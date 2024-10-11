The following graphs are from the Dissolving Illusions 10th Anniversary Edition and the First Edition. Where applicable, “*Tenth Anniversary Edition Only” is noted. Since the chapter numbers have changed between editions, references to the First Edition are provided where needed, such as “*First Edition: Graph 3.1.”

All graphs are free for anyone to use in any way they choose.

Chapter 3: Disease—A Way of Life

Graph 3.1: Causes of death in London 1657 to 1757. (London Bills of Mortality) *Tenth Anniversary Edition Only

Graph 3.2: Percent Deaths Per Age Group in London 1728-1758. (London Bills of Mortality) *Tenth Anniversary Edition Only

Graph 3.3: Six cholera pandemics. The first pandemic started in 1816, and the last ended in 1926. *First Edition: Graph 3.1

Chapter 4: Smallpox and the First Vaccine

Graph 4.1: Percentage of smallpox deaths compared to total mortality in London 1645-1800. (London Bills of Mortality) *Tenth Anniversary Edition Only

4.2: Boston smallpox mortality rate from 1811 to 1926. (Dozens of reports from the Board of Health of the City of Boston) *First Edition: Graph 4.1

Graph 4.3: Boston smallpox mortality rate from 1841 to 1880. (Dozens of reports from the Board of Health of the City of Boston) *First Edition: Graph 4.2

Graph 4.4: England and Wales total deaths from cowpox and other effects of vaccination from 1859 to 1922. (Written answer by Lord E. Percy to Parliamentary question addressed by Mr. March, MP, to the Minister to Health on July 16, 1923; Leicester: Sanitation Versus Vaccination, J. T. Biggs, JP, 1912, pp. 184–185) *First Edition: Graph 4.3

Graph 4.5: England and Wales smallpox deaths vs. smallpox vaccination deaths from 1906 to 1922. (Written answer by Lord E. Percy to Parliamentary question addressed by Mr. March, MP, to the Minister to Health on July 16, 1923) *First Edition: Graph 4.4

Graph 4.6: England and Wales smallpox and scarlet fever mortality rates from 1838 to 1922. (Record of mortality in England and Wales for 95 years as provided by the Office of National Statistics, published 1997; Report to The Honourable Sir George Cornewall Lewis, Bart, MP, Her Majesty’s Principal Secretary of State for the Home Department, June 30, 1860, pp. a4, 205; Written answer by Lord E. Percy to Parliamentary question addressed by Mr. March, MP, to the Minister to Health on July 16, 1923; Essay on Vaccination by Charles T. Pearce, MD, Member of the Royal College of Surgeons of England) *First Edition: Graph 4.5

Graph 4.7: England and Wales smallpox mortality rate vs. smallpox vaccine coverage rates from 1872 to 1922. (Written answer by Lord E. Percy to Parliamentary question addressed by Mr. March, MP, to the Minister to Health on July 16, 1923) *First Edition: Graph 4.6

Chapter 5: The White Plague

Graph 5.1: Death rates in Massachusetts from tuberculosis and smallpox from 1861 to 1970. (Historical Statistics of the United States—Colonial Times to 1970 Part 1, Bureau of the Census, p. 63) *Tenth Anniversary Edition Only

Graph 5.2: Death rates in Massachusetts from tuberculosis with trend line from 1915 to 1970. (Historical Statistics of the United States—Colonial Times to 1970 Part 1, Bureau of the Census, p. 63) *Tenth Anniversary Edition Only

Chapter 10: The Rebel Experiment

*First Edition Chapter 7

Graph 10.1: Leicester, England, smallpox mortality rate vs. smallpox vaccination coverage from 1838 to 1910. (Leicester: Sanitation Versus Vaccination, J. T. Biggs, JP, 1912, pp. 720–722) *First Edition: Graph 7.1

Graph 10.2: Leicester, England, mortality rates for various age groups vs. smallpox vaccination coverage from 1838 to 1910. (Leicester: Sanitation Versus Vaccination, J. T. Biggs, JP, 1912, pp. 720–722) *First Edition: Graph 7.2

Chapter 14: The Amazing Decline

*First Edition Chapter 11

Graph 14.1: England and Wales scarlet fever mortality rate from 1838 to 1978. (Record of mortality in England and Wales for 95 years as provided by the Office of National Statistics, published 1997; Report to The Honourable Sir George Cornewall Lewis, Bart, MP, Her Majesty’s Principal Secretary of State for the Home Department, June 30, 1860, pp a4, 205; Essay on Vaccination by Charles T. Pearce, MD, Member of the Royal College of Surgeons of England; Parliamentary Papers, the 62nd Annual Return of the Registrar General 1899 (1891–1898)) *First Edition: Graph 11.1

Graph 14.2: England and Wales mortality rates from various infectious diseases from 1838 to 1978. (Record of mortality in England and Wales for 95 years as provided by the Office of National Statistics, published 1997; Report to The Honourable Sir George Cornewall Lewis, Bart, MP, Her Majesty’s Principal Secretary of State for the Home Department, June 30, 1860, pp. a4, 205; Essay on Vaccination by Charles T. Pearce, MD, Member of the Royal College of Surgeons of England; Parliamentary Papers, the 62nd Annual Return of the Registrar General 1899 (1891–1898)) *First Edition: Graph 11.2

Graph 14.3: England and Wales whooping cough mortality rate from 1838 to 1978. (Record of mortality in England and Wales for 95 years as provided by the Office of National Statistics, published 1997; Report to The Honourable Sir George Cornewall Lewis, Bart, MP, Her Majesty’s Principal Secretary of State for the Home Department, June 30, 1860, pp. a4, 205; Essay on Vaccination by Charles T. Pearce, MD, Member of the Royal College of Surgeons of England; Parliamentary Papers, the 62nd Annual Return of the Registrar General 1899 (1891–1898)) *First Edition: Graph 11.3

Graph 14.4: England and Wales measles mortality rate from 1838 to 1978. (Record of mortality in England and Wales for 95 years as provided by the Office of National Statistics, published 1997; Report to The Honourable Sir George Cornewall Lewis, Bart, MP, Her Majesty’s Principal Secretary of State for the Home Department, June 30, 1860, pp. a4, 205; Essay on Vaccination by Charles T. Pearce, MD, Member of the Royal College of Surgeons of England; Parliamentary Papers, the 62nd Annual Return of the Registrar General 1899 (1891–1898)) *First Edition: Graph 11.4

Graph 14.5: United States whooping cough mortality rate from 1900 to 1967. (Vital Statistics of the United States 1937, 1938, 1943, 1944, 1949, 1960, 1967, 1976, 1987, 1992; Historical Statistics of the United States—Colonial Times to 1970 Part 1; Health, United States, 2004, US Department of Health and Human Services; Vital Records & Health Data Development Section, Michigan Department of Community Health; US Census Bureau, Statistical Abstract of the United States: 2003; Reported Cases and Deaths from Vaccine Preventable Diseases, United States, 1950–2008) *First Edition: Graph 11.5

Graph 14.6: United States measles mortality rate from 1900 to 1987. (Vital Statistics of the United States 1937, 1938, 1943, 1944, 1949, 1960, 1967, 1976, 1987, 1992; Historical Statistics of the United States—Colonial Times to 1970 Part 1; Health, United States, 2004, US Department of Health and Human Services; Vital Records & Health Data Development Section, Michigan Department of Community Health; US Census Bureau, Statistical Abstract of the United States: 2003; Reported Cases and Deaths from Vaccine Preventable Diseases, United States, 1950–2008) *First Edition: Graph 11.6

Graph 14.7: Leicester, England, diphtheria mortality rate from 1880 to 1910. (Vital Statistics of the United States 1937, 1938, 1943, 1944, 1949, 1960, 1967, 1976, 1987, 1992; Historical Statistics of the United States—Colonial Times to 1970 Part 1; Health, United States, 2004, US Department of Health and Human Services; Vital Records & Health Data Development Section, Michigan Department of Community Health; US Census Bureau, Statistical Abstract of the United States: 2003; Reported Cases and Deaths from Vaccine Preventable Diseases, United States, 1950–2008) *First Edition: Graph 11.7

Graph 14.8: New York City diphtheria mortality rates from 1880 to 1911. (Twenty-Ninth Annual Report 1900 City of Boston, Boston—Municipal Printing Office, 1901, p. 7; Thirty-Sixth Annual Report of the Board of Health of the City of Boston for the Year 1907, Muncipal Printing Office 1908, p. 17; Annual Report of the Board of Health of the City of Boston for the Year 1911, Muncipal Printing Office, 1912, p. 243; Scientific Features of Modern Medicine, Frederic S. Lee, PhD, New York, Columbia University Press, 1911, p. 92) *First Edition: Graph 11.8

Graph 14.9: United States diphtheria mortality rate from 1900 to 1967. (Vital Statistics of the United States 1937, 1938, 1943, 1944, 1949, 1960, 1967, 1976, 1987, 1992; Historical Statistics of the United States— Colonial Times to 1970 Part 1; Health, United States, 2004, US Department of Health and Human Services; Vital Records & Health Data Development Section, Michigan Department of Community Health; US Census Bureau, Statistical Abstract of the United States: 2003; Reported Cases and Deaths from Vaccine Preventable Diseases, United States, 1950–2008) *First Edition: Graph 11.9

Graph 14.10: Massachusetts tuberculosis, diphtheria, typhoid, measles, and smallpox mortality rates from 1861 to 1970. (Historical Statistics of the United States—Colonial Times to 1970 Part 1, Bureau of the Census, p. 63) *First Edition: Graph 11.10

Graph 14.11: United States mortality rates from various infectious diseases from 1900 to 1965. (Vital Statistics of the United States 1937, 1938, 1943, 1944, 1949, 1960, 1967, 1976, 1987, 1992; Historical Statistics of the United States—Colonial Times to 1970 Part 1) *First Edition: Graph 11.11

Graph 14.12: United States mortality rates from various infectious diseases from 1900 to 1965 magnified view. (Vital Statistics of the United States 1937, 1938, 1943, 1944, 1949, 1960, 1967, 1976, 1987, 1992; Historical Statistics of the United States—Colonial Times to 1970 Part 1) *First Edition: Graph 11.12

Graph 14.13: United States mortality rates for age groups from 1900 to 1970. (Historical Statistics of the United States—Colonial Times to 1970 Part 1, Bureau of the Census, p. 60) *First Edition: Graph 11.13

Graph 14.14: United States mortality rates for age groups from 1900 to 1970 magnified view. (Historical Statistics of the United States—Colonial Times to 1970 Part 1, Bureau of the Census, p. 60) *First Edition: Graph 11.14

Chapter 15: The “Disappearance” of Polio

*First Edition Chapter 12

Graph 15.1: United States disease incidence from 1912 to 1970. (Historical Statistics of the United States Colonial Times to 1970 Part 1, Bureau of the Census, 1975, pp. 77) *First Edition: Graph 12.1

Graph 15.2: Adjusted Paralytic Cases: adjusted according to 1959 diagnostic practices to make previous years comparable to 1959; e.g., residual vs. weakness and transient paralysis; laboratory confirmation, and changing clinical and public health practices. 1951-54: reduced by 60%, 1955: reduced by 50%, 1956: reduced by 40%, 1957: reduced by 20%, 1958: reduced by 10%, 1959: reduced by 0%. (Herbert Ratner, MD, “The Present Status of Polio Vaccines,” Illinois Medical Journal, August 1960, p. 85.) *Tenth Anniversary Edition Only

Graph 15.3: Acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) in India from 2001 to 2017. (Rachana Dhiman, Sandeep C. Prakash, V. Sreenivas, and Jacob Puliye, “Correlation between Non-Polio Acute Flaccid Paralysis Rates with Pulse Polio Frequency in India,” International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, August 2018, vol. 15, issue 8, pp. 1755-1762.) *Tenth Anniversary Edition Only

Graph 15.4: Polio cases in India, if AFP cases are reverted to pre-1997 polio definition change from 1974 to 2022. (Underlying research by Vratesh Srivastava, Independent Data Analyst; World Health Organization (WHO) AFP/polio data, https://extranet.who.int/polis/public/CaseCount.aspx; Our World in Data: Difference between reported and estimated cases of polio, India, https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/reported-vs-estimated-total-number-of-paralytic-polio-cases-globally?country=~IND; T. Jacob John and Vipin M. Vashishtha, “Eradicating poliomyelitis: India’s journey from hyperendemic to polio-free status,” Indian Journal of Medical Research, May 2013, vol. 137, pp. 881-894, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3734678; Kaushik Banerjee, et al., “Poliomyelitis surveillance: the model used in India for polio eradication,” vol. 78, no. 3, 2000, pp. 321-329, https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10812728; Yash Paul, “Polio Eradication Programme: A Failure,” Economic and Political Weekly, vol. 41, no. 43/44, November 4-10, 2006, pp. 4538-4540.) *Tenth Anniversary Edition Only

Chapter 16: Whooping Cough

*First Edition Chapter 13

Graph 16.1: United States whooping cough mortality rate from 1900 to 1957. (Historical Statistics of the United States—Colonial Times to 1957, pp. 8, 26, 27) *First Edition: Graph 13.1

Graph 16.2: England and Wales whooping cough mortality vs. DTP vaccine coverage from 1901 to 2008. (Record of Mortality in England and Wales for 95 years as provided by the office of National Statistics, published 1997; Health Protection Agency Table: Notification of Deaths, England and Wales, 1970–2008) *First Edition: Graph 13.2

Graph 16.3: England and Wales whooping cough mortality vs. DTP vaccine coverage from 1930 to 2008. (Record of Mortality in England and Wales for 95 years as provided by the office of National Statistics, published 1997; Health Protection Agency Table: Notification of Deaths, England and Wales, 1970–2008) *First Edition: Graph 13.3

Graph 16.4: England and Wales whooping cough mortality vs. DTP vaccine coverage from 1970 to 2008. (Record of Mortality in England and Wales for 95 years as provided by the office of National Statistics, published 1997; Health Protection Agency Table: Notification of Deaths, England and Wales, 1970–2008) *First Edition: Graph 13.4

Graph 16.5: Sweden whooping cough deaths from 1861 to 2018. (c/o Jordan Henderson from the essay “Vaccine Evangelists, Apostates, and Apologists: Part 5,” https://jordanhenderson.substack.com/p/vaccine-evangelists-apostates-and-7f5, Historical Series of the Official Statistics of Sweden; various volumes, WHO Mortality Database.) *Tenth Anniversary Edition Only

Graph Sweden whooping cough deaths from 1920 to 2018; Detailed view 1953 to 2018. (c/o Jordan Henderson from the essay Vaccine Evangelists, Apostates, and Apologists: Part 5, https://jordanhenderson.substack.com/p/vaccine-evangelists-apostates-and-7f5, Historical Series of the Official Statistics of Sweden; various volumes, WHO Mortality Database.) *Tenth Anniversary Edition Only

Graph 16.7: United States influenza/pneumonia mortality rate and influenza vaccine coverage from 1960 to 2017. (Chapter B, Vital Statistics and Health and Medical Care, Vital Statistics, B 149–166, p. 58; Leading Causes of Death, 1900–1998, http://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/dvs/lead1900_98.pdf; Vital Statistics of the United States 1992 Volume II—Mortality Part A, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 1996, p. 12, various National Vital Statistics Reports 2001-2019; Impact of Influenza Vaccination on Seasonal Mortality in the US Elderly Population, Archives of Internal Medicine, vol. 165, February 14, 2005; Flu Vaccination Coverage, United States, 2019–20 Influenza Season, https://www.cdc.gov/flu/fluvaxview/coverage-1920estimates.htm; various CDC MMWR and other reports) *Tenth Anniversary Edition Only

Chapter 17: Measles

*First Edition Chapter 14

Graph 17.1: Comparison United States and England in mortality rates for measles from 1901 to 1965. (Vital Statistics of the United States 1937, 1938, 1943, 1944, 1949, 1960, 1967, 1976, 1987, 1992; Historical Statistics of the United States—Colonial Times to 1970 Part 1; Record of mortality in England and Wales for 95 years as provided by the Office of National Statistics, published 1997) *First Edition: Graph 14.1

