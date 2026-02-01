Roman Bystrianyk

Roman Bystrianyk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Markker's avatar
Markker
2d

Patrick Jordan, none medical, has spent years researching and written various books on health. His research shows how we are being poisoned, by vaccines, foods we eat, what they spray down on us, add to water, etc. I asked him which book of his to start with. I bought it, ICD-999, from Lulu.com He also reproduces Edward Crookshank's book of 1889, History and Pathology of Vaccination, Vol 1. I hope Roman will read this, and others too. We all kind of know that something is not right, but laymen just follow what our practioners tell us. My first grandchild will be born April and I fear for baby now that I know all the history but even more for the future of so called blood analysis at birth, then prophylaxis injections to prevent any disease in future!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Tracy Kolenchuk's avatar
Tracy Kolenchuk
2d

What happens when healthy actions cure a disease? Officially - nothing. The officials are medical, but it's not a medical cure.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Roman Bystrianyk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture