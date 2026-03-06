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The idea for Living Roots Farmstead didn’t arrive in a flash of inspiration or a single perfect moment. It grew slowly, like a seed pushing through heavy soil, over these last few years. It grew from watching—really watching—just how fractured, artificial, and dysfunctional our society has become.

We noticed, as many of you have, the quiet desperation beneath the surface of modern life.

The obsession with accumulation, as if a garage full of things could fill an empty heart. The gawking at the “lifestyles of the rich and famous,” forever reaching for a life that isn’t ours, while the one right in front of us goes unlived. The plastic everything—wrapping, containing, choking—until we can’t remember what it felt like to hold something real.

We noticed the loneliness of social media, where thousands of “friends” leave us feeling more alone than ever. The children, not nurtured but damaged by endless technology—their attention fractured, their spirits dulled, their hands learning to swipe before they learn to plant. A medical system that chases symptoms while ignoring root causes, often doing more harm than good. A government festering with greed, division, and corruption, selling us hate dressed up as leadership and calling it progress.

And through it all, the endless empty promises parade across our screens: New pharmaceuticals will save us! AI will fix everything! Robots will do our work! We’ll colonize Mars! One more war will make us safe!

As if technology could heal a broken spirit. As if escaping to another planet could solve the mess we’ve made of this one. As if we could bomb our way to peace.

Meanwhile, our society crumbles. Our soil dies. Our water poisons. Our children wither. And we’re told to look the other way—to the next gadget, the next pill, the next distraction.

We couldn’t watch anymore.

So, we decided to look in a different direction. Not backward, exactly—but toward something ancient. Something our great-grandparents knew that we’ve forgotten.

We started asking different questions:

🌸What if good, whole, organic food wasn’t a luxury, but the foundation of everything?

🌸What if clean water, nature, and sunshine were treated not as commodities, but as birthrights?

🌸What if strong communities, personal responsibility, peace, and love weren’t quaint ideals, but the actual structure of daily life?

🌸What if we finally stopped fighting the earth and started listening to her—working with nature rather than against it, cherishing her gifts instead of taking them for granted?

We realized we had a choice. We could sit on the couch and watch the world crumble into chaos and decay—frowning at the news, shaking our heads, feeling helpless. Or we could step forward. We could dream.

So, we dreamed.

A dream of a different way to organize society. Free from systems that want you to ask for permission just to breathe. Free from the endless treadmill of consumption and distraction. Free from the lie that more stuff equals more happiness.

A dream that takes the great parts of the old wisdom—the kind that knew soil health means human health, that community means survival, that a handshake still means something—and marries them to the best of the new. Not rejecting technology, but putting it in its proper place: as a tool, not a master.

Something better. Something real. Something we’re calling Living Roots Farmstead.

This blog will be our record of the journey. The search for land. The victories and setbacks. The moments of doubt and the moments of pure, breathtaking hope. We’ll share what we’re learning about regenerative farming, herbal healing, community building, and the slow, beautiful work of putting down roots.

We invite you to come along. Not as a spectator, but as part of the story. Maybe you’ll find land for us. Maybe you’ll share a flyer. Maybe you’ll just read and dream along with us, knowing that somewhere out there, people are building something different.

Because the world doesn’t need another escape plan. It needs to return home.

Welcome home.

https://www.livingrootsfarmstead.com/

With hope and hands in the soil,

Michelle & Roman

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