“That there are many physicians who honestly believe vaccination to be a preventive of smallpox, is without doubt. But there is also a large number of physicians who champion vaccination for what there is in it—and there are ‘millions in it.’ In the name of all that is good, let us have clean streets, clean alleys, clean lives, and everything else that is good, and not allow this unsurgical, unclean, and septic practice of vaccination to be thrust upon us.”[1] — Wm. Jefferson Guernsey MD, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania “The medical practitioners remind me of a flock of sheep. When the leader starts to run in a certain direction, the whole flock follow without question, and the faster the leader runs, the more excited the rest become. Who can say absolutely that antitoxin ever cured a case of diphtheria? While, on the other hand, how many cases have we known of being left with a weak heart after it had been used…”[2] — Dr. B. H. Cubbage, 1908 "Facts do not cease to exist because they are ignored." — Aldous Huxley

“Multiple site vaccination of 1898, showing a ‘typically good arm.’,” Derrick Baxby, “Smallpox Vaccination Techniques; from Knives and Forks to Needles and Pins,” Vaccine , vol. 20, no. 16, May 15, 2002, p. 2142.

Vaccination—a word so deeply embedded in our collective consciousness that few ever question its origins. But did you know…

The first vaccine, known as cowpoxing—later called vaccination (from vacca, the Latin word for cow)—was supposed to provide lifelong protection against smallpox.[3] It never did.[4] , [5] , [6] , [7]

Originally promised to be administered “with the most perfect ease and safety,”[8] the vaccine often caused severe injury or even death.[9] , [10] , [11] , [12] , [13]

It wasn’t a clean hypodermic injection like we know today. Instead, multiple scratches were made on the skin, and a mysterious mixture was smeared into the wounds.[14]

That mixture could have come from cows, horses, donkeys, buffaloes[15] , [16] , [17] —or even from the corpse of a smallpox victim before being transferred to an animal.[18]

It was often teeming with bacteria and blood.[19] , [20]

For over a century, vaccine material was taken directly from one person’s arm and transferred to another in a gruesome process called arm-to-arm vaccination.[21]

Hundreds of doctors came to realize that the promises surrounding vaccination were nothing more than a dangerous illusion—a fantasy that cost the health and lives of countless people. Many risked their reputations to speak out against this celebrated medical procedure.

The following are the words of doctors—men of science and medicine—who dared to look beyond the promises and confront the grim reality of vaccination. They witnessed its failures, its dangers, and the suffering it left in its wake. They risked their reputations and careers to speak out against a practice the world was told to trust without question.

Their words were warnings. Warnings that were ignored.

What they had to say may not only shock you—it may change everything you thought you knew.

“I do not believe in vaccination for the reason that it does not prevent small-pox. And, second, that it does vastly more harm than good... We must not forget that vaccination came through an ignorant source, for history tells us that Jenner was not a graduate of any medical school nor any university. He took some lessons under Jno. S. Hunter in the way of surgery and left his preceptor to go into the country to practice that specialty. His whole knowledge of vaccination came from a dairy maid.”[22] — C. Carlton Smith, MD, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

“How many children died in this country from vaccination, serums, and all kinds of so-called immunization, cannot be ascertained because the death reports are sent in favoring medical superstition where it is necessary to do so. Medical superstition is much more important to our medical profession in the United States than endeavoring to get at the truth and give it to the people. I have been in the profession for more than sixty years, and the tendency from the very beginning has been for many doctors to play the public for a fool--pretending, of course, to be laboring in the line of developing scientific medicine. It is scientific bosh[absurd.] ”[23] — Dr. J. H. Tilden, Denver, Colorado, 1935

