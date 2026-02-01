“I have before told you how little was known correctly of the lungs, and the true causes of consumption; owing to this, a great many medicines and medical remedies are often used, that instead of curing, rapidly and surely incline to produce consumption.”[1] — Samuel Sheldon Fitch, MD, 1853 “...that most fatal of all disease, that scourge of humanity, tuberculosis, better known as consumption. This disease causes more deaths than all the epidemic diseases combined. Statistics show that one-sixth of all deaths throughout the civilized world are caused by consumption.”[2] — Journal of the American Medical Association, 1894 “Chemotherapy [Streptomycin, 1947; BCG Vaccination, 1954] reduced the number of deaths [from tuberculosis] in the period since it was introduced (1948-1971) by 51 per cent; for the total period since cause of death was first recorded (1848–71) the reduction was 3.2 per cent.”[3] — Thomas McKeown, 1979

Refer a friend

Tuberculosis (TB), once known as consumption or the white plague, was arguably the most devastating and widespread killer in modern history. During the 18th and 19th centuries, it reached epidemic proportions in America and Europe, claiming millions of lives and casting a long shadow of dread, particularly among the urban poor and working classes. In 1815, it was estimated that tuberculosis brought a “premature death” to 1 in 4, and in 1830, in the United States, eastern seaboard cities had a mortality rate as high as 400 per 100,000—a figure that paints a grim picture of its lethality.[4]

Death rates in Massachusetts from tuberculosis (shown in the following chart) graphically illustrate how massive a killer it was, plummeting from a maximum in 1874 of 375 deaths per 100,000 down to 2.4 per 100,000 in 1970—a staggering 99.4% decrease. According to the analysis of historian Thomas McKeown (and as shown in the chart), tuberculosis mortality declined by 96.8% long before the introduction of antibiotics (Streptomycin in 1944) and widespread vaccination (BCG vaccine), strongly suggesting that these medical developments arrived late in the fight and contributed little to the initial, steep decline in deaths.[5]

Today, most of us pay little attention to this once-devastating disease. The crisis has receded into history; it is now relatively rare, of little concern to physicians, and largely off the public’s radar, a quiet victory given that the BCG vaccine is not even in common use in the United States. This historical trajectory clearly indicates that socioeconomic and public health factors were instrumental in the conquest of this disease.

By the start of the 20th century, however, tuberculosis was still a massive killer, and the prevailing medical opinion was that expensive, protracted climatic and sanatorium treatment was the sole method of successfully combating pulmonary tuberculosis and that all other means were futile. This dogma was firmly held by doctors of the era. Consequently, the working poor could not afford to stop working, and they generally couldn’t afford doctors or sanatoriums, leaving them with little hope and effectively sentencing many to death.

Yet one doctor dared to test a new theory that directly challenged the orthodoxy of his peers, believing that the disease could be conquered primarily through a comprehensive lifestyle modification protocol accessible to all. His name was Dr. John H. Russell, and he meticulously tested his protocol on 55 patients at a New York City dispensary over eight years, from 1898 to 1906. He authored a foundational principle, noting that:

“Pulmonary Tuberculosis is a disease of malnutrition. The plan of treatment is based upon what is universally accepted as the most rational method for the relief of the disease, viz.: fresh air and sunlight in abundance, good food, plenty of sleep, regulated exercise, care of sputum and attention to the small things of daily life which are known to influence nutrition favorably. Patients are taught that there are no specific remedies; that the hope of cure rests upon their faithfulness in carrying out the prescribed rules of correct living.”[6]

His protocol consisted not only of these lifestyle modifications but of a strict daily regimen featuring an oil emulsion and fresh vegetable juice twice daily, which served as both nutritional therapy and a mechanism for daily oversight.

“The coming of the patients to the dispensary twice each day gives the opportunity to educate them how best to live according to their means. They come ostensibly only to drink emulsion and vegetable juice, but in reality, in addition, to be cross-examined, to have faults of living corrected, to receive cathartics; in short, to be taught the lesson of fresh air and wholesome food and how to make the most of them…The morning hour patients call, drink emulsion and juice and hurry to work. But in the evening, the day’s work over, they sit, talk, sip their hot drink and seemingly enjoy it as a sort of social relaxation. It has all the advantages of a social club.”[7]

A 1905 New York Times article reported on this novel cure, highlighting its simplicity and startling results. His core treatment was a regimen including vegetable juices, which reportedly cured patients who suffered from active tuberculosis.

“Dr. Russell says he has found a combination of foods which seems effective in the destruction of the bacilli of tuberculosis. The most beneficial item in the food combination—consisting of butter, bread, eggs, milk, and emulsion—is, he says, vegetable juices. Since the introduction of this juice the report records remarkable results among the tuberculosis patients. The fluid, which Dr. Russell and his colleagues at the Post-Graduate believe to have beneficial properties, is the combined juice of every kind of vegetable to be had in the market. It has been in regular use at the hospital along with the regular diet since Jan. 7. It is now recorded that in the first five months of this year eleven patients were discharged “apparently cured,” against a record number of thirteen cures effected during the whole of 1904. This sudden increase, and the fact that the patients are still thriving upon the vegetable-juice treatment, lead the examiners to believe that Dr. Russell has discovered a fluid, the properties of which are fatal to the progress of tuberculosis... The vegetables first used were potato, onion, beet, turnip, cabbage, and celery. Later were added sweet potato, apple, pineapple, carrot, parsnip, and later still rhubarb, (pieplant), summer squash, tomato, spinach, radishes, string beans, and green peas with the pods.”[8]

In 1906, Dr. Russell published a 126-page book to document his findings. The first part detailed the treatment protocol. The remainder was devoted to meticulous case histories. Participants were included only if they were laboratory-confirmed to have tuberculosis, and were declared cured only after being determined to be microscopically free of tubercle bacilli and showing resolution of clinical symptoms. Remarkably, all 55 people treated in the study were documented as cured.

The often-swift full recoveries were nothing short of remarkable. Patients typically presented with an examination that detected tubercle bacilli and were declared cured when follow-up microscopy found no trace of the bacilli, accompanied by marked improvement in physical signs and substantial weight gain. Unfortunately, this stunningly successful treatment protocol was largely lost to history, eclipsed by the rise of the sanatorium model and, later, pharmaceutical approaches.

What other diseases could have been treated in a similar fashion if Dr. Russell’s inexpensive and successful nutritional and behavioral treatment had been pursued by others?

His work stands as a thought-provoking footnote in medical history.

The following are some of the cases meticulously documented by Dr. Russell.

* * *

Charles D., a 44-year-old butcher, began treatment for pulmonary tuberculosis in March 1902. His illness had started the previous September with a profuse cough, bloody sputum (hemoptysis), night sweats, chest pain, poor appetite, and severe weakness, leading to an estimated 30-pound weight loss. His sputum tested positive for “numerous tubercle bacilli,” and a medical examination confirmed significant disease in the upper lobe of his left lung.

He was placed on Dr. Russell’s regimen, which centered on a twice-daily routine of specific juices and a fat emulsion, supported by lifestyle modifications. After approximately 16 months of this treatment, the results were striking. A follow-up sputum test in June 1903 showed no trace of tubercle bacilli. By July 1903, his cough and expectoration had completely ceased. The medical committee examining him found only minor, permanent pleural scars from the old infection and declared him “apparently cured of his tuberculosis.” He also experienced a full physical recovery, gaining 33 pounds to reach a weight of 180 pounds.

* * *

Albert A., a 31-year-old glovemaker, began treatment in March 1902 for a long-standing case of pulmonary tuberculosis. His illness, which included a significant cough and episodes of bleeding from the lungs dating back years, had not improved despite extensive stays in climate sanatoriums in New York and Colorado. When he started treatment, his sputum tested positive for “numerous tubercle bacilli,” and a medical examination revealed clear signs of active disease in the upper lobe of his left lung.

After approximately 16 months on Dr. Russell’s regimen—centered on a twice-daily routine of specific juices and a fat emulsion, along with supportive lifestyle changes—he achieved a full recovery. A follow-up sputum test in July 1903 found no tubercle bacilli, and a medical committee examination concluded his chest was free from all signs of disease. Accompanying this cure was a dramatic physical improvement, with his weight increasing by 41 pounds to 173 pounds.[9]

* * *

Bertha E., a 33-year-old housewife, began treatment in November 1902. Her illness had started a year earlier with a persistent cough, moderate expectoration, and occasional blood-streaked sputum. While her symptoms, like pain and weight loss, were not severe, her sputum tested positive for “numerous tubercle bacilli,” confirming pulmonary tuberculosis. A medical examination found clear signs of the disease in both lungs.

After approximately 16 months on Dr. Russell’s regimen—consisting of twice-daily juices and a fat emulsion, along with lifestyle modifications that notably included a diet free of eggs and meat from early 1903—she achieved a complete recovery. A sputum test in January 1904 was negative for tubercle bacilli, and a final examination in March 1904 found her chest free of all signs of disease. She also experienced significant physical improvement, gaining 23.5 pounds to reach a weight of 136.5 pounds.[10]

* * *

William K-ly, a 28-year-old window dresser, began treatment in January 1903 after a hemorrhage six months earlier led to a diagnosis of pulmonary tuberculosis. Despite a brief attempt at rest in the mountains, his symptoms progressed to include cough, night sweats, and a severe 18-pound weight loss, leaving him at just over 104 pounds. Laboratory analysis confirmed his sputum was filled with “numerous tubercle bacilli,” and a medical examination found advanced signs of the disease, including cavernous breathing in the upper right lung.

After following Dr. Russell’s treatment protocol—centered on twice-daily juices and a fat emulsion, along with lifestyle modifications—for approximately 16 months, he achieved a full recovery. A follow-up sputum test in April 1904 showed no tubercle bacilli, and a final committee examination declared his chest free of all signs of disease. Accompanying this cure was a significant physical recovery, with his weight increasing by 30 pounds to 134 pounds.[11]

* * *

Annie La R-o, an 18-year-old dressmaker, began treatment in October 1903. With a strong family history of tuberculosis, she had developed a persistent cough, chest pain, and minimal weight loss. Despite the seemingly mild personal symptoms, her sputum tested positive for “very numerous tubercle bacilli,” confirming an active and significant infection. An initial examination found signs of disease in the right upper lung and pleuritic rales at the bases of both lungs.

After following Dr. Russell’s regimen—twice-daily juices and fat emulsion, alongside lifestyle modifications and, from mid-February 1904, a diet free of eggs and meat—she achieved a remarkably swift recovery. In just about five months, a follow-up sputum test in February 1904 was negative for tubercle bacilli. A final examination in March 1904 confirmed her chest was free of all signs of disease. She also regained her health physically, gaining 10 pounds to reach 111 pounds.[12]

* * *

Jacob B-pf, a 29-year-old clothing cutter, began treatment in March 1903 after a year of illness. His condition started with a significant hemorrhage, followed by recurring episodes of blood-stained sputum approximately every three weeks. A three-month stay in the mountains had provided no improvement. Despite reporting minimal systemic symptoms like weight loss or weakness, his sputum tested positive for “numerous tubercle bacilli,” confirming active pulmonary tuberculosis. A medical examination in October 1903 documented clear signs of the disease in the right lung.

Following Dr. Russell’s regimen—twice-daily juices and fat emulsion, alongside lifestyle modifications, and maintaining a diet that included eggs and meat—he achieved a full recovery. Remarkably, he lost no time from work due to illness during his treatment. After approximately 19 months, a sputum test in September 1904 found no tubercle bacilli. A final committee examination in October 1904 confirmed his chest was free of all signs of disease. His physical health also improved, with a 21-pound weight gain to 146 pounds.[13]

* * *

Ella C-gh, a 30-year-old saleswoman, began treatment in October 1904 after a two-year history of cough attributed to “bronchitis.” Her health had declined significantly the previous June, forcing her to stop work. A subsequent 11-week stay in the country provided only temporary relief, followed by a relapse and a ten-pound weight loss, leaving her at 104.5 pounds. Her sputum tested positive for “numerous tubercle bacilli” as well as other bacteria, confirming pulmonary tuberculosis. A December 1904 examination found clear signs of the disease in her left upper lung.

After following Dr. Russell’s regimen—twice-daily juices and fat emulsion, alongside lifestyle modifications—she experienced a remarkably rapid recovery. From December 1904 onward, her diet was also free of eggs and meat. In just about four months, a follow-up sputum test in February 1905 was negative for tubercle bacilli. A final examination later that month confirmed her chest was free of all signs of disease. Her physical recovery was dramatic, with a weight gain of 29.5 pounds to reach 134 pounds during her treatment.[14]

* * *

Michael G-n, a 20-year-old mechanic, began treatment in November 1904 after a severe illness that started as a cold in late September. His condition rapidly progressed to include a severe hacking cough (sometimes causing vomiting), regular night sweats, profound fatigue, and loss of appetite. His sputum tested positive for tubercle bacilli as well as other bacteria, confirming pulmonary tuberculosis. A December 1904 examination revealed clear signs of the disease in the left upper lung.

After following Dr. Russell’s regimen—twice-daily juices and fat emulsion, alongside lifestyle modifications and, from the end of November 1904, a diet free of eggs and meat—he achieved a rapid and complete recovery. In just six months, a follow-up sputum test in May 1905 was negative for tubercle bacilli. A final committee examination confirmed his chest was free of all signs of disease. His physical recovery was marked by a dramatic weight gain of 38.5 pounds, bringing his weight to 154.5 pounds.[15]

* * *

Annie L-g, a 32-year-old housekeeper and mother, began treatment in January 1905. Her illness, marked by a profuse cough and episodes of hemorrhages since mid-1904, had progressed to include severe night sweats and significant weakness. Her sputum tested positive for “numerous tubercle bacilli and streptococci and staphylococci”, confirming an active tubercular infection. An examination in late February 1905 revealed extensive disease affecting large portions of both lungs.

After following Dr. Russell’s regimen—twice-daily juices and fat emulsion, alongside lifestyle modifications and, from late February 1905, a diet free of eggs and meat—she experienced a remarkably swift recovery. In just four months, a follow-up sputum test in May 1905 was negative for tubercle bacilli. A final committee examination confirmed her chest was free of all signs of disease. Her physical recovery was substantial, with a 27.5-pound weight gain to 137.5 pounds.[16]

* * *

William H. W-y, a 28-year-old real estate broker, began treatment in July 1905. His illness had begun six months earlier with a severe, persistent cough and weight loss, which several physicians initially misdiagnosed as a “bad cold.” Despite travel to Florida and the Adirondacks for rest, his health continued to decline, culminating in a slight hemorrhage. The correct diagnosis of pulmonary tuberculosis was finally confirmed when his sputum was tested by the Board of Health and found to contain “Numerous tubercle bacilli and streptococci and staphylococci.” A medical examination confirmed signs of the disease in his right upper lung.

After following Dr. Russell’s regimen—twice-daily juices and fat emulsion, alongside lifestyle modifications and a diet that included eggs and meat—he achieved a rapid recovery. In just about three months, a follow-up sputum test in October 1905 was negative for tubercle bacilli. A final committee examination confirmed his chest was free of all signs of disease. His physical health also improved, with a 9.5-pound weight gain to 136.5 pounds.[17]

Share

Refer a friend

[1] Samuel Sheldon Fitch, Six lectures on the uses of the lungs, and causes, prevention, and cure of pulmonary consumption, asthma, and diseases of the heart, New York, 1852, p. 60.

[2] Journal of the American Medical Association, vol. 23, July 14, 1894, p. 88.

[3] Thomas McKeown, The Role of Medicine: Dream, Mirage, or Nemesis? 1979, Princeton University Press, p. 93.

[4] Roy Porter, The Greatest Benefit to Mankind, 1997, Harper Collins Publishers, pp. 397-427.

[5] Thomas McKeown, The Role of Medicine: Dream, Mirage, or Nemesis? 1979, Princeton University Press, p. 93.