Graph 17.2: England percent decline in mortality rate from peak mortality rate for measles from 1838 to 1978. (Record of mortality in England and Wales for 95 years as provided by the Office of National Statistics, published 1997; Report to The Honourable Sir George Cornewall Lewis, Bart, MP, Her Majesty’s Principal Secretary of State for the Home Department, June 30, 1860, pp. a4, 205; Essay on Vaccination by Charles T. Pearce, MD, Member of the Royal College of Surgeons of England; Parliamentary Papers, the 62nd Annual Return of the Registrar General 1899 (1891–1898)) *First Edition: Graph 14.2

Graph 17.3: United States mortality rates from various infectious diseases from 1900 to 1965. (Vital Statistics of the United States 1937, 1938, 1943, 1944, 1949, 1960, 1967, 1976, 1987, 1992; Historical Statistics of the United States—Colonial Times to 1970 Part 1; Health, United States, 2004, US Department of Health and Human Services; Vital Records & Health Data Development Section, Michigan Department of Community Health; US Census Bureau, Statistical Abstract of the United States: 2003; Reported Cases and Deaths from Vaccine Preventable Diseases, United States, 1950–2008) *First Edition: Graph 14.3

Graph 17.4: United States mortality rates from various infectious diseases from 1920 to 1955. (Vital Statistics of the United States 1937, 1938, 1943, 1944, 1949, 1960, 1967, 1976, 1987, 1992; Historical Statistics of the United States—Colonial Times to 1970 Part 1; Health, United States, 2004, US Department of Health and Human Services; Vital Records & Health Data Development Section, Michigan Department of Community Health; US Census Bureau, Statistical Abstract of the United States: 2003; Reported Cases and Deaths from Vaccine Preventable Diseases, United States, 1950–2008) *First Edition: Graph 14.4

Graph 17.5: Massachusetts mortality rate from measles from 1861 to 1970. (Historical Statistics of the United States—Colonial Times to 1970 Part 1, Bureau of the Census, p. 63) *First Edition: Graph 14.5

Graph 17.6: Washington State measles mortality rate from 1920 to 1982. (Communicable Disease Statistical Summary, Washington State 1920–1983, Office of Public Health Laboratory, Seattle, WA) *First Edition: Graph 14.6

Graph 17.7: United States measles mortality rate with 1/35 measles disease rate from 1900 to 1987. (Vital Statistics of the United States 1937, 1938, 1943, 1944, 1949, 1960, 1967, 1976, 1987, 1992; Historical Statistics of the United States—Colonial Times to 1970 Part 1) *First Edition: Graph 14.7

Graph 17.8: United States measles incidence from 1912 to 1970. (Historical Statistics of the United States—Colonial Times to 1970 Part 1; Bureau of the Census, 1975, pp. 77) *First Edition: Graph 14.8

Graph 17.9: United States measles incidence from 1934 to 1962. (Historical Statistics of the United States—Colonial Times to 1970 Part 1; Bureau of the Census, 1975, pp. 77) *First Edition: Graph 14.9

Chapter 18: Starvation, Scurvy, and Vitamin C

*First Edition Chapter 15

Graph 18.1: England mortality rate from scurvy from 1901 to 1967. (Record of mortality in England and Wales for 95 years as provided by the Office of National Statistics, 1997) *First Edition: Graph 15.1

Graph 18.2: England mortality rates from scurvy vs. whooping cough from 1901 to 1967. (Record of mortality in England and Wales for 95 years as provided by the Office of National Statistics, 1997) *First Edition: Graph 15.2

Graph 18.3: England mortality rates from scurvy vs. measles from 1901 to 1967. (Record of mortality in England and Wales for 95 years as provided by the Office of National Statistics, 1997) *First Edition: Graph 15.3

Chapter 20: Belief and Fear

*First Edition Chapter 17

Graph 20.1: Leicester, England, smallpox mortality rate vs. smallpox vaccination coverage from 1849 to 1910. (Leicester: Sanitation Versus Vaccination, J. T. Biggs, JP, 1912, pp. 720–722) *First Edition: Graph 17.1

Graph 20.2: England and Wales smallpox mortality rate vs. smallpox vaccine coverage rates from 1873 to 1922. (Written answer by Lord E. Percy to Parliamentary question addressed by Mr. March, MP, to the Minister to Health on July 16, 1923) *First Edition: Graph 17.2

