Roman Bystrianyk

Roman Bystrianyk

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James MacRae
Mar 2

Thank you for writing this essay on the old adage that 'power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely'. You've managed to articulate the ultimate cause of modern society's self destructive obsession with materialism/consumerism. You've explained the reason why people who pursue wealth and power lose empathy for life's transcendent values. They lose awareness of their own pain or pleasure as the distinction becomes blurred. Life becomes meaningless when we lose connection to the transcendental values of life. Absolute and relative go together but if we lose sight of the Absolute by being absorbed in relative materialistic values, life degenerates like a plant that is starved of water.

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John
Mar 2

Wow. And the title sez it all.

As for happiness, it one day dawned on me that it seems pretty silly to think that we exist to be happy and that the constant preoccupation with attaining it is apparently self defeating.

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