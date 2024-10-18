Playback speed
Dissolving the Vaccine Illusion

Part 5: Deadly Medicine
Roman Bystrianyk
Oct 18, 2024
Over the coming days, I’ll share my six-part documentary, Dissolving the Vaccine Illusion. Each episode builds on the last, and by the end of part six, you’ll find a complete list of references used throughout the series. I hope you find it both intriguing and thought-provoking.

The six parts are:

1.       Mortality Data — Looking at Official Data; Cherry Picking

2.       What About Smallpox? — Inoculating Smallpox; Swapping Human Inoculation with a Mystery Brew: Vaccination; Compulsory Vaccination and the Blowback; Smallpox Fades; Deadly Consequences

3.       Catching a Disease — Experienced Doctors Notice Failure of Sick-to-Well Transmission; Experiments to Prove Sick-to-Well Transmission; From Infectious Disease to Nutritional Deficiency; Closing Act

4.       From Rags to Riches – The World’s Greatest Health Revolution — Rags; Riches

5.       Deadly Medicine

6.       A New Path and References