Graph 20.3: United States whooping cough mortality rate from 1920 to 1985. (Vital Statistics of the United States 1937, 1938, 1943, 1944, 1949, 1960, 1967, 1976, 1987, 1992; Historical Statistics of the United States—Colonial Times to 1970 Part 1; Health, United States, 2004, US Department of Health and Human Services; Vital Records & Health Data Development Section, Michigan Department of Community Health; US Census Bureau, Statistical Abstract of the United States: 2003; Reported Cases and Deaths from Vaccine Preventable Diseases, United States, 1950–2008) *First Edition: Graph 17.3

Graph 20.4: United States whooping cough mortality rate from 1940 to 1970. (Vital Statistics of the United States 1937, 1938, 1943, 1944, 1949, 1960, 1967, 1976, 1987, 1992; Historical Statistics of the United States—Colonial Times to 1970 Part 1; Health, United States, 2004, US Department of Health and Human Services; Vital Records & Health Data Development Section, Michigan Department of Community Health; US Census Bureau, Statistical Abstract of the United States: 2003; Reported Cases and Deaths from Vaccine Preventable Diseases, United States, 1950–2008) *First Edition: Graph 17.4

Graph 20.5: England and Wales whooping cough mortality from 1940 to 2008. (Record of Mortality in England and Wales for 95 years as provided by the office of National Statistics, 1997; Health Protection Agency Table: Notification of Deaths, England and Wales, 1970–2008) *First Edition: Graph 17.5

Graph 20.6: United States measles mortality rate from 1912 to 1975 on a logarithm plot. (Vital Statistics of the United States 1937, 1938, 1943, 1944, 1949, 1960, 1967, 1976, 1987, 1992; Historical Statistics of the United States—Colonial Times to 1970 Part 1; Health, United States, 2004, US Department of Health and Human Services; Vital Records & Health Data Development Section, Michigan Department of Community Health; US Census Bureau, Statistical Abstract of the United States: 2003; Reported Cases and Deaths from Vaccine Preventable Diseases, United States, 1950–2008) *First Edition: Graph 17.6

Graph 20.7: United States measles mortality rate from 1912 to 1975 in percent from the peak. (Vital Statistics of the United States 1937, 1938, 1943, 1944, 1949, 1960, 1967, 1976, 1987, 1992; Historical Statistics of the United States—Colonial Times to 1970 Part 1; Health, United States, 2004, US Department of Health and Human Services; Vital Records & Health Data Development Section, Michigan Department of Community Health; US Census Bureau, Statistical Abstract of the United States: 2003; Reported Cases and Deaths from Vaccine Preventable Diseases, United States, 1950–2008) *First Edition: Graph 17.7

Graph 20.8: United States measles mortality rate from 1930. (Vital Statistics of the United States 1937, 1938, 1943, 1944, 1949, 1960, 1967, 1976, 1987, 1992; Historical Statistics of the United States—Colonial Times to 1970 Part 1; Health, United States, 2004, US Department of Health and Human Services; Vital Records & Health Data Development Section, Michigan Department of Community Health; US Census Bureau, Statistical Abstract of the United States: 2003; Reported Cases and Deaths from Vaccine Preventable Diseases, United States, 1950–2008) *First Edition: Graph 17.8

Graph 20.9: England and Wales scarlet fever, measles, and whooping cough mortality rates from 1838 to 1978 in percent from the peak. (Record of mortality in England and Wales for 95 years as provided by the Office of National Statistics, published 1997; Report to The Honourable Sir George Cornewall Lewis, Bart, MP, Her Majesty’s Principal Secretary of State for the Home Department, June 30, 1860, pp. a4, 205; Essay on Vaccination by Charles T. Pearce, MD, Member of the Royal College of Surgeons of England; Parliamentary Papers, the 62nd Annual Return of the Registrar General 1899 (1891–1898)) *First Edition: Graph 17.9

Graph 20.10: Leicester, England, mortality rates by age categories and smallpox vaccine coverage from 1838 to 1888. (Leicester: Sanitation Versus Vaccination, J. T. Biggs, JP, 1912, pp. 720–722) *First Edition: Graph 17.10