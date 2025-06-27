Roman Bystrianyk

Roman Bystrianyk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
2d

I don't need to know anything about vaccines and mRNA poisons. I haven't had any vaccines in over 50 years and am quite fine...no sicknesses or diseases. There is no reason to ever take any vaccine and no proof they are health serums. Read the inserts...they are all filled with toxic filth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marianne Agnello's avatar
Marianne Agnello
3d

I can tell you what vaccines has done in my family. My daughter ended up with SLE after her rubella vaccine, I ended up with spondylosis after child vaccines my niece died at 10 yrs of allergies and drugs administered by her dr. My 2 sisters and son by covid jab my friend in USA died by same a cousin with cancer by same a nephew mother in law my heart attack by same

Say no more

All bio weapon

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Roman Bystrianyk
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Roman Bystrianyk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture