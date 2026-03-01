“Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Great men are almost always bad men, even when they exercise influence and not authority; still more when you superadd the tendency of the certainty of corruption by authority.” — Lord Acton “The greater the power, the more dangerous the abuse.” — Edmund Burke “Power is always dangerous. Power attracts the worst and corrupts the best.” — Edward Abbey “The hearts of Men are easily corrupted.” — Galadriel, The Lord of the Rings

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The Engine of Discontent: How Consumerism Was Built to Fail

The pursuit of happiness is an ancient and enduring human desire. Yet in modern Western society, this pursuit has been hijacked and repurposed into something far narrower: the acquisition of goods. We are constantly bombarded with the message that the path to a good life is paved with new televisions, faster phones, and trendier restaurants.[1] This modern consumerist ethos is not a natural outgrowth of prosperity, but a deliberately engineered system of desire—one expertly crafted to generate profit by manufacturing discontent, ultimately failing to deliver the very happiness it promises.

This relentless drive to consume is no accident; it is a legacy of calculated design. Its roots lie not in philosophy, but in the early twentieth-century pursuit of economic growth. American business leaders recognized a fundamental challenge: they could produce more than people naturally needed. The solution, as articulated in President Herbert Hoover’s 1929 Committee on Recent Economic Changes, was to systematically manufacture new desires. The report celebrated this prospect with startling candor:

“Wants are almost insatiable. One want satisfied makes way for another... We have a boundless field before us; there are new wants that will make way endlessly for newer wants, as fast as they are satisfied... by advertising and other promotional devices, by scientific fact finding, by a carefully predeveloped consumption, a measurable pull on production has been created... it would seem that we can go on with increasing activity.”[2]

This philosophy found its master practitioner in Edward Bernays. The Austrian-American nephew of Sigmund Freud, Bernays is known as the father of public relations, a term he coined to sanitize the practice of propaganda. He became an expert in what he called the “engineering of consent,” applying his uncle’s psychological insights to mass marketing. In his seminal 1928 work, Propaganda, he laid bare the underlying mechanics of this new consumer society:

“The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society... We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of... In almost every act of our daily lives, whether in the sphere of politics or business, in our social conduct or our ethical thinking, we are dominated by the relatively small number of persons... who understand the mental processes and social patterns of the masses. It is they who pull the wires which control the public mind.”[3]

Keeping Up with the Joneses comic strip is a domestic comedy following a family of social climbers, the McGinises, that ran from 1913 to 1938.

Bernays and his contemporaries left a profound legacy. By fusing psychology with commerce, they created the blueprint for a throwaway culture driven by insatiable, artificially induced demand. The goal was not to satisfy existing needs, but to create perpetual dissatisfaction. This new social pressure to consume was so pervasive that it soon became a cultural trope. The popular comic strip Keeping Up with the Joneses, which ran from 1913 to 1938, lampooned the very anxiety it helped name: the restless fear of falling behind one’s neighbors in the race for material status. Repetitive, misleading advertising did not just sell products; it normalized status anxiety and framed constant consumption as a natural, civic duty.

“Buy things for every occasion. Buy things to celebrate. Buy things to mourn. Buy things to keep up with the trends. Buy things while you’re buying things, and then buy a couple more things after you’re done buying things. If you want it — buy it. If you don’t want it — buy it. Don’t make it — buy it. Don’t grow it — buy it. Don’t cultivate it — buy it. We need you to buy. We don’t need you to be a human, we don’t need you to be a citizen, we don’t need you to be a capitalist, we just need you to be a consumer, a buyer.”[4]

The strategy has been staggeringly successful. Today, the average American owns twice as much as their counterpart in the 1950s,[5] and the average new home has more than doubled in size to over 2,300 square feet, often featuring a private bathroom for each inhabitant.[6] Yet this explosion in material wealth has produced a paradox. According to Hope College psychologist David G. Myers, Ph.D., “...our becoming much better off over the last four decades has not been accompanied by one iota of increased subjective well-being.”[7] In fact, rates of depression and anxiety have climbed. The long hours worked to afford this excess of goods erode the very things research shows are essential to happiness: family, friendship, and engaging work.[8]

This disconnect between the promise and the reality of consumerism echoes a much older wisdom. Socrates believed happiness was not an external reward but an internal achievement.[9] This ancient truth stands in stark contrast to the engineered mantra of our age. While money is undeniably crucial for meeting basic needs and providing security, research consistently shows that beyond a certain point, materialist aspirations are linked to lower life satisfaction and fewer daily positive emotions.[10] As Harvard psychologist Daniel Gilbert notes, “We think money will bring lots of happiness for a long time, and actually, it brings a little happiness for a short time.”[11] The system Bernays and others helped build promised a life of satisfaction. In truth, it merely engineered an endless cycle of wanting, working, and buying—a treadmill to nowhere.

Champagne Wishes and Caviar Dreams

This engineered treadmill, designed to create perpetual dissatisfaction, could not function on advertising alone. It required a cultural backdrop that consistently showcased the destination—the promised land of happiness awaiting the successful consumer. Propelling this psychological push was the relentless portrayal of wealth as the ultimate aspiration, a spectacle of glamor and conspicuous consumption designed to make the average person feel that their own life was somehow lacking.

A quintessential example of this was “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,” a reality television program that debuted in 1984. Hosted by the bubbly Robin Leach, the show invited the public to gape at the mansions, yachts, private islands, and sprawling estates of the wealthy elite. It was not merely a documentary; it was a televised fantasy, a weekly validation that the goal of the consumerist project was indeed a life of opulent excess. Leach’s famous signoff, “Champagne wishes and caviar dreams,” was more than a catchy tagline. It was a directive, a gentle but persistent whisper suggesting that such a lifestyle was not just admirable, but the very definition of a dream worth pursuing. The show normalized what economist Thorstein Veblen had termed “conspicuous consumption,”[12] transforming it from a potential social flaw into a glittering, desirable prize.

Today, this function has been widely spread and amplified. The role of Robin Leach has been fractured and multiplied into millions of “influencers” on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. These modern tastemakers offer a seemingly more accessible vision of the good life, flaunting their aesthetically perfect homes, hauls of new products, and curated lifestyles of privilege. The message is more insidious than ever: this unattainable, often unsustainable lifestyle is not just for the one percent; it is a template for everyone, achievable with the right purchases and the right personal brand. They have internalized Bernays’s “engineering of consent” and turned it into careers, further blurring the line between genuine human connection and calculated commercial aspiration. The “Joneses” are no longer just next door; they are on every screen, 24 hours a day.

The consequence of this relentless immersion in aspirational imagery is a population trapped in a cycle that mirrors the neurochemistry of addiction. The act of purchasing—especially a novel, highly desired item—triggers a release of dopamine in the brain, providing a fleeting but potent burst of euphoria. This is the “hit.” But as with any addictive substance, the high inevitably fades, often leaving the user worse off than before. In the consumerist version, the comedown is marked not only by the absence of joy but by the very real presence of debt, the exhaustion of long work hours required to service it, and the lost time that could have been spent with friends and family. As author Sarah Van Gelder aptly notes, “Exhausted by long hours working and commuting, people begin to wonder what happened to real happiness. Advertisers are there with the answer: You just need to spend still more on plastic surgery, antidepressants, or a new car.”[13]

The tragedy is that the unfulfilled promise of bliss is rarely recognized for what it is. Instead of questioning the premise—that happiness can be bought—people become trapped on what psychologists call the “hedonic treadmill.”[14] They remain confident that their internal void would finally be filled if they could only make a few more of the right purchases: a bigger house, a newer car, a wardrobe refresh. When the anticipated satisfaction fails to materialize, the fault is attributed not to the system, but to the self, or to a minor error in the choice of purchase. The anxiety remains, the advertising persists, and the cycle begins anew. The ultimate irony is that the homes, once symbols of success, become physical manifestations of this failed quest. Cluttered with unneeded, often unused purchases, they cease to be sanctuaries and instead become sources of stress, leaving people feeling neither happy nor enriched but anxious, overwhelmed, and, paradoxically, impoverished.

