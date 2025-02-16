James Jacques Joseph Tissot (1836-1903) —Too Early, 1873: The Guildhall Art Gallery, London. England

Hello, everyone! This article differs from my usual posts—it's the opening of a historical novel set in 1870s Victorian London that I have started writing. I’m sharing the first two chapters to gather your thoughts on the story’s development and historical accuracy. If this isn't your cup of Earl Grey, feel free to give it a pass. But if you believe historical fiction can offer a compelling lens through which to view the past, read on, fearless reader—and let me know what you think!

1. The Dream

All that we see or seem is but a dream within a dream.

― Edgar Allan Poe

Sunlight flickered and sparkled on the surface of the gently flowing brook, casting a whimsical dance of light that seemed almost magical. Victoria stood at the water’s edge, the hem of her blue cotton dress gathered in her hands, her grip delicate yet firm, the fabric soft and worn from countless washings. She looked down at her bare feet, pale and delicate, slightly submerged in the rippling, crystal-clear water. The coolness of the stream sent a shiver up her legs, but it was a welcome sensation, a fleeting escape from the stifling heat of the summer day. The water bubbled and frothed around her ankles, tickling her skin, while the pebbles and sand beneath her toes shifted with each tentative step she took. She dug her feet deeper, savoring the earthy texture of the riverbed as if grounding herself in the moment.

She smiled, tilting her face toward the sun, feeling its warmth seep into her skin. A gentle breeze stirred the air, carrying with it the faint scent of wildflowers and damp moss. It tousled her long, auburn hair, sending strands dancing across her cheeks and along the back of her neck. Across the stream, the meadow stretched out in a sea of green, the grass swaying in unison with the scattered trees that dotted the landscape. Oak, ash, and silver birch trees stood like silent sentinels, their branches weaving together in a canopy of whispers. One ancient oak, gnarled and majestic, towered above the rest, its roots clawing into the earth as if anchoring the very soul of the forest.

Victoria took a deep breath, filling her lungs with the sweet, earthy perfume of summer. She closed her eyes, letting the symphony of nature envelop her—the distant trill of birdsong, the rustle of leaves, the gentle gurgle of the brook. For a moment, she allowed herself to believe that this was her world, that she belonged to this place of unspoiled beauty and tranquility.

When she opened her eyes, she craned her neck to gaze at the vast expanse of blue sky above. Clouds drifted lazily, their shapes shifting and morphing like dreams taking form. Each one seemed to carry a promise, a whisper of hope for a life beyond the confines of her reality. She envied them their freedom. A breeze swept across the water, rippling its surface, and for the briefest moment, she imagined herself dissolving into it—weightless, untethered. A sudden ache tightened in her chest, sharp and insistent. She jostled her head slightly, her hair sweeping across her shoulders, and felt a pang of longing so sharp it nearly stole her breath. Here, by the brook, she could pretend that she too was unshackled, that her world was not confined by duty and expectation. For just a moment, she could breathe.

A woman’s voice called from beyond the trees, distant but insistent. “Victoria!”

She flinched. The sound cut through the peace like a blade, sharp and unrelenting.

“Victoria!” The second call was closer, gruff, and commanding. It yanked her from her reverie. She gasped softly, her breath catching as the coolness of the brook gave way to an oppressive warmth. The final note of birdsong vanished, replaced by the clatter of dishes and the faint hum of conversation. Her hand instinctively reaching for something—solid ground, an anchor—but found nothing.

She blinked, the tranquil scene dissolving like mist in the morning sun. The brook, the meadow, the ancient oak—vanished into the recesses of her mind, replaced by the dim glow of her mother-in-law’s dining room. No longer standing in sun-dappled water, she now sat rigid at the polished mahogany table. The scent of damp earth and wildflowers was gone, supplanted by roasted pheasant, buttered asparagus, and the syrupy perfume of propriety tightening around her like a noose. Fresh air and grass gave way to the stale hush of reality. The weight of her corset pressed against her ribs once more. The murmuring brook faded, overtaken by the sharp clink of silverware on fine china. Her heart sank.

“Yes, Annabelle... Ma’am?” she replied, her voice tinged with reluctance. Her hands instinctively smoothed the fabric of her dress as if to erase any trace of her daydream.

Annabelle pursed her lips, disapproval etched into every refined line of her face. “You didn’t hear a word I was saying.” Victoria blinked again, forcing herself into the rigid expectations of the present.

