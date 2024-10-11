The following photographs are from the Dissolving Illusions 10th Anniversary Edition and the First Edition. Where applicable, “*Tenth Anniversary Edition Only” is noted. Since the chapter numbers have changed between editions, references to the First Edition are provided where needed, such as “*First Edition: Photo 15.2.”

All photographs are free for anyone to use in any way they choose.

Chapter 1: The Not So Good Ol’ Days

Photo 1.1: Syracuse, NY—Shanties Back to an Open Sewer. (Charities—A Weekly Review of Local and General Philanthropy, vol. VII, no. 23, December 7, 1901, p. 498)

Photo 1.2: Jefferson Street. The shed barn at right contains three horses. The barn next in view contains six horses and two goats. The house in the center of the picture is full of Italian families and presents no redeeming feature. On the left are other tenements full of families. (Fifteenth Biennial Report of the Bureau of Labor and Industrial Statistics, Part V, Basement Tenements in Milwaukee, State of Wisconsin, 1911–1912, p. 152)

Photo 1.3: A so-called room of a three-room tenement, but it is merely a large size closet with a slanting ceiling, located under the main entrance stairs of the building. Here, in a three-quarter bed, sleep the father and mother and a little child. The rest of the family sleep in the front room and kitchen. This “room” has absolutely no light or ventilation. (The Women’s Municipal League of Boston Bulletin, vol. VII, no. 3, February 1916, p. 43)

Photo 1.4: The general insanitary conditions which surround the houses on both sides of the alley. The first house on the right is a small dilapidated frame house. Beyond it are three larger tenements. The outbuildings at the left are all dilapidated, and contain privies which are in a foul condition. There are not enough garbage boxes to supply the needs, and the ones provided are so seldom cleaned that the families dump their slops and garbage in the alley. (Tenement Conditions in Chicago—Report by the Investigating Committee of the City Homes Association, 1901, p. 39)

Photo 1.5: The conditions of the filth-strewn alleys, of courts and yards littered with rubbish, of ill-smelling stables and manure boxes find their climax and in part their cause in the accumulation of garbage. (Tenement Conditions in Chicago—Report by the Investigating Committee of the City Homes Association, 1901, p. 133)

Photo 1.6: Water-closet used by fourteen families. (The Women’s Municipal League of Boston Bulletin, vol. VII, no. 3, February 1916, p. 32)

Photo 1.7: Public hall and sink. Sink supported only by string and flimsy wooden props. Hall floor covered with fecal matter and sewage. (Tenement-House Reform Charities, vol. XI, no. 16, for the week ending October 17, 1903, p. 359)

Photo 1.8: Kill Rats Poster. (The Women’s Municipal League of Boston Bulletin, vol. VIII, no. 2, January 1917, p. 25)

Photo 1.9: A case of Acute Milk Poisoning Having Vomiting, Diarrhoea, Mucous and Bloody Stools, General Emaciation, Acute Cholera Infantum, and Dysentery. (Louis Fischer, MD, Diseases of Infancy and Childhood: Their Dietetic, Hygienic, and Medical Treatment, F. A. Davis Company, 1914, p. 257)

Photo 1.10: Fatal Accidents in Coal Mining—International Comparison. 1898-1902 [5 years]. (“Fatal Accidents in Coal Mining in 1903,” Engineering and Mining Journal, December 22, 1904, p. 990.) *Tenth Anniversary Edition Only

Photo 1.11: View of Leeds, Overlooking Kirkstall Road. (Julius B. Cohen, PhD, and Arthur G. Ruston, Smoke: A Study of Town Air, 1925, London, p. ii.) *Tenth Anniversary Edition Only

Photo 1.12: Goerck and Delancy Streets in New York City. The condition of the streets, with the masses of mud, manure, and other monstrous agglomeration of everything dangerous, unsightly, and offensive, is plainly indicated… Barrels and pails overladen with material, mingled in a foul mess of garbage and ashes, beset the sidewalks. In many cases these have been upset, and the unsavory contents emptied on the curbstone and into the gutter. (Harper's Weekly, February 18, 1893, pp. 161, 166.) *Tenth Anniversary Edition Only

Chapter 2: Suffer The Little Children

Photo 2.1: Boy coal miners. (The Child Labor Bulletin, August 1914, p. 67)

Photo 2.2: Girl and older girl using a creel to move coal. (Reports from Commissioners—Children Employment (Mines), February 3–August 12, 1842, p. 93)

Photo 2.3: Typical passage a coal bearer traversed. (Reports from Commissioners—Children Employment (Mines), February 3–August 12, 1842, p. 92)

Photo 2.4: Child pulling corve. (Reports from Commissioners—Children Employment (Mines), February 3–August 12, 1842, p. 78)

Photo 2.5: The Lonely Trapper Boy. (The Child Labor Bulletin, August 1914, p. 68)

Photo 2.6: Boys in the manufacturing of medicine bottles. (The Child Labor Bulletin, August 1914, p. 52)

Photo 2.7: Children snipping beans in Maryland. (The Child Labor Bulletin, vol. 1, no. 4, February 1913, p. 39)

Photo 2.8: At a Dangerous Capping Machine. (The Child Labor Bulletin, vol. 1, no. 4, February 1913, p. 41)

Photo 2.9: A child employed as a doffer. (Annual Report of the Massachusetts Child Labor Committee, January 1, 1914)

Photo 2.10: Children 6, 8, and two of 12 years making hose supporters by lamplight. (Annual Report of the Massachusetts Child Labor Committee, January 1, 1913, p. 41)

Photo 2.11: Massachusetts Mill Workers. (Annual Report of the Massachusetts Child Labor Committee, January 1, 1914)

Photo 2.12: Child factory workers. (Good Housekeeping, October 1913, p. 507)

Photo 2.13: Only a box for a house, and railroad yard for a playground. (The National Humane Review, vol. VII, no. 4, April 1919, p. 73)

Chapter 4: Smallpox and the First Vaccine

Photo 4.1: Charles Perry, MD’s prescription and recipe to promote purging in a smallpox case. (Charles Perry, MD, An Essay on the Smallpox, 1747, London. pp. 17–20.) *Tenth Anniversary Edition Only

Photo 4.2: Multiple site vaccination of 1898, showing a ‘typically good arm.’ (Derrick Baxby, “Smallpox Vaccination Techniques; from Knives and Forks to Needles and Pins,” Vaccine, vol. 20, no. 16, May 15, 2002, p. 2142) *First Edition: Photo 4.1

Photo 4.3 Vaccine points bacterial colonies. (Dr. R. Swinburne Clymer, MD, PhD, Vaccination Brought Home to You, 1904, Terre Haute, Indiana, p. 48.) *Tenth Anniversary Edition Only

Photo 4.4 The Lancaster Co., Vaccine Farm, Marietta Pennsylvania. (1906). (“Vaccination,” Leaves of Healing, January 2, 1915, vol. XXXV, No. 14, p. 318.) *Tenth Anniversary Edition Only

Photo 4.5: Mrs. L. H. age 27 lesions appeared 2 weeks after vaccination. (Journal of Cutaneous Disease, vol. XXII, 1904, p. 504) *First Edition: Photo 4.2

Photo 4.6: Post-mortem photograph of child described in Case 1. Areas of gangrene are secondarily infected with Pseudomonas aeroginosa, Micrococcus pyogenes and beta enterococcus. (Pediatrics, August 1958, p. 261) *First Edition: Photo 4.3

Chapter 6: Deadly Medicine

Photo 6.1: A case of a man treated with calomel, resulting in a massively swollen tongue. (Wooster Beach, MD, The American Practice Condensed: Or, The Family Physician, 1850, New York, pp. 120–121) *Tenth Anniversary Edition Only

Chapter 7: Contaminated Vaccines

*First Edition Chapter 5

Photo 7.1: Head of cow affected with foot-and-mouth disease. (Bulletin No. 17, Department of Agriculture, 1914, p. 27) *First Edition: Photo 5.1

Photo 7.2: From the stable the calf is led to the operating room and strapped on the operating table. The shaved abdomen and thighs are again washed and then scarified with superficial linear incisions made with a surgeon’s knife. Into the bleeding incisions made by the knife, vaccine (cowpox) virus is carefully smeared with an ivory or metal instrument. (“Vaccine Virus—Its Preparation and Its Use,” Scientific American, January 19, 1901, p. 41) *First Edition: Photo 5.2

Photo 7.3: Bullous dermatitis closely allied to acute pemphigus (Diseases of the Skin and the Eruptive Fevers, 1908, p. 89) *First Edition: Photo 5.3

Chapter 11: The Power of the State

*First Edition Chapter 8

Photo 11.1: Portion of a Eugenics Chart. ( Eugenics, The Science of Human Improvement by Better Breeding, 1910, p. 19) *First Edition: Photo 8.1

Photo 11.2: Feeble-Minded at Vineland Colony in New Jersey. “They have the bodies of adults but the minds of children. It is not to the interest of the state that they should be allowed to mingle with the normal population; and it is quite as little to their own interest, for they are not capable of competing with people who are normal mentally.” (Paul Popenoe, Applied Eugenics, the Macmillan Company, New York, 1918, p. 193)

Chapter 12: The Case of Arthur Smith Jr.

