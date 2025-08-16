Vaccination differs, however, from all previous errors of the faculty, in being maintained as the law of the land on the warrant of medical authority. That is the reason why the blow to professional credit can hardly help being severe, and why the efforts to ward it off have been, and will continue to be so ingenious. The longer the compulsory law is maintained, the more marked will the contrast become between public intelligence and professional dogma. As for the public, they may escape, as soon as they please, for being dragooned by an official authority which is neither very learned nor very liberal.[1] —Dr. Charles Creighton, MD, professor at the University of Cambridge, 1889 Vaccination is a gigantic delusion; that it has never saved a single life; but that it has been the cause of so much disease, so many deaths, such a vast amount of utterly needless and altogether undeserved suffering, that it will be classed by the coming generation among the greatest errors of an ignorant and prejudiced age, and its penal enforcement the foulest blot on the generally beneficent course of legislation during our century.[2] —Alfred Russell Wallace, LL. D, 1899 No death is so sad and final as the death of an illusion.[3] —Arthur Koestler, 1941

Two boys with smallpox, photographed by Dr. Allan Warner of the Isolation Hospital at Leicester in the UK From: Atlas of Clinical Medicine, Surgery, and Pathology, 1901, with caption: Shows two boys, both aged 13 years. The one on the right was vaccinated in infancy, the other was not vaccinated. They were both infected from the same source on the same day. Note that while the one on the left is in the fully pustular stage, the one on the right has had only two spots, which have aborted and have already scabbed.

Refer a friend

The Photograph

A smallpox-related photograph was recently sent to me with the request to determine whether it was fabricated or genuine. After careful review, there is no doubt that the photograph is entirely authentic.

The image in question appears in the 1901 Atlas of Clinical Medicine, Surgery, and Pathology and depicts two boys suffering from smallpox.[4] The caption notes that the boy on the right was vaccinated, while the boy on the left was not. At first glance, this stark juxtaposition seems to invite a simple and emotionally persuasive conclusion—the kind often drawn by modern commentators such as Dr. Shahab in his article “A Picture We Will No Longer See Today.”

As Dr. Shahab explains:

“One of the boys in the picture is vaccinated, whereas, the other is not. The image shows an enormous difference between being vaccinated and unvaccinated… Before the eradication of smallpox, it was a serious and contagious infection that spread from one person to another. Smallpox presented with fever and a progressive skin rash. While most people with smallpox recovered, 3 out of 10 people affected with the disease died… While such a picture won’t be seen today, there are other devastating diseases, such as, Diphtheria and Measles, that we continue to see, despite vaccinations. However, these diseases are easily preventable with vaccines.”[5]

Such a presentation is powerful in its simplicity, but as with many historical images, the reality is far more complex. The photograph, while compelling, represents a single moment in time—one case without broader context. We know nothing of the boys’ prior health, underlying conditions, or exact medical histories. As an isolated visual, it cannot serve as proof of the overall effectiveness of vaccination any more than a single dramatic anecdote can stand in for comprehensive epidemiological evidence.

Looking Beyond the Picture

Let’s look beyond the initial tug on the heartstrings and examine the broader historical context.

The photograph was taken at the Leicester Isolation Hospital in 1901, but to understand its significance, it is instructive to see what had unfolded in Leicester in the decades before.

By the early 1870s, public trust in vaccination was already deeply shaken. Residents had witnessed firsthand that the much-promised protection against smallpox had failed during the severe epidemic of 1871–1873. In that outbreak, numerous individuals who had been vaccinated still contracted smallpox, and hundreds perished despite their supposed “immunity.”

As one account put it:

“The experience of the terrible small-pox epidemic of 1871-73, when many thousands of vaccinated persons contracted the disease, and several hundreds died as the result of the alleged ‘protection’(!) having lamentably failed in its hour of trial, produced in the minds of the thinking people of Leicester pronounced hostility against the blood-polluting quackery, which was found to be more baneful in its ultimate results than the disease it was supposed to prevent.”[6]

This collective disillusionment became a defining force in Leicester’s public health policy for decades to come, paving the way for its radical departure from compulsory infant vaccination and the adoption of alternative preventive measures.

Doctors Question the Vaccination Paradigm

In addition to Leicester’s experience in failed protection from smallpox, many citizens were aware that an increasing number of physicians publicly questioned vaccination—not only for its perceived failure to protect against smallpox, but also for the risks of injury and death it posed. The examples below represent only a small fraction of the dozens of medical professionals who challenged both the effectiveness and safety of the practice.

