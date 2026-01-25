“About five or six days after the inoculation, she was seiz’d with great pains in all her joints. The Small-Pox came out about the 10th or 11th day very violently… In nine Weeks after the Inoculation, and after the most miserable suffering, that ever poor creature underwent, she died worn to nothing but skin and bone.”[1] — Francis Howgrave, apothecary, 1724 “I consider even the Natural Small-pox a mild disease, and only rendered malignant by mistakes in nursing, in diet, and in medicine, and by want of cleanliness… It would hardly be too bold to say, that the fatal treatment of this disease, for two centuries, by warming and confining the air of the Chamber, and by stimulating and heating cordials, was the cause of two-thirds of the mortality which ensued.”[2] — John Birch, 1814 “Between 1764 and 1766, he and his assistants inoculated as many as 20,000 persons, which in the two years brought him in some £10,400 in all. “Inoculation… finally became popular through the tricks of a quack. For Daniel Sutton with his secret methods in half a dozen years had accomplished more in the spread of inoculation than had been possible in half a century.”[3] — Dr. P Kübler, 1911

Time has a way of imparting a rose-colored view of history, particularly when seen through the lens of modern medicine—an enterprise now perceived as an ever-improving miracle, grounded in hard science and triumphant data. This retrospective clarity, however, often obscures a more chaotic and contentious truth: that many foundational medical practices were born not in serene laboratories, but in storms of controversy, unintended consequences, and profound human suffering. No story better illustrates this than the 18th-century embrace of smallpox inoculation, a procedure hailed as a lifesaving miracle by its champions and condemned as a deadly folly by its critics. The reality was a complex and troubling chapter where the cure could be as dangerous as the disease, where the “treatment” often proved fatal, and where the line between public health safeguard and epidemic spark was perilously thin. This is the forgotten history of inoculation, the medical revolution that was anything but.

The concept of introducing disease matter into the skin through the practice of “engrafting” was popularized in England by Lady Mary Wortley Montagu around 1717.[4] Later known as inoculation (or, more precisely, variolation), material from a smallpox sore was given to a healthy person with the aim of inducing a mild case to provide immunity. It was argued that, as no one can have smallpox more than once, why not induce it artificially and pass through the illness at a convenient time? Unfortunately, the resultant attack of induced smallpox was by no means always a mild one, with an estimated 2-3 percent of inoculated individuals dying from the procedure.[5]

While a variety of medical men praised this new idea, some, like Isaac Massey, with 40 years’ experience in the medical field, saw no need for it.[6] Over 20 years at Christ’s Hospital, he fervently wished that very few patients would consent to undergo inoculation or, as he renamed it, “incantation.” In his experience, smallpox “seldom kills” unless under very poor management, with only 5 or 6 deaths attributed to smallpox over those 20 years.[7] His opinion mirrored that of Thomas Sydenham, MD, renowned as the English Hippocrates and regarded as the Father of English medicine, who, 40 years earlier, observed that if physicians or nurses did not incorrectly treat smallpox, it was one of the “slight and safe of all other diseases.”[8] Dr. Sydenham shared his treatment ideas with a colleague, Dr. William Cole, who thanked Dr. Sydenham for his smallpox “cure,” observing that the disease was easily healed unless medical treatment in the form of “hot regimen and medicines killed so many before their time.”

Standard and commonly accepted medical procedures of that time included bleeding patients to the point of fainting, withholding even a single drop of cold water, depriving patients of light and fresh air, and promoting catharsis, which involved inducing forceful and abundant bowel movements through the use of medications. In 1747, Charles Perry, MD, advised in the case of smallpox to “bleed copiously” and to use drugs to cause a purge and vomit in order to “empty the whole alimentary tube.”[9]

Another recognized method for treating smallpox was commonly called the “hot regimen.”[10] In this method, individuals afflicted with a disease would be covered with numerous smothering blankets, encouraging copious sweating to eliminate excess bodily fluids; alternatively, patients might be immersed in a hot bath. This therapeutic fashion viewed light and fresh air as detrimental, leading to patients being kept in darkness whenever possible and with minimal ventilation. Over the decades, some doctors observed that this treatment with “cordials and a hot regimen” for those inoculated with smallpox, as well as those who acquired the disease naturally, resulted in a worse case and “in many cases, a fatal disease.”[11] Those who were treated with medications, kept in “hot chambers,” and “nearly smothered” in hot blankets had a high mortality, whereas the poor who were “left to nature” almost always recovered.[12],[13] In 1814, Surgeon John Birch declared that over two centuries, “two-thirds” of the smallpox mortality was due to these faulty treatments.[14]

Isaac Massey’s observations at Christ’s Hospital noted that “miserable poor and parish children” made up at least “one-half” of the deaths recorded.[15] He noted that those who were sick with “scarcely the necessaries of life” should not be in the same category as those who were well cared for and challenged the generalization about disease, such as smallpox, in the Bills of Mortality as if all who died were so as a result of the disease and by nothing else. In 1888, Dr. French noted that extreme poverty, filth, and overcrowding resulted in “epidemics, plagues, and pestilences” while “fresh air, pure water, and hygienic living” greatly prevented them.[16]

Building on these historical observations, we must conclude that an individual does not merely succumb to a single, recorded “disease” such as smallpox. Rather, the severity and fatality of an illness are profoundly mediated by a triad of underlying determinants: the patient’s pre-existing health and constitution, their social and environmental living conditions, and the nature—and potential harm—of the medical interventions they receive. These factors form the true substrate upon which any illness acts. Historically, and persisting into modern practice, we perpetuate a critical foundational error by attributing death primarily to a specific pathogen. This simplistic, reductive approach in mortality statistics erroneously isolates the “disease” as the sole cause, often obscuring the contributory, and sometimes primary, roles of poverty, malnutrition, hazardous therapeutics, and systemic neglect.

