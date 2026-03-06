Roman Bystrianyk

Roman Bystrianyk

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Elizabeth Schneider's avatar
Elizabeth Schneider
Mar 7

Very cool. I’m happy for you both. I dropped out of “modern society” for 3 years to work on 2 ranches to learn necessary skills. You are in for an epic journey.

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
Mar 6

You are right. I wish you luck. Starting is hard but don't give up. My land does not grow much but nothing is more fun than to pick some herbs and veggies from your own yard. And there are always the wild things - sheep sorrel, clover, chickweed, blackberries, plums, to start with! (and to continue with in my yard).

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