In 1891, Professor Robert Alexander Gunn, M.D., of New York Medical College, voiced strong criticism based on his review of the evidence from the 1871–1873 epidemic.

“...why should small-pox be of unprecedented severity in the face of 73 years of vaccination and 18 years of compulsory vaccination? This one fact alone—which all vaccinators are forced to admit—conclusively demonstrates that vaccination did not have any effect in preventing the ravages of small-pox or decreasing the mortality due to that disease… the disease was unprecedentedly severe in all parts of the world from 1871 to 1874, and more fatal than at any time in the century…”[7]

By 1903, Gunn’s position had only hardened. He argued that smallpox mortality, along with deaths from other infectious—then called zymotic—diseases, had declined primarily due to improved sanitation, hygiene, and isolation measures rather than vaccination. He also condemned the serious harm he attributed to the practice, warning that it “has caused untold suffering to countless thousands of helpless victims, and that disease, life-long suffering and death have followed in its trail.”

“I have been a careful student of the question of vaccination for the past thirty years and I have found the average physician never investigated the subject for themselves, accepting it because of the general belief in its efficacy. I am firmly convinced (1), that vaccination never protected against smallpox, and never has been relied upon to do so; (2) that smallpox, like other zymotic diseases, has decreased because of our better sanitary and hygiene conditions and the disinfection and isolation practiced when the disease is present; (3) that vaccination, as practiced now and at all times since its introduction, has caused untold suffering to countless thousands of helpless victims, and that disease, life-long suffering and death have followed in its trail; (4) that physicians, even now, do not agree as to what constitutes effective vaccination, or the kind of virus that should be used; (5) that no one has ever been able to tell what vaccine virus is, or how it acts upon the system. So strong are my convictions on this subject that I would defend, with my life, any attempt to vaccinate me or mine. If vaccination protects why should one unvaccinated person be a menace to the vaccinated in the school room? Being known as an opponent of vaccination, I have had hundreds of children brought to me every year, with swollen and inflamed arms, large sloughing ulcers, erysipelas, inflamed eyes, enlarged glands and various skin eruptions and in hundreds of instances, the health of said children was ruined for life.”[8]

M. Deschere, M.D., writing in 1883, delivered a scathing condemnation of vaccination, asserting that it was “clearly dangerous to health and life” and urging instead that society embrace sanitation, pure air, and temperate living as the actual means of preventing smallpox and all other infectious diseases.

“The positive injuries of vaccination to health and life have been so indelibly inscribed on the tables of record that they should stand as a warning before the eye of every man who raises his lancet for the purpose of rendering miserable the life of his fellow creature. Even the greatest enthusiast for the compulsory law cannot deny those dangers. The entire medical and social literature are full of facts that prove them. Therefore, as vaccination renders no protection against small-pox, but is dangerous to life and health, and as long as we have the means in cleanliness, pure air, and temperate habits to avoid small-pox as well as any other epidemic disease, it is high time to abandon a measure filthy in its origin, deceiving in the service expected of it, and dangerous to life in its effects.”[9]

In 1899, David H. Reeder, MD, PhD, challenged the prevailing faith in vaccination’s effectiveness. He argued that vaccinated individuals had still been known to contract smallpox two or even more times, and that vaccination “certainly does not render the victims immune.”[10] Given this uncertainty, he questioned the wisdom of subjecting people to certain harm in exchange for avoiding a possible contagion that might never come within reach and could, in his view, always be prevented by proper cleanliness and hygienic measures. Drawing on decades of experience—having lived in twenty different states, traveled through more than twice as many, and treated patients from nearly every walk of life—Reeder noted that he had never seen a properly treated case of smallpox cause as much suffering as he had witnessed from vaccination itself. He described how “many patients come to me with white, frightened faces and ask breathlessly if I thought they had the smallpox,” yet he insisted that “I have never seen a person suffer more, not as much, with a properly treated case of smallpox, as I have from vaccination.”