“1. Vaccination is not only harmful, but useless as a preventive of smallpox. It never did prevent, does not prevent and cannot prevent from smallpox or any other filth expression. 2. Thousands of children and adults, who were vaccinated and revaccinated, for smallpox get smallpox despite vaccination. 3. Thousands of children and adults not only got smallpox after being vaccinated and revaccinated, but many (if not most) soon after break out with measles, enlarged tonsils, diphtheria, influenza, pneumonia and the like. 5. The causes of smallpox (and It Is not “catching”—for if it were, every doctor and nurse, would be among the first to land in the “happy hunting ground”)—are the flagrant violations of Nature’s laws in matters of hygiene and sanitation; also insufficient food, anxiety and fear. 8. Compulsory vaccination ranks with human slavery and religious persecution and is one of the most flagrant infringements of the rights of the human race. 10. Reliable statistics prove more deaths from vaccination than from smallpox.”[24] — Simon Louis Katzoff, PhD, MD, 1922

“That there are many who die of vaccination I have no doubt whatever; that they are maimed for life I have no doubt; and that scrofulous and other forms of disease are rendered active by it every physician in family practice knows to be an almost every-day occurrence. I saw a case the other day where the little patient has never slept for three weeks, or very little, and it cannot be touched without screaming. It is much emaciated and otherwise very ill. All this has arisen and dates from the day of its vaccination.”[25] — Thomas Skinner, MD, LRCS, Liverpool

“The beginning and growth of the art of medicine and the curative art is not a history to establish the conceits of a great profession nor its claims to the full confidence of mankind—the touch of a king, the tongue of a lizard, the eye of a toad, blood letting, calomel in horse doses, salivation, barring a drink of water from fever patients, were accepted as professional scientific theories in their several times. And for a hundred years there have been votaries [believers] enough of vaccination to keep alive that unspeakable folly if not professional crime, still permitted, and now forced on the people, through compulsory vaccination laws, and by coercion and brutalism, such as is unknown in any country in the world, NOT, excepting despotic Russia. Let us hope that the end of this crime against human kind is near, and that but a few more of our children will be murdered in order to satisfy the thirst of degenerates. Let us all do our part in helping to overthrow this murderous superstition, even if we must repeat with the Neophyte of the Deeper Occult: “I fear neither man nor devil, neither hell nor death,” and when those that would force this poison on us and our children learn this, they will be sure to let us severely alone. Some one must suffer in order to gain freedom, and it may be ourselves as well as any one. In these times, it does not do for man to be a coward, nor dare we think too much of our own lives, but overlook that and think of the good that may be accomplished for humanity, although humanity may not now appreciate it.”[26] — Dr. R. Swinburne Clymer, MD, PhD, 1915

“In our Nature Cure practice we have met with many cases of tuberculosis, eczema, pernicious anemia, lockjaw, paralysis, etc., which were directly traceable to vaccination. Anti-vaccination societies annually report thousands of such cases, statistically recorded. Last year (1908) in Chicago two deaths resulted from smallpox, while hundreds of serious diseases and fatalities could be traced directly to vaccination. In most cases, however, the detrimental after effects of vaccination are so insidious and obscure in their development that they are not easily traceable to their true cause—the smallpox or cowpox virus and its morbid microzyma.” [27] — Henry Lindlahr, MD, author of Philosophy of Natural Therapeutics

“Vaccination does not stay the spread of smallpox, nor ever modify it in those who contract that disease after vaccination; it introduces into the system and therefore causes the spread of consumption, cancer and even leprosy; it contributes to make more virulent the epidemics of smallpox and to make them more extensive; it does just what inoculation did—causes the spread of smallpox.” [28] — Dr. Walter M. James, Philadelphia

“Deponent further says, that in his opinion, compulsory vaccination is unconstitutional, as it interferes with and deprives one of personal liberty and endangers one's health, and that vaccination is a silly and ridiculous humbug; that no one remedy will or can cure every case of a certain disease; that no one remedy, no matter how applied, will prevent every certain known disease, as for example, vaccination will not prevent every or any case of smallpox; nor will antitoxine cure every case of diphtheria, but what is one person's meat is often another person's poison. An old adage which deponent has often proven turns out to be true. Deponent objects to compulsory vaccination for the further reason that if vaccination prevents disease, certainly it is folly to vaccinate every one. Those who believe it protects one from smallpox should have the privilege to be vaccinated if they so desire for thereby if their views be correct, they would certainly be safe from an attack of smallpox, and they would not be able to contract the disease, being immune from any person who had not been vaccinated, and the hue and cry of certain interested officers and persons to enforce a law of compulsory vaccination shows the lack of belief in vaccination by those who advocate it, because it is only a certain class of the public who are misled and coerced into its efficacy. Deponent further says that he is familiar with numerous other cases where vaccination proved to him its awful and dangerous results, and that it has a tendency and is responsible for numerous other diseases, from which the human race suffer.”[29] — F. H. Lutze, MD, 1903

