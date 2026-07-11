When I consider that the nobler animal have been exterminated here—the cougar, the panther, lynx, wolverine, wolf, bear, moose, dear, the beaver, the turkey and so forth and so forth, I cannot but feel as if I lived in a tamed and, as it were, emasculated country...

Is it not a maimed and imperfect nature I am conversing with?

— Henry David Thoreau, The Journal 1837-1861 In no way does civilized man so quickly revert to his former state as when he is alone with the beasts of the field. Give him a gun and something which he may kill without getting himself in trouble, and, presto! He is instantly a savage again, finding exquisite delight in bloodshed, slaughter, and death, if not for gain, then solely for the joy and happiness of it. There is no kind of warfare against game animals too unfair, too disreputable, or too mean for white men to engage in if they can only do so with safety to their own precious carcasses.

— William T. Hornaday, 1887

1892: bison skulls await industrial processing at Michigan Carbon Works in Rogueville (a suburb of Detroit). Bones were used processed to be used for glue, fertilizer, dye/tint/ink, or were burned to create “bone char” which was an important component for sugar refining.

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These epigraphs frame a tragedy that transcends mere environmental destruction. Thoreau’s sorrowful observation and Hornaday’s searing indictment together present a fundamental question: What kind of people are we when we encounter abundance, and what do we lose—both ecologically and spiritually—when we treat the natural world as nothing more than a resource to be consumed? The story of the American buffalo offers an answer that remains as urgent today as it was in the nineteenth century.

When Europeans first arrived on the North American continent, approximately one-third of it was covered by massive herds of bison, more commonly known as American buffalo.[1] These immense herds literally blackened the plains, and it appeared to the new arrivals to early America that the whole country was one mass of buffalo. Estimates suggest that between 30 and 60 million buffalo roamed the continent at the time of European contact, forming the largest aggregation of large mammals ever recorded on Earth.

In 1871, Colonel Richard Dodge of the United States Army reported on a great southern herd as he rode in a light wagon 34 miles between two forts in Arkansas. That single massive herd was estimated to contain approximately four million buffalo.

The great herd on the Arkansas through which I passed could not have averaged, at rest, over fifteen or twenty individuals to the acre, but was, from my own observation, not less than 25 miles wide, and from reports of hunters and others, it was about five days in passing a given point, or not less than 50 miles deep. From the top of Pawnee Rock, I could see from 6 to 10 miles in almost every direction. This whole vast space was covered with buffalo, looking at a distance like one compact mass. [2]

Buffalo was so pervasive that those at the time thought it impossible that such an enormous number of animals could ever be in danger of extermination. Some Native American tribes believed that buffalo were continually issued from the Earth and that the supply was inexhaustible. This belief was not mere superstition but reflected a worldview that saw nature as eternally renewing—a perspective that proved tragically incompatible with the logic of industrial extraction. In four short years, the vast southern herd would be almost totally annihilated.

The systematic destruction of the buffalo did not occur in a vacuum; it was part of a broader pattern of ecological transformation driven by European expansion. As Europeans arrived in North America and began to migrate across the continent, many common regional animal species were systematically eradicated. The beaver, whose pelts fueled the fur trade that shaped the colonial economy, had been largely trapped out of the eastern United States by the early nineteenth century. The passenger pigeon, once numbering in the billions, would follow the buffalo into near-extinction by the century’s end and was finally extinguished in the early twentieth century. This was not random destruction but the logical outcome of a worldview that treated wildlife as an inexhaustible commodity.

East of the Mississippi River from 1730 to 1830, animals, including the buffalo, were hunted primarily for food and skins, helping fuel the rapid expansion of settlement in the fledgling United States. In 1830, there was an ever-increasing desire for “buffalo-robes,” as buffalo-dressed skins were termed. With this rising demand for the buffalo’s flesh and hides, the era of the systematic slaughter of the buffalo began. By 1852, buffalo had entirely disappeared east of the Mississippi River.[3] At that time, with the rapidly dwindling herds, Dr. Leidy predicted that “the day is not far distant when it [the buffalo] will become quite extinct.”

