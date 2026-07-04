“…we entered the outbreak with a notion that we knew the cause of the disease, and were quite sure we knew how it was transmitted from person to person. Perhaps, if we have learned anything, it is that we are not quite sure what we know about the disease.” —Dr. Milton Rosenau, 1919 “The masks worn by millions were useless as designed and could not prevent influenza.” —John M. Barry, The Great Influenza: The Epic Story of the Deadliest Plague in History “Sit down before fact as a little child, be prepared to give up every preconceived notion, follow humbly wherever and to whatever abysses nature leads, or you shall learn nothing. I have only begun to learn content and peace of mind since I have resolved at all risks to do this.” —Thomas Huxley, Life and Letters of Thomas Henry Huxley — Volume 1

In 1918, the world was dying. War had already claimed twenty million lives. Disease had taken millions more. But the disease that history remembers above all others—the Spanish flu—carries with it a strange and uncomfortable secret: when scientists tried to prove it spread from person to person, they failed—spectacularly. This is the story of that failure, and what it means for everything we think we know about influenza.

A Bleak History

The world that greeted the twentieth century was one of casual cruelty and relentless mortality. Death was a constant companion—not an abstraction, but a daily, intimate presence in every household.

Consider the sheer arithmetic of suffering. The First World War—that cataclysmic machinery of industrial slaughter—churned from July 1914 to November 1918, pulverizing an entire generation. By its end, 8.5 million combatants lay dead in the mud of Europe, their bodies indistinguishable from the landscape they had died defending. But the war did not discriminate: 13 million civilians—women, children, the elderly, the infirm—were also swallowed by its voracious appetite for human life. Twenty-one and a half million souls, extinguished in just over four years. It was, by any measure, an apocalypse.

Yet, astonishingly, war was not the only great killer.

While the guns thundered across the trenches, infectious diseases were conducting their own, relentless genocide—silent, invisible, and utterly indifferent to national borders. In the United States alone—a nation that had not yet become the global superpower it would later be—typhoid fever claimed 50,000 lives in 1910, with half a million cases sickening the populace. To put that in perspective: roughly the same number of Americans died of typhoid in that single year as would die in the years of the Vietnam War.

“From January, 1907, to October, 1911, there occurred in Russia 283,684 cases of Asiatic cholera. This included the appalling epidemic of 1910. According to a conservative estimate there occurred in the United States during the same period one million and a quarter cases of typhoid fever, or more than four cases of typhoid fever in the United States for every case of cholera in Russia. We heard a great deal of the ravages of cholera in Italy in 1910-11, yet in these two years there occurred in Italy about 16,000 cases of cholera and about 6,000 deaths and in the United States in the same period we had more than a half million cases of typhoid fever and 50,000 deaths.”[1]

Read that passage carefully. The United States—wealthy, industrialized, proud of its modern sanitation—was losing half a million people to typhoid alone while the world wrung its hands over cholera outbreaks that, in comparison, were statistical hiccups. The diseases we feared were not always the ones that killed us.

But the statistics, however grim, conceal a more devastating truth: there was a war on the young.

A 1912 New York Times report laid bare the grim arithmetic of childhood in early twentieth-century America—a calculus so brutal it is almost incomprehensible to modern sensibilities.

“Significant figures concerning children’s diseases were given by Dr. Royal S. Haynes... “Whooping cough,” said Dr. Haynes, “kills more babies under one year of age than any other contagious disease. There are almost as many deaths from whooping cough as from typhoid.” He gave startling statistics showing the “harmless” diseases. The deaths in New York in 1910 from measles were 785; scarlet fever, 953; whooping cough, 461; diphtheria, 1,715; and smallpox only 5... In the same year the dreaded typhoid caused only 558 deaths.”[2]

Let those numbers land. Measles killed 785 New York children in 1910. Diphtheria, now virtually eradicated in the developed world, took 1,715 lives that same year. And whooping cough, the disease we barely discuss anymore, killed more infants than typhoid, the great terror of the age. The “harmless” diseases were anything but. They were the grim reapers of the nursery, claiming babies by the thousands.

But if typhoid and diphtheria were grim, typhus was apocalyptic.

Between 1917 and 1921, as the Russian Revolution tore the old order apart and civil war painted the land in blood, typhus fever ran riot through a population already broken by war, famine, and political collapse. The numbers defy comprehension.