The dining room was a testament to the opulence of the Victorian upper-middle class, though its grandeur felt stifling rather than inviting. The mahogany table, polished to a mirror-like sheen, was set with fine Wedgwood china, each plate adorned with delicate blue patterns of pastoral scenes. Silver cutlery gleamed under the flickering light of the brass chandelier, its crystals casting prisms of light onto the Paris Green walls—a color so fashionable it was said to be found in every respectable home despite its arsenic-laden toxicity. The heavy drapes, woven with intricate damask patterns, were drawn against the evening chill, their tasseled edges brushing against the floor. A sideboard stood against one wall, its surface cluttered with ornate candelabras and a decanter of claret, the deep red liquid catching the light like a jewel. It was all so precise, so carefully arranged—so utterly suffocating.

The meal itself was a display of Victorian excess: a tureen of turtle soup, its rich aroma mingling with the scent of roasted pheasant and buttered asparagus. A dish of boiled potatoes, glistening with parsley and melted butter sat beside a platter of braised carrots and turnips. The bread, freshly baked and still warm, was served with a pat of golden butter stamped with an intricate floral design. Despite the abundance, Victoria felt as though she were chewing on dust.

“Of course, Ma’am,” Victoria murmured, her voice barely above a whisper, her hands clasped tightly in her lap to still their trembling.

Annabelle let out an exasperated huff, her lips pursed in disapproval. “See, Simon, this is what I’m talking about. She often drifts off to God knows where. You could have done much better. If only you had listened to me and marri—”

“Mama, not again,” Simon interjected, his voice weary but firm, a note of finality in his tone.

Victoria’s body tensed, her thoughts drifting before she grudgingly snapped herself back to the present

Annabelle’s nostrils flared, her bejeweled fingers tightening around her fork. She paused deliberately, her eyes narrowing. “I am just saying you had much better options than—”

Simon’s jaw tightened. “Yes, I am quite aware of your thoughts on the matter,” Simon cut her off, his tone leaving no room for further argument.

Victoria sat rigidly, her cheeks flushed with a mixture of embarrassment and resentment. She kept her gaze fixed on her plate, the roasted vegetables and slices of meat suddenly even more unappetizing. The flickering candlelight cast a soft glow on her face, highlighting the tension etched into her features—the tightness around her mouth, the faint crease between her brows. She focused on her breathing, on the steady rise and fall of her chest, willing herself to remain calm. She felt like a porcelain doll on display, fragile and voiceless.

Annabelle’s eyes narrowed. Her disapproval palpable. “I just want what’s best for you, Simon. We must maintain appearances. We can’t…”

“And I have chosen what’s best for me, Mama,” Simon replied, his voice unwavering, though his eyes flicked briefly to Victoria as if seeking her silent approval.

Victoria felt a surge of gratitude toward her husband, his support a small beacon of hope in an otherwise oppressive atmosphere. She stole a glance at him, his face set with determination, yet he seemed not to notice her glance, his attention firmly fixed on his mother.

“She is a fine and sturdy woman who is quite pleasing to the eye,” Simon said matter-of-factly without so much as a glance in Victoria’s direction.

Victoria’s cheeks reddened as gratefulness became laced with something bitter by the sting of his words—A fine and sturdy woman who is quite pleasing to the eye. The phrase echoed in her mind, a stark reminder of how little she meant to him beyond her physical appearance and ability to fulfill her duties. Her father had always said she was pretty and would make any man happy by having his children. His children. Is that all she was worth? A fine and sturdy woman. Sturdy—as if she were a cow, horse, or a piece of furniture. As if her worth began and ended with her physical form and ability to bear children. A dull ache settled in her stomach.

Annabelle scoffed, her lips curling into a sneer. “Pleasing to the eye. Is that how you make your decision? Superficialities?”

Victoria’s stomach twisted, her nails pressing into the fabric of her skirt.

“Mama! I am tired of this repetitive conversation. Let’s simply enjoy our dinner.”

The room fell into a strained silence, broken only by the soft crackle of the candles. Victoria took a deep breath, her thoughts drifting back to the brook, the cool water, and the gentle breeze. It was a small solace, a fleeting escape from the oppressive weight of her reality.

“Victoria, dear,” Annabelle's voice broke the silence, softer now but still edged with criticism. “You must understand. I only wish for you to be more present and more attentive. You must attend to your household duties. To look respectable.”

“Yes, Ma'am,” Victoria replied, her voice steady but devoid of warmth.

Annabelle sighed, a sound filled with resignation. “Very well. Let us continue with dinner.”

As the conversation shifted to more mundane topics, Victoria allowed herself to relax slightly, though the tension in the room remained thick enough to cut with a knife. She glanced at Simon, who offered her a faint, reassuring smile, though his attention quickly returned to his mother.

