The “Disappearance” of Polio
The "Disappearance" of Polio

From Dissolving Illusions 10th Anniversary Edition
Dec 22, 2024
Transcript

I also looked at their children and wondered why they got
so sick. This time the answer came rather quickly and
from the mouth of an Aboriginal woman: “Before
the white man came, we had good health and no sickness.”

– Dr. Archie Kalokerinos

Morris Beale, who for years edited his informative publication, Capsule News Digest, from Capitol Hill, offered a standing reward during the years from 1954 to 1960 of $30,000, which he would pay to anyone who could prove that the polio vaccine was not a killer and a fraud. There were no takers.

– Eustace Mullins (1923–2010), Murder by Injection

Live virus vaccines against paralytic poliomyelitis, for example, may in each instance produce the disease it is intended to prevent; the live
virus vaccines against measles and mumps may produce such side
effects as encephalitis. Both of these problems are due to the inherent difficulty of controlling live viruses in vivo [once they are placed in a live person].

– Jonas and Darrell Salk, Science, March 4, 1977

This is the chapter on Polio from our book and audiobook Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History, 10th Anniversary Edition.

All pictures, graphs, and figures that are referenced in the audio can be found here:

https://payhip.com/DissolvingIllusions/photographs

https://payhip.com/DissolvingIllusions/graphs

https://payhip.com/DissolvingIllusions/figures

“Polio victim, Muriel Watson of Boone, N. C. reads a comic book donated by townspeople. She has made rapid steps toward recovery and is expected to survive without paralysis.” (Life, July 31, 1944, p. 25.)

The full audiobook is available here: https://payhip.com/b/KJhl1

Other books and related information can be found here: https://payhip.com/DissolvingIllusions

Co-author of Dissolving Illusions & Moving Back from Midnight.