The Unnoticed Negative Impacts

On top of failing to deliver on its promise of happiness, excessive materialism imposes immense societal and ecological burdens. We generally never consider where our possessions come from, what impact manufacturing them has on the world and the people who make these goods, or where they end up when we are done with them.

“When people are under the sway of materialism, they also focus less on caring for the Earth. As materialistic values go up, concern for nature tends to go down. Studies show that when people strongly endorse money, image, and status, they are less likely to engage in ecologically beneficial activities like riding bikes, recycling, and reusing things in new ways.”[15]

This psychological disconnect from consequences enables a system of consumption that is devastating the planet, exploiting human beings, and paradoxically, destroying the very health it was meant to indulge.

Ecological Devastation: A Planet Drowning in Waste

1955 LIFE magazine article – “Throwaway Living.” The objects flying through the air in this picture would take 40 hours to clean-except that no housewife need bother. They are all meant to be thrown away after use.

Through massive public relations campaigns, industries have fueled binge buying by tapping into primal feelings of fear and desire. This modern, intense need for material things has fueled not only jobs and economic benefits but also a disposable culture of waste, the seeds of which were planted long ago. A 1955 LIFE magazine article famously celebrated this new ethos in a photo spread titled “Throwaway Living.”[16] The image depicted a family laughing as they tossed disposable plates, cups, and cutlery into the air, with a caption noting that these items “would take 40 hours to clean—except that no housewife need bother. They are all meant to be thrown away after use.” This was not merely a report on a new convenience; it was a celebration of a fundamental shift in values—from stewardship to disposability.

The legacy of that shift is staggering. The estimated amount of garbage humans throw away each year is 2.1 billion metric tons, equivalent to the weight of over 1.4 billion cars.[17] More than half the world’s population lives without access to regular trash collection. Trash simply piles up in unregulated or illegal dumpsites, which hold over 40% of the world’s garbage.[18] In poor countries, waste is often dumped in low-lying areas and along slum edges, where potentially infectious medical and hazardous materials mix with general refuse, contaminating surface water, groundwater, and air. The human cost is catastrophic. According to the World Health Organization, exposures to polluted soil, water, and air resulted in an estimated 8.9 million deaths worldwide in 2012—more than HIV/AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis combined.[19] The World Health Organization has called dumpsites “a global health emergency.” The pursuit of “champagne wishes” in wealthy nations is, quite literally, poisoning the planet’s most vulnerable populations.

Human Exploitation: The Hidden Cost of “Cheap”

Some 40.3 million people around the world are now thought to be enmeshed in some form of modern slavery. Most will be forced to work for long hours in intense, risky and difficult conditions.

The ecological toll is only part of the story. The same demand for endless, cheap goods that fills our landfills also fuels a vast network of human misery. The globalized economy has enabled consumers in the West to enjoy low prices, but those prices are often subsidized by suffering. Millions of modern-day slaves are used to make items to satiate this demand. The Global Slavery Index’s 2018 report indicates that $354 billion of “at-risk” products—goods with a high likelihood of being produced with forced labor—were imported by G20 countries.[20] The United States is the worst offender, importing $144 billion worth.[21] As Fiona David, executive director of research at Walk Free, the organization that produces the index, explains, “The prevalence of modern slavery is driven through conflict and oppression, but it’s also derived in more developed countries by consumer demand.”[22]

The products that line our shelves and fill our digital shopping carts are steeped in this reality. The top five products at risk of modern slavery imported into the G20 are laptops, computers, and mobile phones ($200.1 billion); garments ($127.7 billion); fish ($12.9 billion); cocoa ($3.6 billion); and sugarcane ($2.1 billion). As of 2016, an estimated 40.3 million people exist as modern-day slaves, with three-quarters being female. While many are found in impoverished countries, the problem is not distant; 403,000 people lived in conditions of modern slavery in the United States itself, a prevalence of 1.3 victims for every thousand in the country.[23] The smartphone in your pocket, the chocolate bar on your counter, and the shirt on your back may all be tied to a supply chain built on coercion and captivity.

