Roman Bystrianyk

Roman Bystrianyk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ste's avatar
Ste
Dec 2

Not to worry, nukes are just another lie we've been sold. 1 less thing to worry about.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lawrence Cornfield's avatar
Lawrence Cornfield
Dec 2Edited

Whether nukes and all the other threats are real or not, as individuals we should be aiming towards self sufficiency as much as possible and not get sucked into their lies and propaganda. True, there could possibly come a time when everything collapses but the stronger and more spiritually aware we are as individuals, the better able we will be to face disaster if it comes.

In any case, it makes simple common sense to be self sufficient in these crazy times.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
26 replies
45 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Roman Bystrianyk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture