss of between 1 to 7% for this century for a business as usual scenario.[47]

If ocean circulation slows over the coming decades, as it is theorized to do, there will be less ocean oxygen mixing, causing many OMZs to continue increasing in size. This raises the risk that upwelling currents, which carry low oxygen waters to shore areas, will increase dead zones like those that occur off the Oregon coast. While parts of the ocean have shown some rise in oxygen levels, other areas have decreased particularly in the tropics.

…results show expanding low-oxygen-minimum zones in all three tropical oceans between the time periods 1960–1974 and 1990–2008. The low oxygen zones expand both horizontally and vertically.[48]

Although not definitively proven, warming oceans appear to be at least partly causing the increase in these low-oxygen zones. If true, this can expand naturally occurring OMZs into shallower coastal waters, further damaging fisheries.

…our analysis strongly supports the notion that if anthropogenic [human caused] climate change continues to evolve unabated, the ocean is bound to deoxygenate with poorly understood consequences for marine life. This is a source of concern, especially when considering that ocean deoxygenation is not occurring in isolation, but together with ocean acidification and ocean warming.[49]

Our investigation of the OMZ in the tropical eastern North Atlantic reveals significant deoxygenation in the core of the OMZ... if continued, the OMZ would go anoxic [no oxygen] in less than 100 years… links to global warming and possible changes in the hydrologic cycle as the causes for the long-term observed temperature and salinity changes in the Atlantic.[50]

A number of greenhouse gas concentration trajectories scenarios (Representative Concentration Pathways or RCPs) show global ocean oxygen concentration is projected to decrease.

Large-scale warming causes the oceans to absorb more heat, resulting in less dissolved oxygen at the surface since a smaller amount of oxygen dissolves in warmer water. Increased layering between the upper oxygen-rich layers of the ocean and the lower oxygen-poor layers also occurs, which reduces the mixing and transfer of oxygen from the atmosphere into the deeper waters.[51] The decrease in oxygen movement to lower layers happens because as the water heats up, it expands, becoming lighter than the water below it and less likely to sink.

“The natural thing to expect is that as the ocean gets warmer, circulation will slow down and get more sluggish, and the waters going into the deep ocean will hang around longer,” says Curtis Deutsch, a chemical oceanography professor at the University of Washington, in Seattle. “And indeed, oxygen seems to be declining.”[52]

Oxygen must be supplied through downward transport from the oxygen-rich surface waters to the deeper ocean to make them habitable. A reduction in oxygen levels at the surface and reduced downward transport can change oxygen levels over time.[53] This appears to have, at least in part, caused the observed expansion of OMZ areas.

Because there is a lot of variability in the natural warming and cooling of the ocean, oxygen concentrations are continually changing, making it difficult to detect a warming climate’s effects on ocean oxygen levels. However, a 2016 study indicates that forced ocean deoxygenation due to climate change should already be evident in the southern Indian Ocean and parts of the eastern tropical Pacific and Atlantic oceans.[54] This decline in oxygen due to climate warming appears to manifest in the Indian Ocean, corroborating this study. At the end of 2016, a multinational team of scientists reported that a large dead zone had appeared in the Bay of Bengal. This zone, which seems to be increasing in size, already spans some 60,000 square kilometers (23,160 square miles), or roughly the combined areas of New Jersey, Maryland, and Delaware.

For years, the bay has also been under assault, with several large rivers emptying their contents of untreated sewage, plastic, and aquaculture, as well as industrial and agricultural waste into it.[55]

The impact of this pollution could be catastrophic. The high load of organic pollutants, coupled with the diminution of the fish that keep them in control, could lead to massive plankton blooms, further reducing the water’s oxygen content.[56]

The dead zone of the Bay of Bengal is now at a point where a further reduction in its oxygen content could strip the water of nitrogen, a key nutrient.

Approximately 200 million people living along the Bay of Bengal are wholly or partly reliant on fishing. If the Bay’s fisheries collapse, it would be nothing short of catastrophic. The scientists who identified the Bay’s dead zone warn that this stretch of ocean is approaching a tipping point. If the last of the oxygen is removed due to continued nutrient input from rivers and the effects of climate change, it could have severe consequences for the planet’s oceans and the global nitrogen cycle.[57] A 2017 report presented to the United Nations by the University of Oxford marine scientists highlighted the Bay’s highly precarious situation.

