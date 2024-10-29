Roman Bystrianyk

Home
Notes
Chat
Dissolving Illusions
Moving Back From Midnight
Store
Photos
Graphs
Figures
X
Telegram
Archive
About
You Are A Lab Rat
How Medicine Makes Patients Unwilling Test Subjects
  
Roman Bystrianyk
26
Dissolving the Vaccine Illusion
Part 6: A New Path and References
  
Roman Bystrianyk
12
8:07
Dissolving the Vaccine Illusion
Part 5: Deadly Medicine
  
Roman Bystrianyk
7
8:57
Dissolving the Vaccine Illusion
Part 4: From Rags to Riches
  
Roman Bystrianyk
2
18:47
Dissolving the Vaccine Illusion
Part 3: Catching a Disease
  
Roman Bystrianyk
7
18:10
Dissolving the Vaccine Illusion
Part 2: What About Smallpox?
  
Roman Bystrianyk
49
36:08
Dissolving the Vaccine Illusion
Part 1: Mortality Data
  
Roman Bystrianyk
18
16:27
Professor Robert Alexander Gunn, MD
The truth about vaccination
  
Roman Bystrianyk
12
3:19
The Year Without A Summer
Eighteen Hundred and Starve to Death
  
Roman Bystrianyk
15

September 2024

Food Waste
The vast “farm to the fork to the landfill” problem
  
Roman Bystrianyk
24
Join my new subscriber chat
A private space for us to converse and connect
  
Roman Bystrianyk
1
The endlessly increasing vaccine schedule.
With endless profits for manufacturers, no accountability for or tracking of injuries and deaths, utterly corrupt government agencies with massi…
  
Roman Bystrianyk
54
© 2024 Roman Bystrianyk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture