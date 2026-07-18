Roman Bystrianyk

Roman Bystrianyk

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RJ Sykes's avatar
RJ Sykes
3h

I agree with everything you say here, this piece resonates. Humans are by far the most destructive species on this planet. Nothing is forever though and we forget we have only been around for a split second in the timeline of this planet. And will likely be gone in similar time. And the planet will recover and move on quickly. Humans are not a well designed species and are prone to extinction, as many of our ancestors have already become extinct.

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Nick's avatar
Nick
3hEdited

Thank you for all your writings Roman. It seems like dissolvingillusions . com has been infected with malware, there are Casino ads, and bacon-rumors . xyz is contacted.

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