Dinner continued, the clinking of cutlery against fine china and the muted murmurs of conversation filling the air. Victoria picked at her food, her thoughts a whirlwind of emotions—resentment, longing, and a quiet determination to find a way to reclaim some semblance of the freedom she had glimpsed in her dream.

“Simon, have you given any thought to the upcoming charity ball?” Annabelle asked, her tone light but expectant.

“Yes, Mama. Victoria and I will be attending,” Simon replied, casting a quick glance at his wife.

Victoria nodded, offering a polite smile. “I am looking forward to it,” she added, though her heart wasn’t in it. The charity ball, like so many other social obligations, felt like a performance, a role she had to play to maintain appearances.

“Good. It’s important for us to be seen supporting such causes,” Annabelle said, her eyes briefly softening. “And Victoria, dear, you will need a new dress for the occasion—something that befits your... status.”

“Of course, Ma’am,” Victoria replied, her voice steady but devoid of enthusiasm.

Annabelle's scrutiny was relentless, and Victoria knew that nothing less than perfection would satisfy her. She took a sip of water, hoping to quell the growing unease in her stomach. As the evening wore on, Victoria's mind wandered back to the brook, to the simplicity and peace it represented. It was a fleeting escape but one she clung to with quiet desperation.

Mary, the housemaid, wore the uniform of her station: a plain black dress with a white apron tied neatly at her waist, its starched edges rustling softly as she moved. Her cap, perched precariously on her head, framed a square face that was young but weary, her cheeks flushed from the heat of the kitchen. She moved with the quiet efficiency of someone accustomed to being unseen, her eyes downcast as she cleared the table with practiced hands. The faint scent of lye soap and coal smoke clung to her, a reminder of the endless labor that kept households like this one running smoothly.

The conversations halted again, the only sounds the clatter of dishes and the servant’s quick, almost imperceptible breaths. Once the table was cleared, dessert plates and silverware were placed in front of each of them. Finally, the apple charlotte was brought out and set in the center of the table, its golden crust glistening under the candlelight. The apple charlotte, a dessert favored for its simplicity and elegance, was a masterpiece of Victorian culinary art. Its golden crust, baked to perfection, encased a filling of spiced apples and currants, the aroma of cinnamon and sugar wafting through the room. The dish was a symbol of domesticity and refinement, yet its presence tonight felt like a reproach—a reminder of the expectations Victoria could never quite meet.

With a displeased look, Annabelle stared at the center of the table. “I was expecting trifle.”

A flicker of displeasure crossed Simon’s face, but he knew his mother’s tirades well. Resigning himself, he remained silent and let her finish.

The Mary’s hands trembled slightly as she stepped back, her eyes downcast. She shot a nervous glance at Victoria, hesitating before speaking. Stammering, “S-sorry, Ma’am. We did not have any strawberries.”

Annabelle’s voice was sharp, her tone carrying the weight of someone accustomed to having her every whim catered to. “Trifle is the proper dessert for a dinner of this caliber,” she continued, her eyes narrowing as she surveyed the table. “Strawberries may be out of season, but surely the kitchen could have managed something more fitting. I’ve half a mind to dismiss Cook altogether—such incompetence is intolerable.” She added, “The Harrowbys served a proper trifle at their last dinner. I will not have us appear... lacking.”

Victoria felt a pang of sympathy for the young woman. She often chatted with Mary in the kitchen, finding solace in their brief, stolen moments of camaraderie. Annabelle, however, treated the servants as little more than objects, a fact that Victoria found both infuriating and heartbreaking. Victoria clenched her hands into fists beneath the table, her fingernails biting into her thighs as she fought to suppress her frustration.

“Servants are here to serve and not to cavort with,” Annabelle had once admonished Victoria when she caught her talking with Mary. To Victoria, the so-called servants were far more pleasant company than her indifferent mother-in-law.

Annabelle's expression darkened further. “I see,” she said icily. “It seems the staff is incapable of managing even the simplest tasks. Perhaps I need to reconsider my choices in the kitchen.”

The servant’s face flushed with shame, but she remained silent, her hands clasped tightly in front of her. Victoria longed to intervene, to offer a word of comfort, but she knew better than to challenge Annabelle in front of others.

Annabelle cast a withering glance at Victoria, a slight shake of her head betraying her disapproval. “Lost in daydreams instead of ensuring the servants do their work.”

The room remained still and quiet for a few moments.

Sensing the increasing tension, Simon interjected, breaking the silence, “Mama, the apple charlotte looks delightful. I'm sure it will be delicious.”

Annabelle's eyes flicked to her son, her lips pressed into a thin line. “I suppose it will have to do,” she replied curtly, her tone making it clear that she was far from satisfied.