“Like the war itself, typhus began in Serbia, with 10,000 cases as early as November 1914; within six months, deaths had lept to 150,000. With the revolution of 1917 and the civil war, typhus ran riot in Russia: between 1917 and 1921 Russia had 25 million cases with up to 3 million deaths.”[3]

Twenty-five million cases. Three million deaths. In four years. To put that in perspective: typhus alone killed more Russians than all the combatant deaths of the United States in every war it has ever fought, combined. And the world barely remembers.

By 1919, the epidemic had metastasized across Eastern Europe with such ferocity that the newly formed League of Red Cross Societies—the world’s first attempt at coordinated international health response—openly admitted it was outmatched.

“Sir David Henderson, Director General of the newly created League of Red Cross Societies, with headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, said last night that the league, at the beginning of its organization was confronted with one of the most serious scourges since the Middle Ages—the typhus epidemic in Eastern Europe... There were more than 120,000 cases in Poland alone in July, and conditions are growing worse.”[4]

“One of the most serious scourges since the Middle Ages.” This was not hyperbole. This was a public health catastrophe on a scale not seen in five hundred years—and yet, where is it in our collective memory?

By 1920, the situation in Poland had descended into the biblical. The New York Times reported a figure so staggering it almost defies belief.

“...Henry P. Davison, Chairman of the League of Red Cross Association, who declared there were 230,000 cases of typhus fever in Poland... According to information sent by Colonel E. R. Gilchrist, head of the United States Medical Unit in Poland, 95 per cent of the population has been or is now suffering with typhus. The mortality has run from 15 to 60 per cent.”[5]

Ninety-five percent. Let that figure burn into your consciousness. Nineteen out of every twenty Poles had contracted typhus. The death rate ranged from 15% to 60%—meaning that, in some regions, more than half the population perished. This was not a disease; this was extinction-level biology.

And yet, these horrors—typhoid, diphtheria, whooping cough, typhus, cholera—are not the diseases that history remembers. They are footnotes in medical textbooks, data points on forgotten charts, grim statistics without faces. The suffering they caused—the millions dead, the families shattered, the children buried—has been largely erased from popular memory.

What we remember instead is a different disease entirely.

What we remember—what we have enshrined in history books, documentaries, and pandemic lore—is the Spanish flu. A disease whose very transmission, as we shall see, has never actually been proven.

The Spanish Flu

And then came the illness that would rewrite history.

The first wave arrived in the spring of 1918 like a whisper before a scream. It was, by all appearances, unremarkable—a familiar seasonal visitor bearing the usual trinity of symptoms: chills, fever, and fatigue. Doctors shrugged. Patients groaned. Within days, most recovered. It was so mild, so routine, that it earned the dismissive nickname “3-day fever” —a minor inconvenience, a blip on the public health radar. Compared to the typhoid and typhus that were ravaging other parts of the world, it barely registered.[6]

But the whisper was a lie. The scream was coming.

By autumn, something had changed—something profound, something terrifying. The disease that returned was not the same one that had left. It had become something else—a monster. The symptoms were no longer mild; they were apocalyptic. Victims’ skin—deprived of oxygen as their lungs filled with bloody fluid—turned a horrifying shade of blue. They drowned in their own secretions, sometimes within hours of the first cough. Others held on for days, gasping, suffocating, their bodies betraying them from the inside out. And the young—the healthy, the robust, the ones who should have been immune—died in droves.

“A fifth of victims suffered only mild symptoms, but the rest became gravely ill and often died. Some succumbed within hours; others held on for a few days. In the United States, the first deaths were recorded among sailors in Boston in late August 1918, but the epidemic quickly spread to all parts of the country. Schools closed, public entertainments were shut down, people everywhere wore masks. It did little good. Between the autumn of 1918 and spring of the following year, 548,452 people died of the flu in America. The toll in Britain was 220,000, with similar numbers dead in France and Germany.”[7]

Read that paragraph again. In less than a year, 548,452 Americans—more than would die in the entire American Civil War, more than would die in World War II—were extinguished by a disease that had, just months earlier, been dismissed as a “3-day fever.” Schools closed. Public entertainments shut down. People wore masks. And none of it worked. The disease laughed at their precautions.

