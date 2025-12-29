“The role of a writer is not to say what we all can say, but what we are unable to say.” — Anaïs Nin “The purpose of a writer is to keep civilization from destroying itself.” — Albert Camus “Don’t think. Thinking is the enemy of creativity. It’s self-conscious and anything self-conscious is lousy. You can’t ‘try’ to do things. You simply ‘must’ do things.” — Ray Bradbury

The view from behind my writing desk—the “fortress of solitude” where Tender Mercies came to life. Countless hours, plot twists, and cups of tea happened right here.

The Spark: A Different Way to Tell History

My journey with Tender Mercies began with a simple, powerful realization. I love history, but I’ve come to see that fact-heavy tomes, dense with footnotes, can feel more like an assignment than an invitation. They inform, but they don’t always transport. I wanted to find a way to make the past feel vivid, immediate, and human—to make readers care before they even realized they were learning.

For years, the idea for this story existed only as a title on a nebulous “someday” list. The catalyst was a conversation about my previous nonfiction books, Dissolving Illusions and Moving Back from Midnight. It struck me that the most compelling truths are often embedded in a story. I had archives filled with fascinating, overlooked fragments of history—personal accounts, societal quirks, medical absurdities—that didn’t fit into my previous nonfiction works. These weren’t just fascinating historical nuggets; they were hidden stories begging for a voice.

So, I decided to give them one. I would write a novel.

The project ignited with a single, persistent image: a woman standing in the shallows of a stream on a beautiful summer day, perfectly at peace with her natural surroundings. That woman became Victoria. While I knew her story would ultimately tie into a little-known fight for freedom in Leicester, England, and that it would begin on that summer’s day scene, I had no detailed roadmap. Just an image, an ending, and a handful of historical gems I hoped to weave into a tale that would resonate on a deeper, more intimate level than facts alone ever could.

These quotes at the top are my guiding stars. I don’t claim to walk in these giants’ footsteps, but I drew inspiration from their wisdom. Anaïs Nin’s words defined my mission: to voice the unspoken—the silent fury of a woman stripped of power, the quiet resilience born in ruin, the societal injustices met with averted eyes. Albert Camus framed my hope: that by illuminating past struggles, we might foster the empathy that acts as a bulwark against collective amnesia, nudging our world toward justice. It’s a tall order, but it became the soul of the work.

The Void: Confronting the Blank Page

The initial thrill was exhilarating. To dive into pure fiction felt like stepping into unknown territory, and the giddy excitement confirmed this was a path I needed to follow.

So, I began. I faced the blank page (a blank Word document, to be precise) and let the first words flow out. The first lines I wrote that day remain, in essence, the opening lines of the book.

“Sunlight flickered and sparkled on the surface of the gently flowing brook, casting a dance of light that seemed almost magical. Victoria stood with the sides of her blue cotton dress gathered in her hands. She looked down at her bare feet, which were slightly submerged in the rippling, crystal-clear, cool water.”

And then came the terrifying, thrilling question: Now what? Who was this woman at the stream? Where would she go next?

I knew I wanted her in London in the 1880s. So, Victoria became a woman of means, yet trapped by the “syrupy perfume of propriety tightening around her like a noose.” The stream was her daydream, an escape from a gilded cage—a feeling I think many of us know all too well. Yanked back to reality, she materialized at her mother-in-law’s dining table. Thus, Annabelle and Simon Pembroke entered the story: Annabelle, a domineering social arbiter of exacting standards, and Simon, her son, a model of Victorian ambition and decorum.

To build their world, I had to live in it. I researched everything from the arsenic-laden “Paris Green” wallpaper to the hierarchy of servants. I didn’t just describe a scene; I tried to inhabit it—to be Victoria, to be Annabelle, to be Simon, to hear the clink of their silverware. Over weeks, Chapter One, “The Dream,” took shape. It was a first draft, destined for countless revisions, but it was a foundation. I had crossed the threshold.

The Marathon in the Middle

I had a decent beginning and basic characters, but that was about it.

Now what? What happens next? I really didn’t know. I didn’t have a fleshed-out plan.

