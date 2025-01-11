When I consider that the nobler animals have been exterminated here—the cougar, the panther, lynx, wolverine, wolf, bear, moose, dear, the beaver, the turkey, etc., etc.,—I cannot but feel as if I lived in a tamed and, as it were, emasculated country... Is it not a maimed and imperfect nature I am conversing with?... All the great trees and beasts, fishes and fowl are gone. The streams, perchance, are somewhat shrunk. — Henry David Thoreau, The Journal of Henry David Thoreau, Volume VIII, March 23, 1856 In no way does civilized man so quickly revert to his former state as when he is alone with the beasts of the field. Give him a gun and something which he may kill without getting himself in trouble, and, presto! He is instantly a savage again, finding exquisite delight in bloodshed, slaughter, and death, if not for gain, then solely for the joy and happiness of it. There is no kind of warfare against game animals too unfair, too disreputable, or too mean for white men to engage in if they can only do so with safety to their own precious carcasses. — William T. Hornaday, 1887

The great buffalo slaughter

When Europeans first arrived on the North American continent, approximately one-third of it was covered with massive bison herds, more widely known as American buffalo.[1] These immense herds literally blackened the plains, and it appeared to the new arrivals to early America that the whole country was one mass of buffalo. In 1871, Colonel Richard Dodge of the United States Army reported on a great southern herd as he rode in a light wagon 34 miles between two forts in Arkansas. That single massive herd was estimated to contain approximately four million buffalo.

The great herd on the Arkansas through which I passed could not have averaged, at rest, over fifteen or twenty individuals to the acre, but was, from my own observation, not less than 25 miles wide, and from reports of hunters and others, it was about five days in passing a given point, or not less than 50 miles deep. From the top of Pawnee Rock, I could see from 6 to 10 miles in almost every direction. This whole vast space was covered with buffalo, looking at a distance like one compact mass.[2]

Buffalo was so pervasive that those at the time thought it impossible for such an enormous number of animals to be in danger of extermination. Some Native American tribes believed that buffaloes were continually issued from the Earth and that the supply was inexhaustible. Yet, the vast southern herd would be almost annihilated in four short years.

As Europeans arrived in North America and migrated across the continent, many common regional animal species were systematically eradicated. East of the Mississippi River from 1730 to 1830, animals, including the buffalo, were hunted down primarily for food and skins, helping to fuel the rapid settlement expansion of the fledgling United States. In 1830, there was an ever-increasing desire for “buffalo-robes,” as buffalo-dressed skins were termed. With this rising demand for the buffalo’s flesh and hides, the era of the systematic slaughter of the buffalo began. By 1852, buffalo had entirely disappeared east of the Mississippi River.[3] At that time, with the rapidly dwindling herds, Dr. Leidy predicted that “the day is not far distant when it [the buffalo] will become quite extinct.”

By 1869, the newly completed transcontinental railroads divided the vast areas of the great herds of buffalo in the American West. The three great railways, the Kansas Pacific, the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fé, and the Union Pacific, provided easy and inexpensive transportation for buffalo hides, significantly increasing the buffalo market.[4] Tourists shot buffalo from the windows of trains for sport.[5]

Long-range rifles were another technological advance that greatly aided in the slaughter. The Sharps 40-90 or 45-120 and Remington were the favorite weapons of the buffalo-hunter. Unfortunately, these two advances and the buffalo’s inability to comprehend the human threat they faced made them easy targets for the ever-expanding carnage.

The building of three lines of railway through the most populous buffalo country there came a demand for robes and hides, backed up by an unlimited supply of new and marvellously accurate breech-loading rifles and fixed ammunition. And then followed a wild rush of hunters to the buffalo country, eager to destroy as many head as possible in the shortest time.[6]

Buffalo became a booming industry. Hundreds of thousands of buffalo were slaughtered, quickly decimating the massive herds.[7] For a time, buffalo tongue was regarded as a delicacy and was often the only part extracted, leaving the rest of the animal to rot on the open plains. Tongues were purchased at 25 cents each and sold in the markets farther east at 50 cents. Until people got tired of them, buffalo tongues were in considerable demand, and hundreds, if not thousands, of barrels were shipped east from Buffalo country.

Known as “still-hunting,” a hunter would secure a position within 100 to 250 yards of his game. With the hunter hidden from view, the animals were easily picked off one by one without any risk to the hunter. It was not unusual for hunters to kill 60, 70, 80, or more buffalo a day to feed the frenzied desire for their hides. Often, the buffalo was stripped of its skin, with the remaining meat untouched. Whole plains were covered with the decaying buffalo remains.

A buffalo hide yard in Dodge City, Kansas, in 1874. Hunters who arrived in the spring of 1874 noted the scarcity of buffalo north of the Arkansas River; vast herds had been decimated in the hunts of 1872 and '73.

…thousands are still killed annually merely for so-called “sport,” no use whatever being made of them; thousands of others of which only the tongue or other slight morsel is saved; hundreds of thousands of others for their hides, which yield the hunter but little more than enough to pay him for the trouble of taking and selling them; while many more, though escaping from their wouldbe captors, die of their wounds and yield no return whatever to their murderers. Of the hundreds of thousands that for the last few years have annually been killed, probably less than a fourth have been to any great extent utilized.[8]

In just three years, from 1872 to 1874, hunters killed 4 million buffalo. Of those killed, 3 million were only for their hides.[9] In 1872, Colonel Dodge commented on the wholesale slaughter that was occurring.

During this autumn, when riding some thirty to forty miles along the north bank of the Arkansas River to the East of Fort Dodge, there was a continuous line of putrescent carcasses, so that the air was rendered pestilential and offensive to the last degree.

And in 1873, he commented,

Where there were myriads of buffalo the year before, there was now myriads of carcasses. The air was foul with a sickening stench, and the vast plain, which only a short twelvemonth before teemed with animal life, was a dead, solitary, putrid desert.[10]

William Frederick Cody earned fame as “Buffalo Bill” because of his accomplished skill in shooting buffaloes with a rifle from the back of a galloping horse. In 1867, he entered into a contract with the Kansas Pacific Railway to deliver all the buffalo meat to feed the laborers engaged in building the railroad that would pass through western Kansas. In eighteen months, Buffalo Bill reportedly killed 4,280 buffaloes, an incredible average of 7 to 8 per day.[11]

An estimated 40 to 80 million native peoples, referred to as Indians, lived throughout the Americas before the Europeans’ arrival.[12] However, from 1492 to 1650, there may have been as much as a 90% population reduction, leaving only 5.6 million natives. Later, with the steady and constant migration of white men into the territories of the West, native peoples were restricted to increasingly narrower lands.