And here is where the story becomes genuinely strange—strange enough to make our conditioned mind pause.

This illness erupted simultaneously in places that had no business sharing an epidemic. Madrid. Bombay. Philadelphia. All in the same week—an epidemiological conundrum under the prevailing model. Not spreading gradually along trade routes, not creeping from port to port, but exploding into being across three continents simultaneously, as if on cue. It struck the crowded tenements of the East Coast and the frozen, isolated villages of Alaska with equal ferocity. It did not behave like a disease that required human-to-human contact. It behaved like something else entirely—something we still do not understand.

The global death toll is a matter of fierce debate. Estimates range from 15 million to 100 million—a spread so vast it reveals our profound uncertainty about what actually happened. A recent, more conservative analysis suggests the figure likely hovers around 17 million, but even that lower bound represents more deaths than all the battles of the First World War combined.[8]

Given the scale of the disaster, the medical establishment raced to understand how this disease spread. The prevailing theory—the unquestioned assumption—was that the flu was caused by a highly contagious virus, passed from person to person through the air, through coughs and sneezes, and casual contact. It was so obvious, so self-evident, that it hardly seemed worth testing.

But test it they did.

In 1918, several teams of doctors conducted experiments that, by modern ethical standards, would be unthinkable—and yet they were conducted with the full blessing of the medical establishment. They took healthy young men—the very demographic most devastated by the disease—and deliberately exposed them to every possible form of infection.

Dr. Milton Rosenau, circa 1910.

The most ambitious series was led by Dr. Milton Rosenau, a prominent public health official, and conducted at Gallops Island in Boston Harbor. One hundred volunteers were enlisted—mostly aged 18 to 25, with only a few in their 30s. These were the prime targets of the second wave, the ones the disease seemed to hunt with particular zeal. None of them had experienced influenza or fever during the previous winter, which meant they were considered to have no natural immunity. They were, in theory, walking kindling—ready to ignite at the slightest spark.

The first experiment was brutal in its directness. Rosenau’s team took lung tissue from thirteen recent victims—men and women who had died in agony, their lungs shredded by the disease. They ground the tissue into a suspension and then, using an atomizer, sprayed it directly into the noses, eyes, and throats of nineteen healthy volunteers.

“Suspensions of these organisms were sprayed with an atomizer into the nose and into the eyes, and back into the throat, while the volunteers were breathing in.”[9]

The expectation was clear: these men would get sick. They would develop the flu, perhaps even die. That was the hypothesis—and the hypothesis was about to be spectacularly, humiliatingly wrong.

Not one of the nineteen volunteers became ill. Not a cough. Not a fever. Nothing.

The researchers, perplexed but undeterred, tried again. This time, they collected secretions from the mouth, nose, throat, and lungs, of a patient whose body was already burning with fever. They sprayed this material into ten new volunteers using the same technique. Again, nothing. They tried again with another ten volunteers, this time giving them such a large dose that “some of it was swallowed.” Still, nothing. No fever. No chills. No blue skin. No death. The disease simply refused to transmit. Again. And again.

The next experiment was even more aggressive. Nineteen volunteers received multiple doses of material from actively ill patients, administered over several days. Their temperatures were checked three times daily for a full week. No one became sick in any way.

Perhaps, the researchers reasoned, the pathogen was in the blood. They drew blood from five sick patients, mixed it together, and injected the mixture subcutaneously into ten volunteers. If there were a virus in the bloodstream, this would surely deliver it. None of the ten became ill.

By this point, the researchers must have been baffled—perhaps even desperate. They had tried everything they could think of, and their experiments had produced nothing but health.

So they escalated.

The next experiment was astonishing in its intimacy—and its failure.

Ten volunteers were each exposed to ten sick patients, one after another. The protocol was exhaustive, almost grotesque in its thoroughness:

First, the volunteer shook the patient’s hand and chatted for 5 minutes.

Then, the patient breathed out as hard as possible while the volunteer leaned in, “muzzle to muzzle,” their faces just two inches apart, inhaling the patient’s expelled breath.

They did this five times.

Then, the patient coughed directly into the volunteer’s face—not once, but five times.

Then, the volunteer moved to the next patient and repeated the entire procedure.

