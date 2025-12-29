Roman Bystrianyk

Roman Bystrianyk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
Dec 30

I look forward to your book and thanks for the great quotes. I've been playing the Outer Worlds 2 and it's a magnificent story of our evolution!

“The role of a writer is not to say what we all can say, but what we are unable to say.”

— Anaïs Nin

Linking truth to fiction so it can be accepted by the majority.

“The purpose of a writer is to keep civilization from destroying itself.”

— Albert Camus

Keep the true history alive. We get stories of the wars etc but not the emotions and reasons. Fiction addresses that.

“Don’t think. Thinking is the enemy of creativity. It’s self-conscious and anything self-conscious is lousy. You can’t ‘try’ to do things. You simply ‘must’ do things.”

— Ray Bradbury

To think is to predict. A good writer is acting in his mind, not thinking. Acting is intuition, the body, the mind, the heart.

Not the word itself.

https://robc137.substack.com/p/left-brain-vs-whole-brain-in-battlestar

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
Dec 30

I have "Dissolving Illusions" so I will likely read this latest book. I guess the most prominent journey I have been on is discovering how the entire medial mafia is one gigantic lie. Your first book was quite the eye-opener. I have made a complete 180 degree shift as to how I view the medical world. It is the source of more harms and lies than truth and health.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Roman Bystrianyk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture