“Too many of us now tend to worship self-indulgence and consumption. Human identity is no longer defined by what one does, but by what one owns.”

—Jimmy Carter “All of humanity’s problems stem from man’s inability to sit quietly in a room alone.”

—Blaise Pascal “We believe we are the consumers, but we are the consumed.”

—Bryant H. McGill “You get in your car, drive from here to there, and you don’t see anything. You’re not even there. You’re busy thinking about what you’re going to do next. You’re a month ahead of yourself, or even a year. You’re not living life; you’re living mind. So it is you who throws your life away, not death.”

—Michael A. Singer, The Untethered Soul

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Did you wake up today with a lot on your mind? Or perhaps you never really left that restless inner voice that often follows you through the night? Did you perhaps toss around many thoughts throughout the night? Were you thinking about the latest news events —those distant headlines that somehow feel personally urgent? About the dramas that are unfolding in your life? How you wish you had responded to an argument three years ago—that perfect retort arriving always too late? How are you going to address an argument sometime in the future—rehearsing lines for a scene not yet written? Were you, even before your eyes opened, simply... organizing? Arranging the mental clutter, prioritizing worries, queuing up the day’s demands?

Did you wake up with this low-level anxiety? This mental buzz, like a whirring computer fan that’s always running in the background—a low-grade hum most of us have stopped noticing, let alone questioning. We need to stay busy. We need to stay on alert. It’s simply how the world works now, or so we tell ourselves. Is this how you started your day? And if so—if this ambient urgency has become our default setting—have we, in the process, lost something fundamental to life itself?

Consider what happens in the first minute after you wake up. Before your feet have touched the floor, before you’ve sipped some water or seen the sky, your hand is already moving—reaching, grasping, finding the phone. It’s automatic. It’s ritual. Within moments, you are no longer in your bedroom. The walls dissolve. You are catapulted out of physical reality and into the digital domain—hurtling through a stream, a torrent, a flood of notifications, headlines, images, and opinions. Messages are queued up from various people about their latest drama. Their emergencies become yours. Their demands, your demands. “Take care of this. Take care of that. Have an opinion. Make a choice.” And just like that, before you’ve even fully arrived in your own life, you’ve already left it.

But there is something we have forgotten. Something essential we have traded away for this constant connection.

When we wake up, something amazing is happening. Something so ordinary we’ve forgotten how to see it. If you think about it, it seems almost impossible that you even exist to experience this life. That you are here at all. That any of this is happening. Consider this: your body, without any instruction from you, has stirred you awake—lifting you from the depths of dream into the light of consciousness. Your eyes begin to function, and billions of photons flood in from every direction. They arrive silently, invisibly, and yet they carry the whole visible world. The light hits the rods and cones at the back of your eyeballs and is transformed into low-level electrical signals that enter your optic nerve. Those signals travel down the nerves and enter your brain. There, that information is transformed into an amazing visual recreation of what you perceive as reality. A world, built from scratch, inside your head. Your ears detect vibrations—invisible tremors moving through air—which are then converted into electrical signals and transmitted to your brain. You feel the sheets, the comforter, the weight of warmth, or whatever surfaces you’re in contact with through your skin nerves, and those signals also make their way to your brain. Together, sight and sound, touch and smell, and the strange sense of simply being here—they all merge into a seamless experience we call reality. We call it that, but it’s really something more like a miracle, assembled fresh each moment and offered to you without asking for anything in return.

It’s a 24/7 virtual reality machine that runs nonstop. No crashes. No reboots. No updates. No subscriptions. No batteries to charge. It works flawlessly—so flawlessly, in fact, that we don’t even notice it’s a recreation. We mistake the projection for the thing itself. It’s nothing short of miraculous, yet it so often passes by without thought because we’re preoccupied with the very droning thoughts that woke us up in the first place. Here’s the tragedy of it: we are given a front-row seat to the greatest show in the universe—the very act of being conscious, alive, aware, present—and we spend the whole time looking at our phones and screens. The infinite inside us, ignored; the infinite scroll, indulged.

This forgetting is not an accident. It is cultivated.