By the end, each volunteer had been intimately exposed to 10 different flu patients—each at various stages of the disease, all within 3 days of symptom onset, when they were presumably at their most contagious.

“The volunteer was led up to the bedside of the patient; he was introduced. He sat down alongside the bed of the patient. They shook hands, and by instructions, he got as close as he conveniently could, and they talked for five minutes. At the end of the five minutes, the patient breathed out as hard as he could, while the volunteer, muzzle to muzzle (in accordance with his instructions, about 2 inches between the two), received this expired breath, and at the same time was breathing in as the patient breathed out. This they repeated five times, and they did it fairly faithfully in almost all of the instances. After they had done this for five times, the patient coughed directly into the face of the volunteer, face to face, five different times… After our volunteer had had this sort of contact with the patient, talking and chatting and shaking hands with him for five minutes, and receiving his breath five times, and then his cough five times directly in his face, he moved to the next patient whom we had selected, and repeated this, and so on, until this volunteer had had that sort of contact with ten different cases of influenza, in different stages of the disease, mostly fresh cases, none of them more than three days old.”[10]

Let that scene sink in. Imagine being one of those volunteers—young, healthy, trusting the medical establishment. You are led into a room full of dying men. Their skin is blue. They are gasping for breath. Their bodies are filled with the disease that has killed millions. And then you are told: lean in. Shake their hand. Let them breathe into your face. Let them cough into your open mouth.

And then—nothing. For the volunteers, blessedly nothing.

Despite all of this—despite the lung tissue, the blood injections, the intimate exposure, the coughing, the breathing, the sheer biological assault—not one of the volunteers became ill.

The doctors were, by their own admission, “rather surprised and somewhat perplexed.” They had set out to prove something they considered self-evident: that this highly contagious disease spread from person to person. They had failed. Utterly. Completely. The greatest epidemiologist of his era had just been humbled by a disease that refused to behave.

Dr. Rosenau, to his credit, was honest about his confusion. In 1919, he published his results, accompanied by a confession that must have cost him considerable professional pride.

“…we entered the outbreak with a notion that we knew the cause of the disease, and were quite sure we knew how it was transmitted from person to person. Perhaps, if we have learned anything, it is that we are not quite sure what we know about the disease.”[11]

“We are not quite sure what we know.” That is the voice of science confronting its own limitations—and then, tragically, ignoring what it had just learned.

The Pattern Repeats—And Is Forgotten

That experiment was not alone. Three other experiments produced results that were strikingly similar.

In one study, 62 men were subjected to equally rigorous tests—injections with infected lung tissue, aerosol sprays into their eyes and noses, throat swabs from the sick and dying. If all else failed, they were required to sit open-mouthed while gravely ill patients were helped to cough directly into their faces.

“These tests were rigorous to say the least. First the subjects were injected with infected lung tissue taken from the dead and then sprayed in the eyes, nose, and mouth with infectious aerosols. If they still failed to succumb, they had their throats swabbed with discharges taken from the sick and dying. If all else failed, they were required to sit open-mouthed while a gravely ill victim was helped to cough into their faces... None contracted the flu—not one.”[12]

None. Not one. Out of 62 men, exposed to every conceivable route of infection, not one became ill.

Another study, conducted in November–December 1918 at Angel Island, San Francisco, involved 50 volunteers.[13] A comparable trial at Gallops Island in February–March 1919 used 49 more men.[14] This time, three developed mild symptoms—but none severe. The transmission of the flu had essentially failed again.

In total, 261 brave—or perhaps foolish—young men had volunteered their bodies for science. They had been injected, sprayed, swabbed, breathed upon, coughed upon, and exposed to the most lethal disease of their era. And virtually none of them had become sick.

The results shocked the investigators. And then they were quietly forgotten.

Why? Because the results were inconvenient. Because the prevailing wisdom—the belief in a contagious virus—was too deeply entrenched to be dislodged by a few failed experiments. Because it was easier to ignore the data than to question the paradigm.

And so the presumption remained: the flu was transmitted by a virus, from person to person, through coughs and sneezes. It was a “given fact.” It was “common sense.” It was never seriously examined or tested again—until 2008.

The 2008 Confirmation and the 2024 Failure

Nearly a century after the Spanish flu killed tens of millions, a 2008 review of the medical literature made a remarkable—and deeply inconvenient—admission. After combing through the entirety of English-language medical research, the authors found something that should have been front-page news—but was instead buried in academic obscurity:

“…no human experimental studies published in the English-language literature delineating person-to-person transmission of influenza.”[15]

Let that sink in. As of 2008—ninety years after the Spanish flu killed tens of millions of people—there was not a single published study demonstrating that influenza could be transmitted from one human being to another.

Not one.

The belief that coughing and sneezing spread the flu—the foundational assumption upon which mask mandates, lockdowns, social distancing, and quarantine policies have been built—had never actually been proven.

Ninety years. Three generations of medical research. Billions of dollars. And nothing.

Then came 2024—and with it, a modern attempt that should have settled the matter once and for all.

The EMIT-2 trial (Evaluating Modes of Influenza Transmission) was designed to be the definitive study. Unlike the 1918 experiments, which used lung tissue from corpses and laboratory-cultured material, EMIT-2 used naturally infected donors—real people with real, community-acquired influenza—to create the most realistic transmission scenario possible.

The conditions were, by any measure, designed for contagion:

· Five naturally infected donors, enrolled within 48 hours of symptom onset

· Eleven healthy recipients, deemed susceptible

· Prolonged close contact in a poorly ventilated hotel quarantine setting

· Over 82 cumulative hours of exposure

The result?

Zero.

Not one of the eleven recipients developed influenza-like illness. Not one had PCR-confirmed respiratory samples. Not one showed serological evidence of infection.

Zero out of eleven.

Over one hundred years after Rosenau’s volunteers sat “muzzle to muzzle” with dying patients—the outcome was exactly the same.

The study authors themselves seemed almost bewildered by their own results:

“We developed a novel framework for investigating human influenza virus transmission using Donors with community-acquired infections under controlled conditions. However, despite enrolling five naturally infected Donors within 48 hours of reported symptom onset, promoting prolonged close contact under low ventilation conditions with 11 Recipients… no secondary infections were observed.”[16]

Read that again. “No secondary infections were observed.” A 21st-century study, with all the advantages of modern science, designed specifically to prove transmission—and it failed just as completely as Rosenau’s experiments in 1918.

The pattern is unmistakable.

In 1918, Rosenau’s experiments failed to transmit the flu. As the Gjenvick-Gjønvik Archives observed:

“Surprisingly, despite direct exposure to infected patients, nasal and throat inoculations, and even injections of infected blood, not a single volunteer developed the flu. This shocking result challenged prevailing assumptions about how the virus was transmitted and left scientists baffled.”[17]

In 2008, a comprehensive review found no evidence of human-to-human transmission in the entire medical literature. In 2024, the most sophisticated transmission trial ever conducted produced exactly the same result: zero.

Yet today, studies purporting to show influenza transmission rely on indirect measures rather than on people actually becoming ill. PCR is used to detect the presence of viral genetic material (RNA)—a proxy for infection, but not a measure of illness.[18] A positive PCR result does not necessarily mean a person has become sick, let alone that they contracted the disease from another person in a way that proves transmission. What remains conspicuously absent is proof of actual illness being transmitted from one person to another—and the few attempts to find it have consistently failed.

The evidence was absent in 1918. It was absent in 2008. It remains absent today.

What Does This Mean?

The implications are staggering—and deeply uncomfortable.

The second and most deadly wave of the Spanish flu erupted in port cities on three continents within the same week of August 1918. In an era before commercial aviation, this simultaneous emergence remains poorly understood—a historical puzzle that has never been adequately resolved.

Could our most fundamental beliefs about influenza be wrong?

Could the disease that kills hundreds of thousands every year—that shapes global public health policy, that justifies the most intrusive government interventions in modern history—not be transmitted in the way we have all been told? Or, at the very least, is what we have been told not the full story?

If the 1918 experiments could not transmit the disease despite every conceivable effort—and if the 2024 EMIT-2 trial, with all the advantages of modern science, also failed—then what does that say about masks? About lockdowns? About social distancing?

Are we building pandemic policy on a 100-year-old assumption that has repeatedly failed its most basic test?

And consider this: after decades of high vaccination rates, influenza mortality has remained essentially unchanged.

· If the vaccine works, why hasn’t the death rate declined?