Nutrients like nitrate act as a fertiliser to algae, stimulating bacteria growth, which competes with fish and marine organisms for oxygen. If oxygen levels in the Bay of Bengal decrease any further, the area is at risk of flipping to a ‘no oxygen’ status. This would result in the formation of new bacteria that then remove nitrates from the water, destabilising the bay’s ocean ecosystem. The denitrified water could then be carried away by ocean currents and reduce productivity elsewhere.[58]

Expanding dead zones

Another massive dead zone exists in the Gulf of Oman, just off the coasts of Iran, Pakistan, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates. Agricultural runoff and sewage have created a dire environmental problem, with increasing ocean temperatures making the situation even worse. Research led by Doctor Bastien Queste from UEA’s School of Environmental Sciences in the United Kingdom found a dead zone almost entirely devoid of oxygen greater than the size of Scotland.[59] At 102,515 square kilometers (39,500 square miles),[60] it is about 4.5 times larger than the Gulf of Mexico dead zone’s maximum recorded size. Dr. Queste commented on what he and his team found,

Our research shows that the situation is actually worse than feared -- and that the area of dead zone is vast and growing. The ocean is suffocating.[61]

Inexpensive fertilizers, used on crops to feed rising populations in a hungry world, have partly led countries to apply fertilizer with reckless abandon. In China, nitrogen-use efficiency has dropped from more than 60% in 1961 to just 25%. The result is that the Chinese ecosystems are under siege.[62]

Nitrogen kills fish in huge numbers from the Yellow River in the north to the Pearl River in the south. Algal blooms are reported in a third of the country’s lakes. Massive “red tides” of toxic algae spread from river estuaries across the East China Sea.[63]

Over the last 100 years, Florida has been significantly altered by substantial population growth, urbanization, and agriculture, becoming the largest sugarcane producer in the United States. Massive changes in land use and runoff from fertilizers contribute to algae blooms along the coasts.[64]

In 2018, a dead zone along about 150 miles of Florida’s Gulf Coast resulted in over 260 tons of marine life washing up onto Florida’s white, sandy beaches.[65] While this “toxic algae bloom” is not entirely new, scientists believe it may be worsening after decades of unchecked development, water mismanagement, and a changing climate.[66]

Generations of sugar cane farming has altered the chemistry of Florida’s biggest lake [Lake Okeechobee] and a vast system of dikes and dams built to “drain the swamp” and create a retirement wonderland has killed half of the Everglades and put the rest of this vital wetland on life support. In the wet season, Florida dumps massive amounts of Okeechobee’s nutrient-rich water into the most delicate ecosystems, while in the dry season, that water is diverted to farms and cities.[67]

The Everglades, once a vast expanse of wetlands in southern Florida, have experienced significant reduction due to human activities. Historically, the Everglades covered approximately 4,000 square miles. However, over the past century, urban development, agricultural expansion, and flood control measures have led to the loss of more than 50% of the original wetlands.[68] The Everglades have lost over 70% of their water flow due to urban and agricultural development and the creation of flood control canal systems.[69]

Currently, hypoxia and anoxia are among the most widespread harmful human-caused influences on estuarine and marine environments. They now rank with overfishing, habitat loss, and harmful algal blooms as major global environmental problems. The expansion of OMZs into shallow waters, as seen off Oregon’s coast, may interact with nutrient-induced areas just off the coast to intensify and increase the total number of dead zones.[70] Keryn Gedan, a marine ecologist at the University of Maryland, cautioned,

If an area has low oxygen to begin with, then any change is going to have fairly significant ecological repercussions. We know that the shallow, coastal ocean is warming faster than the open ocean, especially in estuaries that are fairly sheltered. We’re seeing numerous dead zones pop up all around the world, and that’s going to become more common.[71]

Researchers warn that it is likely that the open-ocean dead zone just off the West African coast may, at some point, flood the Cape Verde archipelago with low-oxygen water. If this happens, it would severely stress the coastal ecosystems and cause marine life die-offs.[72]

‘Climate change will drive expansion of dead zones, and has likely contributed to the observed spread of dead zones over recent decades,’ Altieri and Gedan write in a new paper that appears today in Global Change Biology... As temperatures increase, animals such as fish and crabs require more oxygen to survive. But with less oxygen available, ‘that could quickly cause stress and mortality and, at larger scales, drive an ecosystem to collapse,’ Altieri and Gedan warn.[73]

Around the globe, many OMZs are losing oxygen and expanding horizontally and vertically. For example, the midwaters off Central California have lost 40% of their oxygen over the past few decades.[74] According to Lisa Levin, a marine biologist at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, deeper waters off the continental shelf have experienced a 20-30% decline in oxygen.

“Right now, it’s still out of sight, out of mind,” says Levin of the low-oxygen water. But the hypoxic conditions are creeping up the water column, rising by as much as 90 meters [300 feet] between 1984 and 2006 off the coast of Santa Barbara, California.[75]

The dead zone off the coast of West Africa is the size of the continental United States. It has grown by 15% since 1960 and by 10% just since 1995. A recent study that measured this dead zone’s oxygen level found the lowest oxygen levels ever recorded in the open Atlantic.