The modern world has produced, almost by accident, an environment perfectly designed to capture and hold human attention. I say “almost by accident” because the people who designed these systems didn’t necessarily set out to enslave your mind. Some of them did. Some sat in rooms and deliberately discussed engagement metrics, retention loops, and how to make a notification just rewarding enough to trigger a small hit of dopamine. They understood the architecture of addiction and built accordingly. But many of them were simply building things, solving engineering problems, trying to connect people. They wanted to make the world smaller, not your mind smaller. And yet, here we are. The road to a hijacked mind is paved with convenience. And we walked it willingly, one click, one scroll, one notification at a time, because who would refuse a path that felt so easy?

Ease. Convenience.

At a gym I go to—a place ostensibly dedicated to health—the entire front wall is populated with over a dozen screens. All tuned to different channels, all of them buzzing with news engineered to make you fearful and anxious. Fear of the world. Fear of each other. Fear of the future. Filling your mind with what the programmers want you to think. What they want you to feel. They don’t call it programming for nothing. This is the environment they have built, and it follows us everywhere—a digital gauntlet we must run just to exist in public. And what waits for us along the way? In between the panic, endless commercials—commercials largely detrimental to your physical and mental well-being—are presented as solutions to the very anxiety they just manufactured. Do you want to be happy? Simple. Have a Coke and a smile. Feeling hungry? No need to cook. Have a Domino’s Pizza for only $6.99. Feeling empty? Have a McDonald’s Happy Meal. Go on, be happy. These will make you happy. The problem and the “cure” served on the same screen, in the same breath.

The latest drug is sold to you like a movie trailer for your own life—as if it will transform you into the imaginary, perfect person already projected into your subconscious. Look: a man on a beach around a campfire with smiling friends. Cut to: he walks along the shore with his partner without a care in the world, skipping a stone over the still lake water. He’s having the dream life. He’s you, if you’d only made better choices. Or rather, if you’d only take this pill. The obvious inference penetrates you from the screen: if you just take this drug, your problems will dissolve, your relationships will heal, your body will lighten, and you, too, can have that dream life. You can be happy. This is how you do it. This is the path. Take our drug. Just “ask your doctor” —that’s the standard boilerplate mantra—as if your physician is simply waiting to hand you the keys to a fantasy.

Of course, none of these product sellers—these masterful product pushers—are informing you that maybe many of your health issues stem from the fact that you’re simply not living like a human being anymore. You’re not exercising. You’re moving less than any generation before you. You’re not getting enough sunshine—the original, free source of vitamin D, now replaced by something in a bottle. You’re disconnected from nature, from dirt, from silence, from the rhythms of the day. You’re too stressed from watching the endless negative news and fantasy lives that are far better than anything you could ever be living. You’re consuming envy and fear in equal measure, and calling it entertainment. Maybe you’re eating too much of the advertised junk food, and not enough healthy, whole foods, depleting yourself of magnesium, vitamin C, and other key nutrients your grandmother’s generation got from food, not pills. And then—just when your body starts sending distress signals—you are told that those various lifestyle-induced problems will be fixed by some product. A shot. A pill. A procedure. Oh, ah, Ozempic! The solution to a lifestyle problem is never a lifestyle change. It’s always another product.

The infinite scroll is a perfect trap. Beautifully, devastatingly perfect. There is no end to it. No bottom. No final post. No moment where you can finally say, “There. I’m done.” The curated news. The entertainment. The distraction. It just keeps going and going. You keep walking down this infinite digital hallway because your brain—your ancient, exquisite, ever-vigilant brain—is wired to keep looking for the next thing. It’s what kept your ancestors alive. It evolved in a world where information was vital to survival, where noticing one more rustle in the grass, one more shadow at the edge of the fire, might mean the difference between eating and being eaten. Now, that same beautiful alertness—that gift of attention that once saved you—is being exploited by an endless conveyor belt of information that never runs out and never satiates. You keep looking. You keep scrolling. But nothing is ever enough. It wasn’t designed to be.

None of this is about self-empowerment. Not the news, with its curated crises. Not the sports channels, with their endless highlights. They’re not about you improving, growing, living a life, or becoming a better you. That would require your participation, and participation doesn’t generate ad revenue. It’s about you being nervous and afraid—a manageable, pliable bundle of wants and worries. You watch sports stars do amazing things because they have the opportunity and discipline. They can do things. You? You can only watch. That’s all you’re here for. That’s the role you’ve been assigned. Watch. Fantasize about a better life—about being faster, stronger, richer, special. Then you can sublimate your fear and disappointment with the products that advertisers promise will provide all the answers for you. Soothe the ache of inadequacy with something, anything. More drugs. More junk food. More things to distract you. More scroll. More noise. More numbness. The hole, endlessly filled, never filled at all.

Of course, it isn’t only the technology. The technology is merely the delivery mechanism for something much older: a deep human tendency to avoid the present moment. This didn’t begin with the smartphone. We have always done this, long before screens, long before electricity, long before the written word. We had worry. We had rumination. We had the quietly desperate habit of living everywhere except here. We had the capacity to sit in a perfectly beautiful garden—sunlight on the leaves, breeze on the skin, birdsong in the air—and be utterly consumed by a regret from five years ago or a fear about next week. The garden, wasted. The moment, gone. The mind has always been a restless creature pacing its cage, pressing against the bars, looking for escape from the only place it ever really is: now. What’s changed is that now the cage has screens on every wall, and each screen is playing something designed to keep you hooked—something bright, something urgent, something that makes the pacing feel like progress.

We have created an entire society in which we generally don’t empower individuals. We don’t strengthen them. We don’t challenge them to grow. We simply placate the population—keep them comfortable, keep them compliant, keep them consuming—and then sell them endless products to manage the discomfort that placation never really solves. This system has enriched many people who continue to sell you the fantasy: the fantasy of the shortcut, the quick fix, the life upgrade in a box. But are they really helping you become a stronger, healthier, more capable person? Look honestly at what they’re offering. Look honestly at what you’re buying. Aren’t they, in fact, distracting you from all that each of us could be with our amazing innate gifts? Aren’t they keeping you tiny so they can keep selling you the ladder?

This brings us to the most intimate hijacking of all: your own identity. Because that’s what it’s become for many people—not a self, but a performance. You have an image of who you are—or who you should be—and you spend an enormous amount of energy maintaining that image, projecting it, defending it, and comparing it to the images other people are projecting. It’s exhausting, but you can’t stop. The show must go on. You curate your life. You select the angles, the lighting, the moments that support the narrative of the self you want to be seen as. You take your pictures and pass them through so many filters that the person looking back is almost a stranger—smoother, brighter, happier than you felt in the moment. The real you has to be made to look smarter, more beautiful, more together. The raw material isn’t enough; it never is. Then you scroll through other people’s curated lives—their angles, their lighting, their filters—and feel somehow that yours doesn’t measure up. You forget, every time, that you’re seeing their showcase while living in your messy house. You are comparing your behind-the-scenes footage—the outtakes, the bloopers, the quiet desperation—to everyone else’s highlight reel, and of course, it’s making you miserable. It was designed to.

Technology is not the enemy. Your phone is not the enemy. The internet is not the enemy. These are tools, and like all tools, they can be used skillfully or clumsily, wisely or foolishly, with intention or with abandon. A hammer can build a home or break a window. A fire can warm a family or burn down a forest. A pen can write a love letter or a poison-pen note. The tool doesn’t decide. It has no agenda. No malice. No hidden purpose. The only question—the only question that has ever mattered—is who is holding it, and why.

The real issue—the thing that makes the hijacking possible—is something much more fundamental. It’s not in the code. It’s not in the algorithm. It’s in you. It is clinging. It is fear. It is the desperate, exhausting need to be validated, to be seen, to be confirmed as real, important, and worthy. That hunger—that ancient, bottomless hunger—is the hook. Everything else—the notifications, the likes, the metrics, the comparisons—merely attaches to that hook. The engineers didn’t create the hunger; they just learned how to feed it. If you remove the hook, the bait loses its power. A notification is just a sound. A like is just a number. A comment is just words on a screen. They have no power of their own. None. They only have power because something inside you has agreed to grant it to them. Something inside you has signed an invisible contract—decided that your worth depends on others’ responses, that your existence requires external confirmation. That agreement, that unconscious contract, is the real hijacking. And only you can void it.

