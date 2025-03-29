The price of greatness is responsibility. —British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, 1943 Your health is what you make of it. Everything you do and think either adds to the vitality, energy, and spirit you possess or takes away from it. —Ann Wigmore, 2016

The Shocking Transformation of Public Health: Then vs. Now

If you look at a beach photo from the 1960s, the difference from today is impossible to ignore. Back then, obesity was rare—most people appeared healthy, active, and naturally slim. Fast forward to today, and the scene has changed dramatically. Overweight and obese individuals are now the norm rather than the exception. This stark contrast forces us to ask: How did we get here?

What fundamental diet, lifestyle, and environment shifts have led to such a widespread health crisis?

The answer lies in decades of societal changes—processed food replacing home-cooked meals, sedentary lifestyles overtaking physical labor and outdoor play, and technology keeping us indoors more than ever. The consequences are undeniable: skyrocketing obesity rates, rising chronic diseases, and declining overall well-being. But the most troubling part? This isn’t just an American problem—it’s a global epidemic.

Obesity

Obesity significantly increases the risk of various health conditions, impacting nearly every system in the body. It is strongly linked to type 2 diabetes, as excess fat contributes to insulin resistance, leading to elevated blood sugar levels and potential complications such as heart disease, kidney damage, and nerve issues. High blood pressure, another common consequence of obesity, forces the heart to work harder, increasing the risk of heart disease, stroke, and kidney disease. Additionally, obesity is a major factor in metabolic syndrome, a cluster of conditions including high triglycerides, low HDL cholesterol, and high fasting glucose, which together heighten the risk for cardiovascular disease and diabetes.[1]

Beyond cardiovascular and metabolic risks, obesity is associated with liver diseases like nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), which can progress to liver failure. It also elevates the likelihood of developing certain cancers, including those of the breast, colon, and prostate. Respiratory issues such as sleep apnea and asthma are more prevalent in individuals with obesity, as excess weight can restrict airways and exacerbate inflammation. Musculoskeletal conditions, particularly osteoarthritis and gout, are worsened by the added strain on joints and the inflammatory effects of excess fat. Additionally, obesity contributes to gallbladder disease, pancreatitis, and chronic kidney disease, further complicating overall health.

Reproductive and mental health are also affected by obesity. It can lead to fertility challenges in both men and women, pregnancy complications like gestational diabetes and preeclampsia, and sexual dysfunction, including erectile dysfunction in men. Furthermore, obesity is linked to mental health concerns such as depression, low self-esteem, and eating disorders, often exacerbated by societal stigma and discrimination. While obesity presents numerous health risks, losing even a small percentage of body weight—typically 5% to 7%—can significantly reduce these risks, improve quality of life, and enhance both physical and mental well-being.

Nearly 70% of adults in the US are either overweight or obese. According to nationwide surveys the National Institutes of Health has conducted since the early 1960s, US obesity rates have tripled over the last 60 years. Severe obesity, also known as morbid obesity, has risen tenfold.[2]

In 2024, the NCD Risk Factor Collaboration (NCD-RisC) published findings that estimate that more than one billion people in the world are now living with obesity, nearly 880 million adults and 159 million children and adolescents aged 5-19 years. The World Obesity Federation’s analysis of this data finds that nearly 3 billion people are living with either overweight or obesity. This evidence suggests that most of the world's population lives in countries where overweight and obesity are a bigger risk to health than underweight. The NCD-RisC estimates show the prevalence of overweight and obesity among children and adolescents aged 5-19 years to have risen from just 4% in 1975 to almost 20% in 2022. Over the same time period (1975-2022), obesity rates in 5-19 year olds have increased 10-fold. In 1975, 0.7% of girls were living with obesity compared to 6.9% in 2022 while boys saw an increase from 0.9% to 9.3%. This equates to approximately 65 million girls and 94 million boys living with obesity in 2022 compared to 5 million girls and 6 million boys in 1975.[3]