…the minimum levels of oxygen now measured are some 20 times lower than the previous minimum, making the dead zones nearly void of all oxygen and unsuitable for most marine animals.[76]

Globally, low-oxygen areas have expanded by more than 4.5 million square kilometers (1.7 million square miles) in the past 50 years,[77] with the open oceans losing 77 billion metric tons (84 billion tons) or about 2% of oxygen,[78] equal to the weight of over 230,000 Empire State Buildings or around 50 billion cars.[79] As these areas have expanded vertically, they have pushed diving marine creatures such as sailfish, sharks, tuna, swordfish, and Pacific cod, as well as the smaller sardines, herring, shad, and mackerel that they eat, into ever narrower bands of oxygen-rich water closer to the surface.

Smothering the oceans

One key to reducing dead zones will be keeping fertilizers on the land and out of the sea. Methods need to be developed for agricultural systems that close the nutrient cycle from soil to crop and back to the ground. Prairie strips are bands of native perennials, ranging from 10 to 40 meters (30 to 120 feet) in width, strategically placed in row-crop fields, typically in areas with low yields and high runoff. Composed of several native species—such as big bluestem, wild quinine, milkweed, and common evening primrose—these strips, covering as little as 10% of farmland, can reduce soil erosion by up to 95%.[80]

Cover crops can reduce nitrogen runoff by 30%, yet in 2016, Iowa farmers planted cover crops on less than 3% of the state’s cropped land.[81] The resultant dead zones can be reversed when these fertilizers and other pollution sources are kept away from the oceans.

From 1973 to 1990, the hypoxic zone on the northwestern continental shelf of the Black Sea had expanded to 40,000 km2; however, since 1989, the loss of fertilizer subsidies from the former Soviet Union reduced nutrient loading by a factor of 2 to 4, with the result that, by 1995, the hypoxic zone had gone.[82]

Since 1995, over $30 billion in federal conservation funding and voluntary limits on fertilizer use have failed to reduce the size of the Gulf of Mexico’s dead zone, reaching a record size in 2017.[83] Demands for industrial fertilizer-intensive farming are only increasing and will only raise the amount of nitrogen and other chemicals dumped into waterways. Human nitrogen production is already five times higher than 60 years ago.[84]

Farmers rely so heavily on fertilizer to boost yield and profits. It’s cheap insurance for expensive seed, and billion-dollar industries have formed around its unbridled use—from fertilizer manufacturers to equipment makers and ag [agriculture] consultants.[85]

The Energy Independence and Security Act (EISA) passed by the U.S. Congress set a renewable fuel standard, requiring that at least 136 billion liters of biofuels be used by 2022. That mandate will increase the total nitrogen flux by 21% to more than 100%.[86] This governmental mandate for biofuels alone may raise nitrogen spilling into the Gulf of Mexico to a whopping 3 million metric tons (the weight of over 2,000,000 cars) annually.

Total world fertilizer consumption by major crops is projected to increase from 166 million metric tons in 2007 to 263 million metric tons (the weight of over 175,000,000 cars) by 2050—a 58% increase.[87] Less and less nitrogen poured onto fields is being incorporated into crops, with more than half washing from fields into rivers. Worldwide, farmers’ nitrogen-use efficiency has decreased from more than 50% in 1961 to about 42% today.[88]

A 2017 study indicates that climate change may raise the already enormous agricultural-related nitrogen increase that is expected to be drained into the Gulf even further. Climate change models project that total and extreme precipitation in the Northeast and the United States corn belt will substantially increase. This will raise the amount of fertilizer washed off fields, causing total nitrogen loading of the Mississippi River Basin to increase by 18% by the end of the century.[89]

In early 2018, nitrogen experts worldwide met to discuss what a nitrogen-soaked planet might look like. Many concluded that the amount of nitrogen being dumped into the environment should be reduced by 50% by 2050, or ecosystems will face epidemics of toxic tides, lifeless rivers, and dead oceans.[90] Unfortunately, rather than decreasing nitrogen use, all indicators show fertilizer use is on an ever-growing trajectory.

This increasing fertilizer overload and the growing use of fossil fuels and wastewater from human and industrial sources will undoubtedly increase the number and size of dead zones. If warming-induced changes advance, observed decreasing ocean oxygen trends may very well continue, causing a further expansion in OMZs.

The multiplicative effects of oxygen stress on shelf systems are predicted to yield ecosystem-level changes. Increases in jellyfish blooms are likely be part of this response. Long-term consequences may include impacts on ocean CO 2 uptake and commercial fisheries.[91]

Climate models have replicated some of the oxygen changes that have already occurred. They predict the oxygen in the world’s oceans will drop between 1 and 7% by the next century. According to Daniel Pauly, a fisheries biologist at the University of British Columbia, that could be enough to profoundly affect sea life.[92] Jellyfish, which can tolerate lower oxygen levels than fish, may thrive in the new conditions. Pauly and his colleagues predict that the drop in the ocean’s oxygen and pH levels will decrease the world’s fish catch by 20 to 30% by 2050.

The links between human activity and local jellyfish blooms are strong. In the Black Sea, invasive comb jellies dumped from the ballast of tankers have spawned deliriously and destroyed the region’s fishing industry. In the Sea of Japan, fertiliser run-off has left an oxygen-depleted sea where little other than jellies can thrive.[93]

The present deoxygenation of the ocean is similar to an event that occurred 93-94 million years ago, known as the Oceanic Anoxic Event-2 (OEA-2).[94] OAE-2 developed about 50,000 years ago and was believed to be caused by undersea volcanic activity triggering an extinction event that suffocated about 27% of marine invertebrates in Earth’s oceans.[95] Dr. Sune Nielsen of Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution commented,

Our results show that marine deoxygenation rates prior to the ancient event were likely occurring over tens of thousands of years, and surprisingly similar to the two percent oxygen depletion trend we’re seeing induced by anthropogenic activity over the last 50 years. We don’t know if the ocean is headed toward another global anoxic event, but the trend is, of course, worrying.[96]

Increasing fertilizer-intensive industrial agriculture, primarily driven by consumer appetite for animal protein and desire for biofuels, combined with a warming climate, will continue to be an ever-increasing oxygen-depleting assault on the ocean. These onslaughts will have dire consequences for life in the oceans, with growing threats to the world’s food stocks. Professor Robert Diaz at the Virginia Institute of Marine Science noted that the speed of ocean suffocation already seen was breathtaking.[97]

No other variable of such ecological importance to coastal ecosystems has changed so drastically in such a short period of time from human activities as dissolved oxygen.[98]

For centuries, people have been exploiting the seas with minimal restriction, with proof of extensive deterioration of the marine environment hidden beneath the waves. Unfortunately, our past and current actions result in an overall decline in the ocean’s health and resilience. Now, humankind faces an immediate choice between exerting ecological restraint and proceeding towards increasing global sea life-smothering catastrophes.

What you can do!

Maintaining the health of our oceans requires a worldwide effort. Here are some simple steps that you can take at a personal level to make a difference.

Eat a primarily plant-based diet—Huge amounts of pollutants enter our waterways each year, significantly affecting our oceans and other bodies of water. One of the primary drivers of the problem is industrial fertilizers used to grow massive amounts of crops to feed animals. Switching to a primarily plant-based diet reduces the demand for industrially raised animals and the crops used to feed them.

Switch to organic farming—In the United States, only 0.17% of soy[99] and 0.26% of corn[100] crops are organic. Various organic agricultural techniques have been used for approximately 6,000 years. They have been shown to conserve soil, water, and energy and eliminate nitrogen fertilizers, herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides to improve public health and the environment.[101] Fossil fuel energy inputs for organic production are 30% lower than in conventionally produced corn, helping to decrease food’s global carbon footprint.

Support sustainable local agriculture—According to a study by the Worldwatch Institute in the United States, food now travels between 1,500 to 2,500 miles from farm to table. Americans spend far more energy transporting the food than we get from eating the food.[102] “A head of lettuce grown in Salinas Valley of California and shipped nearly 3,000 miles to Washington DC requires about 36 times as much fossil fuel energy in transport as it provides in food energy when it arrives.”

Buying locally at farmer’s markets reduces energy impact. It is also generally fresher as much food shipped from hundreds of miles away needs to be picked while unripe and can be gassed to “ripen” it after being transported. It can be factory-processed with preservatives and irradiated.[103]

Grow an organic garden—Buying locally grown food is a great way to minimize your environmental impact, but growing your own food takes it to the next level. By raising your own food, you reduce your ecological impact and reap the benefits of connecting with nature.

Plant cover crops—When possible, plant cover crops and native plants. These will help retain nutrients that might be lost by being leached out of the soil into groundwater and lost through surface runoff.

Decrease your carbon footprint—Decreasing our global environmental impact will help mitigate the ever-accelerating harm to our oceans. Read “Acid Seas” to find out more.

Reduce plastic usage—Decreasing the use of plastics in everyday life (plastic bags, bottled water and drinks, straws, take-out containers, utensils, etc.) will reduce the amount of plastics ending up in the ocean. Read “Plastic Oceans” to find out more.