The self-image is the most loyal customer of every attention economy. It has a limitless credit line and no desire to close its account. It shops constantly—for validation, for confirmation, for evidence of its own existence. It is always looking for proof that it is enough—“see? enough!”—or proof that it isn’t enough—“see? I knew it!” Either way, it gets to feel the familiar ache of lack. And familiar, it turns out, is the point. At least it’s familiar. At least it’s a known quantity. At least it’s something to hold onto, even if what you’re holding is a wound. The unknown—the open space of simply being without needing to be anything in particular—that’s terrifying to the self-image. No script. No role. No applause. No reviews. That feels like death. Annihilation by another name. So, it keeps scrolling, keeps comparing, keeps producing, keeps performing, because all of that activity—the noise, the motion, the endless striving—creates the sensation of a solid self: a continuous someone who is going somewhere and doing something. Even if it’s nowhere. Even if it’s nothing. At least it’s motion. At least it’s not the silence.

But what can you do? When the noise is everywhere, and the pull is constant, what is actually yours to do? How can you connect back to reality—back to the actual, the physical, the here—and break free of the illusion of the modern world of distraction and consumption? It sounds impossible, doesn’t it? Like asking a fish to break free of the water. But the water, in this case, is not all there is. You just forgot.

Real problems exist. Let’s not pretend otherwise. Suffering is real. Injustice is real. Wars happen. People grieve. The world is on fire in a thousand places. I am not suggesting that you should float above it all in a bubble of serene detachment while it burns. That’s not wisdom; that’s abdication. Reclaiming your mind is not the same as abandoning the world. In fact, it’s the opposite. It’s the prerequisite for showing up at all. When your attention is constantly hijacked—fractured, scattered, sold in pieces to the highest bidder—you are less able to respond to the world with intelligence and compassion. You react instead of responding. You flinch instead of feeling. You flail instead of acting. A mind that is perpetually distracted is a mind that cannot be truly present for another person’s suffering —or for its own. Compassion requires attention. You cannot comfort someone you’re not really with. Love requires attention. You cannot love what you cannot see. If your attention has been sold to the highest bidder, you have nothing left to give. And in the end, that’s all any of us really has to give: our presence. Our full, undivided, awake attention.

This isn’t escaping. This is coming home. It’s the recognition that you cannot pour from an empty pitcher—and yours, if you’re honest, has been close to empty for a while. Returning to yourself, to the breath, to the body, to the aliveness of this unrepeatable moment—that isn’t selfish. It isn’t retreat. It’s the foundation of everything useful you will ever do. Everything else is just sand poured on sand.

And here’s the relief in it: you don’t have to fix your mind. You don’t have to wage war on your thoughts. You don’t have to get rid of them or silence the noise through sheer force of will. That would be more noise. You just have to see it. You just have to notice. Just for a moment, step back and look. “Oh, there it is again. There’s the pull. There’s the comparison. There’s the urgency that isn’t actually urgent.” The moment you see it, something shifts. You are no longer completely inside it. You have introduced a tiny space, a gap between the stimulus and the response. It might be small—a breath, a blink, a pause. In that gap is your freedom. Not freedom from being human, and not freedom from difficulty, pain, or uncertainty. But freedom from the trance. Freedom from the automatic, mechanical, sleepwalking quality that passes for normal life. And from that small gap, everything else becomes possible.

When your mind is hijacked, and you don’t see it, you call it normal. You call it just the way things are. You might even call it reality. But when you see it—really see it, even for a moment—something shifts. The trap loosens. The spell breaks. You become, not through effort but through clarity, just a little bit lighter, a little more awake, a little more here.

That, in the end, is all any of us ever needed. Not to be somewhere else. Not to be someone else. Not to optimize, perform, or prove. Not to be more, but to finally arrive at what already is. Simply, gently, to be here for this one breath, for this one moment, for this strange, impossible, unnecessary, glorious life that is already happening. Whether you notice it or not, it is happening. So you might as well notice.

This is the connection back to reality. This is the break from the illusion. This is the escape from the conveyor belt to nowhere—achieved not by fighting it, but by simply, finally, stepping off. And in that small, radical act, something opens. You are now free—truly free—of the infinite negative news, the relentless distraction, and the parade of products promising to save you from a life they helped create.

That’s not the end of the journey. That’s just the door. That’s the start of real freedom: the freedom to be awake in your own life, to give your attention where it matters, to show up fully for this strange and precious existence—not as a consumer of fantasies, but as a living, breathing participant in the real. To feel the sun on your skin without reaching for a camera. To taste the first sip of morning tea as if it’s the only thing in the world. To hold someone’s hand and actually be there. You’re free to breathe, to think, to make better choices, to improve yourself, to be empowered. Free, at last, to be the real you.

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