[6] John F. Russell, MD, Report of Fifty-Five Apparent Cures of Pulmonary Tuberculosis Occurring in Working People Who Were Treated at a Dispensary Without Interruption to Their Work, New York, February 1906, p. 9, https://www.google.com/books/edition/Report_of_fifty_five_apparent_cures_of_p/YvPuFHyeCw0C

[7] John F. Russell, MD, Report of Fifty-Five Apparent Cures of Pulmonary Tuberculosis Occurring in Working People Who Were Treated at a Dispensary Without Interruption to Their Work, New York, February 1906, p. 9, https://www.google.com/books/edition/Report_of_fifty_five_apparent_cures_of_p/YvPuFHyeCw0C

[8] “Vegetable Juice a New Consumption Remedy, Tried with Success at Post-Graduate Hospital, 11 Believed to be Cured,” New York Times, August 25, 1905.

[9] John F. Russell, MD, Report of Fifty-Five Apparent Cures of Pulmonary Tuberculosis Occurring in Working People Who Were Treated at a Dispensary Without Interruption to Their Work, New York, February 1906, p. 76, https://www.google.com/books/edition/Report_of_fifty_five_apparent_cures_of_p/YvPuFHyeCw0C

[10] John F. Russell, MD, Report of Fifty-Five Apparent Cures of Pulmonary Tuberculosis Occurring in Working People Who Were Treated at a Dispensary Without Interruption to Their Work, New York, February 1906, p. 82, https://www.google.com/books/edition/Report_of_fifty_five_apparent_cures_of_p/YvPuFHyeCw0C

[11] John F. Russell, MD, Report of Fifty-Five Apparent Cures of Pulmonary Tuberculosis Occurring in Working People Who Were Treated at a Dispensary Without Interruption to Their Work, New York, February 1906, p. 90, https://www.google.com/books/edition/Report_of_fifty_five_apparent_cures_of_p/YvPuFHyeCw0C

[12] John F. Russell, MD, Report of Fifty-Five Apparent Cures of Pulmonary Tuberculosis Occurring in Working People Who Were Treated at a Dispensary Without Interruption to Their Work, New York, February 1906, p. 92, https://www.google.com/books/edition/Report_of_fifty_five_apparent_cures_of_p/YvPuFHyeCw0C

[13] John F. Russell, MD, Report of Fifty-Five Apparent Cures of Pulmonary Tuberculosis Occurring in Working People Who Were Treated at a Dispensary Without Interruption to Their Work, New York, February 1906, p. 98, https://www.google.com/books/edition/Report_of_fifty_five_apparent_cures_of_p/YvPuFHyeCw0C

[14] John F. Russell, MD, Report of Fifty-Five Apparent Cures of Pulmonary Tuberculosis Occurring in Working People Who Were Treated at a Dispensary Without Interruption to Their Work, New York, February 1906, p. 104, https://www.google.com/books/edition/Report_of_fifty_five_apparent_cures_of_p/YvPuFHyeCw0C

[15] John F. Russell, MD, Report of Fifty-Five Apparent Cures of Pulmonary Tuberculosis Occurring in Working People Who Were Treated at a Dispensary Without Interruption to Their Work, New York, February 1906, p. 114, https://www.google.com/books/edition/Report_of_fifty_five_apparent_cures_of_p/YvPuFHyeCw0C

[16] John F. Russell, MD, Report of Fifty-Five Apparent Cures of Pulmonary Tuberculosis Occurring in Working People Who Were Treated at a Dispensary Without Interruption to Their Work, New York, February 1906, p. 116, https://www.google.com/books/edition/Report_of_fifty_five_apparent_cures_of_p/YvPuFHyeCw0C

[17] John F. Russell, MD, Report of Fifty-Five Apparent Cures of Pulmonary Tuberculosis Occurring in Working People Who Were Treated at a Dispensary Without Interruption to Their Work, New York, February 1906, p. 124, https://www.google.com/books/edition/Report_of_fifty_five_apparent_cures_of_p/YvPuFHyeCw0C