In the year 1879, the respected Boston physician J. R. Newton, MD, issued a scathing condemnation of the growing medical practice of compulsory vaccination. Speaking from his own clinical experience, Newton warned in no uncertain terms:

“Vaccination is a practice that causes a vast amount of disease and suffering. Its effects are far more terrible than the disease it is designed to prevent. No matter how pure the vaccine matter may appear to be, virus is left in the system, which will, sooner or later, be developed in scrofula or some other filthy disease. Were I to relate a few of the cases that have fallen under my observation of persons injured by this practice [vaccination], it would fill the mind with horror.”[11]

Statements like these, coming from experienced physicians, resonated strongly with members of the public who had either witnessed or personally experienced adverse effects following vaccination. Together, they helped fuel an enduring skepticism toward compulsory vaccination policies in both Leicester and beyond. The public and many physicians found vaccination was not the panacea that had been promised by Jenner, who is credited with discovering vaccination as something that could be performed as he stated, “…with the most perfect ease and safety…rendering through life the person so inoculated perfectly secure from the infection of small-pox...”[12]

In the spring of 1885, the streets of Leicester swelled with tens of thousands of citizens, their voices rising in a thunderous chorus of defiance against the government’s mandate for compulsory vaccination. Their protest not only succeeded in overturning compulsory vaccination in the city but also solidified a broader decline in vaccination rates that had been steadily falling since 1873, marking Leicester as a pivotal battleground in the struggle over public health and individual liberty in Victorian England.

From The Very Beginning

Within the early years of vaccination, some physicians began raising alarms, warning of the dangers they observed in this new and widely celebrated medical practice.

In 1805—just a few years after the medical establishment had embraced vaccination—Dr. William Rowley, MD, Physician to Her Majesty’s Lying-in Hospital, made a striking report:

“Out of 504 persons vaccinated, 75 died from the consequences [14.9%.] There is no question here of supposition, or calculation of probability—it is truth: It is evidence which seems to speak, and leaves no doubt. Now, if in the space of seven or eight years (from 1798 to 1805) Vaccination has shown itself so grievous to society, what may we not fear for the future.”[13]

Barely a decade later, in 1810, another leading physician, Charles Maclean, MD, published an extensive book dissecting the failures of vaccination. He presented detailed tables containing the names of individuals and references, documenting a staggering 535 cases of smallpox occurring after cowpox inoculation. His records also revealed 150 deaths, either from smallpox itself or from adverse reactions to the cowpox treatment.[14]

What alarmed Maclean most was not only the failures themselves but the medical establishment’s refusal to acknowledge them. Vaccination had already become so deeply rooted in professional circles that evidence of harm was dismissed, suppressed, or simply ignored. As Maclean himself lamented:

“Very few deaths from cow-pox appear in the Bills of Mortality, owing to the means which have been used to suppress knowledge of them. Neither were deaths, diseases and failures transmitted in great abundance from the country, not because they did not happen, but because some practitioners were interested in not seeing them, and others who did see them were afraid of announcing what they knew.”[15]

Further testimony came in 1818 from Thomas Brown, a surgeon with three decades of experience in Musselburgh, Scotland. He confessed that at first, no one in the profession “could outstrip me in zeal for promoting vaccine practice.” Yet, after personally vaccinating 1,200 patients and seeing many still fall ill—and some even die—of smallpox, Brown’s confidence in the practice collapsed. His experience forced him to conclude:

“Experience has also shewn [shown], that the natural small-pox have made their appearance, when the vaccine puncture had previously existed, surrounded with the areola of the most perfect appearance for more than two days, and not in the least modified, but in the highest degree confluent, and followed by death. Small-pox pustules, too, existed within the very areola of the vaccine puncture... The accounts from all quarters of the world, wherever vaccination has been introduced... the cases of failures are now increased to an alarming proportion; and from a fair and impartial examination appears, where the small-pox contagion has access to operate upon vaccinated cases of upwards of six years standing, and the contagion applied in a concentrated and lasting form, nearly the whole of such cases will yield to the influence of the small-pox contagion.”[16]

These professional observations demonstrate that, from the very earliest years of vaccination, there were voices of dissent—men who documented its failures and recorded the deaths that followed this then-unchallenged medical practice.

What a Vaccine Really Was

In our modern world, when we think of a vaccine, we usually imagine a sterile clinic, a physician with gloved hands, and a hypodermic needle gliding into the skin after the area has been swabbed with alcohol. Yet this was not what the original vaccine was at all. In the nineteenth century, the procedure was crude and unsettling. A doctor would score the skin with a sharp lancet, making multiple cuts, and then press into those wounds a substance of uncertain origin. The picture below is what was considered a “good arm” or a successful vaccination.

