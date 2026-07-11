Roman Bystrianyk

Roman Bystrianyk

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tanya marquette
Jul 11

A painful read but so much truth. What is missing though is the likening of this mass slaughter with its disconnect to what we see today in genocides as in Gaza and spreading to West Bank, Lebanon and further. And never to forget the eugenics ideology that supports the decimation of huge masses of people using the medical industry as the weapon of choice. This works in the same way of the Buffalo Rifle which allowed invisible stealth and attack. This is the lesson of settler expansion that our society has learned and brought forward. The wished for lessons of this article are not to be learned by the current power structure. It remains for those of us who will not participate and find ways of speaking out to promote the lessons known by many throughout history but buried by this vicious society.

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Donagh Healy
Jul 11

What a timely and necessary essay. Thank you. What I love about the U.S. constitution is that it protects Individual Freedom. We are not truly human if we are not free! BUT, individual freedom means nothing if it's not accompanied by a deep and culturally/spiritually grounded understanding of 'what it means to be a man or woman,' such an understanding necessarily eschewing "a worldview that [sees] nature as a collection of resources to be exploited" and encompassing one that sees nature as "a community of beings to which humans belong." As you say, "The extermination of the buffalo represented not just the elimination of a species but the extinguishing of a particular kind of relationship between humans and the natural world—one characterized by interdependence, respect, and an acknowledgment of limits."

Our challenge is to nurture and eventually embed in our childrearing practises and culture a 'way of being' such that honouring and respecting our interconnectedness with the natural world is simply how we live. While engaged in this endeavour, we must be on our guard against the danger of succumbing to a world government that would be essentially communistic and a threat to our individual freedom. This can only start with each of us in our individual lives and families and, above all, in how we interact with our children.

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