Leidy’s prediction proved prophetic, accelerated by technological innovations that came in rapid succession. By 1869, the newly completed transcontinental railroads divided the vast areas of the American West, separating the great herds of buffalo. The three great railways, the Kansas Pacific, the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fé, and the Union Pacific, provided easy and inexpensive transportation for buffalo hides, significantly increasing the buffalo market.[4] The railroads served a dual purpose: they opened the Plains to commercial hunting while simultaneously disrupting the migratory patterns that had sustained the herds for millennia. The iron tracks carved through the prairie like scars, and the trains themselves became mobile hunting platforms. Tourists shot buffalo from the windows of trains for sport.[5] This practice—shooting animals from moving trains—represented a grotesque parody of sport, reducing the magnificent creatures to living targets for idle entertainment. One observer noted that it was not uncommon for passengers to kill dozens of buffalo in a single afternoon, leaving the carcasses to rot where they fell.

Long-range rifles were another technological advance that greatly aided in the slaughter. The Sharps 40-90 or 45-120 and Remington were the favorite weapons of the buffalo-hunter. These rifles could accurately kill at distances of up to 1,000 yards, allowing a single hunter to shoot animals from positions where they could not be easily detected or reached. The Sharps rifle, often called the “buffalo gun,” transformed hunting from a skill-based pursuit into an industrial process. A skilled hunter with a Sharps could kill more buffalo in a day than a hundred hunters with muzzle-loaders could have killed in a week.

Unfortunately, these two advances and the buffalo’s inability to comprehend the human threat they faced made them easy targets for the ever-expanding carnage. The buffalo had evolved without natural predators capable of killing them at such distances, and they had no instinctive fear of the distant crack of a rifle or the approach of a train. This lack of fear was not stupidity but innocence—and it proved fatal. As Hornaday observed,

The building of three lines of railway through the most populous buffalo country, there came a demand for robes and hides, backed up by an unlimited supply of new and marvelously accurate breech-loading rifles and fixed ammunition. And then followed a wild rush of hunters to the buffalo country, eager to destroy as many head as possible in the shortest time.[6]

Buffalo became a booming industry, and hundreds of thousands of buffalo were slaughtered, quickly decimating the massive herds.[7] The economics of the trade reveal the depths of the wastefulness. A single buffalo hide might bring the hunter $1 to $3 at market, while the robes—made from the thicker winter hides—could fetch up to $10. But the carcass itself had no value in the field beyond its hide and tongue. The meat spoiled quickly on the Plains, and there was no refrigeration to preserve it for eastern markets. Thus, the industry was built entirely on the extraction of a single commodity, with the remainder of the animal left to rot.

For a time, buffalo tongue was regarded as a delicacy and was often the only part extracted, leaving the rest of the animal to decay on the open plains. Tongues were purchased at 25 cents each and sold in markets farther east at 50 cents each. Until people got tired of them, buffalo tongues were in considerable demand, and hundreds, if not thousands, of barrels of them were shipped east from buffalo country. The image of thousands of barrels of tongues traveling east while mountains of flesh rotted on the Plains captures the moral emptiness at the heart of the business. It was not hunger that drove the slaughter, but greed, unchecked by any ethical constraint.

Still-hunting Buffaloes on the Northern Range. From a painting by J. H. Moser, in the National Museum. William Hornaday, Extermination of the American Bison, 1889, p. 469.

Known as “still-hunting,” a hunter would secure a position within 100 to 250 yards of his game. With the hunter hidden from view, the animals were easily picked off one by one without any risk to the hunter. It was not unusual for hunters to kill 60, 70, 80, or more buffalo a day to feed the frenzied desire for their hides. The method was so effective that hunters sometimes killed entire herds—bulls, cows, and calves alike—without regard for the reproductive sustainability of the population. The deliberate killing of pregnant females and young calves ensured that recovery would be slow, even if the slaughter had stopped. But it did not stop.

Often, the buffalo was stripped of its skin with the remaining meat untouched. Whole plains were covered with the decaying buffalo remains. Contemporary accounts describe the stench of rotting carcasses as so overpowering that travelers could smell the Plains from miles away. The land itself seemed to mourn. In a passage that underscores the wantonness of the slaughter, Allen wrote:

…thousands are still killed annually merely for so-called “sport,” no use whatever being made of them; thousands of others of which only the tongue or other slight morsel is saved; hundreds of thousands of others for their hides, which yield the hunter but little more than enough to pay him for the trouble of taking and selling them; while many more, though escaping from their wouldbe captors, die of their wounds and yield no return whatever to their murderers. Of the hundreds of thousands that for the last few years have annually been killed, probably less than a fourth have been to any great extent utilized.[8]

A buffalo hide yard in Dodge City, Kansas, in 1874. Hunters who arrived in the spring of 1874 noted the scarcity of buffalo north of the Arkansas River; vast herds had been decimated in the hunts of 1872 and ‘73.

The numbers are staggering. In just three years, from 1872 to 1874, hunters killed 4 million buffalo. Of those killed, 3 million were killed only for their hides.[9] Three million animals—each a living creature with its own existence—slaughtered for a single part of their body, the rest abandoned to the elements. This was not hunting; it was industrial liquidation. In 1872, Colonel Dodge commented on the wholesale slaughter that was occurring.

During this autumn, when riding some thirty to forty miles along the north bank of the Arkansas River to the East of Fort Dodge, there was a continuous line of putrescent carcasses, so that the air was rendered pestilential and offensive to the last degree.

And in 1873, he commented,

Where there were myriads of buffalo the year before, there was now myriads of carcasses. The air was foul with a sickening stench, and the vast plain, which only a short twelvemonth before teemed with animal life, was a dead, solitary, putrid desert.[10]

The men who carried out this slaughter were not monsters in any conventional sense. They were, by the standards of their time, ordinary Americans pursuing economic opportunity. William Frederick Cody earned fame as “Buffalo Bill” for his skill at shooting buffalo with a rifle from the back of a galloping horse. In 1867, he entered into a contract with the Kansas Pacific Railway to deliver all the buffalo meat to feed the laborers engaged in building the railroad that would pass through western Kansas. In eighteen months, Buffalo Bill reportedly killed 4,280 buffalo, an incredible average of 7 to 8 per day.[11]

Cody’s legend was built on the very destruction he helped perpetrate, and he would later transform his notoriety into a career as a showman, staging elaborate reenactments of the frontier life he had helped destroy. The irony is profound: the man who killed thousands of buffalo became the mythic figure who defined the American West for generations—a West that had already ceased to exist.

To understand the full scope of the tragedy, we must consider both the human and ecological costs. An estimated 40 to 80 million native peoples, referred to as Indians, lived throughout the Americas before Europeans arrived.[12] However, when natives were inadvertently introduced to disease from contact with the new arrivals, their populations were devastated. From 1492 to 1650, there may have been a population reduction of as much as 90%, leaving only 5.6 million natives. Later, as white men steadily migrated into the West, native peoples were restricted to ever-narrower lands. The destruction of the buffalo was not incidental to this process but central to it. Without the buffalo, the Plains tribes could not sustain their way of life. They could not feed, clothe, or shelter their people. They could not maintain the spiritual and cultural practices that had defined their existence for millennia. In destroying the buffalo, the United States government was destroying the very foundation of Native American life on the Plains.

The United States government had a strategy of ridding the Plains of buffalo and Indians. Major-General Phillip Sheridan had the task of forcing Native Americans from the Great Plains and onto reservations.[13] In 1867, a member of the United States Army was said to have given orders to his troops to “kill every buffalo you can. Every buffalo dead is an Indian gone.” Whether these words were spoken exactly as recorded, they capture the strategic logic that guided American policy.

