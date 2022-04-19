Dissolving Illusions

Ten years ago, in 2013, Dr. Suzanne Humphries and I published Dissolving Illusions, and then in 2023, we published the tenth-anniversary edition. Dissolving Illusions didn’t start out as a book at all. It started out as me wanting to ensure the well-being of my kids. So, I began listening to health-related radio programs that occasionally discussed vaccines, autism, and neurologic damage. I remember thinking that vaccine damage was horrible and wishing there were safer vaccines. I imagined scientists somewhere were working on this problem. Yet, on balance, no matter how tragic, vaccines were created and saved us from endless plagues, and we just had to accept these horrible cases. Strangely enough, I can’t pinpoint how I learned that vaccines had saved us. I don’t recall being explicitly taught this or seeing it on TV or elsewhere. But somehow, I just knew it. It was a core belief.

I came across several books on vaccination, including one by Neil Miller. As I skimmed through Miller’s book, I stumbled upon a chart displaying a staggering 95% decrease in measles deaths before the vaccine was introduced. I thought that was ridiculous. I thought this guy must be full of it and just plain wrong. He had to be. So, I set the book aside and carried on with my life. However, something kept nagging at me about that chart. Eventually, my curiosity got the better of me. I headed to the local library, determined to debunk this nonsense. The first two almanacs I found yielded no results, but in the third one, I struck gold. It contained data on measles mortality every 10 years, starting in 1900. Armed with graph paper and a clipboard, I plotted a few points and connected the dots to reveal a pattern.

I was stunned. There it was, the same basic chart I had come across in Miller’s book. Measles deaths had decreased by approximately 95% before the vaccine was introduced in the 1960s. I sat there for quite a while with one of my core beliefs in tatters. It was a tough pill to swallow, but I had to face the fact that this guy was right. I had been dead wrong. What was worse, I had to wonder why I was wrong and why I didn’t know this vital information. I felt stupid. I felt deceived. Something was very wrong.

This launched me on a quest to learn more. I visited medical history and other libraries, photocopying, reading, and highlighting hundreds of documents and books. I gathered, sorted, and charted what seemed like endless data. After 15 years of working on this project on and off again, the result was a book that has sold over 120,000 copies as of 2024 and garnered a 4.9-star rating on Amazon. You can see this chart here, which shows the amazing decline in deaths before the vaccine was introduced. You can see more charts here.

Yet, vaccination as the savior of mankind has been deeply embedded over the last 225 years and is automatically assumed to be the medical discovery of all time. Those who don’t accept that as fact are ridiculed and dismissed. As noted by Professor Robert A. Gunn, MD, over a century ago, in 1891

How strange it is that, no matter what the professional or scientific attainments of a man may be, no matter how he may have previously been honored, nor what positions of preferment and trust he may have occupied, the moment he says a word against vaccination he is denounced as not knowing anything of the subject, and not being an authority in medicine.

Moving Back From Midnight

After finishing Dissolving Illusions in 2013, I focused on environmental issues that seemed to be receiving little attention. After years of research, I found that oceans are inundated with plastics while they are simultaneously being depleted of the once thought inexhaustible aquatic life. The beauty and the extraordinary life of coral reefs are being replaced with little more than ocean rubble. Seas are warming, acidifying, and are losing life-giving oxygen. Toxins are filling the air, water, and soil. Species are being exterminated across the planet. Rainforests are being leveled, turning the land into a wasteland. Glaciers are melting and rapidly vanishing.

The disturbing truth is that for centuries, humans have been altering the environment of the only home they have known, making it less capable of supporting terrestrial life. This de-terraforming has accelerated at a breakneck pace as technology, globalism, and populations have exploded. Greed and rabid consumerism drive a relentless global machine that churns through the planet’s limited resources at an unsustainable pace while enslaving millions to provide products to the more fortunate of the world.

As a result of this work, Kathryn Schmutter and I published Moving Back from Midnight: Working Together to Save our Planet to highlight these issues and as a call to action to change direction. A great deal of environmental destruction has occurred, and more damage is inevitable as the momentum of previous human actions exacts its appalling toll. Yet, while many calamities are unavoidable, there is still a glimmer of hope that we can still mitigate the damage and start to slow and turn back the clock from arriving at that prophetic moment. If we have the will to do so, we can still build an amazing and sustainable future.

If we unbalance Nature, humankind will suffer. Furthermore, as people alive today, we must consider future generations: a clean environment is a human right like any other. It is, therefore, part of our responsibility towards others to ensure that the world we pass on is as healthy, if not healthier, than when we found it. This is not quite such a difficult proposition as it might sound. For although there is a limit to what we as individuals can do, there is no limit to what a universal response might achieve. It is up to us as individuals to do what we can, however little that may be. Just because switching off the light when leaving the room seems inconsequential, it does not mean that we should not do it. – Dalai Lama