“In June, 1888, I was on duty in Strassburg, and over 2,000 smallpox cases were in the pesthouse, every one successfully vaccinated but three months before for the third time. I was laid up for five weeks, although vaccinated for the seventh time. In 1898 I witnessed the amputation of three arms and the discharge of four men from the army for general debility, all from vaccination. After this experience I am convinced that vaccination is no protection against smallpox.”[30] — Dr. J. A. Hensel, surgeon in the German army, February 2, 1900

“If they can frighten twenty million out of ninety million people in the United States into vaccination at an average of two dollars per head, they have forty million dollars to divide among themselves. To show that there is no protection in vaccination against small-pox — from the highest statistical sources in England, the home of vaccination, Hon. John Burns, Minister of Health for England in the House of Commons on April 12, 1911 declared that: “Just in proportion as, in recent years, exemptions (from vaccination) have gone up from four per cent [4%], to thirty per cent. [30%], so deaths from smallpox have declined.” In other words - less vaccination, less smallpox.”[31] — Dr. George J. Helmer

“Vaccination is the introduction into the human economy of a disease. This disease is usually, though not always, a very mild one in its primary manifestation... Small-pox is not a very dangerous disease. If we had no Boards of Health to seize upon the unfortunate victims and thrust them into unfavorable surroundings the death-rate from small-pox should not be one per cent… In addition, small-pox is one of those diseases which, when not maltreated, has the power, as have others (typhoid fever, for example), of so rejuvenating the system that, accidents barred, the unfortunate fortunate may look for long continued healthfulness. Really the most serious aspect of the question at the present time is the fact that, still laboring under fears bequeathed to us from an early and unsanitary age, power is given to local authorities to take the small-pox patient from the better influence of his own home and thrust him into a pest-house, thus insuring the worst possible condition for recovery, especially the most unfavorable “suggestion.” Let us then put it this way – shall the man who under ordinary circumstances, has not one chance in a hundred thousand of contracting a disease which is not particularly dangerous (though very inconvenient), for the same of avoiding this remote chance, take steps, the value of which is problematical and the result of which in seventy-five per cent of cases, is more or less harmful? Just answer that question for yourself.”[32] — Clarence Willard Butler, MD, Montclair, New Jersey

“We must defeat the effort of the man who would make an entire community of well people sick in the fear that a small portion of it may get sick. We must denounce the idea that a healthy person is a menace to anybody. We must see that our children's education is not predicated on the point of the poisoned quill. We must see to it that subcutaneous injection of an absolute poison does not take the place of sanitation and hygiene. We must declare against superstition practiced by the State. We must not surrender the right of personal privilege in the selection of our food, our religion, our politics, or our medicine.”[33] — Dr. Z. T. Miller

Give a gift subscription

[1] Dr. R. Swinburne Clymer, MD, PhD, Vaccination Brought Home to You, 1904, Terre Haute, Indiana, p. 84.

[2] Dr. B. H. Cubbage, “Anti-Diptheritic Serum,” The Columbus Medical Journal, vol. XXXII, no. 7, July 1908, pp. 371–372.

[3] John Baron, The Life of Edward Jenner, pp. 490–491.

[4] “Observations on Prevailing Diseases,” The London Medical Repository Monthly Journal and Review, vol. VIII, July–December 1817, p. 95.

[5] Order to Show Cause. N. Y. SUPREME COURT, KINGS COUNTY, In the Matter of The Application of Edmund C. Viemeister for a Peremptory Writ of Mandamus, Patrick J. White, President of the Board of Education, and F. H. Meade, Principal of Public School No. 12. Borough of Queens Supreme Court: Appellate Division-Second Department, 1903, pp. 5–10.