In 1868, General Sherman wrote in a letter to General Sheridan that as long as buffalo roamed parts of Nebraska, “Indians will go there. I think it would be wise to invite all the sportsmen of England and America there this fall for a Grand Buffalo hunt and make one grand sweep of them all.” In a letter back to General Sherman, General Sheridan wrote, “…make them poor by the destruction of their stock, and then settle them on the lands allotted to them.” Sheridan’s words are chilling in their clarity: the goal was not merely to displace Native peoples but to render them dependent, to break their spirit by destroying the material basis of their existence. In 1875, General Sheridan urged that medals with a dead buffalo on one side and a discouraged Indian on the other side be created for anyone who killed a buffalo.[14] These medals—emblazoned with a slaughtered animal and a defeated people—represent a profound moral bankruptcy. They transform genocide into a sporting achievement, reducing both buffalo and Native Americans to obstacles in the path of progress.

The Surround. From a painting in the National Museum by George Catlin. William Hornaday, Extermination of the American Bison, 1889, p. 483.

For thousands of years, the indigenous people of America relied on buffalo for everything essential that they needed for survival. The buffalo provided meat for food, hides for shelter and clothing, bones for tools and weapons, sinew for thread and bowstrings, and dung for fuel. Buffalo scapulas became hoes; buffalo horns became cups and spoons; buffalo bladders became water containers. Nothing was wasted. The buffalo was not merely a resource but a sacred gift from the Creator that sustained human life.

By decimating the hunting grounds they relied on, the native peoples were pushed to a state of desperation and increasingly dependent on government assistance. Eventually, the buffalo had disappeared from that entire region, leaving the Blackfeet Indians on the verge of starvation. The starvation of entire communities was not a byproduct of the buffalo slaughter but its intended consequence. Some of the Cree, Chippewyan, and other native peoples starved to death. By 1877, only 300,000 Native Americans remained living in the United States.[15] From perhaps 10 million to 300,000—a decline of more than 97%—in less than four centuries.

The moral complexity of the story includes the fact that some Native peoples participated in the slaughter. The buffalo’s increased slaughter was aided by some native peoples in trade for luxuries such as canned provisions, fancy knick-knacks, firearms, ammunition, or a pint of whiskey. Amongst the Crows, who were liberally provided for by the government, horse racing was a common pastime, and the stakes were usually dressed buffalo robes. This participation should not be read as endorsement but as a desperate adaptation to impossible circumstances. The people who had been pushed to the margins of their own lands, who had watched their way of life crumble, and who faced starvation on a scale unimaginable to those who had never experienced it, made choices that must be understood in context. They were not betraying their traditions; they were trying to survive. The tragedy is that the choices available to them were all forms of complicity in their own destruction.

In 1876, some 3 to 4 million buffalo killed on the Plains supplied hides and bones for robes and fertilizers. Three thousand hides were loaded onto each boxcar and 350 boxcars went east. In a space of 10 to 15 years, buffalo were removed from the Plains and the remaining Plains tribes relocated to reservations.[16]

This image—350 boxcars loaded with the skins of slaughtered animals, stretching for miles along the tracks—is a testament to the scale of the destruction. It is also a testament to the industrialization of killing. The land that had sustained millions of buffalo and tens of thousands of Native peoples was transformed almost overnight into a landscape of emptiness—a vast, silent prairie where the only sounds were the wind and the distant whistle of trains.

The destruction was not limited to buffalo. By the 1870s, humans had not only annihilated the buffalo but also much of the indigenous wildlife. Animals other than the buffalo, such as elk, moose, deer, pronghorn, and mountain sheep, were slaughtered with the utmost recklessness. Wolves, too, had in a considerable measure been exterminated over much of the buffalo range. The wolf, which had maintained the ecological balance of the Plains by preying on the weak and sick, was systematically poisoned, trapped, and shot. Without wolves to keep populations in check, other species would suffer from overpopulation and disease. The entire ecosystem was unraveling. By the close of the hunting season of 1875, the great southern buffalo herd had ceased to exist. The land, once teaming with life, had been radically transformed.

Where the Millions Have Gone. From a painting by J. H. Moser in the National Museum. William Hornaday, Extermination of the American Bison, 1889, p. 508.

The Canadian Naturalist captured the desolation that followed:

Not many years ago, the region we traversed was swarming with buffaloes; now their skulls whitening on the plain, and the deep worn grass-grown tracks which traverse the prairies in all directions are the only evidence of their former existence. Not a single buffalo was seen during the journey, and very little of large game of any kind, only a few antelopes or cabri, one moose and one red deer. Foxes, wolves, badgers, skunks, minks, and beavers were seen or heard occasionally.[17]

Allen’s assessment, written at the time, proved accurate:

…the total killed [Bison] between 1870 and 1875 cannot have been less than about two and a half million annually. The effect of this destruction upon the already terribly thinned herds has been most marked, and if continued at a proportional rate, will unquestionably in a few years exterminate the race.[18]

By 1894, the American Buffalo, once estimated at 50,000,000, was practically eradicated from North America.[19] By the close of the nineteenth century, the buffalo population had probably reached its low of about 800 animals.[20] Eight hundred—fewer than the number of students at a small high school. From 50 million to 800 in less than four generations. The eradication of the American buffalo was equivalent to killing the entire human population of modern-day Spain, leaving only the passengers on a single Airbus A380 passenger jet alive. This is the horror that the numbers represent: a destruction so complete, so systematic, and so swift that it is difficult even to imagine.

Yet the story does not end there. From the brink of extinction, the American Buffalo still endures today. Approximately 500,000 live in North America,[21] although only about 20,000 make up wild herds in national parks and private reserves.[22] Yellowstone National Park, which contains the largest and most genetically pure wild herd, is home to about 5,000 buffalo—a fraction of what once roamed the Plains.

The other 96% have been hybridized with cattle genes and are raised commercially for meat and hides. The commercial buffalo is not the buffalo of the Plains; it is a domesticated animal, adapted to human needs and controlled by human desire. Its existence is a reminder of what was lost even as it represents a partial recovery. About 70,000 buffalo are butchered each year to supply meat to a relatively small, trendy market. That number is minuscule compared with the demand for beef, which results in 125,000 cattle being slaughtered a day.[23] The buffalo meat industry, though tiny by comparison, raises uncomfortable questions: Are we simply repeating the pattern of extraction that nearly destroyed the species, or is this a sustainable relationship?

This history of the American buffalo is not merely a chronicle of ecological catastrophe; it is a profound reflection on the human capacity for destruction when greed, convenience, and ideology converge. The slaughter of the buffalo was enabled by technology, justified by economic opportunity, and weaponized as a tool of conquest. It was also a product of a worldview that saw nature as a collection of resources to be exploited rather than a community of beings to which humans belong. Yet what makes this story particularly haunting is the recognition that the hunters themselves—men like Buffalo Bill Cody—did not perceive themselves as villains. They were products of their age, participants in a narrative of progress that equated the taming of the wilderness with civilization itself. In their minds, the buffalo was a barrier to progress, and its decimation was a necessary step in the march of civilization. They were wrong, but their wrongness was shared by their entire society.

Henry David Thoreau’s lament that he lived in a “tamed and, as it were, emasculated country” speaks to a loss that transcends mere numbers. The extermination of the buffalo represented not just the elimination of a species but the extinguishing of a particular kind of relationship between humans and the natural world—one characterized by interdependence, respect, and an acknowledgment of limits. Thoreau felt the loss as a personal and spiritual diminishment, as if something essential had been taken from him—not from the animals themselves but from his own humanity.

