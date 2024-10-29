Roman Bystrianyk
You Are A Lab Rat
How Medicine Makes Patients Unwilling Test Subjects
Oct 29
Roman Bystrianyk
55
Dissolving the Vaccine Illusion
Part 6: A New Path and References
Oct 19
Roman Bystrianyk
48
8:07
Dissolving the Vaccine Illusion
Part 5: Deadly Medicine
Oct 18
Roman Bystrianyk
47
Dissolving the Vaccine Illusion
Part 4: From Rags to Riches
Oct 17
Roman Bystrianyk
38
Dissolving the Vaccine Illusion
Part 3: Catching a Disease
Oct 16
Roman Bystrianyk
50
Dissolving the Vaccine Illusion
Part 2: What About Smallpox?
Oct 15
Roman Bystrianyk
78
Dissolving the Vaccine Illusion
Part 1: Mortality Data
Oct 14
Roman Bystrianyk
108
Professor Robert Alexander Gunn, MD
The truth about vaccination
Oct 7
Roman Bystrianyk
59
The Year Without A Summer
Eighteen Hundred and Starve to Death
Oct 5
Roman Bystrianyk
67
September 2024
Food Waste
The vast “farm to the fork to the landfill” problem
Sep 27
Roman Bystrianyk
43
Join my new subscriber chat
A private space for us to converse and connect
Sep 23
Roman Bystrianyk
15
The endlessly increasing vaccine schedule.
With endless profits for manufacturers, no accountability for or tracking of injuries and deaths, utterly corrupt government agencies with massi…
Sep 21
Roman Bystrianyk
73