[6] “Observations by Mr. Fosbroke,” The Lancet, vol. II, 1829, p. 583.

[7] William Cobbett, Advice to Young Men and (Incidentally) to Young Women, W Cobbet, London, 1829, pp. 224–225.

[8] John Baron, The Life of Edward Jenner, pp. 490–491.

[9] “Observations on Prevailing Diseases,” The London Medical Repository Monthly Journal and Review, vol. VIII, July–December 1817, p. 95.

[10] The Morning Chronicle, April 12, 1854.

[11] Lloyd’s Weekly Newspaper, June 10, 1860.

[12] Glasgow Herald, December 14, 1870.

[13] The Morning Chronicle, October 23, 1861.

[14] Derrick Baxby, “Smallpox Vaccination Techniques; from Knives and Forks to Needles and Pins,” Vaccine, vol. 20, no. 16, May 15, 2002, p. 2142.

[15] M. Beddow Bayly, MRCS, LRCP, “Inoculation Dangers to Travelers,” speech at the Caxton Hall Westminster, October 2, 1952. Published by the London and Provincial Anti-Vivisection Society.

[16] W. F. Harvey, “Vaccine Lymph Production, Preparation, and Preservation,” The Indian Journal of Medical Research, vol. VIII, 1920–1921, p. 265.

[17] Dr. Fiard, “Experiments upon the Communication and Origin of Vaccine Virus,” London Medical and Surgical Journal, vol. 4, 1834, p. 796.

[18] Audubon Republican, February 28, 1918.

[19] “Small-Pox and Vaccination,” Journal of Hygeio-therapy, vol. II, no. 3, March 1888, p. 62.

[20] Dr. R. Swinburne Clymer, MD, PhD, Vaccination Brought Home to You, 1904, Terre Haute, Indiana, p. 48.

[21] A. W. Downie, “A Variant of Cowpox Virus,” The Lancet, vol. 1, no. 6717, May 24, 1952, pp. 1049–1050.

[22] “The Letters,” Homeopathic Recorder, Vo. XVI, no. 12, December 1901, p. 552.

[23] J. H. Tilden MD, Miscellaneous Writings of J. H. Tilden, 1957, p. 27.

[24] “The People’s Say,” Bridgeport Times, January 18, 1922.

[25] The National Anti-Compulsory Vaccination Reporter, vol. III., no. 2, November 1, 1878, p. 40.

[26] Dr. R. Swinburne Clymer, MD, PhD, Vaccination Brought Home to You, 1904, Terre Haute, Indiana, pp. 87–88.

[27] “Vaccination the Foul Invention of Hell,” Leaves of Healing, vol. XXXV, No. 14, January 2, 1915, p. 314.

[28] “Vaccination the Foul Invention of Hell,” Leaves of Healing, vol. XXXV, No. 14, January 2, 1915, p. 314.

[29] Order to Show Cause. N. Y. SUPREME COURT, KINGS COUNTY, In the Matter of The Application of Edmund C. Viemeister for a Peremptory Writ of Mandamus, Patrick J. White, President of the Board of Education, and F. H. Meade, Principal of Public School No. 12. Borough of Queens Supreme Court: Appellate Division-Second Department, 1903, pp. 21–24.

[30] W. B. Clark, MD, Indianapolis, Ind., “Lying Vaccination Statistics,” Medical Counselor, vol. X, no. 7, July 1901, Detroit Michigan, p. 165.

[31] “Worth While,” Life, vol. 65, issue 1685, 1915, p. 253.

[32] “The Letters,” Homeopathic Recorder, Vo. XVI, no. 12, December 1901, pp. 547–549.

[33] “Statement of Mr. Harry B. Bradford, President of the Washington Antivaccination Society,” Hearings before the Committee on Interstate and Foreign Commerce of the House of Representatives, Part IV, 1910, Washington Government Printing Office, p 350.