The indigenous peoples who had hunted buffalo for millennia understood this relationship intimately. They took what they needed and honored the animals that sustained them. The European approach, by contrast, was defined by extraction, excess, and the belief that nature existed solely for human exploitation. For the Plains tribes, the buffalo was not a commodity but a living being with its own spirit and its own rights. The rituals that surrounded the hunt expressed gratitude and acknowledged a sacred reciprocity. Killing was not without sorrow; it was never purely utilitarian. The European approach, by contrast, was defined by extraction, excess, and the belief that nature existed solely for human exploitation.

William T. Hornaday’s observation that “civilized man” quickly reverts to savagery when given a gun and impunity reveals an uncomfortable truth about human nature. The buffalo hunters were not aberrations; they were ordinary men enabled by extraordinary circumstances. The railroads, the repeating rifles, the insatiable eastern markets, and the implicit sanction of the U.S. government created a perfect storm in which the worst human impulses could flourish unchecked. Hornaday’s insight is that the veneer of civilization is thin; underneath it, the same impulses that drove ancient hunters—fear, greed, competition, and the sheer joy of mastery—remain potent forces. The difference is that modern technology gives these impulses unprecedented destructive power. Today, we can do in days what earlier generations could have done only in centuries.

The same dynamic plays out today in different forms—whether in the illegal wildlife trade, the destruction of rainforests for palm oil plantations, or the overfishing of the world’s oceans. The same logic that permitted the destruction of the buffalo is now killing the planet’s biodiversity at an alarming rate.

The recovery of the American buffalo from approximately 800 individuals to roughly 500,000 today is a testament to the possibility of redemption. It demonstrates that when we choose to act as stewards rather than conquerors, we can reverse even the most egregious damage. The buffalo’s recovery was not inevitable; it required a conscious decision by humans to protect and preserve the species and sustained effort over generations. The creation of national parks, the enforcement of hunting laws, and the captive breeding programs that saved the buffalo from extinction are all evidence that humans can change.

Yet this recovery is incomplete and compromised. The vast majority of today’s buffalo carry cattle genes, their “wildness” diluted through hybridization. The truly wild herds, numbering only about 20,000, exist in the carefully managed confines of national parks—more exhibits than inhabitants of a truly untamed landscape. The buffalo of Yellowstone are wild in the sense that they are not domesticated, but they are not free; their movements are constrained by the park’s boundaries, and their populations are managed by human decisions.

The buffalo that once blackened the plains are gone forever, and no amount of conservation can restore what was lost. We cannot bring back the 50 million; we cannot bring back the open, unbounded Plains; we cannot bring back the world in which the buffalo was the dominant presence on the landscape. That world is gone, and with it, a part of what it means to be human.

This history compels us to confront uncomfortable questions about our relationship with the natural world. What does it mean to live in a “maimed and imperfect nature”? How do we balance economic development with ecological preservation? Can we find ways to honor the interconnectedness that indigenous cultures understood so deeply? These questions are not merely academic; they are urgent. The sixth mass extinction is not a future threat; it is happening now, and we are the cause. Species are disappearing at rates not seen since the demise of the dinosaurs, and the driving force is the same greed and short-sightedness that drove the buffalo slaughter.

As we face the accelerating sixth mass extinction, the story of the buffalo serves as both a warning and a guide. It warns us of the speed with which abundance can become scarcity and the ease with which we can justify destruction in the name of progress. It guides us toward the recognition that our fate is inextricably linked to the fate of the other species with whom we share this planet. When we destroy other species, we are destroying ourselves—not in any abstract sense but in the most concrete possible way. We depend on other species for food, for air, for water, and for the functioning of the ecosystems that sustain life on Earth. The loss of biodiversity is not merely a moral problem; it is a survival problem.

The buffalo still endure, but their endurance is fragile, dependent on human decisions and will. In their survival, we see a reflection of our own capacity for change—for recognizing our errors and, however imperfectly, seeking to correct them. But we must be honest about what this recovery means. The buffalo that exist today are not the buffalo of the Plains; they are a diminished and hybridized remnant, a shadow of what once was. They are a reminder of what we have lost, not a restoration of what we destroyed.

The question that remains is whether we will learn the deeper lessons that this history offers before we are confronted with losses that cannot be undone. The buffalo survived; many other species will not. The question is not whether we can save every species but whether we have the will to change the patterns of destruction that are driving them to extinction. The buffalo’s history suggests that change is possible, but it also suggests that change comes only after catastrophe—only after the damage is so complete that it cannot be ignored. We are at such a moment now. The question is whether we will heed the lesson or repeat the tragedy on an even more massive scale.

It will be doubly deplorable if the remorseless slaughter we have witnessed during the last twenty years carries with it no lessons for the future. A continuation of the record we have lately made as wholesale game butchers will justify posterity in dating us back with the mound-builders and cave-dwellers, when man’s only known function was to slay and eat.

— William T. Hornaday, 1887

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[1] Richard Lydekker, The Royal Natural History: Mammals, 1894, London, p. 192.

[2] William Hornaday, Extermination of the American Bison, 1889.

[3] Joseph Leidy, MD, “On the extinct species of American ox,” 1852, Philadelphia, p. 4.

[4] Richard Irving Dodge, The Plains of the Great West and Their Inhabitants, 1877, G. P. Putnam’s Sons, New York

[5] Weston Phippen, “Kill Every Buffalo You Can! Every Buffalo Dead Is an Indian Gone,” The Atlantic, May 13, 2016, https://www.theatlantic.com/national/archive/2016/05/the-buffalo-killers/482349

[6] William Hornaday, Extermination of the American Bison, 1889.

[7] Joel Asaph Allen, History of the American Bison, June 1877, pp. 535-536.

[8] Joel Asaph Allen, History of the American Bison, June 1877, p. 559.

[9] Richard Irving Dodge, The Plains of the Great West and Their Inhabitants, 1877, G. P. Putnam’s Sons, New York, pp. xiv, xv.

[10] David D. Smits, “The Frontier Army and the Destruction of the Buffalo: 1865-1883,” Autumn, 1994, The Western Historical Quarterly, vol. 25, no. 3, p. 327

[11] William Hornaday, Extermination of the American Bison, 1889

[12] William Denevan, “The Pristine Myth: The Landscape of the Americas in 1492,” Annals of the Association of American Geographers, 1992, vol. 82, issue 3.

[13] Weston Phippen, “Kill Every Buffalo You Can! Every Buffalo Dead Is an Indian Gone,” The Atlantic, May 13, 2016, https://www.theatlantic.com/national/archive/2016/05/the-buffalo-killers/482349

[14] Carolyn Merchant, American Environmental History: An Introduction, 2007, Columbia University Press, New York, p. 20.

[15] Richard Irving Dodge, The Plains of the Great West and Their Inhabitants, 1877, G. P. Putnam’s Sons, New York, pp. xvii-xviii.

[16] Carolyn Merchant, American Environmental History: An Introduction, 2007, Columbia University Press, New York, p. 20.

[17] The Canadian Naturalist and Quarterly Journal of Science, 1875, vol. 7, p. 199.

[18] Joel Asaph Allen, History of the American Bison, June 1877, p. 566.

[19] Richard Lydekker, The Royal Natural History: Mammals, 1894, London, p. 191.

[20] Hartley Jackson, “Conserving Endangered Wildlife Species,” Transactions of the Wisconsin Academy of Science Arts and Letters, 1943, vol. XXXV, p. 80.

[21] “5 largest public bison herds in the U.S,” Rapid City Journal, November 12, 2014

[22] Jed Portman, “5 things you need to know about... The great American Bison,” PBS, May 3 ,2011, http://www.pbs.org/wnet/need-to-know/five-things/the-great-american-bison/8950/

[23] Kirk Johnson, “Plains Giants Have Foothold on Tables,” January 22, 2011, New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com/2011/01/23/us/23buffalo.html