Public Health Crisis: The Boomerang Effect

The consequences of this consumerist system eventually boomerang back to harm the very populations it was designed to serve. Nowhere is this more evident than in the American food system, which has been reshaped by the same profit-driven logic that created throwaway culture. The goal is to sell more, and the result is a food environment engineered for excess. Growing food for this market releases hundreds of millions of pounds of pesticides into the environment each year, impairing water quality. But the most direct impact is on consumers’ bodies.

Contributing to this culture of abundance is the dramatic inflation of American food portions over the past 30 years. The average restaurant portion today is more than four times as big as it was in the 1950s. A cup of soda is now six times as large. Burgers and a portion of fries have both tripled in size. A chocolate bar is now over 1,200% larger than it was in the early 1900s.[24] This is not an accident of changing appetites; it is a deliberate strategy to encourage more consumption. And what is not consumed becomes yet another form of waste. The 133 billion pounds of food that retailers and consumers throw out in the United States yearly represents a staggering waste of resources—energy equivalent to more than 70 times the amount of oil lost in the Gulf of Mexico’s Deepwater Horizon disaster.[25]

Obesity in America: A Growing Public Health Crisis, https://www.vivawc.com/2024/11/26/obesity-in-america-a-growing-public-health-crisis

The health consequences of this engineered excess are now a full-blown crisis. As of 2018, 42.4% of Americans are obese, with another 30.7% categorized as overweight. This means that nearly three-quarters of American adults carry excess weight, putting them at higher risk for high cholesterol, diabetes, heart disease, stroke, many types of cancer, depression, and anxiety.[26] In 2019, over 1.4 million Americans died from heart disease, cancer, and stroke—an average of 3,850 every day. Childhood obesity has reached epidemic levels, with 18.5% of children and adolescents obese, or nearly 1 in 5.[27] The medical costs due to obesity now stand at $190 billion per year, comprising over 21% of all healthcare costs in the country.[28]

The pollution choking the world’s poorest communities, the slavery staining global supply chains, and the obesity epidemic killing millions in wealthy nations are not separate problems. They are interconnected outcomes of a system designed to maximize consumption at any cost—a cost ultimately paid by the planet, the vulnerable, and ourselves.

Exploding “Healthcare”: Profiting from the Sick Bodies Consumerism Creates

As consumption has rapidly increased, with all its inherent problems, the system we have constructed does not emphasize personal responsibility and action. To do so would be bad for business. Instead, solutions are designed not to fix problems, but to monetize them, creating perpetual revenue streams from the very dysfunctions the system creates.

Nowhere is this more evident than in the American metabolic crisis. A population fed a diet of nutrient-deficient, highly processed foods—engineered to be irresistible and cheap—combined with profoundly sedentary lifestyles has spawned epidemics of obesity, high blood pressure, and diabetes. This is not a failure of the system; it is a feature. The response from industry is not to promote preventative health, which would reduce consumption, but to manage symptoms indefinitely. With profits as the primary incentive, there is an ever-escalating parade of new medications, incessantly promoted through media with the familiar directive to “ask your doctor.” This system thrives not on curing illness, but on manufacturing consumers for its products.

