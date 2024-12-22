The “Disappearance” of Polio

I also looked at their children and wondered why they got

so sick. This time the answer came rather quickly and

from the mouth of an Aboriginal woman: “Before

the white man came, we had good health and no sickness.”

– Dr. Archie Kalokerinos

Morris Beale, who for years edited his informative publication, Capsule News Digest, from Capitol Hill, offered a standing reward during the years from 1954 to 1960 of $30,000, which he would pay to anyone who could prove that the polio vaccine was not a killer and a fraud. There were no takers.

– Eustace Mullins (1923–2010), Murder by Injection

Live virus vaccines against paralytic poliomyelitis, for example, may in each instance produce the disease it is intended to prevent; the live

virus vaccines against measles and mumps may produce such side

effects as encephalitis. Both of these problems are due to the inherent difficulty of controlling live viruses in vivo [once they are placed in a live person].

– Jonas and Darrell Salk, Science, March 4, 1977