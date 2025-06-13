Roman Bystrianyk

Elizabeth Schneider
Jun 13

I’m afraid I am with Mencken and Stone. I fail to see why we need the CDC or NIH. But then, I worked with both and got a massive lesson in BS management. To turn this around, we‘d need a lot more readers as opposed to Tik Tok and YouTube followers. Somehow, I do not foresee that happening as frankly I have difficulty prying people away from their phones for more than a nanosecond. I have heard the craziest things and when I ask where the source of information came from, I often receive, “YouTube” as a response. My outlook is no longer quite as optimistic as it once was.

Michelle
Jun 13

So while everyone was prematurely rejoicing that RFK kicked out the previous vaccine team, he's installed 8 new ones. All pro vaccine. Just like him.

RFK has said he supports the childhood schedule. He openly and loudly encouraged people to get the measles vaccine recently.

Why on earth would you think he's against them?

IF he's really serious, it would be declared that vaccines are no longer required to get into schools, jobs, into the country, etc. If you wanted to get them - great! Inject yourself to your hearts content. If you didn't want to get them - great! He would also publish the data gathered from the National Vital Statistics showing all infectious disease dropped to nearly 100% BEFORE the introduction of vaccines on the CDC website. This information should go viral. Publish those charts!

The choice should always be the individuals. Not someone else forcing you to inject foreign highly toxic substances against your will