The scale of this promotional machinery is staggering. Pharmaceutical companies now spend billions annually on direct-to-consumer advertising—roughly $14 to $16 billion each year on television and streaming alone.[29] These ads are meticulously engineered, weaving compelling narratives of better living through chemistry. The strategy works: among patients who speak with their doctor about a medication they saw advertised, fully half receive a prescription for that drug.[30] This is not informed consent; it is a sales pipeline.

This marketing blitz is supported by an equally aggressive campaign targeting the very physicians who write the prescriptions. A 2024 analysis in JAMA found that pharmaceutical companies make extensive payments to physicians for speaking engagements, travel, and consulting arrangements, with well-documented influence on prescribing practices.[31] The results are quantified and concerning: providers who received payments from Novo Nordisk—maker of the blockbuster weight-loss drug Ozempic—prescribe the medication 2.7 times more frequently than doctors who did not accept such perks. This translates to an estimated $3.7 billion in prescriptions.[32] As Dr. Vikas Saini of the Lown Institute notes, the fundamental question remains unanswered: “It’s unclear whether the additional prescriptions reflect genuine patient need—and no entity is tracking that appropriateness.”

This promotional ecosystem drives a phenomenon known as medical overtreatment. A study in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that over 60% of older adults with diabetes had achieved tight glycemic control, despite the fact that for those with complex health issues, the harms of such intensive treatment likely exceed the benefits. More than half of these patients were treated with insulin or sulfonylureas—medications that can lead to severe hypoglycemia.[33] They are receiving aggressive, profitable interventions rather than the deprescribing and lifestyle management that might better serve their health. The system is optimized for volume, not value.

The result is a healthcare sector that consumes an ever-growing share of the nation’s wealth. In the 1930s, health expenditures accounted for roughly 5% of U.S. GDP.[34] Today, that figure has ballooned to nearly 18%,[35] with projections reaching 20% by 2033.[36] This is not a sign of a healthy population, but of a highly profitable disease management industry. The system has found a way to turn the side effects of consumerism—sick bodies—into its next great growth market.

Concentration of Wealth and Power

This pattern—profit extraction from dysfunction—extends far beyond healthcare. Selling a product for every need, desire, and artificially manufactured problem has inevitably pushed corporate profits to astronomical levels. But those profits do not flow evenly through society. The corporations that dominate the consumer landscape—the tech platforms that deliver advertising, the retailers that sell the goods, the food conglomerates that manufacture the products—have concentrated wealth and power at the top with an ever-increasing ferocity. This consolidation is not an accident; it is the natural outcome of a system designed to minimize competition and maximize shareholder returns.

Katie Hope, “World’s richest 1% get 82% of the wealth”, says Oxfam, BBC News, January 21, 2018, https://www.bbc.com/news/business-42745853

The consequences of this concentration are stark. The world’s richest 1% own more wealth than 95% of humanity combined.[37] This is not merely an abstract measure of inequality; it represents a fundamental shift in power. In the United States, this wealth translates directly into political influence through both legal and opaque mechanisms. Corporations and their billionaire principals spend billions on lobbying—in 2023 alone, over $4 billion was spent to influence federal policy.[38] They fund Super PACs, bankroll think tanks that produce favorable research, and own media outlets that shape public discourse. The result is a self-perpetuating cycle. Wealth buys political influence; political influence secures legislation and regulation favorable to the wealthiest; and favorable policy allows for further concentration of wealth. These are not neutral policy choices. They are the fingerprints of a system where the rules are written by those who profit most from them.

The figures who personify this era—the founders and CEOs of the tech and retail giants that have come to define modern consumer life—are not simply wealthy individuals. They are the architects and primary beneficiaries of the infrastructure of desire. The platforms they control (Amazon’s marketplace, Google’s ad network, Meta’s social feeds) are the very channels through which engineered wants are delivered. Their fortunes are built on the system this essay has described: the manipulation of desire, the externalization of costs onto the planet and the vulnerable, and the relentless drive to turn every human need into a transaction. Their immense wealth is not a sign of a thriving society, but an indictment of one that has allowed its economic engine to concentrate rewards so narrowly while dispersing harm so broadly.

Warping of Values: From Pleasure to Power to Pain

With a population conditioned to believe that happiness lies in materialism, and with the negative impacts of that system ignored while wealth and power concentrate in fewer hands, a final, troubling question emerges: What do those at the top do with all that influence and money? The answer, explored through philosophy, psychology, and recent history, reveals a dark trajectory. When the pursuit of pleasure is unmoored from empathy and consequence, it does not lead to satisfaction. It inevitably leads to a warping of values so profound that the infliction of pain becomes the ultimate source of thrill.

The philosopher Alan Watts often explored the paradox at the heart of this dynamic. He observed that “human desire tends to be insatiable. We are so anxious for pleasure that we can never get enough of it.” This insatiability, he argued, stems from a fundamental confusion: we try to separate pleasure from pain, not understanding that they are inextricably linked. As Watts wrote, “We cannot be more sensitive to pleasure without being more sensitive to pain.”

Watts posed the question that the Western world has rarely thought through: “We are so hung up on the idea of power, of control, of being able to make everything go the right way. And we’ve never thought it through: when you get control of it, what are you going to do with it?“ Drawing on ancient history, he illustrated the logical endpoint of the unthinking pursuit of pleasure:

“They had all these mad crowds of barbarians who had to go every Saturday to the Colosseum for a show that really had to surpass everything. They had public baths, they had prostitutes, they had every kind of luxury. But when they went to see one of the big shows that people like Nero put on, they would have, for example, floats circling the Colosseum, all full of slave girls from distant parts of the Mediterranean, garlanded with flowers and waving at the crowd, going innocently around. And the next minute, they would release wild lions into the arena to eat up all the slave girls. They got a big, sadistic kick out of that.”[39]

Watts’s analysis of this descent is chilling. He described how, in Buddhist cosmology, pursuing pleasure beyond a certain point takes one into what is called the Naraka world—the hells. When pleasure has been explored to its ultimate limit, the only thing left that can provide a thrill is pain. This is not merely ancient history or Eastern mysticism; it is a psychological law that modern research has begun to validate.

The concentration of wealth and power in the hands of a few creates the perfect conditions for this descent. As the comedian George Carlin famously observed of the ultra-wealthy, “It’s a Big Club… And You Ain’t In It!” The members of this club, insulated by their status, undergo a predictable transformation. The historian Henry Adams described power as “a sort of tumor that ends by killing the victim’s sympathies.”[40] Modern neuroscience has confirmed this with chilling precision. Dacher Keltner, a psychology professor at UC Berkeley, found that individuals placed in positions of power “acted as if they had suffered a traumatic brain injury—becoming more impulsive, less risk-aware, and, crucially, less adept at seeing things from other people’s point of view.”[41]

Using brain scanners, Keltner’s team discovered that those holding power exhibited a considerably diminished ability to “mirror” the experiences of others—to wince at another’s pain or smile at their joy. This mirroring is the neurological basis of empathy. Over time, Keltner concluded, power causes personality change. The longer individuals lead, the higher the likelihood they will develop what researchers call “hubris syndrome.”[42] The ancient Greek diagnosis of moral failing is now a documented neurological condition. Power does not merely tempt; it physically rewires the brain.

This neurological transformation is reinforced by the culture of extreme wealth, which cultivates what is known on Wall Street as “fuck you money.”[43] The term is defined operationally: wealth so immense that the individual believes—often correctly—that they face no consequences for their actions. Alexis Goldstein, senior policy analyst for Americans for Financial Reform, states it plainly: “When you’re so rich, you can walk around and do whatever you want without fear of repercussions; this is exactly the sort of power some people chase, as something to aspire to.”[44] The phrase captures the ultimate goal of the consumerist project: not happiness, but invulnerability. It is the freedom to act without empathy because one is beyond the reach of consequence.