Victoria forced a polite smile as she lifted her fork, but her mind was elsewhere, drifting back to the brook, to the wind in the trees, to the dream that had felt more real—more hers—than anything in this house ever would. She clenched her hands in her lap, pressing her fingers into her palms as if trying to hold onto the feeling of water slipping through her fingers.

2. Goodnight

Thoughts are the shadows of our feelings - always darker, emptier and simpler.

― Friedrich Nietzsche

Victoria was able to excuse herself to the bedroom early that night, pleading a headache—a convenient excuse that no one questioned. She was grateful that no one objected; perhaps they were relieved to see her go, sparing them the awkwardness of her presence at the table. As soon as she was out of sight, she gathered her skirts in one hand and hurried up the staircase, her boots striking the worn wooden steps with a rhythmic clatter that echoed through the quiet house. The third step from the top, as always, let out a low, mournful creak, a sound so familiar it felt like an old, unwelcome friend. She bounded up the last two steps, turned left, and hurried down the carpeted hallway, her footsteps muffled now by the thick, floral-patterned runner that stretched the length of the corridor.

The hallway was dimly lit by a single gas sconce, its flickering flame casting wavering shadows on the wallpaper—a deep burgundy damask that had faded in places, its intricate patterns softened by time. The air smelled faintly of beeswax and lavender, a remnant of the housemaid’s earlier efforts to polish the furniture and freshen the rooms. Victoria’s room was at the end of the hall, its heavy oak door standing like a sentinel between her and the world outside. She grasped the brass doorknob, its surface cool and slightly tarnished, and turned it with a soft click. The door shuddered slightly as she pushed it open, as if reluctant to let her in.

She stepped inside and closed the door behind her, leaning against it for a moment as she let out a long, shuddering sigh. The room was her sanctuary, a space that bore the faint imprint of her personality amidst the otherwise oppressive grandeur of the house. A four-poster bed dominated the center of the room, its dark mahogany frame draped with heavy velvet curtains in a deep green hue. A small writing desk stood near the window, its surface cluttered with sheets of parchment, a bottle of ink, and a quill pen. A faint breeze stirred the lace curtains, carrying with it the distant scent of the garden below.

Victoria crossed the room to the window, her skirts rustling softly against the Persian rug that covered the floor. She pressed her forehead against the cool glass, gazing out at the moonlit garden. The silence of the room was a balm, a stark contrast to the stifling atmosphere of the dining room. Here, she could breathe. Here, she could almost forget the weight of expectations that pressed down on her like a leaden cloak—well, almost.

Victoria hurried to the dressing table, her fingers trembling as she reached behind her to loosen the ties of her dress. The intricate knots, tightened that morning by her lady’s maid, resisted at first, but she persisted, tugging impatiently until the fabric began to give way. The bodice sagged, and she wriggled out of the confining garment, letting it slip from her shoulders and pool carelessly on the floor in a heap of blue cotton and lace. Next came the corset, the true prison of her day. She twisted her arm behind her back, fumbling with the laces that cinched her waist into an unnatural hourglass shape. Each tug felt like a small victory, the tension in her ribs easing as the corset loosened its grip. Finally, she pulled it over her head and tossed it aside, the stiff boning and fabric landing with a soft thud on the rug.

For the first time since morning, she took a deep, unrestricted breath, her lungs expanding fully as the cool air filled her chest. She closed her eyes, savoring the sensation, her hands resting lightly on her ribcage as if to reassure herself that she was free, if only for a moment. The relief was palpable, a fleeting escape from the suffocating expectations that defined her days.

Exhausted, she stumbled backward and fell onto the bed, the mattress dipping beneath her weight. The bedframe, carved from dark walnut and adorned with delicate scrollwork, creaked softly in protest. She leaned forward to tackle her boots, her fingers working quickly to loosen the laces that had been tightly secured hours earlier. Each boot came off with a struggle, and she dropped them unceremoniously to the floor, where they landed with a satisfying thud. The sound echoed in the quiet room, a small rebellion against the silence that so often stifled her.

She peeled off her stockings, the fine silk damp and clinging to her skin after the long day. The faint scent of sweat and leather lingered in the air, a reminder of the hours spent in stifling politeness. Looking down, she wiggled her toes and gazed at them, the nails slightly chipped and a bit of dirt embedded beneath them. They were a far cry from the delicate, polished feet expected of a lady of her station—feet that had felt so alive and free when submerged in the cool, bubbling brook earlier that day. A mixture of irritation and resignation twisted her features as she huffed out a breath and fell backward onto the bed.