The United States government had a strategy of ridding the Plains of buffalo and Indians. Major-General Phillip Sheridan had the task of forcing Native Americans from the Great Plains and onto reservations.[13] In 1867, a member of the United States Army was said to have given orders to his troops to “kill every buffalo you can. Every buffalo dead is an Indian gone.” In 1868, General Sherman wrote in a letter to General Sheridan that as long as buffalo roamed parts of Nebraska, “Indians will go there. I think it would be wise to invite all the sportsmen of England and America there this fall for a Grand Buffalo hunt and make one grand sweep of them all.” General Sheridan wrote in a letter back to General Sherman, “make them poor by the destruction of their stock, and then settle them on the lands allotted to them.” In 1875, General Sheridan urged that medals with a dead buffalo on one side and a discouraged Indian on the other side be created for anyone who killed a buffalo.[14]

1892: bison skulls await industrial processing at Michigan Carbon Works in Rogueville (a suburb of Detroit). Bones were used processed to be used for glue, fertilizer, dye/tint/ink, or were burned to create “bone char” which was an important component for sugar refining.

For thousands of years, the indigenous people of America relied on buffalo for everything essential that they needed for survival. By decimating the hunting grounds they relied on, the native peoples were pushed into a state of desperation and increasingly dependent on government assistance. Eventually, the buffalo disappeared from that entire region, leaving the Blackfeet Indians on the verge of starvation. Some of the Cree, Chippewyan, and other native peoples starved to death. By 1877, only 300,000 natives were left living in the United States.[15]

Some native peoples aided the buffalo’s increased slaughter in trade for luxuries such as canned provisions, fancy knickknacks, firearms, ammunition, or a pint of whiskey. Horse racing was a common pastime among the Crows, who were liberally provided for by the government, and the stakes were usually dressed buffalo robes.

In 1876, some 3 to 4 million buffalo killed on the Plains supplied hides and bones for robes and fertilizers. Three thousand hides were loaded onto each boxcar and 350 boxcars went east. In a space of 10 to 15 years, buffalo were removed from the Plains and the remaining Plains tribes relocated to reservations.[16]

By the 1870s, humans had annihilated not only buffalo but much of the indigenous wildlife. Animals other than the buffalo, such as elk, moose, deer, pronghorn, and mountain sheep, were slaughtered with the utmost recklessness. Wolves, too, had been exterminated in considerable measure over much of the buffalo range. By the close of the hunting season of 1875, the great southern buffalo herd had ceased to exist. The land, once teaming with life, had been radically transformed.

Not many years ago, the region we traversed was swarming with buffaloes; now their skulls whitening on the plain, and the deep worn grass-grown tracks which traverse the prairies in all directions are the only evidence of their former existence. Not a single buffalo was seen during the journey, and very little of large game of any kind, only a few antelopes or cabri, one moose and one red deer. Foxes, wolves, badgers, skunks, minks, and beavers were seen or heard occasionally.[17]

…the total killed [Bison] between 1870 and 1875 cannot have been less than about two and a half million annually. The effect of this destruction upon the already terribly thinned herds has been most marked, and if continued at a proportional rate, will unquestionably in a few years exterminate the race.[18]

By 1894, the American Buffalo, once estimated to have numbered as many as 50,000,000, was practically eradicated from North America.[19] By the close of the nineteenth century, the buffalo population had probably reached its low of about 800 animals.[20] The eradication of the American buffalo was equivalent to killing the entire human population of modern-day Spain, leaving only the passengers on a single Airbus A380 passenger jet alive.

From the brink of extinction, the American Buffalo still endure today. Approximately 500,000 live in North America,[21] although only about 20,000 make up wild herds in national parks and private reserves.[22] The other 96% have been hybridized with cattle genes and are raised commercially for meat and hides. About 70,000 buffalo are butchered yearly to supply meat to a relatively small, trendy market. That number is minuscule compared with the demand for beef, resulting in 125,000 cattle slaughtered daily.[23]

The wanton killing of the iconic American buffalo is one egregious example of a mass slaughter of animals, but it is far from the only case.

Billions to zero

During the early years of Colonial North America, observers reported that vast flocks of passenger pigeons darkened the sky. These flights often continued from morning until night and could last several days. In 1813, John Audubon remarked that an enormous number of birds had passed overhead along the Ohio River banks for three days. He calculated the flock to be made up of over 1.1 billion pigeons.[24] In 1847, an enormous multitude of passenger pigeons flew over Hartford, Kentucky. A local ornithologist calculated that the mass of birds was numbered at an astonishing 2.23 billion.[25] The estimated number of passenger pigeons living in America when Europeans arrived was 3 to 5 billion.[26]

After the American Civil War (1861-1865), technological developments set in motion the destruction of not only the buffalo but also the passenger pigeon. The national expansions of the railroads and the telegraph enabled a commercial pigeon industry to explode.

Pigeon Shoot Historic Illustration.

The professionals and amateurs together outflocked their quarry with brute force. They shot the pigeons and trapped them with nets, torched their roosts, and asphyxiated them with burning sulfur. They attacked the birds with rakes, pitchforks, and potatoes. They poisoned them with whiskey-soaked corn.[27]

The growth of major Eastern and Midwestern cities in the mid-1800s drove the demand for meat, with passenger pigeons being an abundant and easily hunted source. Cookbooks were published with recipes for passenger pigeons to be potted, broiled, roasted, smoked, salted, pickled, or stuffed into pies. Passenger pigeon became an elegant dish in households and restaurants.[28]

By 1855, 300,000 pigeons per year were hunted in the Midwest and sent to New York City as a source of cheap meat for the expanding human population. At the height of massive hunts to supply eastern markets in the 1870s, an army of 500-1,000 professional hunters, or “pigeoners” used telegraph and rail to track and pursue flocks to well-known roosting sites. The “great killing” in Michigan in 1878 yielded 300 tons of passenger pigeons, packed 55 dozen to a barrel, and shipped by rail to New York.[29]

A single live bird was tethered to a stool as a lure, drawing hundreds of birds into traps. This practice gave rise to the term “stool pigeon,” now used to describe a person who acts as a decoy or informant. By the 1860s and 1870s, the markets had exploded, with multimillions of birds being shipped east from Midwest counties, quickly decimating flocks.[30] By the mid-1890s, wild flock sizes numbered in the dozens rather than the once-massive millions or billions.

By 1900, all passenger pigeons had been killed in the wild. By 1914, the last one had died in captivity at the Cincinnati Zoo.[31] The bird that once darkened the sky with their multitude was hunted out of existence, victimized by the fallacy that no amount of exploitation could threaten a creature so bountiful.

The great hat craze

During the same period in the late 1800s, a widespread fashion craze of adorning women’s hats with bird feathers swept the United States and other Western countries. To satisfy this fashion trend, plume hunters began to slaughter egrets, herons, eagles, condors, falcons, and other birds by the millions to supply milliners (women’s hat makers) with this widely desired frill. In 1900, roughly 80,000 people, most of whom were women, were employed in the millinery business in New York City.[32]

As more women entered the middle class in the 1800s, a widespread market developed for bird feathers used in haute couture [high fashion], fueled by magazines such as Harper’s Bazaar. Great snowy egrets, with their long feathery plumes known as “aigrettes,” were most prized, but roseate spoonbills and shore birds were also routinely killed by plume hunters, the former for their colored feathers, the later for their long billed carcasses, which, stuffed whole, adorned women’s hats.[33]

Woman with an entire bird in her hat, circa 1890. Late-Victorian and Edwardian fashions led to the deaths of several hundred million birds in the days before state, national, and international laws stepped in to help prevent the extinction of many of them.

At the start of the fad, plumes brought a few dollars an ounce, but at the height, an ounce of feathers was worth more than an ounce of gold.[34] In 1903, prominent dealers in New York City offered $32 an ounce for beautiful plumes.[35] In 1910 long white back feathers of egrets, aigrettes, sold for as much as $80 an ounce in New York City.[36] In 1910, gold was sold for about $21 per ounce[37], and a New York City painter who made 50 cents an hour working an average 44-hour workweek[38] needed to labor more than 3½ weeks to earn the same as an ounce of these feathers was worth. In the peak days of plume hunting, 400 or 500 birds were worth about $10,000.[39]

The egrets’ brilliant white plumage became more prominent during mating season and was in exceptionally high demand among milliners. Hunters killed and skinned the mature birds, leaving orphaned hatchlings to starve or be eaten by crows, endangering the entire egret population.[40] Consumer fashion demand and the desire for quick profits drove a relentless slaughter, resulting in an estimated 5 million North American birds from 50 species killed each year.[41] According to The Audubon Magazine in 1888,

Within the past few years, the destruction of our birds has increased at a rate which is alarming. This destruction now takes place on such a large scale as to seriously threaten the existence of a number of our most useful species. It is carried on chiefly by men and boys who sell the skins or plumage to be used for ornamental purposes – principally for the trimming of women’s hats, bonnets, and clothing. These men kill everything that wears feathers.[42]

William T. Hornaday estimated that there had been a 46% decline in bird numbers in 28 states, including the District of Colombia and Indian Territory, just in the period 1883-1898.[43] Rosetta spoonbills, snowy egrets, great white herons, and short-tailed hawks nearly vanished from Florida. Wild flamingos and the lime-green-and-carmine Carolina parakeet were hunted to extinction.[44] The reddish egret was almost exterminated and slowly recovered after a single breeding pair was found in 1938.[45] Nearly 95% of Florida’s birds had been killed by plume hunters, all in the name of fashion.[46]

Americans and Europeans even in urban areas, women and children found a decent supplemental income in stoning birds to death or killing them with pea-shooters, stringing them up, and selling them to hat-makers.[47]

In the early 1900s, the tireless work of Doctor Pearson of the National Association of Audubon Societies eventually won a hard-fought battle over the milliners, as well as the indifference of lawmakers and the public, to make it illegal to wear or sell plumes in the United States.[48]

But back in 1910, when the National Association of Audubon Societies and Doctor Pearson began the drive to make the selling illegal, 16,000 milliners rose up to declare such a law beyond all bounds of reason. They had $20,000,000 invested in feathers and plumes. They said it was only a bunch of cranks and sentimentalists and schoolteachers who wanted to interfere with a free people’s legitimate business.

Doctor Pearson and a small contingent of activists, including Harriet Hemenway and her cousin Minna Hall, educated the public, and eventually, the outlawed aigrette went out of style.[49] This allowed the egret to slowly increase their population, bringing them back from the brink of extinction.[50]

Massacre on the high seas

Human ingenuity in exterminating large numbers of animals also extended to the oceans. Whales are mammals of the open sea, and for hundreds of years, people hunted them for their oil, which was used to fuel lamps and candles and lubricate machinery.[51] Between 1712 and 1899, it is estimated that 300,000 sperm whales were killed globally by crews on sailing vessels.[52]

Grytviken whaling station on South Georgia Island during the First World War. It has long been abandoned.

In the 1840s, more than 700 whaling ships were on the world’s oceans. More than 400 vessels called New Bedford, Massachusetts, their home port, and wealthy whaling captains built luxurious houses in the best neighborhoods. Because of whale oil, New Bedford became known as the “City that Lit the World.”[53] Herman Melville, who set sail on a whaling ship from New Bedford in January 1841, would later publish Moby Dick ten years later.

At its peak, the cetacean [whale] killing business employed 70,000 people and became the fifth largest business in the United States. Two thirds of the world’s whaling fleet sailed from U.S. At its peak, in the 1850s, it produced more than six million gallons of whale oil a year.[54]

When we think of whaling, we may primarily think of old wooden sailing vessels and the men going out on longboats to hunt whales with hand-thrown harpoons. Yet, whaling continued and greatly expanded well into the 20th century.

The opening of vast new whaling grounds, linked with a rising whale oil price, brought an enormous expansion in the fleet. In 1927/28 there were seventeen floating factories with sixty-one catchers in the Antarctic; in 1930/31 this had risen to forty-one floating factories and two hundred catchers, with a rise in whale oil production from 733,000 barrels to 3,400,000.[55]

As with the other animals hunted to extinction or near extinction, technological advances allowed humans to overexploit quickly. According to Quentin R. Walsh of the United States Coast Guard in 1938,

Some of the larger factory vessels with their capacity of over 2,500 barrels of oil per day capture more in two days than the original floating factories of 1904 were able to carry away with them in an entire season. One modern factory ship can take more whales in one season than the entire American whaling fleet of 1846 which number over 700 vessels.[56]

During the late 1800s, steam-powered ships replaced the old sailing boats. By the early 1900s, new diesel engines[57] allowed for greater efficiency. Large floating factories became accomplished at hunting and processing whales, traveling worldwide to kill vast numbers of whales with exploding harpoons. Technology and innovation created an industry that could virtually catch, kill, and quickly process any whale in any ocean.

…with the aid of diesel engines and exploding harpoons, twentieth-century whalers matched the previous two centuries of sperm-whale destruction in just over 60 years.[58]

From 1900 to the middle of 1962, the same number of sperm whales were killed as during the 18th and 19th centuries. Astonishingly, this feat was then repeated between 1962 and 1972. During the entire 20th century, nearly 2.9 million large whales were killed all over the world.[59] In terms of sheer biomass, twentieth-century whaling is perhaps the most massive hunt in human history. While hunting for whales, the whalers also slaughtered walruses, ducks, cod, polar bears, and reindeer.

…whalers captured roughly 2.4 million kilograms [5.3 million pounds] of non-whale meat over more than 71,000 days at sea—roughly 34 kilograms [75 pounds] per day. The vast majority of their prey were walruses, caught for both food and tusks. Between the 1850s and 1860s, the number of captured walruses rose by 500 times, before collapsing. This fits with other historical evidence showing that in the mid-to-late 19th century, American ships killed as many walruses as currently survive on the planet.[60]

During the 1950s, ’60s, and ’70s, the number of whales and the size of those whales caught by most whaling nations declined. The International Whaling Commission (IWC) was set up to regulate whale stocks attempting to properly manage whaling. In 1982, the commission passed a global moratorium.[61]

As a result of whaling, many whale populations have been reduced to small fractions of their once-natural abundance. For example, Southern Ocean blue whales are estimated to be less than 1% of their original numbers.[62] Sperm whales have been driven down to one-third of their pre-whaling population. Several whales are currently listed as endangered, including the right whale, bowhead whale, blue whale, fin whale, sei whale, humpback whale, and sperm whale. As of 2017, The North Atlantic right whale hovered on the brink of extinction, with only about 450 whales remaining.[63] With only 100 reproductively mature females left alive, marine biologists warn that this species could be extinct by 2040.[64] As of 2022, only 350 right whales remain.[65]

Wild America decimated

Numerous other animals have seen their numbers decimated over the centuries. By the end of the 1800s, white-tailed deer populations vanished from most of the United States. Their numbers plummeted from between 24 and 33 million in the late 1500s to about half a million. Elk was estimated to number around 10 million across North America, had their numbers hunted down to fewer than 41,000. Pronghorn antelope, also known as the American antelope, was once as numerous as the buffalo (50,000,000) and was hunted down to just 26,700 by 1924.[66] When Europeans arrived in the 1500s, the gray wolf numbered as many as 2 million across North America.[67] Their present-day numbers have fallen to less than 20,000.[68]

Like these historical examples, massive animal depopulations, possibly ending in extinction, continue to the present day. Today, many iconic large animal populations face increased human pressures, causing their numbers to plummet. The human footprint is increasing across the globe, negatively affecting species and regions through hunting, habitat degradation, expanding agriculture, human settlement encroachment, and livestock competition.

Lions

Lions have historically lived over most of Africa, southern Europe, the Middle East, and northwestern India. In 1950, there may have been 400,000 in the wild, and by 1975, perhaps only 200,000.[69] Over time, lion populations have been fragmented and are now confined to scattered populations in sub-Saharan Africa, with a remaining population in India’s Gir forest.[70] The vast majority of wild lions are gone, with their populations declining approximately 43% over the past 21 years from 1993 to 2014.[71]

Current and historic distribution of lions: Historically, lions lived across Africa, southern Europe, the Middle East, all the way up to Northwestern India. Today their habitat has been reduced to a few tiny pockets of the original area.

Indiscriminate killing in defense of human life and livestock, habitat loss, and reduction in the animals they hunt are the main reasons for population decrease. An emerging threat is the African and Asian trade in lions' bones and other body parts for traditional medicine. According to estimates, 22,000 to 25,000 lions remain in all of Africa.[72] Scientists projected a 67% chance that the number of lions in Central and West Africa will drop by half by 2035.[73] U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service director Dan Ashe warned the African lion could go extinct by 2050.[74]

Giraffes

The giraffe population is also plummeting. Giraffe numbers have declined over the last 30 years (1985-2015), falling from 157,000 to 97,500.[75] By 2018, their numbers had dropped to under 68,300, a decrease of 56% since 1985.[76] Habitat loss, land conversion for human development, and illegal hunting are factors driving down their numbers.

“Whilst giraffes are commonly seen on safari, in the media, and in zoos, people – including conservationists – are unaware that these majestic animals are undergoing a silent extinction,” said Julian Fennessy, co-chair of the IUCN’s [International Union for Conservation of Nature] giraffe and okapi specialist group. “It is timely that we stick our neck out for the giraffe before it is too late,” he said.[77]

Rhinos

Throughout most of the 20th century, the Black Rhino was the most numerous of the world’s rhino species, which at one time could have numbered around 850,000. However, relentless hunting of the species and clearing land for settlement and agriculture reduced their numbers so that by 1960, only an estimated 100,000 remained. Between 1960 and 1995, large-scale poaching caused a dramatic 98% collapse in their population.[78] South Africa is home to approximately 80% of the world’s rhinos, where rhinos’ recent slaughter has drastically escalated. In 2007, poachers killed 13 rhinos, and in 2014, poachers killed 1,215, which is a 9,000% increase.[79] As of 2024, black rhinos are critically endangered, with only about 3,100 left worldwide, or a 99.6% decline from their once abundant numbers.[80]

The main threat to rhinos is poaching for the international rhino horn trade. Rhino horn is used in Chinese medicine as a hangover cure and used to make ornately carved handles for ceremonial daggers called jambiyas. Rhino horn is now more valuable than cocaine, heroin, or gold. A horn can fetch between $25,000 and $60,000 per kilogram ($11,360-$27,270 per pound),[81] with a single horn worth as much as £250,000 (over $325,000).[82] Rhino horn is the feathery aigrettes of their day, driving a thriving worldwide criminal organization to obtain this endangered commodity. Kingpins recruit poachers who are usually uneducated, poor people who are often simply desperate for an income to do their dirty work.

Conservation efforts allowed a small rhino population to rebound in 2010, but they are still critically endangered. Unfortunately, poachers use military-style weapons, vehicles, and helicopters to pursue elephants and rhinos, frustrating wildlife rangers’ efforts to stop them. Because of the spectacular profits, transnational organized crime-backed poaching is an enormous global threat facing rhinos and other wildlife. In the past decade, poachers are estimated to have cost the lives of about 1,000 wildlife rangers.[83]

Cheetahs

Cheetahs, the fastest land animals, achieving 112 kph (70 mph), also face extinction. An assessment in 2017 determined that a little over 3,500 adult cheetahs are alive in an extensive South African area larger than the size of France.[84] Only a year earlier, their population was estimated at 7,100, which had already declined 90% since the turn of the 20th century. Cheetahs have disappeared from 91% of their historic habitat.[85] At the end of 2018, only about 6,600 cheetahs were left in the wild.[86]

Cheetahs face increasing pressures from humans through dwindling habitats, loss of prey, and illegal wildlife trade. The Asiatic cheetah is on the brink of extinction, with only a population of about 50 left alive in Iran. Cheetahs are hunted and killed by local sheep and goat herders because cheetahs will occasionally kill and eat one of their animals. They are also frequently killed crossing highways.[87]

