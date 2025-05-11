Roman Bystrianyk

Roman Bystrianyk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeremiah Hosea's avatar
Jeremiah Hosea
7d

Before losing my job of over 20 years teaching chess in the Tribeca/Battery Park City section of New York City for refusing the toxic, deadly covid injections. My job randomly mandated that I start taking tuberculosis test to be able to teach after I had already worked there for 10 years having never taken a sick day. That was one of the steps on the slippery slope towards the dehumanizing covid injection mandates, the vaccine passports and the new biosecurity state.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Truthbird's avatar
Truthbird
7d

Excellent article. Thank you.

I was surprised to read that syphilis was one of the diseases that vaccination caused. I'd thought it was purely a sexually transmitted disease. It had existed for centuries in Europe before vaccination was introduced, much less widespread. It appeared in Europe immediately after Columbus's voyages to the New World, at the end of the 1400s, and it is thought to have mutated into an even more destructive form than it had originally been, involving catastrophic nervous system destruction, leading to insanity, paralysis, tabes dorsalis, etc.,) in the late 1700s to early 1800s. The Napoleonic wars, a/k/a the French Revolutionary wars, in the early 1800s, spread the more virulent and destructive form of the disease far and wide throughout the entirety of Europe and beyond. It was a terrible scourge throughout the entire nineteenth century and well into the twentieth.

I wonder if vaccination wrecked people's immune systems to the point that those who had been able to mount an adequate defense against diseases like tuberculosis and syphilis fell prey to their devastating effects after being vaccinated. There must have been many people who were exposed to the syphilis spirochete (e.g. the wives of men who were known to have had syphilis but never fell sick from it.) Vaccination might have devastated people's immune systems in ways that made them unable to defend themselves again the microbes they'd previously been able to keep at bay. Clara Schumann , the wife of the great romantic composer Robert Schumann, who had syphilis, (and was treated for it with toxic mercury, the only treatment used for syphilis at the time) is an example. Clara never became sick with syphilis, nor did she ever show any symptoms of it, but she must have been exposed to it. If she had been vaccinated, perhaps she would have fallen victim to the infection which her body evidently competently defended itself against.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Roman Bystrianyk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture