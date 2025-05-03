Roman Bystrianyk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
9h

..."However, this process will likely take years, face intense controversy, and encounter deliberate efforts to undermine or stall progress"...never met a big pharma drug trial that was not manipulated and oversold. The same thing will occur here. I will still not trust the FDA or CDC or the entire HHS thugocracy.

You are right...the greater issue is whether or not we even need vaccines. The answer to that is a resounding NO. Unless the 1986 vaccine laws are torched, not much will change.

Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
1dEdited

New vaccines.... Not the old ones that they'll continue giving like the flu shot.

Kennedy is a sack of bs. He could stop the emergency but he won't.... https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/open-letter-to-the-hhs-secretary

And Makary is promoting the use of modeling instead of animal testing.

So basically they'll test against placebo using models.

As usual, the system seeks to pretend like they're addressing the issue of vaccines and health by trying to neuter it using sneaky lies sandwiched in between the truth.

It would have worked if it wasn't for the COVID mess which opened the door to being skeptical of these agencies.

COVID was horrible but a blessing in disguise which threw a lot of chaos into the signal that they now hope to divert via Kennedy/Makary and other half assed fake populists.

https://robc137.substack.com/p/allergic-to-bullshit

Every time they try to throw a fake truth sandwich to us, we get hungrier for the real truth.

