New Vaccines to Finally Face Placebo Testing
A welcome step—but it sidesteps the deeper issue: do we need all these vaccines at all?
The fundamental cause of the trouble is that in the modern world, the stupid are cocksure while the intelligent are full of doubt.
—Bertrand Russell
The greatest enemy of knowledge is not ignorance, it is the illusion of knowledge.
—Daniel J. Boorstin
Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has announced a significant policy shift requiring all new vaccines to undergo placebo-controlled safety trials before approval—a significant departure from previous practice. HHS highlighted that most vaccines on the CDC's childhood schedule were never tested against inert placebos. While placebo trials are common for new diseases, updated vaccines typically skip them.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/rfk-jr-require-vaccines-undergo-183831722.html
This is an important and encouraging step toward finally conducting genuine, placebo-controlled vaccine studies. However, this process will likely take years, face intense controversy, and encounter deliberate efforts to undermine or stall progress. In the meantime, shouldn't we pause to reconsider the entire paradigm of vaccinating against virtually every illness?
Mortality charts consistently show a dramatic—and often near-complete—decline in deaths from infectious diseases well before the introduction of vaccines (or without any vaccine) or even antibiotics.
👉 https://romanbystrianyk.substack.com/p/infectious-diseases
Dr. Fred R. Klenner published a revolutionary clinical report demonstrating that high-dose vitamin C, when used therapeutically, led to rapid—and frequently complete—recoveries from a wide array of illnesses, including polio, measles, herpes zoster, diphtheria, chickenpox, mumps, influenza, and even encephalitis.
👉 https://romanbystrianyk.substack.com/p/the-cure-we-ignored
The serious adverse effects of vaccines are rarely acknowledged yet are well-documented in the medical literature. For example, Dr. Cherry—a leading global authority on whooping cough vaccination—clearly stated: “Because of linked-epitope suppression, all children who were primed by DTaP vaccines will be more susceptible to pertussis [whooping cough] throughout their lifetimes, and there is no easy way to decrease this increased lifetime susceptibility.”
👉 https://romanbystrianyk.substack.com/p/the-vaccine-mistake-nobody-talks
Because we are continually deflected to the latest microbe scare and the inevitable push towards vaccines and drugs, we are not focusing on the fundamental aspects of true health.
👉 https://romanbystrianyk.substack.com/p/the-collapse-of-western-civilization
We should recognize that it was clean water, sanitation, improved nutrition, and living conditions—public health advances—that truly transformed society from one plagued by disease to one of relative health and longevity by the 1950s. Continuing to test and promote interventions that were not central to this transformation only distracts us from understanding what real health looks like.
👉 https://romanbystrianyk.substack.com/p/the-forgotten-triumph
..."However, this process will likely take years, face intense controversy, and encounter deliberate efforts to undermine or stall progress"...never met a big pharma drug trial that was not manipulated and oversold. The same thing will occur here. I will still not trust the FDA or CDC or the entire HHS thugocracy.
You are right...the greater issue is whether or not we even need vaccines. The answer to that is a resounding NO. Unless the 1986 vaccine laws are torched, not much will change.
New vaccines.... Not the old ones that they'll continue giving like the flu shot.
Kennedy is a sack of bs. He could stop the emergency but he won't.... https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/open-letter-to-the-hhs-secretary
And Makary is promoting the use of modeling instead of animal testing.
So basically they'll test against placebo using models.
As usual, the system seeks to pretend like they're addressing the issue of vaccines and health by trying to neuter it using sneaky lies sandwiched in between the truth.
It would have worked if it wasn't for the COVID mess which opened the door to being skeptical of these agencies.
COVID was horrible but a blessing in disguise which threw a lot of chaos into the signal that they now hope to divert via Kennedy/Makary and other half assed fake populists.
https://robc137.substack.com/p/allergic-to-bullshit
Every time they try to throw a fake truth sandwich to us, we get hungrier for the real truth.