Multiple site vaccination of 1898, showing a ‘typically good arm.’

In 1882, G. H. Merkel, MD, recorded a disturbing scene that revealed what vaccination looked like in practice:

“The surgeon sat on a box in the storeroom, lancet in hand, and around him were huddled as many as could be crowded into the confined space, old and young, children screaming, women crying; each with an arm bare and a woe-begone face, and all lamenting the day they turned their steps toward “the land of the free.” The lymph used was of unknown origin, kept in capillary glass tubes, from whence it was blown into a cup into which the lancet was dipped. No pretence of cleaning the lancet was made; it drew blood in very many instances, and it was used upon as many as 276 during the first day. I inquired of the surgeon if he had no fear of inoculating disease, or whether he examined as to health or disease before vaccinating. He replied that he could not stop for that, besides, no choice in the matter was left with him. The law demanded the vaccination of each and every one, and he must comply with it or be subjected to a fine.”[17]

Far from the romanticized notion of a rustic milkmaid and her cow, the material used for vaccination was not exclusively derived from bovine sources. Instead, pus could come from a wide variety of origins: cow, horse, goat, pig, sheep, mule, ass, buffalo, rabbit—or even directly from the pustules of a smallpox corpse, which might then be transferred onto an animal and harvested anew. As noted in The Indian Journal of Medical Research in the early 1920s:

“...he concludes as to the necessity of regeneration after the third sub-passage, either through the agency of the human subject or by using some other animal than the calf (horse, donkey, goat, sheep or rabbit) or by obtaining a new strain of vaccine from a variolous [smallpox] case—a variola vaccine. In the Punjab [India], I found that alternation from cow calf to buffalo calf, and vice versa, served to keep the stock lymph virulent… A number of children with well-developed vesicles are collected together and vaccination done directly from arm-to-calf. The result of this inoculation is not very productive, but when the small amount of material so obtained is transferred to another calf, the eruption is less scanty and the lymph becomes regenerated. The rabbit, although a small animal, can be satisfactorily used for regeneration of lymph.”[18]

As the late 1800s ushered in remarkable advances in microscopy, the once-mysterious vaccine material could finally be examined in detail under powerful lenses. By 1888, Dr. A. M. Ross had documented that substances found in vaccines—including fungi, bacteria, and blood—were being used to inoculate millions of people.

“Vaccine pus—for it is not lymph—is constituted of blood corpuscles in progress of destructive fermentation... Fungi are also present in vaccine virus... bacteria are found in large numbers in vaccine virus, of which they are not only the active element, but the factor in transplanting filthy diseases of the blood and skin in the human body. Truly this vaccine virus is a poisonous ichor... a blood-poison by means of which is planted the germs of numberless diseases which destroy the lives of thousands upon thousands of our race.”[19]

In a paper presented before the District of Columbia Medical Society on June 5, 1895, Dr. Walter Reed, a prominent U.S. Army surgeon, expressed serious concern over the exaggerated claims and so-called “certificates of purity” issued by vaccine-farm proprietors. His meticulous examinations revealed the presence of bacterial colonies in all vaccine samples he tested, confirming that what was being distributed to the public was far from sterile.

“As regards the presence of pathogenic bacteria, colonies of these were found in all the plates from the six farms whose virus was subject to examination. The pus organisms were staphylococcus albus and aureus... I did not fail to find pus-cells on the cover slips from any, of the points coming from the various vaccine farms which were subjected to careful microscopical examination.”[20]

Vaccine points bacterial colonies. (1895)

Because the use of raw pox material directly from cows was at first repugnant to many people, Jenner introduced what became known as a “humanized cowpox vaccine.” Even so, the process still began with infectious matter taken from an animal and transferred into humans. The practice then evolved into what was termed “arm-to-arm vaccination,” in which the pox pustular lymph from the sore of an inoculated person was rubbed into a fresh incision on the arm of the next recipient. This chain of inoculations—human to human, and originally from animal to human—continued for nearly a century, until the procedure was finally outlawed in 1898.

Now, imagine if such a method were suggested today. Envision scraping material from a pus-filled sore on a stranger’s arm—material that may have passed through an uncertain line of people, or may have first come from a cow, horse, goat, or other animal. Picture inserting that raw, bloody pus, filled with bacteria and fungi, into a deliberately cut wound in the tender arm of a three-month-old infant, with nothing more than a lancet—essentially a small knife. (Note: The law in England was that your child needed to be vaccinated by the time they were three months old!) Perhaps the blade would be wiped with a cloth between children, but there would be no sterilization, no cleansing of the wound with alcohol, no attempt at sterility whatsoever. Would any parent believe this procedure to be “for the health of their child”? Would you willingly allow it?

Dr. Millard Provides Evidence of Sanitation Defeating Infectious Diseases

In 1914, C. Killick Millard published The Vaccination Question in the Light of Modern Experience: An Appeal for Reconsideration, in which he contended that, despite falling vaccination rates, deaths from smallpox and other infectious diseases were steadily disappearing, thanks to the widespread adoption of modern sanitation practices.

“For forty years, corresponding roughly with the advent of the 'sanitary era,' smallpox has gradually but steadily been leaving this country. For the past ten years the disease has ceased to have any appreciable effect upon our mortality statistics. For most of that period it has been entirely absent except for a few isolated outbreaks here and there. It is reasonable to believe that with the perfecting and more general adoption of modern methods of control and with improved sanitation (using the term in its widest sense) smallpox will be as completely banished from this country as has been the case with plague, cholera, or typhus fever.”[21]

One of the most striking pieces of evidence Millard presented was a series of detailed charts illustrating mortality trends across England and Wales. The charts clearly show that deaths from “zymotics” began a sustained decline around the 1870s, coinciding with broader improvements during the sanitary era.

Mortality from smallpox and other zymotic diseases in London, 1760 to 1910.

Remarkably, this decline occurred although, among these diseases, only smallpox had an available vaccine. Even more significantly, vaccination rates for smallpox began to fall around 1885 and, by 1910, had decreased by roughly 40%, yet there was no corresponding resurgence of the disease.

Disease Mortality England and Wales 1838-1912.

By 1948, when compulsory vaccination was finally abandoned, Dr. Millard observed that, despite the limited reach of vaccination, smallpox mortality had all but disappeared.

“...in Leicester during the 62 years since infant vaccination was abandoned there have been only 53 deaths from smallpox, and in the past 40 years only two deaths. Moreover, the experience in Leicester is confirmed, and strongly confirmed, by that of the whole country. Vaccination has been steadily declining ever since the “conscience clause” was introduced, until now nearly two-thirds of the children born are not vaccinated. Yet smallpox mortality has also declined until now quite negligible. In the fourteen years 1933-1946 there were only 28 deaths in a population of some 40 million, and among those 28 there was not a single death of an infant under 1 year of age.”[22]

Millard’s data underscore a remarkable public health achievement: even as vaccination rates fell dramatically, smallpox deaths had become exceedingly rare, highlighting the profound impact of improved sanitation, nutrition, and general living conditions in reducing the toll of infectious disease.

Smallpox Turns Mild as Chickenpox

Additionally, by this period, smallpox was increasingly presenting as a far milder disease than in previous decades, as Charles V. Chapin notes in 1913.

“Smallpox had become a mild illness, with a significant decrease in its fatality rate. The fatality rate of 20.84% in 1895 had dropped to an astonishing 0.26% [98.7% decrease].”[23]

A table published in Public Health Reports in 1940 illustrates the dramatic decline in smallpox mortality over the first half of the twentieth century. The 2,510 deaths recorded in 1902 had plummeted to just 38 by 1939—a staggering 98.5% decrease. Remarkably, this dramatic drop occurred even as vaccination rates were falling sharply. “Vaccination rates... fell to 50 percent in 1914 and 18 percent in 1948.”[24]

Smallpox in the United States from 1900 to 1939 .

These figures highlight a seeming paradox: smallpox mortality declined to near-negligible levels despite a substantial reduction in the proportion of vaccinated children, emphasizing the critical role of improved sanitation, living conditions, and public health measures in controlling the disease.

Other Pictures Tell a Different Story

While images like the famous photograph of the two boys are often circulated as supposed proof of vaccination’s success, equally compelling photographs documenting vaccination’s devastating effects rarely reach public attention. Consider the following four photographs, which provide a stark and unsettling contrast to the idyllic portrayal of the vaccinated boy—reminding us that the history of vaccination is far more complicated than a single image can convey.