Pangolins

Pangolins, which look like armored anteaters, are the most trafficked mammal in the world. Hunted for its meat and scales, from the 1960s to the early 2000s, their population has declined in China by about 90%.[88] 100,000 pangolins are killed each year[89] , with an estimated 1.1 million slaughtered by poachers between 2006 and 2015 in tropical Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.[90]

Other slaughters

Many other animal populations are plummeting. More than 100,000 elephants were killed by poachers from 2010 to 2012. Central Africa has lost 64% of its elephants in just a decade.[91] At the start of the 20th century, an estimated 100,000 tigers were in the wild.[92] In the present day, there are only 2,154 to 3,159, which is at least a 96.8% decrease.[93] A 2018 study in PLOS Biology shows that all charismatic and iconic animals are vulnerable, endangered, or critically endangered. They are all on a downward trajectory whose endpoint is extinction.[94]

Recent, dramatic declines of the most charismatic animals. Time, but not date, is taken into account, explaining why all trajectories have the same origin. Long, steep lines indicate a large decline at a high rate. Icons represent populations. Wolf is not represented and 4 subspecies of giraffes are represented.

The declines are tigers: over 55% in the last 20 years; African lions: 54% over the last three decades; African elephants: over 20% over less than 10 years; savannah elephants: over 30% between 2007 and 2014; Central African forest elephants: 62% between 2002 and 2011; Asian elephant: over 50% in 65 years; giraffes: 38% in the last 30 years; Masai giraffes: 52% in 35 years; reticulated giraffes: 80% in 25 years; Nubian giraffes: 97% in 35 years; leopards: over 30% in 8 years; cheetahs: over 30% in the last 15 years; southern Beaufort Sea polar bears: 63% between 2004 and 2010; Grauer’s gorillas: 77% in less than 20 years; Western lowland gorillas: nearly 60% in 30 years.

Bushmeat

The considerable reduction of animals is partly due to a massive bushmeat trade. Bushmeat, also known as wild meat, has long been a traditional food source for many rural people. Still, as more roads have been built into remote areas, it has allowed for large-scale commercial hunting, leaving forests, savannahs, grasslands, and deserts devoid of wildlife.[95] Like the American buffalo and the passenger pigeon of yesteryear, many animals are being eaten into extinction spurred by human encroachment and technology. Bats, pangolins, chimpanzees, gorillas, clouded leopards, and many others are on the menu.[96] At just one market in West Africa, over 9,000 primates are killed and sold every year.[97] According to Russ Mittermeier, Chair of the IUCN Species Survival Commission Primate Specialist Group,

“West Africa is one of the very highest priority areas on Earth for primate conservation. The combination of forest destruction and heavy bushmeat hunting – probably the highest level of this latter threat anywhere in the world – has pushed a number of primate species there to the brink of extinction.”[98]

Wealthier nations exacerbate or even drive the problem by inflating demand and prices for meat, trophy, medicinal, and ornamental wildlife products. Bushmeat is harvested for sports hunters and novelty food for wealthy tourists in high-end restaurants. The illegal trade in elephant ivory, rhino horn, and other highly valued products threatening Africa’s wildlife is dwarfed by the multi-billion-dollar international bushmeat trade involving hundreds of species.[99]

“There are plenty of bad things affecting wildlife around the world, and habitat loss and degradation are clearly at the forefront, but among the other things is the seemingly colossal impact of bushmeat hunting,” said Prof David Macdonald, at the University of Oxford. “The number of hunters involved has gone up, and the penetration of road networks into the remotest places is such that there is no refuge left. So it becomes commercially possible to make a trade out of something that was once just a rabbit for the pot. In places like Cameroon, where I have worked, you see flotillas of taxis early in the morning going out to very remote areas and being loaded up with the [bushmeat] catch and taken back to towns.”[100]

In 2008, more than 260 tons of wild meat were estimated to be smuggled in personal baggage into just a single European airport—the Charles de Gaulle Airport in France. In 2011, the Center for International Forestry Research estimated that 6 million metric tons (6.6 million tons) of bushmeat is annually taken from the Congo and Amazon basins.[101] More than 70% of the world’s largest species are being pushed towards extinction primarily due to killing these animals for meat and body parts.[102]

As wealthier nations expand their fishing fleets into the waters of poor countries, forcing the local population to turn to bushmeat to survive. Tuna is among the main fish species targeted by foreign vessels. Since China has exhausted its fisheries by the mid-1980s, its distant-water fishing fleet of nearly 2,600 fishing vessels is fishing off the coast of West Africa. With their mile-long nets, their mega trawlers sweep up virtually every living thing, resulting in plummeting fishing stocks.[103] Each year, their vessels pull three million tons of fish from the sea.[104]

“Foreigners complain about Africa migrants coming to their countries, but they have no problem coming to our waters and stealing all our fish,” said Moustapha Balde, 22, whose teenage cousin drowned after his boat sank in the Mediterranean.[105]

Taste for West African seafood causes more Africans to kill wild animals for food, such as lions, leopards, hyenas, monkeys, hippos, giant hogs, and antelopes. Hunting is the primary cause of a reported 50% decline in Gabon’s apes over 20 years.[106]

Kenya has lost about 50% of its wildlife in recent decades mainly due to the bushmeat trade. Bushmeat hunting, primarily for food and medicinal products, drives a global crisis, putting 301 terrestrial mammal species at risk of extinction.[107] Each year, rural people in Africa consume some one million metric tons of bushmeat from wildlife, equivalent to four million cattle. Elephants, gorillas, and other large forest mammals may become extinct in central Africa by midcentury if hunting meat to feed hungry human populations continues at the current rate.[108]

Worldwide wildlife slaughter

Trivial human yearnings and superstitions drive exorbitant prices for the rare, which in turn drives poachers to hunt diminishing and endangering species. The shallow lust for the exotic energizes the expanding illegal wildlife trade, which is estimated to be worth $23 billion,[109] making it the fourth-largest unlawful market in the world behind drugs, guns, and human trafficking.[110] In 2019, officials seized 750 ivory tusks hidden in tree trunks. The tusks came from 325 slaughtered elephants with an estimated worth of £6.5 million ($8.3 million).[111]

For a gangster, these animals are like bundles of cash lying almost unprotected in the wilderness. This is a profit-hungry global crime conducted by some of the same ruthless and violent groups that traffic drugs and guns… poachers slice off the faces of live rhinos to steal their horns; militia groups use helicopters to shoot down elephants for their tusks; factory farmers breed captive tigers to marinate their bones for medicinal wine and fry their flesh for the dinner plate; bears are kept for a lifetime in tiny cages to have their gall bladders regularly drained for liver tonic.[112]

The lure of these considerable profits to feed human trivialities provides organized crime the incentive to perpetuate this global butchery. Illegal exploitation of natural resources has become the top way criminal and lawless militia groups worldwide fund themselves. Obliterating the natural environment and the illicit exploitation and taxation of gold, oil, minerals, diamonds, and other natural resources have overtaken drug trafficking, kidnapping, and ransom, which have long been the traditional way such groups fund themselves.[113] According to Interpol Secretary General Jürgen Stock,

The huge volume of illicit money being generated through the exploitation of natural resources is of great concern. Criminal networks and their activities fuel violent conflict which in turn undermines the rule of law.

Shark fin soup costs upwards of $100 per bowl[114] and is seen in Asian cultures as a sign of respect, honor, and appreciation to guests during weddings, banquets, and important business deals.[115] The population of reef manta rays, majestic cousins of the shark, has dropped by 90%[116] as they are hunted down for their gills. Their gills are sold for $75 per pound as a fraudulent Chinese medicine treatment to increase the amount of breast milk, detoxify the blood, cure chickenpox, heal tonsillitis, and clear a smoker’s lungs.[117]

You can buy a permit to shoot an endangered Tibetan antelope for US $35,000 or an argali wild sheep for $23,000. Deer antlers, musk, bones, and other parts of wild animals are used in Chinese medicine, and many animals, including blue sheep and wild yak, are being poached by hunters to supply meat markets in China.[118]

In China and across Southeast Asia, the dried tiger penis is believed to be potent sexual medicine for men. Tiger penis soup can command up to $300 a bowl, and a whole tiger penis costs as much as $5,000.[119] According to a report compiled by the Norwegian risk analysis center RHIPTO and the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime, 85% of the global trade in tigers occurs within the European Union.[120] Chinese pangolin scales can sell on the black market for over $3,000 a kilogram ($1,360 a pound). Pangolin scales are used to make coats[121] and are also roasted and chewed as part of a health fad.[122]

A dead tiger costs $5,000, while a live tiger costs 10 times more. A baby tiger costs $3,200 while tiger bone costs $2,000. Its penis costs $1,300 while its remains may sell as high as $70,000 in China and its skin, $35,000. Snake venom can also make an illegal wildlife trader very rich in a short period. A litre costs $215,175. Bear bile costs $200,000 per pound. The bladder of the totoaba fish costs $200,000 in China. Gorillas cost $400,000. The scales of Pangolin, the most hunted and trafficked mammal, cost $3,000 per kilogram. Polar bear skin can cost up to $9,000. If you think these are hard to get, what about tortoises that cost $10,000 in Madagascar. Orangutan costs $45,000. Ivory sells at $850 per kilogramme.[123]

The totoaba is a marine fish endemic to the Gulf of California off Mexico’s coast. It is being hunted because its bladder is prized in Chinese traditional medicine. It is believed to rejuvenate the skin and heal a host of ailments, from arthritis pain to discomfort during pregnancy.[124] People in Asian cultures also use the swim bladder in a soup called fish maw.[125]

Not only is the critically endangered totoaba being hunted, but the vaquita marina is also being wiped out. The vaquita, the world’s smallest porpoise, gets caught in the same kind of net used to capture the totoaba. In 2024, only 6 to 8 critically endangered vaquita marina porpoises were spotted in Mexico’s Gulf of California.[126]

The totoaba bladder is considered the “cocaine of the sea,” fetching as much as $20,000 in China. The lure of big profits has driven armed poachers, which are believed to be funded by drug cartels, to turn the Gulf of California into a battleground.

Primates are also increasingly being targeted. Monkey hands sell for £20-£30 ($26-40) each, and monkey skulls can fetch £100 ($130) on the Internet. According to Detective Constable Sarah Bailey at the Metropolitan Police of London,

The animals are shot out of trees by hunters, the young sold into the pet trade, or their skeletons sold for £250 ($330) a time. Older ones are dismembered, with some “shot to order.”

In Asia, the wealthy elites that consume illegal animal products overlap with the political and commercial establishment. The criminal entrepreneurs who run the supply lines can conceal their identity behind front companies and hide their enormous profits by using the same secretive offshore jurisdictions exploited for tax avoidance by multinational corporations. These illegal transnational organizations are plundering the natural world, driving forward the collapse of wildlife across the globe.

The sixth mass extinction

Although life around us seems relatively eternal and constant from a human perspective, over the last 3.5 billion years of Earth’s history, approximately 99% of species have become extinct.[127] Species extinction is a natural phenomenon usually balanced by the evolution of new species. Yet throughout our planet’s history, various significant events have caused many species to become extinct over a short period. Five mass extinctions have swept across the Earth in prehistoric times, exterminating species in large numbers. The most famous event that wiped out the dinosaurs is formally known as the Cretaceous-Tertiary (K–T) extinction.

The relatively recent rapid loss of species and populations indicates a sixth mass extinction event underway on Earth. Over the past 500 years, humans have triggered an average 25% decline in Earth’s animal species populations.[128] Ecosystems are losing species at rates only seen in previous mass extinction events, with extinction rates between 100 and 1,000 times higher than pre-human levels.[129] Monopolizing resources, fragmenting habitats, pollution, introducing invasive species, spreading pathogens, killing species directly, and changing the global climate create a radically transformed world.

...there are clear indications that losing species now in the ‘critically endangered’ category would propel the world to a state of mass extinction that has previously been seen only five times in about 540 million years. Additional losses of species in the ‘endangered’ and ‘vulnerable’ categories could accomplish the sixth mass extinction in just a few centuries.[130]

According to the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) Red List of Species, as of 2012, 712 species of animals and 89 species of plants have been documented to have become extinct in modern times. However, local and global extinctions probably occur unnoticed because the approximately 1.2 million species currently named and cataloged represent only about 14% of the species estimated to exist on Earth.[131] In other words, researchers haven’t been able to document most of the species on earth, much less track their population levels and possible extinction.

The percentage of decreasing species classified by IUCN as “endangered” (including “critically endangered,” “endangered,” “vulnerable,” and “near threatened”) or “low concern” (including “low concern” and “data-deficient”) in terrestrial vertebrates. This figure emphasizes that even species that have not yet been classified as endangered (roughly 30% in the case of all vertebrates) are declining. This situation is exacerbated in the case of birds, for which close to 55% of the decreasing species are still classified as “low concern.”

As of 2019, the Red List report has over 100,000 threatened species and almost 30,000 different species at risk of extinction.[132] According to Lee Hannah, a climate change biologist at Conservation International,

The numbers are just horrendous, that’s totally frightening. We’ve had a lot of great progress, we’ve got national parks, community conservancies, a lot of great conservation going on around the world, and these numbers tell us that it’s just not enough.[133]

Local extinctions are occurring all over the world. Lake Victoria is one of the African Great Lakes, and it is under assault from overfishing, pollution from industrial and agricultural sources, over-harvesting, and land clearing. A 2018 survey found that 76% of species in the lake are threatened with extinction.[134] Ugandan scientists and researchers from the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources noted the lake’s “biodiversity is being decimated.”

Pollution has already contributed to the extinction of one of the world’s rarest aquatic wildlife, the finless Porpoise (River Pig) of the Yellow River. Likewise, in the last two decades, the Yangtze sturgeon – source of the freshwater caviar and the Yangtze dolphin (Baoji) have become extinct.[135]

According to a new report released by 16 conservation groups worldwide, nearly one-third of all freshwater fish species are threatened by extinction.[136]

‘The World’s Forgotten Fishes,’ says that 80 freshwater species — which make up more than half of all the world’s species — have already been declared extinct, with 16 disappearing in 2020 alone. Migratory populations have declined by more than three-quarters since the 1970s, while populations of larger species, weighing more than 60 pounds, have fallen by an even more “catastrophic” 94 percent.”

Land use has been ranked as the most intensive driver of terrestrial environmental change in the present century. Each year, an estimated 13 million hectares (over 50,000 square miles) of tropical forests are destroyed, causing the loss of 14,000–40,000 species.[137] According to the IUCN, 1,169 of the world’s 4,556 assessed terrestrial mammals (approximately 26%) are listed as threatened with extinction.[138] Figures approaching 30% extermination of all species by about 2050 are not unrealistic.[139]

Although species extinctions are obviously of great concern, declines in the number of populations in local communities and changes in species composition in that community can significantly impact the ecosystem. It’s not just the large iconic animals like lions and elephants whose numbers have declined. Across Europe, bird populations have decreased by over 420 million over the past 30 years.[140] The house sparrow has fallen by 147 million or 62%, the starling by 53%, and the skylark by 45%. Mountain hare numbers on moorlands in parts of the eastern Highlands in Scotland have declined by 99% since the 1950s.[141]

Strong evidence indicates that the global abundance of moths and butterflies has declined by 35% over the last 40 years. Research in Germany has shown a 75% decline in its flying insects, figures since matched by the Dutch and some data from England.[142] This threatens the global food supply because an estimated 75% of all the world’s food crops rely on pollination provided by these insects for free.[143]

Up to a third of all species of vertebrates are now considered threatened, as are 45% of most species of invertebrates. Among the vertebrates, amphibians are getting clobbered, with 41% of species in trouble, compared to just 17% of birds—at least so far. The various orders of insects suffer differently too: 35% of Lepidopteran [butterflies and moths] species are in decline (goodbye butterflies), which sounds bad enough, but it’s nothing compared to the similar struggles of nearly 100% of Orthoptera species (crickets, grasshoppers, and katydids).[144]

According to a 2019 study in the journal Biological Conservation, the authors examine “the dreadful state of insect biodiversity in the world,” with 50% of insect species in rapid decline and over 30% threatened with extinction.[145] Habitat change and pollution are the main drivers of this looming global catastrophe. In particular, the intense use of industrial and agricultural methods over the last 60 years is the root cause of this problem. The widespread and relentless use of synthetic pesticides is a recent primary driver of insect losses. The authors conclude that,

Unless we change our ways of producing food, insects as a whole will go down the path of extinction in a few decades. The repercussions this will have for the planet’s ecosystems are catastrophic, to say the least, as insects are at the structural and functional base of many of the world’s ecosystems.[146]

A United Nations panel on biodiversity reported in 2019 that one million species are currently threatened with extinction. Most of those are insects that comprise two-thirds of the earth’s species.[147] According to a Living Planet Index report from 1970 to 2014, there has been a 58% overall decline in the numbers of fish, mammals, birds, and reptiles worldwide, potentially reaching 66% by 2020.[148] An updated report found that from 1970 to 2020, the decline had reached 73%.[149] Species population declines are especially disastrous in the tropics, with South and Central America suffering an 89% decline during the same period.[150] World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) conservation scientist Martin Taylor commented:

This is definitely human impact, we’re in the sixth mass extinction. There’s only been five before this, and we’re definitely in the sixth. Governments (need) to take action to halt the slow death of the planet because it isn’t just affecting wild species it’s affecting us too. This is a threat to our future as a species, what we’re doing to the planet. We only have one planet if we screw it up, then we’re gone.

The rapid extinction is due to habitat loss, overexploitation of resources, pollution, and climate change. Wetlands, lakes, and rivers were the worst hit since 1970, seeing an 81% decrease in their species population. Marco Lambertini, director-general of WWF, commented,

The richness and diversity of life on Earth is fundamental to the complex life systems that underpin it. Life supports life itself, and we are part of the same equation. Lose biodiversity and the natural world and the life support systems, as we know them today, will collapse.[151]

Human-caused biological annihilation

Since the dawn of civilization, humankind has caused the loss of 83% of all wild mammals and 50% of plants. Humans and what humans generally like to eat have primarily replaced wild animals. Livestock, mainly cattle and pigs, comprise 60% of mammals, 36% are humans, and only 4% are wild animals. Farmed poultry, such as chickens, makes up 70% of all birds, with only 30% wild animals.[152]

According to a World Wildlife Fund 2024 Living Planet Report, Wildlife populations have declined by an average of 73% over the past 50 years, with freshwater species experiencing the steepest drop at 85%, followed by terrestrial (69%) and marine (56%). Latin America and the Caribbean have seen the most severe regional decline at 95%, with significant losses also recorded in Africa (76%) and Asia-Pacific (60%). North America and Europe have fared slightly better, with 39% and 35% declines, partly due to earlier conservation efforts. The primary driver of these declines is habitat loss from food production, compounded by overexploitation, invasive species, changing climate, and pollution.[153]

A 2017 study found that the advance of the sixth mass extinction is further underway and more severe than previously feared. In their paper, the authors abandon the dispassionate tone usually used by scientists and use the term “biological annihilation” to describe the dire situation.

...while the biosphere is undergoing mass species extinction, it is also being ravaged by a much more serious and rapid wave of population declines and extinctions... Population extinctions, however, are a prelude to species extinctions, so Earth’s sixth mass extinction episode has proceeded further than most assume... When considering this frightening assault on the foundations of human civilization, one must never forget that Earth’s capacity to support life, including human life, has been shaped by life itself. When public mention is made of the extinction crisis, it usually focuses on a few animal species (hundreds out of millions) known to have gone extinct and projecting many more extinctions in the future. But a glance at our maps presents a much more realistic picture: they suggest that as much as 50% of the number of animal individuals that once shared Earth with us are already gone, as are billions of populations.[154]

The authors note that the main drivers of biological annihilation are habitat destruction, overhunting, toxic pollution, invasion by alien species, and climate change. The authors pointed to the leading causes of the problem as “human overpopulation and continued population growth, and overconsumption, especially by the rich.” Study author and Bing Professor of Population Studies at Stanford University Paul R. Ehrlich noted:

The serious warning in our paper needs to be heeded because civilisation depends utterly on the plants, animals, and microorganisms of Earth that supply it with essential ecosystem services ranging from crop pollination and protection to supplying food from the sea and maintaining a livable climate.[155]

We are basically annihilating the life on our planet -- and that is the only known life... in the entire universe. It’s life that shaped the planet, that made it possible for us to live here. It’s life that still makes it possible for us to live here. (If) we don’t have the diversity of other organisms, we’re done.[156]

Humans are taking an increasingly substantial toll on the Earth’s biodiversity, stamping out other forms of life for profit and pleasure. Human activity has already radically transformed the world, and humanity’s global footprint is expanding and continuing to affect species across the planet adversely.

The destructive environmental impact of civilization has occurred since before modern times but has become considerably more evident and severe in recent centuries. The world now faces a sixth mass extinction event whose causes are well connected to stressors such as habitat loss, overexploitation, invasive species, and a changing climate. Environmental fragmentation can be sufficient to cut species off from food, water, and mates, allowing them to thrive. This can cause an irreversible downward population spiral. As more wildlife is exterminated and habitats are destroyed, planetary ecosystems will fall apart, and extinctions will snowball.

The dark history of humankind shows a total lack of empathy for animals that live on the same planet. When there is financial gain, even for the most trivial tastes or fashions, humans will kill the animals that are the source of these frivolities. Negligent greed, or the sheer pleasure of killing another living form of life, can ultimately allow for the carnage. As William T. Hornaday observed in 1887, humans find “exquisite delight in bloodshed, slaughter, and death.” To the hunter, the buffalo, passenger pigeon, whale, lion, elephant, rhino, pangolin, shark, or others are not living animals but merely a source of profit or something to satisfy a malicious lust to murder. This leaves a paltry few living animals of various iconic species in a few zoos and mostly besieged wild preserves, creating a comfortable fiction that wildlife is being preserved when the bitter truth is the opposite.

The fundamental nature of humanity is one in which human beings generally feel entitled to overtake and inhabit every square inch of land on the planet. The human race’s relentless proliferation is squeezing and decimating every other form of life on the Earth—some to extinction and others to the brink. With the rapid expansion of civilization and technology, no living thing on the planet is safe from humankind. Animals of particular use are domesticated and then slaughtered yearly by the billions, mostly without even the remotest thought or compassion. Humans have radically changed and continue to change the face of the world, transforming it into a planet primarily made up of humans, cattle, chickens, pigs, wheat, corn, and soy.

The current massive degradation of habitat and extinction of species is taking place on a catastrophically short timescale. Earth’s rapidly declining resources and the escalating demand from an ever-increasing human population will undoubtedly result in an apocalyptic blowback for humanity’s lack of thought, concern, and empathy. Ultimately, there will be a very high price for the decimation of most of the only known life in the universe.

Regardless of the answers, the rapid biodiversity loss suggests we cannot afford much delay before choosing solutions to these environmental stressors. Only bold changes will substantially diminish the imminent possibility of humans destroying much of the world’s wildlife to the point of functional or global extinction. It will take overcoming a nature of destructive hubris and heartless greed to prevent the extermination of the other forms of life on the planet and ultimately ourselves.

What you can do!

We are on the verge of a Sixth Mass Extinction, with species lost up to 1,000 times faster than expected because of human activities. With such a massive global problem, there seems to be little that anyone can do. Yet, here are some simple steps you can personally take to make a difference.

Preserve nature—In your local area, do all you can to make it a more nature-friendly world. Plant an organic garden. Don’t think of insects as pests but as part of your natural space outside. Encourage bees, butterflies, and other insects by planting trees, bushes, and wildflowers. Refer to organic gardening books and websites to learn how to control insects naturally. Not using pesticides and chemicals to make that “perfect” lawn reduces toxins you and your children and pets are exposed to. Studies of occupational exposure to agricultural pesticides, such as 2,4-D and glyphosate, have positively correlated with certain cancers.[157]

Love nature—Reconnect with nature and instill a love and reverence for nature into our children. Teach them the wonders that can be found in nature. Unfortunately, humanity has become disconnected from nature and how living in balance with nature is vital to the survival of the human race.

Choose Sustainability—Many things we purchase and use, such as food, palm oil, coffee, clothing, wood, gold, precious gems, and more, come from places worldwide where rare and threatened species live. Endangered species lose their habitats because of the demand for unsustainable products that increase deforestation. To help reduce your impact, be aware of where products are sourced before purchasing them, and when possible, buy used instead of new. For example, buying at used clothing and furniture stores helps ensure you aren’t contributing to additional habitat destruction.

Go organic—Insect populations are collapsing all over the planet. Over the last 60 years, intensive agriculture has been the root cause of insect biodiversity destruction, leading to insect extinction.[158] Over 1 billion pounds (the weight of over 300,000 cars) of pesticides are used in the United States each year, and approximately 5.6 billion pounds (the weight of around 1.7 million cars) are used worldwide.[159] Insecticides have a devastating impact on bees, butterflies, and other beneficial insects. If insect life continues to collapse, our planet will be in a dire situation. Also, in many developing countries, it has been estimated that as many as 25 million agricultural workers worldwide experience unintentional pesticide poisonings yearly.

Avoid all products that use toxic ingredients, including pesticides. Instead, support your local organic farmers and grow your own food organically. Organically grown and local food is not only better for you; it’s better for the community and your health. Your health improves with increased nutrients, omega-3 fatty acids, and lower toxic metals and pesticide residue.[160]

Avoid products derived from threatened species—We may not often notice because our local environment seems unchanging, but our natural world is being destroyed bit by bit. If we don’t make changes, not only will many species vanish, but we imperil our own existence. Therefore, avoid any products that are harming the natural world.

Many products are still available, such as shark fins, pangolin scales, ivory made from rhino horns or elephant tusks, totoaba, monkey skulls, and many others. Traditional Chinese medicines that use endangered animals should be avoided. Hunting and selling these are pushing the Earth ever closer to mass extinction events. Huge illicit profits are being made by exploiting natural resources that fuel criminal networks and fund violent conflicts worldwide. Avoid all these products and condemn their trade and sale.

Think where your seafood comes from—Worldwide, life in our seas is being decimated by overfishing. Also, overfishing off the coast of poor countries can push the people in those areas to resort to bushmeat to survive, further endangering our natural world. Read the chapter “Fished Out” to find out more.

