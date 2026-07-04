Roman Bystrianyk

Roman Bystrianyk

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tanya marquette's avatar
tanya marquette
Jul 4

This article reminds me of Dr. Tom Cowan's presentation on the lie about viruses. He methodically read all the original studies/papers on viruses and people become sick from them. He also discussed the numerous draconian methods of trying to transmit diseases. I recall one such where they took diseased tissue and injected it into monkey's brains -the researchers obviously became so frustrated with their failure they resorted to pure barbarism and that, too, failed spectacularly.

I am also reminded of a book on Louis Pasteur considered the 'father of germ theory.' As with Fauci, when the scientific method did not work, Pasteur simply altered the data and denied the method. Fauci actually did this and said it publicly! The lesson is when the data does not work, just plain LIE!!!!!!

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Sir Francis White's avatar
Sir Francis White
Jul 4

It's great to know the true history. Thanks, Roman.

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