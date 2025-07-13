Roman Bystrianyk

Roman Bystrianyk

MB
9h

Two of our children were vaccinated for pertussis per the CDC schedule, and both caught pertussis as toddlers. It took 3 visits to the pediatrician to determine their illness - The pediatricians themselves didn’t know that the pertussis vaccine does not prevent illness/transmission. Subsequently, the county public health office called to ask if our children were vaccinated for pertussis. We told them yes so why did they catch it? The county rep went on to blame the “unvaccinated” for driving pertussis virus evolution/ new strains.

Despite this experience, it wasn’t until the advent of the covid pandemic that our eyes were opened to the true risk/reward profiles of vaccines, the corrupted studies and the irrational justifications. While we had declined the Vitamin K drops for our children at birth and delayed the Hep B shot, we regret not seeing the truth earlier. We would have certainly done things differently. While Covid has been a traumatic experience for all (including deaths of family members), the only silver lining is that it has awakened so many to the institutional corruption and the vital need to do one’s own research and question all proposed interventions.

Thank you for your thoughtful research and compelling charts that can help us awaken others. We are grateful for all of your efforts!

Wendy Daniel
9h

Thank you so much for this even greater clarity. I had wondered about tb as it was something that people remembered when I was a child and had obviously feared. I remember getting a tb test (which they called a BCG) and a tb shot at school in the fifties in England.

Interestingly, James Herriot, vet and author (All Creatures Great and Small) who was well known as a vet in North Yorkshire, spoke about the government rolling out the tb injections in cows and I remember drinking TT tested milk.

I noted recently on listening to these stories again, that they saw this as a good thing, not only from a payment point of view, but from a health point of view.