Miss Fannie Lent, of Cincinnati, Ohio. She was vaccinated when a child, and thereafter became a mass of running sores. She visited Zion City a few years ago, and has since died. She suffered the tortures of hell, and was a sight that would melt a heart of stone. These pictures tell the story of what vaccination can do, and has done in thousands of cases. The time has come to down the dirty doctors, and drive vaccination back to hell where it came from.—“Vaccination,” Leaves of Healing , vol. XXXV, No. 14, January 2, 1915, p. 313.

Owing to a slight outbreak of smallpox in Bristol, in 1909, a vast number of employees were compelled by the employers to undergo re-vaccination, because of the fear of losing their situation. In several instances very serious consequences ensued. One was that of Miss Rosina Sandal, aged 22, New Queen Street, Bedminster. Within a week two lumps of “proud flesh” formed where the lymph was inserted. On September 26th a sore broke out on her foot, and she was never able afterwards to go to work. On November 11th she was without flesh on her head or arms, and was a living skeleton, but her feet were much swollen and painful. The two vaccination marks the left arm (which was merely a bone covered with skin) looked like two brown stains. She died on Sunday, November 14th.—“Vaccination,” Leaves of Healing, January 2, 1915, vol. XXXV, No. 14, p. 321.

Vaccination on the tenth day, showing a severe type of infection in a little child. Note wide-spread inflammation over the arm at the “areola” around the vaccine pustule and the bad eruption on the face which sometimes spreads all over the body. This is of course, a clear case of pus infection and septicemia in which lockjaw, meningitis, pneumonia, or other diseases may find their essential conditions for producing their deadly work in killing the child as a direct or indirect result of the vaccination and the double infection caused by it.—Chas M. Higgins, Horrors of Vaccination Exposed and Illustrated , 1920, p. 88.

Benjamin F. Olewine, Altoona, Pa. Vaccinated in winter of 1895, being then in good health and smooth and clean of skin. About two months later a sarcomatous tumor began to develop where the sore had not yet healed properly. The tumor continued to grow and spread until it reached the enormous proportions shown in cut, which was made from a photograph. “Racked with intense pain and untold misery, suffering the most excruciating torments conceivable, the poor man was relieved only by laying down his life as a sacrifice on the altar of stupid indifference and professional incompetency.” —R. E. McNamara, B. Sc., F. T. S., Professor of Physiology, Chemistry, Histology, Universal Chiropractic College, “Results of Vaccination,” Chiropractic. Other Drugless Health Methods ,” 1913, p. 159.

Conclusion

The history of smallpox vaccination in Leicester and beyond underscores the complexity behind a single dramatic photograph. The severe epidemic of 1871–1873 revealed that vaccination often failed to prevent smallpox, with many vaccinated individuals still contracting the disease and hundreds dying despite their supposed immunity. Over the following decades, numerous physicians—based on careful observation and decades of clinical experience—questioned both the effectiveness and safety of vaccination, documenting cases of injury, lifelong suffering, and even death caused by the practice.

From the earliest years, several physicians recorded clear evidence of vaccination failures and deaths directly attributed to the procedure. Yet their warnings fell on deaf ears, dismissed by a medical establishment already psychologically invested—and financially entangled—in defending vaccination as an unquestionable good.

In the nineteenth century, vaccination was a crude and alarming procedure. Doctors scored the skin with a lancet and rubbed in pus of uncertain origin—sometimes from cows, horses, goats, or even smallpox sores from deceased humans. G. H. Merkel, MD, described chaotic scenes in 1882, with crying children, crowded rooms, and unclean lancets used on hundreds in a single day under legal compulsion. Jenner’s “humanized cowpox vaccine” led to the long practice of “arm-to-arm” vaccination, passing material from person to person for nearly a century until outlawed in 1898. By modern standards, the method was horrifying: raw pus, of unknown origin, filled with bacteria and fungi, inserted into infants’ arms with no sterilization or aseptic measures—a procedure any parent today would refuse.

In response to vaccination failures and growing public concern, the citizens of Leicester took decisive action in 1885, mounting a massive protest that successfully overturned compulsory vaccination in the city. Their defiance reflected a broader skepticism toward a medical intervention that had repeatedly proven unreliable and, at often, harmful.

By the end of the nineteenth century, smallpox itself had become a far milder disease, comparable in severity to chickenpox, with dramatically reduced fatality rates. Remarkably, as vaccination rates continued to decline—falling to levels far below those mandated in earlier decades—smallpox mortality continued to drop, eventually becoming negligible. The decline was largely attributable to improved sanitation, hygiene, nutrition, and public health measures rather than widespread vaccination.

