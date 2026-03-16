Roman Bystrianyk

Roman Bystrianyk

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
5d

When I wake up in the morning, my first thought is usually, we here at it again! I reach for my dog, who sleeps next to me and give a word of thanks that we are here. It usually is dark still, we are early birds. Then we cuddle a bit, get up, make tea and feed her and the cats, I get dressed and we go for a walk. And then I eat some. And then we go for another walk in the woods this time, as it got light already. Thankfully retired, no hurries, no worries. Dad is well taken care of in a wonderful home. The birds are waiting for their seeds and sing away., they come by multiple times a day to pick around. Yes I have a computer, which I use several hours a day - to read emails, news, look at what dad has been doing, do some research, and at night, either listen to music or watch some nature or travel documentary. And I got a cell phone, with which I call dad twice a week, and for the rest I get maybe 2 or 3 calls a month, and I make 2 or 3 a month. Old fashioned may be, but not yet out of this world!

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
4d

I don't have a phone, I don't watch the "news," I wake up ready to share My vision with the world...

But I guess I'm an outlier... LOL!

Good piece!

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