That’s where I essentially let things go where they might. I allowed a creative process to take over. I did what Ray Bradbury suggested in his quote, “Don’t think.” I found his quote while writing this piece, so I wasn’t following his advice directly, but it was what I did. I let go.

The most authentic moments in Tender Mercies likely came when I stopped consciously “writing a historical novel” and followed Victoria (and other characters) wherever she needed to go, driven by the “must” of her story. Ray Bradbury’s quote validates the days when words flowed from a place of instinct rather than meticulous planning. It also speaks to the heart of why I wrote the book—not because I tried to, but because I had to tell this story.

I know that sounds odd, and it was to me (and still is). But that’s when I started getting inspirations for what would happen next. I would joke that “my muses” would tell me what to write next. I would often get these ideas in the early morning hours while I slept. These thoughts would frequently wake me up, and sometimes I needed to “tell” them to stop already, that I had gotten the basic ideas and needed to get some sleep! The next morning, I jotted the ideas onto paper or typed the fragments into my growing novel.

I didn’t just sit back and let the “muses” write the entire book, of course. That was just the inspiration for what happened next. The characters ceased to be constructs and became real people with their own histories, traumas, and voices. When I wrote, I became each of them. New characters appeared organically, and Victorian London grew more vivid around them. Of course, this wasn’t a passive trance. The “muses” provided direction, but the hard work of crafting prose, weaving in historical detail for authenticity, and checking facts was mine. I used every tool—Grammarly, a thesaurus, piles of reference material—to ensure the story was both compelling and credible.

The thing is, I was having a lot of fun doing this. It took a great deal of time and many revisions to craft each chapter, but overall, it was exciting to see how the story would unfold. As I completed each chapter, I would have my wife, Michelle, read it over and see what her reaction and comments were. I would take any thoughts and modify or expand parts as needed. I plowed forward chapter after chapter.

The process was a rollercoaster of highs and lows. The highs were exhilarating: a perfect line of dialogue, an unexpected plot point that felt inevitable in retrospect. The lows were visceral: the tragedies that befell my characters felt real, and their pain was my own during those writing sessions. I maintained a sprawling dossier—notes on over 40 characters, a timeline of 54 chapters—to keep the complex web of relationships and dates coherent. Rereading and revising became a constant ritual.

There were, inevitably, walls. Times when the muses fell silent, when research rabbit holes consumed a day, only to lead nowhere, when I had to step away and wait. But even in the frustration, there was joy. I was having fun. I was watching a world come to life.

The Ending Slog: From Manuscript to Book

If the middle was a marathon, the final stages were a meticulous, grinding excavation. Polishing the finished manuscript was a lesson in patience. Rereading and tweaking the same words dozens of times was tedious but necessary. I was fortunate to have an excellent editor whose sharp eye caught repetitions and refined the flow.

I also added a substantial reference section, linking historical quotes and events to specific chapters, for readers curious to dive deeper into the reality behind the fiction. This verification process was its own intricate labor of love.

Then came the most surprising trial of all: the physical book itself. To ensure a clean, professional typeset page free of distracting “rivers” of white space, I had to insert thousands of hyphens manually. Automatic tools made a mess; the only solution was a brutal, line-by-line process. Because I was creating both paperback and hardcover editions with different dimensions, this soul-testing task had to be done twice. For about three days each time, I did nothing but hyphenate. It was the purest definition of a “grind” I have ever experienced.

In happy contrast, the cover design was a joyful collaboration. Knowing my own limits, I hired a talented designer who transformed my concept into a beautiful, evocative jacket that truly captures the novel’s spirit.

A World Ready for Readers

A year ago, Victoria was a ghost in my imagination. Now, she steps fully formed onto the page, ready to have her courage tested by you, the reader. Writing her transformation changed me, and I can’t wait for you to finally walk those foggy London streets by her side, to feel the weight of repression and the electric thrill of defiance, and to discover the forgotten history woven into her fight.

I’d love to hear about your own creative journeys or the historical eras that captivate you. Please share your thoughts in the comments below.

Thank you for sharing this journey with me.

Roman

