Roman Bystrianyk

Roman Bystrianyk

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Asa's avatar
Asa
Mar 8Edited

its not a bug, it’s a feature. they don’t want an intelligent slave class (everyone but them), much easier to control idiots. it wasn’t incompetence or a mistake that we are here, its mission accomplished

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Elizabeth Schneider's avatar
Elizabeth Schneider
Mar 8

You are right, it’s not funny. My children attended school in the wealthiest district in Colorado yet I was teaching seniors in high school how to read at my kitchen table. I had to begin with second grade material. I discovered that they were functionally illiterate. In working with young people, I’ve had to track them down as in the case of a young man I found on the roof, hiding from work, scrolling on his phone. It’s more like babysitting than working with them. In my area, young people are literally dropping on the streets from fentanyl. I have seen 3 deaths myself this month. Dumb people MY age excuse it with, “he went home to be with the lord.” What? I hope that works when it’s their kid who topples on a street. If I never hear that again in my lifetime, it will be too soon. We are in such big trouble as a species.

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