The Informed Parent
6d

Over the last 33 years of looking into the history of vaccination myself, I have found a vast amount of testimonies, case studies, articles and books etc by medical professionals indicating the same findings you have presented here in this excellent article. Thank you!

Regarding the two boys photographed. IF(??) it has TRULY been labelled correctly - you quite rightly point out that their medical history, living conditions etc are essential to know. Equally what was the outcome of their cases? It may turn out that the one heavily covered in a rash went through the process of expelling the toxins that had accumulated and he returned to health, whilst the other may have died young due to the suppression caused by the vaccine, leading to his inability in mounting a well-needed internal detoxification process??

Alternatively, it may be that the boy covered in pustules led to the rash covering the vaccination marks so they went undetected and he was considered unvaccinated, even if the parent insisted they had been vaccinated. This has been commentated on in some of the archive literature, meaning so much of the labelling of cases was unreliable. Doctors would prefer not to admit smallpox in a vaccinated case, especially if they had been the one who performed the procedure.

Another aspect to consider is some vaccinators barely scratched the recipient's arm leading to little or no vaccine matter entering the body but they would be claimed to be 'successfully vaccinated'. When in fact the recipient may have been lucky enough to avoid the poisonous matter being introduced into their system due to the technique of the vaccinator?? Just a few other things to consider which may be useful for those researching the subject.

Thank goodness so many archive books and published articles from the past have survived for us to unravel the truth about Jenner and the smallpox vaccination!

Mike Williams
7d

"..Instead, pus could come from a wide variety of origins: cow, horse, goat, pig, sheep, mule, ass, buffalo, rabbit.."

Yeah..so much for solid science.

Australia is the testing ground for any form of dubious medical science.

A very compliant population helps.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) here is financed by the vaxx manufacturers.

No problem with conflict of interests.....

We also had a Queensland COVID-19 Vaccination Safety and Efficacy Statewide Study

27 April 2022 recently shut down.

The preliminary results were so "exciting" that they are top secret and had to be shutdown.

They are trying to destroy any samples at the moment..

Because the mRNA was such a failure(sorry..secret success) they are going to be using it in all the livestock we eat..