Inoculation did not gain widespread public acceptance until around 1748, over thirty years after its introduction, due to public fear and medical controversy.[17] Its status was solidified in 1754, when the Royal College of Physicians of London formally endorsed the procedure, granting it crucial institutional legitimacy.[18]

The original smallpox inoculation method typically involved making a large, deep incision in the arm and inserting smallpox matter into it.[19] The patient would then suffer through an illness with fever and other symptoms, hoping it would be a mild case. Various remedies, including administering substances like rhubarb, were employed to maintain healthy bowel movements, aiming for two to three stools daily. Additionally, patients were provided with light, nourishing meals, along with cool, fresh air and cooling beverages to alleviate inflammation.[20]

In 1763, Daniel Sutton pioneered a new approach to smallpox inoculation, effectively reducing the procedure’s symptoms.[21] This method swiftly gained immense popularity among the general public and garnered widespread endorsement from the medical community. As a result, Sutton and other practitioners who adopted this technique enjoyed widespread public praise. The original inoculation method took material from a person whose smallpox pustules were well-matured and likely filled with pus. The new Suttonian method, according to Dr. Langton, took material from pustules at an early stage and was likely nothing more than benign fluid.[22] Patients had “in general little or no sickness” and very few smallpox pustules because only a weak fluid was used.[23] As a result of the absence of any significant illness among patients under this new technique, it became widely popular among all social classes and was widely adopted.[24] It replaced the original despite objections that it was not true protection and was nothing more than “popular madness”[25] and had become “popular through the tricks of a quack [Daniel Sutton].” Ultimately, the new Suttonian method was inoculation in name only.

Two problems with inoculation were that it could result in death, especially with the pre-Suttonian method, and that the operation appeared to “spread the disease more widely by multiplying the foci of infection.”[26] Even in 1764, while the Suttonian method was gaining popularity, it was recognized that inoculation was often performed in areas where the disease was not yet spreading, thereby introducing smallpox where it “would not otherwise have been produced.”[27] The medically sanctioned operation, therefore, was sometimes as likely to start an epidemic as to stop one.[28]

According to that 1764 article, smallpox mortality increased in the decades after inoculation began. Before the procedure was introduced (1683–1720), 90 out of every 1,000 births and 64 out of every 1,000 total deaths were from smallpox. In the 38 years after inoculation started (1721–1758), those numbers rose to 127 per 1,000 births (a 41% increase) and 81 per 1,000 total deaths (a 27% increase). The data were used to argue that inoculation made the smallpox problem worse, not better.[29]

The increase in smallpox deaths during the era of inoculation was recognized and documented by Robert Walker, MD, in his 1790 treatise, An Inquiry into the Small-Pox, Medical and Political. Analyzing London’s Bills of Mortality, he demonstrated a steady and alarming rise in the smallpox death rate coinciding with the spread of inoculation. From 1731-1742 to 1763-1772, the mortality rate increased by almost 50 percent.[30] The core message presented is that, according to this mortality data, the widespread use of inoculation was associated with a “considerable annual increase in deaths.” He concluded by asking, “Doth not this intimate connection between the progress of inoculation and the destructive increase of the small-pox, lead to a suspicion, that the one is, in some degree at least, influenced by the other?”

The historical introduction of smallpox inoculation (variolation) in 18th-century England was met not with universal acclaim but with a sustained medical controversy. Critics, including experienced physicians like Isaac Massey, argued from the outset that the procedure was unnecessary and dangerous, pointing out that smallpox itself was often a mild disease when not made fatal by the era’s aggressive and harmful standard treatments, such as the “hot regimen” and copious bleeding. These treatments were later condemned as a primary cause of mortality.

Furthermore, critics contended that the practice of inoculation fundamentally worsened public health. They presented statistical evidence—from a 1764 article and Robert Walker’s 1790 analysis—showing that smallpox death rates increased significantly in the decades following the procedure’s adoption. They also argued that inoculation acted as a vector, deliberately spreading the disease into healthy communities and thus sparking epidemics it was meant to prevent. The popular “Suttonian” method, which used milder matter to reduce side effects, was dismissed by some doctors as ineffective “quackery” that provided false security.

The core conclusion drawn from this historical record is that attributing death solely to a pathogen like smallpox is a critical error; fatal outcomes were—and are—profoundly determined by underlying health, socioeconomic conditions, and iatrogenic (treatment-caused) harm. Yet, despite the critics and the data, inoculation remained entrenched for eight decades, its controversial legacy forming the direct, and often unexamined, foundation for the next heralded medical revolution: vaccination.