Vitamin D Deficiency

Vitamin D plays a crucial role in regulating calcium and phosphate metabolism, maintaining skeletal health, and modulating immune function. The active form, 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D, influences both innate and adaptive immunity by enhancing antimicrobial responses (e.g., stimulating cathelicidin production in macrophages) and promoting immune tolerance (e.g., suppressing pro-inflammatory T-cells while boosting regulatory T-cells). Low levels of 25-hydroxyvitamin D are linked to increased risks of autoimmune diseases (e.g., type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis) and other diseases (e.g., tuberculosis, respiratory infections).[4]

Vitamin D is essential not only for bone health but also as an immunomodulator, influencing susceptibility to infections and autoimmune diseases. Ensuring sufficient vitamin D levels through sunlight, diet, or supplements is a practical strategy to support immune function and reduce disease risk.

In the past, many health care professionals believed that the major health problems resulting from vitamin D deficiency were rickets in children and osteomalacia in adults, which were greatly reduced by the fortification of foods with vitamin D. Recently, there has been intense interest in the role of vitamin D in a variety of nonskeletal medical conditions. Indeed, vitamin D insufficiency has been associated with increases in cardiovascular disease, cancer, and infection. Vitamin D supplementation appears to mitigate the incidence and adverse outcomes of these diseases and may reduce all-cause mortality. We found that the mean serum 25(OH)D level in the US population dropped by 6 ng/mL from the 1988-1994 to the 2001-2004 data collections. This drop was associated with an overall increase in vitamin D insufficiency to nearly 3 of every 4 adolescent and adult Americans.[5]

Magnesium Deficiency

Magnesium is a vital mineral that plays a key role in over 300 enzymatic reactions in the body, contributing to muscle function, nerve transmission, blood vessel health, and maintaining a healthy heart rhythm. Despite its importance, magnesium deficiency is relatively common, often going unnoticed due to mild or vague symptoms like fatigue, muscle cramps, and headaches. In more severe cases, magnesium deficiency can lead to muscle spasms, abnormal heart rhythms, and even seizures. Suboptimal magnesium levels are also linked to conditions like anxiety, depression, and constipation, further highlighting the mineral’s critical role in overall health.[6]

Several factors can contribute to magnesium deficiency, including chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes and gastrointestinal disorders, excessive alcohol consumption, and certain medications. Low magnesium intake from processed foods and modern farming practices may also exacerbate the issue. If you experience persistent symptoms like muscle cramps, fatigue, or heart irregularities, it is important to consider magnesium deficiency. While supplementation can help, it’s generally best to also obtain magnesium from whole food sources such as nuts, seeds, and leafy greens.

Overt signs of clinical magnesium deficiency have not been routinely recognized in the healthy population. However, relatively low magnesium intake and/or status has been associated with critical health issues, such as but not limited to hypertension, cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and osteoporosis. Approximately half (48%) of the US population has been shown to consume less than the daily requirement of magnesium from food, partly because of the processing of food, a lower consumption of whole grains and fruits and vegetables than recommended, and a greater consumption of fast food that has a low magnesium content.[7]

A Call to Take Back Our Health

The solution to our modern health crisis won't come from quick fixes, government programs, or prescription drugs—it lies in returning to the wisdom of nature that sustained humanity for millennia. Organic food, daily movement under the sun, and deep connection with the natural world aren't just lifestyle choices—they're our biological birthright. The evidence is clear: processed foods, artificial environments, and digital detachment have eroded our well-being, but we can restore what's been lost.

This transformation begins with personal responsibility. No lab-created supplement can replace the nutrients in organic, soil-grown food. No indoor sedentary activity can match the benefits of moving outdoors in fresh air and sunlight. No pharmaceutical can replicate the healing power of a natural lifestyle. The path forward is simple but profound—reject the artificial, embrace the authentic, and return to the rhythms of nature that kept our ancestors strong.

The time for half-measures is over. It's time to Make Yourself Great Again - MYGA. Not through modern "biohacks," but through the timeless, nature-based principles of human thriving. Will you continue chasing symptom relief while your health declines? Or will you take radical responsibility for your wellbeing? Your body is a gift from nature—honor it with the life you were designed to live. The choice—and the power—has always been yours.

So let’s take control, it’s time to decide,

A life of wellness starts from inside.