· If the disease is as contagious as claimed, why can’t we demonstrate its transmission in the lab?

· If public health interventions are effective, why did they fail in 1918—and again today?

United States influenza-pneumonia mortality rate and influenza vaccine coverage 1900 to 2020.

United States influenza-pneumonia mortality rate and influenza vaccine coverage 1975 to 2018.

These are not idle questions. They are the questions that the medical establishment has appeared to systematically sidestepped for over a century.

And if Rosenau’s experiments were correct—if the 2008 review found no evidence because there was none, if the 2024 EMIT-2 trial failed because transmission does not occur—then what really caused the Spanish flu? What killed those tens of millions? And what continues to kill today?

All of this demands serious reconsideration.

Because if we have been wrong about the flu—if it is not transmitted the way we believe—then we have built a global public health infrastructure on a foundation of sand.

And the next pandemic—when it comes—may finally force us to admit what Rosenau confessed in 1919: we are not quite sure what we know.

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[1] “Sewage Pollution of Interstate and International Waters with Special Reference to the Spread of Typhoid Fever,” no. 83, Hygienic Laboratory, March 1912, p. 18.

[2] “Beware of Whooping Cough, Kills More Babies Than Any Other Disease, Says Dr. Haynes,” New York Times, February 16, 1912.

[3] Roy Porter, The Greatest Benefit to Mankind, Harper Collins, New York, 1997, p. 399.

[4] “Typhus in Europe a World Problem, Director of Red Cross League Admits Inability to Cope with It Alone, Worst Since Middle Ages,” New York Times, November 11, 1919.

[5] “All Poland Ravaged by Typhus Epidemic, American Medical Experts Report 95 Per Cent. of the People Victims of Disease,” New York Times, March 25, 1920.

[6] “Spanish Influenza,” Science Direct, https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/nursing-and-health-professions/spanish-influenza

[7] A Short History of Nearly Everything, Bill Bryson, 2003.

[8] Peter Spreeuwenberg, et al., “Reassessing the Global Mortality Burden of the 1918 Influenza Pandemic,” American Journal of Epidemiology, December 2018, pp. 2561–2567, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7314216

[9] Milton J. Rosenau MD, “Experiments to Determine Mode of Spread of Influenza,” Journal of the American Medical Association, August 2, 1919, vol. 73, no. 5, pp 311-313.

[10] Milton J. Rosenau MD, “Experiments to Determine Mode of Spread of Influenza,” Journal of the American Medical Association, August 2, 1919, vol. 73, no. 5, pp 311-313.

[11] Milton J. Rosenau MD, “Experiments to Determine Mode of Spread of Influenza,” Journal of the American Medical Association, August 2, 1919, vol. 73, no. 5, pp 311-313.

[12] A Short History of Nearly Everything, Bill Bryson, 2003.

[13] G.W. McCoy and De Wayne Richey, “Experiments upon volunteers to determine the cause and mode of spread of influenza, San Francisco, November and December, 1918,” Hygienic Laboratory – Bulletin, February 1921, no. 123, p. 42-53.

[14] Milton J. Rosenau, MD, et al., “Experiments upon volunteers to determine the cause and mode of spread of influenza, Boston, February and March, 1919,” Hygienic Laboratory – Bulletin, February 1921, no. 123, pp. 54-102.

[15] John J Cannell, et al., “On the epidemiology of influenza,” Virology Journal, February 2008, http://www.virologyj.com/content/5/1/29

[16] Lai J, Sobhani H, Coleman KK, Tai SHS, Hong F, Sierra Maldonado I, et al. Evaluating modes of influenza transmission (EMIT-2): Insights from lack of transmission in a controlled transmission trial with naturally infected donors. PLOS Pathogens. 2026 Jan 7;22(1):e1013153. https://journals.plos.org/plospathogens/article?id=10.1371/journal.ppat.1013153

[17] Gjenvick-Gjønvik Archives. “The Rosenau Experiment: The 1918 Influenza Pandemic & The Failed Quest to Prove How It Spread.” Available at: https://www.ggarchives.com/Influenza/TheRosenauExperiment-1918-1919.html

[18] Rolfes MA, et al. Household Transmission of Influenza A Viruses in 2021-2022. JAMA. 2023 Feb 14;329(6):482-489. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36701144