Taken together, this history illustrates a powerful lesson: the story of smallpox and vaccination cannot be captured in a single image or anecdote. Instead, it is a story of failed interventions, evolving medical understanding, and the profound impact of environmental and societal improvements on public health. It challenges simplistic narratives about vaccination and reminds us that comprehensive evidence, historical context, and critical thinking are essential when interpreting both the past and the present.

Share

Refer a friend

[1] Charles Creighton MD, Jenner and Vaccination. A Strange Chapter of Medical History, 1889, Swan Sonnenschein & Co., p. 354.

[2] Alfred Russell Wallace, LL. D, The Wonderful Century: Its Successes and Its Failures, 1899, London, Swan Sonnenschein & Co. Lim., p. 313–314.

[3] Arthur Koestler, Scum of the Earth, 1941.

[4] Allan Warner, photograph of two boys with smallpox, Atlas of Clinical Medicine, Surgery, and Pathology, 1901, https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Allan_Warner,_photograph_of_two_boys_with_smallpox_(Atlas_of_Clinical_Medicine,_Surgery,_and_Pathology,_1901).jpg

[5] Dr. Aiman Shahab, A Picture We Will No Longer See Today, medizzy.com, May 29, 2020, https://journal.medizzy.com/a-picture-we-will-no-longer-see-today

[6] J. T. Biggs, J. P., Leicester: sanitation versus vaccination: its vital statistics compared with those of other towns, the army, navy, Japan, and England and Wales, 1912, p. 80.

[7] Robert A. Gunn, MD, “The Truth About Vaccination,” The Sanitarian: A Monthly Magazine, vol. XXVII, 1891, New York, pp. 550–551.

[8] Order to Show Cause. N. Y. SUPREME COURT, KINGS COUNTY, In the Matter of The Application of Edmund C. Viemeister for a Peremptory Writ of Mandamus, Patrick J. White, President of the Board of Education, and F. H. Meade, Principal of Public School No. 12. Borough of Queens Supreme Court: Appellate Division-Second Department, 1903, pp. 5–10.

[9] M. Deschere, MD, “Vaccination before the Tribunal of History,” North American Journal of Homeopathy, November 1883, pp. 190, 192.

[10] David H. Reeder, MD, PhD, “Vaccination Evils,” The Sanitary Home, vol. 1, 1899, pp. 163–165.

[11] “Medical Opinion on Vaccination,” Journal of Hygeio-therapy, vol. II, no. 2, February 1888, p. 35.

[12] John Baron, The Life of Edward Jenner, pp. 490–491.

[13] George William Winterburn, PhD, MD, The Value of Vaccination: A Non-partisan Review of Its History and Results, 1886, F.E. Boericke, Philadelphia, p. 115.

[14] Charles Maclean, MD, On the State of Vaccination in 1810, London, Sherwood, Neely, and Jones; [and] C. Birnie, pp. 82–92, 95–97.

[15] Charles Maclean, MD, On the State of Vaccination in 1810, London, Sherwood, Neely, and Jones; [and] C. Birnie, London, p. 101.

[16] Thomas Brown, Surgeon Musselburgh, “On the Present State of Vaccination,” The Edinburgh Medical and Surgical Journal, vol. 15, 1819, p. 67.

[17] Massachusetts Eclectic Medical Journal, November 1882.

[18] W. F. Harvey, “Vaccine Lymph Production, Preparation, and Preservation,” The Indian Journal of Medical Research, vol. VIII, 1920–1921, p. 265.

[19] “Small-Pox and Vaccination,” Journal of Hygeio-therapy, vol. II, no. 3, March 1888, p. 62.

[20] Dr. R. Swinburne Clymer, MD, PhD, Vaccination Brought Home to You, 1904, Terre Haute, Indiana, p. 48.

[21] C. Killick Millard, The Vaccination Question in the Light of Modern Experience: An Appeal for Reconsideration, 1914.

[22] C. Killick Millard, MD, DSc, “The End of Compulsory Vaccination,” British Medical Journal, December 18, 1948, p. 1074.

[23] Charles V. Chapin, “Variation in Type of Infectious Disease as Shown by the History of Smallpox in the United States,” The Journal of Infectious Diseases, vol. 13, no. 2, September 1913, p. 172.

[24] Arthur Allen, Vaccine: The Controversial Story of Medicine’s Greatest Lifesaver, 2007, p. 69.