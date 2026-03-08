“As the twenty-first century began, human evolution was at a turning point. Natural selection, the process by which the strongest, the smartest, the fastest reproduced in greater numbers than the rest, a process which had once favored the noblest traits of man, now began to favor different traits. Most science fiction of the day predicted a future that was more civilized and more intelligent. But, as time went on, things seemed to be heading in the opposite direction. A dumbing down. How did this happen? Evolution does not necessarily reward intelligence. With no natural predators to thin the herd, it began to simply reward those who reproduced the most, and left the intelligent to become an endangered species.”

— Idiocracy, 2006 “The years passed, mankind became stupider at a frightening rate. Some had high hopes that genetic engineering would correct this trend in evolution, but sadly, the greatest minds and resources were focused on conquering hair loss and prolonging erections.”

— Idiocracy, 2006 “Using AI to skip the slow, sometimes tedious work of learning isn’t the key to developing higher-order skills; it’s the surest way to prevent them from emerging at all.” — Dr. Jared Cooney Horvath, neuroscientist and author of The Digital Delusion

Refer a friend

Many of us have noticed the decay. It is visible everywhere: from the little 5-year-old girl screaming, having a psychotic break when her mom takes her iPad away, to the teenager who cannot string together two coherent thoughts about almost any topic. Yet, technology companies and schools seem willfully oblivious to this disaster, marching headlong into a dumbed-down future. What was once portrayed as a satirical comedy, Idiocracy, now reads less like fiction and more like a prophetic documentary.

In a recent testimony, Dr. Jared Cooney Horvath lays bare the heart of a crisis in modern education and cognitive development. He articulates what many of us are witnessing: a generation struggling to think for itself.

“When you look at the data, once countries adopt digital technology widely in schools, performance goes down significantly, to the point where kids who use computers about 5 hours per day in school for learning purposes will score over two-thirds of a standard deviation less than kids who rarely or never touch tech at school. And that’s across 80 countries.”[1]

The core issue isn’t a lack of intelligence, but a lack of foundational knowledge. For decades, we’ve been told that in the information age, facts are at our fingertips, so memorization is obsolete. But cognitive science tells a different story. You cannot think critically about something you don’t know. You cannot connect ideas in a “knowledge web” when the web has no anchor points.

Today’s digital landscape has created a dangerous false sense of mastery. Children raised on computers and phones often mistake the ability to access information for the ability to understand it. The device becomes an external hard drive for their memory and an external processor for their logic. Because they have never been required to retain or process information internally, they haven’t built the cognitive muscles necessary for deep thought.

When you ask them to write an essay—to synthesize, evaluate, and construct an original argument—you are effectively asking them to perform open-heart surgery without a medical degree. This is why they have a complete meltdown if you ask them to write a paragraph on something they read; their minds, conditioned to outsource the work, simply shut down when asked to perform independently.

This is not abstract theory. Consider a firsthand observation.

I recently observed a teenager working on an online night school class. The assignment was straightforward: read a passage about biology in one browser tab, then answer a few questions in another. Simple enough.

But here is what actually happened.

As he “read,” an entertainment video played in another window. He would glance at the text, then his eyes would drift to the video, where he would chuckle periodically. Then, when it came time to answer the questions, he would quickly flick back to the biology passage, scan it rapidly—not to understand, but to locate a string of keywords that matched the question—copy the relevant sentence fragment, and paste it into the answer box. Rinse and repeat until the section was marked “complete.”

The entire process was a simulation of learning. It was the motion of education without the substance.

A few minutes later, I asked him a simple question: “What did you just learn?” He fumbled, grasping for a word or two that had floated across his screen, but he couldn’t piece together a coherent thought. Finally, he admitted what we both already knew: he hadn’t learned anything. Nothing. Zero.

I pressed further. “In all your online coursework this semester, what have you learned?”

His answer was devastating in its honesty. He admitted that he gets it all “done”—he hits the marks, submits the assignments, and progresses through the system—but he hasn’t learned anything. He has mastered the art of clearing the digital hurdle without absorbing a single thing.

What I witnessed was not a lazy kid. It was a system failure disguised as progress.

This student has been optimized for a world that rewards task completion over genuine understanding. He has learned to treat his own mind as a mere conduit, passing information from the screen, through his fingers, and back into the void. The goal is not to know; the goal is to be done. And in that pursuit, critical thinking, curiosity, and retention have become obstacles to be cleared rather than muscles to be built.

The costs extend beyond the classroom. As Sophie Winkleman noted in a 2025 speech at the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship, we are witnessing.

“A lost and deeply damaged childhood, with screen addiction displacing nearly every wholesome activity you can think of. As Douglas Gentile puts it, time spent on screens is time not spent elsewhere. A healthy childhood should involve lots of free fun: drawing, running, reading, writing stories, make-believe, kicking a football around, even just staring out of the window and wondering. These are all hushed images in a sepia tint because they scarcely happen anymore.”[2]

The erosion of critical thinking is a slow, quiet process. It happens every time a Google search replaces deep reading, every time a TikTok scroll replaces quiet contemplation, and every time we value the speed of finding an answer over the depth of understanding it. Dr. Horvath’s work is a vital reminder that, in a world of artificial intelligence, genuine, human intelligence must be deliberately cultivated or it will be lost.

Winkleman calls for keeping AI out of classrooms and returning to “analogue learning” with blackboards and chalk rather than smartboards. She described screens as “neurological junk food” and warned that digital immersion renders pupils “passive rather than active learners.”[3]

Look around you. We are witnessing the emergence of an entire generation whose primary skill is to swipe, scan, and regurgitate disconnected “factoids.” Ask them to explain how a simple engine works, the timeline of a major historical event, or the basic principles of our own government, and you are met with a blank stare. They possess information without context, data without meaning. Shockingly, they have become so dependent on instant access that they no longer recognize the gaps in their own understanding—they don’t even know what they don’t know.

The data confirms what our eyes already see. Winkleman notes:

“Health professionals for Safer Screens recently issued guidance that 11- to 17-year-olds should have no more than one to two hours screen time per day. This includes everything: iPads, school laptops, smartphones. It’s all just screen time to the brain. And yet children aged 8 to 18 are, on average, spending seven and a half hours per day on screens outside of school hours.”

We have created, at warp speed, an entire generation that increasingly resembles the dystopian world of “Idiocracy”—a populace unable to think critically, solve problems, or grasp the fundamentals that hold a complex society together. The satire is no longer funny because it is no longer fiction.

The question is not whether this trajectory will lead to collapse, but whether we have the courage to reverse course before it is too late. Until we break children from this failed approach—until we replace screens with books, passive scrolling with active wondering, and digital busywork with genuine struggle—we will continue to deteriorate their potential and accelerate the unraveling of our very modern society. The future is not yet written. But if we do nothing, the prophecy of Idiocracy will be our legacy.

[1] “Doctor on How Screen Time Hurts Kids’ Cognitive Development,” January 15, 2026,

[2] “WATCH: The Most Compelling Argument Against Tech In Schools | Sophie Winkleman,” 2025,

[3] “Sophie Winkleman calls for AI to be kept out of classrooms,” LBC, February 17, 2025, https://www.lbc.co.uk/article/0544d1dbbdb549849f6e6ac4ee3e0e3b-5HjczS2_