*First Edition Chapter 9

Photo 12.1: Arthur Smith, Jr. August 1915. (approximately 1 year after vaccination) *First Edition: Photo 9.1

Chapter 14: The Amazing Decline

*First Edition Chapter 11

Photo 14.1: Extremely mild case of smallpox, bearing some resemblance to chickenpox. (American Medicine, vol. II, no. 23, December 7, 1901, p. 901) *First Edition: Photo 11.1

Photo 14.2: Impetigo contagion in an adult. (American Medicine, vol. II, no. 23, December 7, 1901, p. 901) *First Edition: Photo 11.2

Photo 14.3: Well marked eruption of chickenpox, showing lesions in varying stages of development. (American Medicine, vol. II, no. 23, December 7, 1901, p. 901) *First Edition: Photo 11.3

Chapter 15: The “Disappearance” of Polio

*First Edition Chapter 12

Photo 15.1: George Clark walks on crutches and heavy braces. He had polio attack last April. (Life, March 5, 1956, p. 63) *First Edition: Photo 12.1

Photo 15.2: Paralytic polio cases in the United States in 1957, 1958, 1959, including paralytic polio cases in Salk vaccines. (“Intensive Immunization Programs,” Hearings Before the House of Representatives Committee on Interstate and Foreign Commerce on The Vaccination Assistance Act of 1962, H.R. 10541, May 15, 1962, p. 91.) *Tenth Anniversary Edition Only

Photo 15.3: Sister Kenny encourages a polio patient to stand for the first time. (Life, September 16, 1946, p. 82) *First Edition: Photo 12.2

Photo 15.4: Iron lung encases 27-year-old Boyce Rash whose respiratory muscles have been paralyzed. Breathing function is so impaired that a mechanical apparatus is required to force air in and out of the patient’s lungs. Seven iron lungs were shipped to Hickory, two of them from Boston. John Bryan, 8, uses oxygen inhalator. It feeds oxygen to nose of patient who has difficulty in breathing normally. Most severe cases involve paralysis of respiratory muscles. Tube extending from mouth collect saliva which boy cannot swallow because of paralyzed throat muscles. (Life, July 31, 1944, p. 27) *First Edition: Photo 12.3

Photo 15.5: Knox Out DDT product advertisement. (Life, May 31, 1948, p. 102) *First Edition: Photo 12.4

Photo 15.6: Flying and Biting Bugs on Jones Beach Die in a Cloud of DDT, New Insecticide—A truck-mounted for generator squirts the poison, mixed with oil droplets, over a four-mile area of the New York City playground. Spread by Army and Navy planes and by hand sprays, DDT routed dangerous disease-bearing flies and mosquitoes on Pacific islands. DDT has a drawback—it kills many beneficial and harmless insects, but does not kill all insect pests. Birds and fish which eat large numbers of DDT-poisoned insects may be casualties too. (National Geographic Magazine, October 1945, p. 410) *First Edition: Photo 12.5

Photo 15.7: “The great expectations held for DDT have been realized.” Penn Salt chemicals advertisement. (Time Magazine, June 30, 1947) *First Edition: Photo 12.6

Photo 15.8: Speaking of Pictures... These Demonstrate How DDT Paralyzes a Mosquito—In glass case mosquito feels effects of DDT, gives frantic kick, leaps into air. As DDT enters nervous system and starts to paralyze muscles, mosquito seems to be trying to kick of paralyzing sensation. Paralysis of the nervous system affects the mosquito legs. The mosquito staggers, falls over, tries to push back onto its legs. It makes one last violent effort to rise but topples back onto its head. On its back and almost completely paralyzed, the mosquito continues to battle against DDT but only succeeds in wiggling convulsively. It took DDT 45 minutes to knock the mosquito out completely. (Life, January 21, 1946, p. 11) *First Edition: Photo 12.7

Photo 15.9: Spraying apple trees with lead arsenate at Blandy Experimental Farms (Boyce, VA). (1920s) (Therese Schooley, et al., “The History of Lead Arsenate Use in Apple Production: Comparison of its Impact in Virginia with Other States,” Journal of Pesticide Safety Education, vol. 10, 2008, p. 25.) *Tenth Anniversary Edition Only

Chapter 18: Starvation, Scurvy, and Vitamin C

*First Edition Chapter 15

Photo 18.1: Infantile Scurvy. Ellen S. Five years old. The gums are swollen or beefy and hanging in tumor-like masses. There are also blood-tumors on the forehead. (Louis Fischer, MD, Diseases of Infancy and Childhood: Their Dietetic, Hygienic, and Medical Treatment, F. A. Davis Company, 1914, p. 257) *First Edition: Photo 15.1

Photo 18.2: Characteristic position of the legs in scurvy. The legs are practically always tender, usually exquisitely so, so that the slightest movement or pressure causes the most severe pain. (Lewis Webb Hill, MD, Practical Infant Feeding, W. B. Saunders Company, 1922, p. 426) *First Edition: Photo 15.2

Chapter 20: Belief and Fear

*First Edition Chapter 17