She lay back against the pillows in nothing but her chemise, the thin silk clinging to her skin, her hair spilling out in a tangled auburn cascade. Above her, the heavy velvet curtains of the canopy bed, embroidered with gold thread, seemed to close in around her, a reminder of the opulence that felt more like a gilded cage than a home. The room itself was a testament to Victorian refinement: a mahogany wardrobe stood against one wall, its surface polished to a mirror-like sheen, while a porcelain washbasin and pitcher sat on the dressing table, ready for her morning ablutions. A small bookcase in the corner held a collection of novels and poetry, their spines worn from repeated reading—her only solace in a world that demanded so much and gave so little.

But for now, in this moment, she was alone—truly alone—and that was enough. The weight of her duties, the sharpness of Annabelle’s disapproval, and the emptiness of Simon’s indifference faded into the background, replaced by the simple pleasure of breathing freely. She closed her eyes and let the silence envelop her, a rare and precious respite from the life she had been born into.

Worn out by the day’s events, she drifted off for a moment—or perhaps longer—only to be awakened by the rhythmic clatter of horse hooves striking cobblestones as a carriage passed by the window. The sound, sharp and insistent, pulled her from the edge of sleep, and she blinked groggily, her mind struggling to orient itself. Dropping her bare feet to the floor, she felt the coolness of the polished wood beneath them, a stark contrast to the warmth of the bed. She rose and padded softly across the room, her steps muffled by the thick Persian rug, until she reached the bookcase nestled in the corner.

The bookcase, a sturdy piece of mahogany with glass-paned doors, held an array of leatherbound volumes, their spines embossed with gilt lettering. But Victoria’s destination was not the neatly arranged rows of books on display. Instead, she knelt and reached around to the back of the bottom shelf, her fingers brushing against the smooth wood until they found the hidden gap. From this secret nook, she extracted a small, leatherbound book, its cover worn from frequent handling. She paused, holding her breath, and listened carefully for any sound from the hallway—a creak on the stairs, the faint rustle of skirts, or the telltale groan of the third step, her sentinel. But there was nothing, only the distant ticking of the grandfather clock in the hall below.

Reassured, she walked to her writing table, a delicate piece of furniture with slender legs and a surface cluttered with inkwells, quills, and sheets of parchment. She opened the book to the page marked by a thin red silk ribbon, its edges frayed from use. The pages, filled with her neat, sloping handwriting, seemed to glow faintly in the dim light of the oil lamp she had lit earlier. Here, in this private journal, she could pour out her thoughts and dreams, free from the prying eyes of her mother-in-law or the indifferent gaze of her husband. It was her sanctuary, a place where she could be herself, if only on paper.

Today seemed to last an eternity. My morning visit to Mabel was, as always, a rare delight. She has a way of making me feel as though I am more than just a wife, more than just a daughter-in-law—more than the sum of my duties. When we laugh together, I feel alive, as though the weight of this life is momentarily lifted. It is so dreadfully hard to leave her company and return to this... this mausoleum of expectations.

She paused, her quill hovering above the page, and dipped it into the inkwell, the deep black liquid clinging to the nib. Her thoughts swirled like the ink in the well, restless and unfocused. She tapped the quill lightly against the edge of the glass, her brow furrowing as she pondered her next words.

I hope Simon’s business ventures succeed soon, so we might—

She stopped, the quill trembling slightly in her hand. The words felt hollow, even as she wrote them. Would she ever truly be free of Annabelle’s disapproval? The question lingered, unanswerable, like a shadow she could not shake. But even if Simon’s business ventures succeeded and they moved to their own home, what did she truly hope for? A grander house, with more rooms to fill with silence? More servants, their eyes always watching, their whispers always judging? A higher standing in society, where the expectations would only grow heavier, the scrutiny more suffocating? None of it mattered if it meant remaining trapped in this gilded cage, where every breath felt measured, every step watched, and every word weighed for decorum.

She sighed, setting the quill down carefully on the ink-stained blotter, and turned her gaze to the window. Outside, the sky was darkening, the last traces of daylight fading into a deep indigo. The faint glow of gas lamps from the street below cast long, wavering shadows across the room, their flickering light a poor substitute for the warmth she craved. Somewhere beyond the glass, beyond the confines of this house and this life, there was a world where she might breathe freely, where she might laugh without fear of reproach, where she might simply be. But for now, that world felt as distant as the stars beginning to pierce the evening sky.

Her thoughts shifted to an angry reflection, sharp and unrelenting. Annabelle. The name alone was enough to sour her mood. She picked up the quill again, dipping it into the black ink, the viscous liquid clinging to the nib like a shadow. She tapped it lightly against the edge of the glass inkwell, the soft clink punctuating her irritation. Pursing her lips, she attacked the paper with a tinge of spiteful glee, the quill scratching furiously across the page.

It is beyond my comprehension how someone could become as dour and judgmental as Annabelle. I am convinced that if she ever smiled—truly smiled—her face would crack and shatter like a porcelain doll, falling to the floor in a thousand brittle pieces.

Victoria laid the quill down, a small, satisfied smile playing at the corners of her lips. She pictured the scene in her mind: Annabelle’s stern expression crumbling, her haughty demeanor reduced to fragments on the polished floor. The image was so absurd, so delightfully irreverent, that she couldn’t help but giggle to herself, the sound soft and muffled in the quiet of the room. It was a rare moment of levity, a small rebellion against the woman who seemed determined to control every aspect of her life.

The third stair sentinel sounded its familiar creak, a clarion call that shattered the trance of Victoria’s amusement. Her heart leapt into her throat, and a flicker of panic coursed through her. She quickly blew across the freshly inked page, the faint scent of iron gall ink lingering in the air as she urged it to dry by flapping her hand over the pages. With swift, practiced movements, she shut her journal—her heresy—closed and dashed to the bookcase. Her fingers fumbled momentarily with the other volumes, her breath coming in short, shallow gasps before she deftly slid the journal into its secret hiding place at the back of the bottom shelf.

Once the book was safely concealed, she spun on her heel and hurried across the room, her bare feet sinking into the plush pile of the Oriental rug. In one fluid motion, she leaped onto the bed, landing with a soft thud against the headboard, her posture upright and composed as though she had been sitting there for hours. She had performed this maneuver countless times before, and it showed in her precision. With a final, almost theatrical flourish, she grabbed the copy of Great Expectations that lay carefully tucked beneath her pillow, flipped it open to the page marked by a silky blue ribbon, and began to read—or at least pretended to.

Her eyes scanned the page, though the words blurred together in her haste. It was only then that she realized, with a jolt of alarm, that the book was upside down. She quickly righted it, her cheeks flushing with embarrassment, and fixed her gaze on the text just as the door to the bedroom creaked open, the sound slow and deliberate, like the turning of a key in a lock. Her heart pounded in her chest, each beat echoing in her ears as she fought to maintain her composure.

As the door swung wider, a cold draft swept into the room, carrying with it the faint scent of beeswax and the metallic tang of the gas lamps from the hallway. Victoria’s breath hitched as she realized, with another jolt of panic, that she was still clad in her chemise, the thin silk garment hardly appropriate for receiving visitors—or, worse, her mother-in-law. With one swift motion, she tugged the plush, patterned comforter higher up on her body, its heavy fabric pooling around her waist. The comforter, embroidered with intricate floral motifs in shades of deep green and gold, was a wedding gift from Annabelle herself, a fact that now felt bitterly ironic.

She kept her eyes fixed on the page, her fingers tightening around the edges of Great Expectations as though it were a lifeline. The charade was precarious, but she had no other choice. She forced her breathing to be steady, her expression to soften into one of serene concentration as if she had been engrossed in Dickens’ prose for hours. Yet, beneath the surface, her mind raced, calculating every possible outcome of this moment. Would Annabelle notice the faint tremor in her hands? The slight unevenness of her breath? Or would the dim light of the oil lamp on her bedside table be enough to conceal her deception?

The door creaked again, louder this time, and Victoria braced herself for the inevitable. But it was not Annabelle who entered—it was Simon. He stepped into the room, closing the door softly behind him, his movements weary and deliberate. Victoria let out an audible sigh of relief, the tension in her shoulders easing as she realized the immediate danger had passed. Of course, she thought to herself, Annabelle, despite being a tyrant, would have at least knocked. The thought was almost amusing, though it did little to dispel the lingering unease.

Simon looked worn out, his broad shoulders slightly slumped and his usually immaculate cravat loosened at the neck. His dark hair, typically neatly combed, was disheveled as though he had been running his fingers through it in frustration. He glanced at her, his hazel eyes narrowing slightly as he noticed her gasp of relief. A faint frown creased his brow, and he tilted his head, studying her with a mixture of curiosity and concern.

“Victoria,” he began, his voice low and measured, “is everything all right? You look as though you’ve seen a ghost.”

She forced a smile, her fingers tightening around the edges of Great Expectations, the leather binding cool and familiar beneath her touch. She sought to steady her voice, though it wavered slightly as she spoke. “I’m fine, Simon. Just… lost in my book, that’s all.” She paused, her eyes flicking down to the open page before she gestured to it with a faint, silly smile. “Dickens,” she added as if the name alone might explain her distraction—or excuse it.

