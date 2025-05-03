The fundamental cause of the trouble is that in the modern world, the stupid are cocksure while the intelligent are full of doubt. —Bertrand Russell The greatest enemy of knowledge is not ignorance, it is the illusion of knowledge. —Daniel J. Boorstin

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has announced a significant policy shift requiring all new vaccines to undergo placebo-controlled safety trials before approval—a significant departure from previous practice. HHS highlighted that most vaccines on the CDC's childhood schedule were never tested against inert placebos. While placebo trials are common for new diseases, updated vaccines typically skip them.

This is an important and encouraging step toward finally conducting genuine, placebo-controlled vaccine studies. However, this process will likely take years, face intense controversy, and encounter deliberate efforts to undermine or stall progress. In the meantime, shouldn't we pause to reconsider the entire paradigm of vaccinating against virtually every illness?

Mortality charts consistently show a dramatic—and often near-complete—decline in deaths from infectious diseases well before the introduction of vaccines (or without any vaccine) or even antibiotics.

👉 https://romanbystrianyk.substack.com/p/the-cure-we-ignored The serious adverse effects of vaccines are rarely acknowledged yet are well-documented in the medical literature. For example, Dr. Cherry—a leading global authority on whooping cough vaccination—clearly stated: “Because of linked-epitope suppression, all children who were primed by DTaP vaccines will be more susceptible to pertussis [whooping cough] throughout their lifetimes, and there is no easy way to decrease this increased lifetime susceptibility.”

👉 https://romanbystrianyk.substack.com/p/the-vaccine-mistake-nobody-talks Because we are continually deflected to the latest microbe scare and the inevitable push towards vaccines and drugs, we are not focusing on the fundamental aspects of true health.

We should recognize that it was clean water, sanitation, improved nutrition, and living conditions—public health advances—that truly transformed society from one plagued by disease to one of relative health and longevity by the 1950s. Continuing to test and promote interventions that were not central to this transformation only distracts us from understanding what real health looks like.

