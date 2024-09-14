Years in the making with In-depth research and work. Over 800 references. In 2013, Dissolving Illusions was published. Over 100,000 English paperbacks sold. Translated into 6 languages: Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, and Japanese and in Kindle and Audiobook. 4.9 stars on Amazon with 2,700+ ratings

10 years later… With more years of experience and research. Exciting and mind-blowing new information. An additional 200+ pages with more than 300 additional references, new charts, and more!!!

10th Anniversary Limited Edition Dissolving Illusions Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History

Unlike the standard edition, Dissolving Illusions: 10th Anniversary Limited Edition is printed in color, a feature designed to bring to life the intricate details embedded in over 50 charts scattered throughout the book. Moreover, including color allows you to fully appreciate other visual elements, like the photographic images, as they were when originally created. Also, throughout the pages of this limited edition, you will find snapshots of our original research and personal photographs, offering a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes journey that has shaped Dissolving Illusions.

Price: $54

10th Anniversary Edition Dissolving Illusions Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History

Unveil the concealed realities that shaped the Western world’s health evolution, transitioning from an era overshadowed by the specter of infectious diseases to an epoch of prosperity, relative health, and well-being. Dive into the extended Dissolving Illusions: 10th Anniversary Edition, where you’ll explore an additional 200+ pages, over 350 new references, and even more charts that challenge traditional medical dogma.

Price: $34

10th Anniversary Edition Companion and Reference Dissolving Illusions Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History

This literary and scientific work is a treasure trove of intriguing quotes, fascinating facts, and hidden histories that will captivate readers, whether seasoned in Dissolving Illusions or newcomers to its revelations; this standalone resource is an invaluable tool for researchers delving into the profound impact of medicine and vaccination on society and collective human health.

Price $29

Moving Back from Midnight: Working together to Save our Planet

Previous civilizations have collapsed due to ecological disasters, and we now stand on the brink of a series of global environmental cataclysms that humans have never before experienced. A victim of our own brilliantly reckless ingenuity, we have made a Faustian bargain, trading the modern, yet destructive, technological present for a shattered and dying world filled the toxic remnants of that resourceful hubris.



Oceans are inundated with plastics, while they are simultaneously being depleted of the once thought inexhaustible aquatic life. The beauty and the extraordinary life of coral reefs are being replaced with little more than ocean rubble. Seas are warming, acidifying, and are losing life-giving oxygen. Toxins are filling the air, water, and soil. Species are being exterminated across the planet. Rainforests are being leveled, turning the land into a wasteland. Glaciers are melting and rapidly vanishing.



The disturbing truth is that for centuries humans have been altering the environment of the only home they have known, making it less capable of supporting terrestrial life. This de-terraforming has accelerated at a breakneck pace as technology, globalism, and populations have exploded. Greed and rabid consumerism drive a relentless global machine that churns through the planet’s limited resources at an unsustainable pace while enslaving millions to provide products to the more fortunate of the world.



In 1947 the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists created the Doomsday Clock, which symbolizes the likelihood of a civilization-ending human-created global catastrophe. In that year, the clock was set to seven minutes to midnight, and while that forecast has fluctuated over the years, it has never strayed far from the fateful midnight hour. We are now on a trajectory that is almost certain to end with the clock reaching that fatal apocalyptic hour collapsing human civilization and much of the life on the planet along with it.



A great deal of environmental destruction has occurred, and more damage is inevitable as the momentum of previous human actions exacts its appalling toll. Yet, while many calamities are unavoidable, there is still a glimmer of hope that we can still mitigate the damage and start to slow and turn back the clock from arriving at that prophetic moment. If we have the will to do so, we can still build an amazing and sustainable future.

Price: $24