Simon’s frown deepened, but he said nothing, his gaze lingering on her for a moment longer before he turned away. He crossed the room to the wardrobe, his boots clicking softly against the wooden floor, and began to unbutton his waistcoat with practiced ease. Victoria watched him out of the corner of her eye, her mind racing. She had grown accustomed to his indifference, but tonight, there was something different in his demeanor—something she couldn’t quite place. Was it exhaustion? Or something more?

“Victoria,” he started, then stopped, his voice trailing off as though he were searching for the right words. He brushed his fingers through his tousled hair, the gesture betraying his frustration. When he spoke again, his tone was firm, almost accusatory. “You need not aggravate my mother so often. She is entirely right in her observations. You drift off, lost in your own thoughts, and neglect your duties. She provides the roof over our heads, and I have no desire to spar with her daily over your… shortcomings.”

He paused, his gaze sharp and unyielding, as though his words were icy daggers aimed directly at her soul. Victoria frowned, her cheeks flushing with a mixture of shame and resentment. She lowered her eyes, unable to meet his stare, and nodded quietly in acquiescence.

Simon turned away, his movements brisk as he began to change into his night attire. He shrugged off his waistcoat and draped it over the back of a chair, then unfastened the buttons of his shirt with practiced efficiency. “Your duties are slight in comparison to mine,” he continued, his voice carrying a note of condescension. “You must keep the household staff in order and ensure they perform their tasks properly. Do you understand?”

“Yes, Simon,” she replied meekly, her voice barely above a whisper. She clutched the edge of the comforter, her knuckles whitening as she fought to keep her composure.

He climbed into bed, the mattress dipping beneath his weight, and then noticed she was still clad in her chemise. His brow furrowed, and he let out an exasperated sigh. “Why aren’t you already changed? For heaven’s sake, Victoria, what were you doing up here?” His tone was sharp, tinged with irritation, as though her mere presence were an inconvenience.

Without a word, Victoria slid out of bed and stepped behind the changing screen, a tall, freestanding partition adorned with delicate floral patterns. She pulled her chemise over her head, the fabric whispering against her skin as it fell soundlessly to the floor. She reached for her nightgown, a modest garment of white cotton trimmed with lace, and slipped it over her head, letting it cascade down her body. The cool fabric settled around her, a stark contrast to the warmth of the bed she had just left.

Silently, she returned to bed, her movements careful so as not to disturb Simon. He blew out the candle on his nightstand, the flame extinguished with a soft hiss, and rolled onto his side, his back to her. Victoria watched him for a moment, the rise and fall of his shoulders steady and unbothered, before she reached over to blow out her own candle. The room was plunged into darkness, save for the faint, flickering glow of the gas lamps outside. She lay on her back, staring at the ceiling, where the shadow of the window frame shifted slightly as the street lamps wavered in the night breeze.

Her eyes remained wide open; her mind too restless for sleep. She knew she ought to feel grateful for the blessings of her life—a fine house, a respectable husband, a position in society. Yet, it all felt hollow, like a beautifully wrapped gift with nothing inside. Simon was a good man, by all accounts; any woman would—or should—be content with such fortune. But contentment eluded her, slipping through her fingers like sand.

Her thoughts drifted to her father, as they often did in moments like these. Since his death when she was a young lady, she had clung to the idea of stability, of having a strong man in her life to anchor her. She remembered the day the telegram had arrived, its crisp paper and stark words forever etched into her memory. Her mother had read it aloud, her voice devoid of emotion, as though she were reciting a shopping list rather than the news of her husband’s death.

TO: LADY BARRINGTON… WITH DEEPEST REGRET INFORM YOU THAT LIEUT. JAMES REGINALD BARRINGTON, 24TH REGIMENT OF FOOT, SUFFERED A FATAL ACCIDENT WHILE ON PATROL NEAR LUCKNOW, INDIA. WHILE ATTEMPTING TO MOUNT A TROOP ELEPHANT, THE ANIMAL WAS STARTLED AND REACTED VIOLENTLY, CAUSING HIM TO BE THROWN AND FATALLY INJURED… THE WAR OFFICE EXTENDS ITS PROFOUND SYMPATHY FOR YOUR LOSS.

Her mother had simply folded the telegram and placed it into a desk drawer without a seemingly second thought, her face a mask of stoic indifference. But Victoria, unable to let go so easily, had retrieved it later, and over the weeks that followed, she had read it again and again, the words etching themselves into her mind. At first, she had quietly wept bitterly, mourning the loss of the man who she had seen as her anchor. But as time passed, her grief had been tinged with a strange, bitter irony. Her father, a decorated officer, had met his end not in glorious battle but in a farcical accident involving an elephant in a place called Lucknow. The absurdity of it haunted her, a cruel joke she could never quite reconcile.

Simon was not the anchor her father had been, but he was a fine man—respectable, dependable, and well-regarded in society. Yet, after just a year of marriage, Victoria felt little more than a dutiful affection for him. Their life together was a series of obligations, each day blending into the next with monotonous predictability.

But she felt Simon was right; she needed to focus on her duties to stop drifting into daydreams and idle fancies. If she could only discipline her mind, if she could only be the wife he expected her to be, perhaps things would improve. Perhaps she would find some measure of contentment.

She continued to stare at the ceiling, the faint glow of the street lamps casting shifting patterns above her. Tomorrow, she resolved, she would be better. She would rise early, oversee the household staff with diligence, and ensure everything ran smoothly. She would be attentive, composed, and unwavering in her efforts to make Simon happy. With that final thought, she closed her eyes, the weight of her resolve settling over her like a heavy blanket. Sleep came slowly, but when it did, it was fitful yet deep.

Victoria gazed into her father’s sparkling eyes, his face lit by a grin so wide it seemed to stretch beyond the bounds of his features. Beads of sweat glistened on his forehead beneath the brim of his pith helmet, its cork lining damp from the oppressive jungle heat. He was bouncing up and down, his laughter mingling with the cacophony of strange and exotic sounds that surrounded them—the chattering of monkeys, the distant calls of unseen birds, and the rustle of dense foliage swaying in the humid breeze.

Suddenly, Victoria realized where she was: perched precariously atop an elephant, its massive form swaying beneath them as it lumbered through the jungle. Her heart leapt into her throat as she tried to cry out, to warn her father of the danger she somehow knew was coming. But he only grinned wider, his eyes crinkling with joy, as though the world were a grand adventure and nothing could possibly go wrong.

Then, without warning, the elephant let out a deafening trumpet, its massive body lurching violently. Victoria felt herself thrown into the air, her stomach dropping as the ground rushed up to meet her. Her father, still grinning, seemed to hang in the air for a moment, his arms outstretched as though embracing the fall. “Viiicctoorriiaaaaaa!” he called out, his voice stretching into a slow, echoing cry that lingered in the air even as the jungle blurred around her.

Victoria woke with a silent jolt, her eyes snapping open, her breath catching in her throat as her heart raced. She lay still for a moment, her eyes wide in the darkness, until the familiar shapes of her bedroom came into focus. Simon slept soundly beside her, his steady breathing a quiet counterpoint to her own shallow gasps. The flickering light of the gas lamps outside the window cast shifting patterns of light and shadow across the room, the faint glow illuminating the ornate wallpaper and the heavy drapes that framed the window.

She twisted her mouth into a slight scowl, more irritated than frightened. This nightmare—her father’s grinning face, the elephant’s violent lurch, the slow-motion fall—had visited her yet again. It was always the same, always vivid, and always left her with a lingering sense of unease. She sighed softly, pushing the memory aside, and swung her feet onto the floor, the cool wood sending a slight shiver up her legs.

Quietly, she crossed the room and stepped behind the changing screen, its floral-patterned fabric offering a semblance of privacy. She lifted the hinged top of the commode, the faint creak of the wood barely audible, and gathered her white nightgown, bunching it at her side. After relieving herself, she reached for a soft cloth from the small stack kept nearby, using it to clean herself before dropping it into the chamber pot at the bottom of the commode, where a servant would later dispose of the contents, slipping in quietly each morning before the household awoke to perform her duties. She closed the lid gently, careful not to disturb Simon, and let her nightgown fall back into place, the hem brushing the tops of her feet. As she padded back to bed, her thoughts drifted to the latest gossip she had overheard at a recent tea party. A precious few homes in Leinster Square, it was said, were being fitted with water closets—an expensive and laborious undertaking but one that promised unimaginable luxury.

Sliding back under the thick comforter, she welcomed its warmth. The early September night carried a cool breeze through the slightly open window, the first hint of autumn, and the bed felt like a sanctuary against the encroaching chill. She lay on her back, staring at the ceiling where the flickering street lamps continued to cast shifting patterns of light and shadow. Her mind wandered, as it often did, to her father. Of course, she knew why his death haunted her so. He had been the only person who truly cared for her, who saw her as more than a dutiful daughter or a respectable wife. His absence left a void that no one—not her mother, not Simon, not Annabelle, not even Mabel—could fill. In a world that demanded stoicism from women, her grief felt like a solitary burden, one she could share with no one.

As she lay there, her gaze fixed on the ceiling but her thoughts far away, she felt the weight of exhaustion pulling at her. The rhythmic rise and fall of Simon’s breathing, the faint rustle of the curtains in the night breeze, and the distant clatter of a carriage on the cobblestones outside lulled her into a dreamless slumber.