When these conditions converge—diminished empathy, hubris syndrome, the invincibility of “fuck you money,” and the Wattsian trajectory from pleasure to the pursuit of pain—the result is a dark cauldron in which figures like Jeffrey Epstein can not only exist but thrive. Epstein’s former mentor, Steven Hoffenberg, described him with clinical precision decades before his arrest: “a brilliant, seductive, criminal mastermind... very manipulative, very controlling. He had no moral compass.”[45] Epstein was not an anomaly. He was the logical endpoint of a system that concentrates power without empathy, wealth without consequence, and pleasure without limit. He is the modern embodiment of the Roman elite, for whom the suffering of slave girls became the ultimate entertainment. The system that engineered desire for profit, that externalized its costs onto the vulnerable, that concentrated wealth into a “Big Club,” created the conditions for its most monstrous members to operate with impunity. The pursuit of happiness, perverted into the pursuit of power, had finally come full circle to the pursuit of pain.

The Internal Rot

From the ashes of the Epstein affair, one question rises above the others. It is not whether he was guilty—that much is documented. It is not whether he acted alone—his network is now notorious. The real question is whether Jeffrey Epstein was an aberration or an inevitability. Was he a monster who slipped through the cracks, or was he the logical product of a system designed to incubate and protect such men?

The evidence from multiple countries, peer-reviewed psychological research, forensic document releases, and corruption indices points to a disturbing conclusion. The question is no longer whether our systems of government have been infiltrated by individuals with dark personality traits. They have. The question is whether we will recognize this infiltration for what it truly is.

This is not a conspiracy. It is a structure.

Political systems worldwide do not merely tolerate psychopathy, narcissism, and Machiavellianism—they actively select for these traits because they confer advantage in the ruthless competition for power. The same qualities that enable a person to accumulate immense wealth—ruthlessness, lack of empathy, willingness to exploit—are the qualities that enable them to ascend in systems where money buys access and access buys impunity. Once in office, these individuals face vanishingly few consequences: they are investigated rarely, charged almost never, and convicted only symbolically, long after their damage is done. Their wealth is protected by favorable tax codes. Their secrets are shielded by classification and redaction. Their networks—like Epstein’s—are exposed only to be covered up, revealed in fragments before being buried by statute of limitations and non-prosecution agreements.

The same societies that punish a young man for a stolen wallet leave ministers who steal millions untouched. The same justice systems that jail mothers for unpaid fines grant non-prosecution agreements to financiers with 36 identified victims. The same governments that sign international anti-corruption treaties shield their own officials from accountability through sovereign immunity and classified national security exemptions. This is not a failure of democracy. It is democracy captured, repurposed, and operated as an extension of private wealth accumulation.

The Epsteins of the world do not emerge from nowhere. They are incubated in systems that teach the powerful, from their first taste of privilege, that there are no rules that apply to them. They learn that money purchases impunity, that connections insulate from consequence, and that other human beings—especially the poor, the young, the vulnerable—are instruments to be used and discarded when their utility expires. This is not a lesson taught in schools. It is a lesson absorbed through observation, through watching the powerful evade accountability year after year, decade after decade.

Ancient philosophers and modern researchers have traced this dynamic across millennia. Alan Watts warned that the pursuit of pleasure beyond a certain point leads to the Naraka world—the Buddhist hells where the insatiable finally encounter pain as their only remaining thrill. The Roman philosopher Seneca watched his student Nero descend from a promising emperor to a depraved tyrant, chronicling how absolute power corrodes the soul.[46] More recently, a Copenhagen study on corruption and personality found that societies with high levels of institutional corruption literally produce darker personality traits in their citizens[47]—suggesting that the rot is not merely at the top, but seeps downward, shaping entire cultures.

These are not isolated warnings. They are a chorus across centuries, all pointing to the same truth: power without empathy corrupts; wealth without consequence destroys; pleasure without limit becomes pain.

The question before us is not whether this is happening. The evidence is overwhelming. The question is whether we will continue to treat each revelation—each resignation, each investigation, each redacted name, each billionaire exposed as a predator—as a surprise rather than a pattern. The pattern is the system. And the system is working exactly as designed.

It is not incubating Epsteins by accident, through some unfortunate oversight or correctable flaw. It is incubating them by design—a design that selects for, rewards, and protects those who treat power as an instrument of wealth and other human beings as instruments of pleasure. The machinery of desire, built to manufacture consumers, has succeeded beyond its architects’ wildest dreams. It has manufactured monsters. And it has given them everything they need to thrive.

The only remaining question is what we will do with that knowledge. Will we continue to look away, treating each new revelation as an isolated scandal, a shocking exception to an otherwise functional system? Or will we finally see the system for what it is, and demand something else—a society organized not around the engineered pursuit of endless pleasure, but around the genuine cultivation of human flourishing? This is what Watts, Seneca, and others pointed toward, even if they could not build it themselves.

The answer to that question will determine not only the fate of our institutions, but the quality of our souls.

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[1] Tim Kasser, “The High Price of Materialism,” 2011,

[2] Allen J Frances, M.D., “How Psychoanalysis and Behaviorism Helped Create Advertising,” Psychology Today, January 9, 2017.

[3] “The manipulation of the American mind: Edward Bernays and the birth of public relations,” The Conversation, July 9, 2015.

[4] Matt Walsh, “If You Shop on Thanksgiving, You Are Part of the Problem,” Huffington Post, November 20, 2013, https://www.huffingtonpost.com/matt-walsh/shopping-on-thanksgiving_b_4310109.html

[5] Tori DeAngelis, “Consumerism and its discontents - Materialistic values may stem from early insecurities and are linked to lower life satisfaction, psychologists find. Accruing more wealth may provide only a partial fix,” American Psychological Association, June 2004, vol. 35, no. 6.

[6] “Behind the Ever-Expanding American Dream House,” NPR, July 4, 2006, https://www.npr.org/templates/story/story.php?storyId=5525283

[7] Tori DeAngelis, “Consumerism and its discontents - Materialistic values may stem from early insecurities and are linked to lower life satisfaction, psychologists find. Accruing more wealth may provide only a partial fix,” American Psychological Association, June 2004, vol. 35, no. 6.

[8] Carey Goldberg, “Materialism is bad for you, studies say”, New York Times, February 8, 2006, http://www.nytimes.com/2006/02/08/health/materialism-is-badfor-you-studies-say.html

[9] Weller, Chris, “16 of history’s greatest philosophers reveal the secret to happiness,” Business Insider, October 17, 2016, http://www.businessinsider.com/philosophers-quotes-on-happiness-2016-10

[10] Tim Kasser, “The High Price of Materialism,” 2011

[11] Carey Goldberg, “Materialism is bad for you, studies say”, New York Times, February 8, 2006, http://www.nytimes.com/2006/02/08/health/materialism-is-badfor-you-studies-say.html

[12] Will Kenton, “Conspicuous Consumption: Definition, Examples, and Its Societal Impact,” December 11, 2025, Investopedia, https://www.investopedia.com/terms/c/conspicuous-consumption.asp

[13] Sarah van Gelder, “A Brief History of Happiness: How America Lost Track of the Good Life—and Where to Find It Now,” Yes Magazine, May 15, 2015, http://www.yesmagazine.org/happiness/how-america-lost-track-of-the-good-life-and-where-to-find-it-now

[14] “Hedonic Treadmill,” Psychology Today, https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/basics/hedonic-treadmill

[15] Tim Kasser, “The High Price of Materialism,” 2011

[16] Cosgrove, Ben, “‘Throwaway Living’: When Tossing Out Everything Was All the Rage,” Time, May 15, 2014, http://time.com/3879873/throwaway-living-when-tossing-it-all-was-all-the-rage

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